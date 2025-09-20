Home/Watches
Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon | Image: Piaget
WATCHES

Piaget’s Teeny, Tiny Altiplano Tourbillon Cops a Khaki Makeover

Nick Hall
By Nick Hall - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Piaget has added two new references to its ultra-thin Altiplano collection.
  • The Altiplano 910P and Ultimate Concept Tourbillon now feature a striking khaki green hue, with the latter maintaining its remarkable 2mm thickness.
  • Both models are characterised by their ultra-slim design, which is made possible by a unique design that incorporates the movement into the case back.
  • The release comes just one year after Piaget debuted the Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon 150th Limited Edition.

If there was one takeaway from the Emmys red carpet this week, it was that ‘thin is in’. The proverbial battle of the bulge that has been gripping fashion for decades has once again returned to the fray, and it’s not just shrinking waistbands that are garnering attention; the world’s top watchmakers are also getting involved.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen esteemed maisons like Richard Mille and Bulgari demonstrate their prowess in the realm of ultra-thin timepieces. From the Octo Finissimo Ultra to the RM UP-01, the thinnest watches in the world showcase ingenuity on a bold new level, however, it was Piaget that reignited the conversation this week. The high-jewellery watchmaker unveiled a duo of ultra-thin additions that have the watch world green with envy.

Join Our Exclusive Community!

WINNER– Media Brand of the Year, 2025

WINNER– Website of the Year, 2024

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon | Image: Piaget
Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon | Image: Piaget

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon

  • Brand: Piaget
  • Model: Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon
  • Reference: Ref. G0A50530
  • Diameter: 41.5mm
  • Thickness: 2mm
  • Case Material: M64BC cobalt alloy
  • Movement: Calibre 970P-UC Piaget Manufacture ultra-thin flying tourbillon
  • Power Reserve: 35 hours
  • Water-Resistance: 20 metres

The Altiplano 910p Khaki Green and Tourbillon Green feature much of the same architecture as the 2024 Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon; however, they offer a slightly updated take on ultra-thin design. The tourbillon model retains the striking 2mm thick proportions, which is made possible through the mixed-use caseback design. Here, there is no separation between case and movement, with the caseback itself serving as the movement’s mainplate.

The 41.5mm timepiece is crafted from a cobalt alloy and features a sapphire caseback for the first time, providing a full view of the remarkable calibre 970P-UC movement. This feat of watchmaking engineering now sports a variety of satin-brushed and polished finishes, which Piaget says bring a more “sophisticated, contemporary” character to the piece. Furthermore, the signature cross-shaped motif has now been replicated across the ratchet wheel, balance wheel, and screw arrangement.

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon | Image: Piaget
Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon | Image: Piaget

Of course, the caseback also bears two engraved tributes: the brand’s motto, “Always do better than necessary”, and “La Côte-aux-Fées,” the name of the historic village where Piaget was founded and continues to craft its most exceptional pieces. The Tourbillon is paired on a matching khaki green calfskin strap featuring a newly developed pattern called “Polish Mesh” that Piaget describes as the ultimate nod to its goldsmithing savoir-faire.

Best of all, the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon will be fully customisable. Joining the Andy Warhol collection as part of Piaget’s Infinitely Personal program, the timepiece has options for custom finishes, materials, and engravings.

Piaget Altiplano 910P Khaki Green | Image: Piaget
Piaget Altiplano 910P Khaki Green | Image: Piaget

Piaget Altiplano 910P Khaki Green

  • Brand: Piaget
  • Model: Altiplano 910P Kkaki Green
  • Reference: Ref. G0A50126
  • Diameter: 41mm
  • Thickness: 4.3mm
  • Case Material: Yellow gold
  • Movement: Calibre 910P
  • Power Reserve: 48 hours
  • Water-Resistance: 20 metres

The tourbillon wasn’t the only new release that Piaget unveiled this week, with the Swiss maison also debuting a new iteration of the Altiplano 910P. Measuring just 4.3mm thick, the 41mm watch bears the same proportions as the 2017 original; however, it is made for the first time in yellow gold. The case material, in and of itself, is an interesting development.

