4 100% Rye Whiskies to Add Some Spice to Your End-of-Summer Campfire

If you’re a whisky drinker, you’re probably keenly aware of what a single malt Scotch whisky is. While this type of whisky has various rules and regulations, its makeup mostly comes down to geography and grain. As we know Scotch can only be distilled in Scotland. To add to that, single malt scotch must be made from 100% malted barley.

Rye whisky, on the other hand, must be made featuring a mash bill of at least 51% ABV (similar to the corn content of bourbon whiskey). But just like with bourbon, many rye whisky distillers utilise a much larger percentage of rye in the mash bill. As we’ve mentioned, it only needs to have a mash bill of 51% rye (with distillers using secondary grains like corn, wheat, and barley), many distillers opt to go all in (similar to single malt Scotch whisky) and crank the classic rye flavours up to eleven with a 100% rye mash bill.

Known for its spicier, cracked black pepper, and has herbal flavors, it’s a great choice for sipping neat, on the rocks, or mixed into your favourite whisky-based cocktail.

What is 100% rye whisky?

As the name suggests, a 100% rye whiskey is made with a mash bill featuring only rye without any secondary grains. The result is an intense, spicy, flavourful whiskey that features winter spices, chocolate, toffee, cracked black pepper, and more depending on the distillation process, maturity, rye used, and aging process. This isn’t for first time rye drinkers. The high rye content can seem a little over-the-top to beginners. But, If you’re up for it, you’ll be opened to a whole new, spicier side of whisky.

The best 100% rye whiskies

Now that you’ve learned a little about the appeal of sipping 100% rye whiskies, it’s time to find some to add to your home bar cart. Rye whisky can be made anywhere but is most often produced in the US and Canada. For those unaware, in the US (as well as Ireland and Mexico), whiskey is spelled with the ‘e’ while in Canada (and the rest of the world), the ‘e’ is omitted. Below, you’ll see the word spelled the two different ways, depending on the country. Keep scrolling to see them all.

Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey

Produced in San Francisco, this 100% malted rye-based whiskey was double-distilled in copper pot stills before being matured for a minimum of six years in new, charred American oak casks. The result is an award-winning, 48.5% ABV whiskey known for its complex, spicy, slow-sipping profile. The nose is centered on dried fruits, allspice, cinnamon candy, toasted vanilla beans, and rye spice. Sipping it reveals notes of dried cherries, maple candy, sticky toffee pudding, and oak. The finish is long, warm, and ends with notes of caramelised sugar and cracked black pepper.

ABV: 48.5%

48.5% Region: San Francisco, USA

San Francisco, USA Cask Type: Toasted (uncharred) Fine-Grain New American Oak.

Toasted (uncharred) Fine-Grain New American Oak. Apprx. Price: $175 – $195 AUD

Best For: The Connoisseur. It’s a craft-pioneer bottle for those who appreciate the historic pot-still method and the creamy texture of 100% malted rye.

Whistlepig

WhistlePig 10 Year Straight Rye Whiskey

WhistlePig is one of the biggest names in the rye whiskey world. It’s 10-year-old expression is made with a 100% rye mash bill. It features Canadian-made rye whisky sourced from renowned Alberta Distillers that’s matured in new, charred American oak barrels before finishing in ex-bourbon barrels at the brand’s Vermont home.

This wildly popular rye whiskey begins with a nose of candied orange peels, licorice, caramelized sugar, treacle, candied nuts, and baking spices. The palate is a symphony of flavours including cinnamon, orange peels, toasted vanilla beans, butterscotch, and peppery rye. The finish is long, warm, and ends with a mix of sweetness and rye spice.

ABV: 50% (100 Proof)

50% (100 Proof) Region: Vermont, USA (Liquid sourced from Alberta, Canada)

Vermont, USA (Liquid sourced from Alberta, Canada) Cask Type: New American Oak, finished in ex-Bourbon barrels.

New American Oak, finished in ex-Bourbon barrels. Apprx. Price: $135 – $155 AUD

Best For: The Status Symbol. A double-digit age statement and high brand recognition make this the perfect “special occasion” pour for a modern bar cart.

Alberta Premium Cask Strength Canadian Rye Whisky

If you only try one 100% rye whisky from this list, make it Alberta Premium Cask Strength Canadian Rye Whisky. This popular expression was honored as “World Whisky of the Year” in Jim Murray’s Whisky Bible in 2021.

This no age statement whisky is matured in a combination of new white oak barrels and ex-bourbon barrels. It’s bottled at cask strength and begins with scents of orchard fruits, caramelized sugar, vanilla, oak, and peppery rye. Sipping it reveals flavours like baking spices, cocoa, butterscotch, and oak. The finish is lingering, warm, and pairs peppery spice with dried fruits and sticky toffee.

ABV: Variable (Batch-dependent, typically 63.5% – 66% )

Variable (Batch-dependent, typically ) Region: Calgary, Canada

Calgary, Canada Cask Type: Multi-barrel: New White Oak (#4 Char) and ex-Bourbon barrels.

Multi-barrel: New White Oak (#4 Char) and ex-Bourbon barrels. Apprx. Price: $199 – $299 AUD (Highly sought after due to limited releases).

(Highly sought after due to limited releases). Best For: The Proof Chaser. This is a high-octane “flavour bomb” for experienced drinkers who want the raw, undiluted intensity of award-winning rye.

Canadian Club 100% Rye Whisky

If you’re looking for a whisky with a great value-to-price ratio, look no further than Canadian Club 100% Rye Whisky. This single grain whisky is made from 100% rye (a combination of malted and raw). It carries no age statement but is matured in charred oak casks.

The result is a multi-layered, 80-proof expression perfect for mixing into classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned or Manhattan as well as rainy day sipping. The flavour palate begins with a nose of oaky wood, peppery rye, vanilla beans, and other baking spices. Sipping it reveals notes of maple candy, cracked black pepper, caramel, cinnamon, toasted vanilla beans, and oak. The finish is long, spicy, and ends with a mix of caramelized sugar sweetness and cracked black pepper rye spice.