Piaget has long been revered for its use of yellow gold in high jewellery, so it seems strange that it’s taken this long to get the 910P wrapped in the maison’s favourite alloy. Nevertheless, it’s been worth the wait. The Altiplano 910P Khaki Green marries the slate grey and green tones of the peripheral rotor with the sophisticated charm of the khaki green bridges, providing a stunning contrast that feels as luxurious as it is complex. While no official price has been listed for the tourbillon, Piaget did confirm that the 8K yellow gold, green dial Altiplano 910P Khaki Green will be priced at AUD$66,500.

Piaget Altiplano 910P Khaki Green | Image: Piaget
Piaget Altiplano 910P Khaki Green | Image: Piaget

Piaget Thin Watches

While not exactly groundbreaking in terms of design, the latest releases do speak to Piaget’s decades-long pursuit of ultra-thin performance. The brand famously introduced the 9P movement in 1957, followed by the 12P in 1960, and has subsequently unveiled a string of contemporary designs that continue that ultra-thin ethos. In 2020, the Altiplano Ultimate Concept took out the prestigious Aiguille d’Or at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève, with the tourbillon iteration released in 2024 marking a significant development in the maison’s quest for innovation.

View Tourbillon at Piaget
View Altiplano 910P at Piaget
Piaget Altiplano 910P Khaki Green | Image: Piaget
Piaget Altiplano 910P Khaki Green | Image: Piaget
Nick Hall

Editor-in-Chief

Nick Hall

Nick Hall is an award-winning journalist and the current Editor-in-Chief of Man of Many. With an extensive background in the media industry, he specialises in feature writing, lifestyle and entertainment content. Nick is a former Mumbrella Publish Awards ‘Editor of ...

More about Nick
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

TAG Heuer Monaco Flyback Chronograph TH-Carbonspring | Image: TAG Heuer
WATCHES

TAG Heuer Unveils Watchmaking ‘Breakthrough’ 10 Years in the Making

Seiko Presage Cocktail Time Australasian Limited Edition 'The Conte' | Image: Seiko Australia
WATCHES

Seiko’s New Sub-$1,000 Timepiece is a Negroni For Your Wrist

First iphone 17 customers in sydney 7
TECH

First Apple iPhone 17 Customers Line Up in Sydney

Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph Ref. 1518 | Image: Phillips Auctions
WATCHES

The First Stainless-Steel Patek Philippe Perpetual Calendar Chronograph is Headed to Auction

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Teaser | Image: Entertainment Weekly
MOVIES & TV

Everything We Know About ‘The Witcher’ Season 4: Release Date, Teaser, Cast, and More

Eqs53 amg
CARS

10 Slowest-Selling Cars in Australia for 2025 Revealed

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Hideo Kojima | Source: Sony Australia, Photo by Hiromichi Uchida (The Voice)
GAMING

INTERVIEW: For Hideo Kojima, Creativity is ‘Like a Disease’

Marlin® jet quartz chronograph 40mm stainless steel bracelet watch white
WATCHES

The $500 Timex Marlin Jet Chronograph “Panda” That Has Tudor Owners’ Attention

Max ravier
ADVICE

The Art of Making Friends as an Adult

Average australian salary
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

Best mid range watches 1
WATCHES

10 Best Mid-Range Watch Brands

Shirtless Jason Statham with only a towel wrapped around his hips
HEALTH & FITNESS

Jason Statham’s Diet and Workout Plan

'Hollow Knight Silksong'
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites—13 September, 2025

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Medium length faux hawk hairstyle | Image: No 1 Barbers Newport
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

10 Faux Hawk Haircuts & Hairstyles for Men

Best short hairstyles for men | Image: Ahmad Ebadi
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

12 Best Short Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide