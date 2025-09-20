Piaget’s Teeny, Tiny Altiplano Tourbillon Cops a Khaki Makeover

By Nick Hall - News Published: 20 Sep 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Piaget has added two new references to its ultra-thin Altiplano collection .

. The Altiplano 910P and Ultimate Concept Tourbillon now feature a striking khaki green hue, with the latter maintaining its remarkable 2mm thickness.

Both models are characterised by their ultra-slim design, which is made possible by a unique design that incorporates the movement into the case back.

. The release comes just one year after Piaget debuted the Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon 150th Limited Edition.

If there was one takeaway from the Emmys red carpet this week, it was that ‘thin is in’. The proverbial battle of the bulge that has been gripping fashion for decades has once again returned to the fray, and it’s not just shrinking waistbands that are garnering attention; the world’s top watchmakers are also getting involved.

Over the past few years, we’ve seen esteemed maisons like Richard Mille and Bulgari demonstrate their prowess in the realm of ultra-thin timepieces. From the Octo Finissimo Ultra to the RM UP-01, the thinnest watches in the world showcase ingenuity on a bold new level, however, it was Piaget that reignited the conversation this week. The high-jewellery watchmaker unveiled a duo of ultra-thin additions that have the watch world green with envy.

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon | Image: Piaget

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon

Brand: Piaget

Model: Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon

Reference: Ref. G0A50530

Diameter: 41.5mm

Thickness: 2mm

Case Material: M64BC cobalt alloy

Movement: Calibre 970P-UC Piaget Manufacture ultra-thin flying tourbillon

Power Reserve: 35 hours

Water-Resistance: 20 metres

The Altiplano 910p Khaki Green and Tourbillon Green feature much of the same architecture as the 2024 Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon; however, they offer a slightly updated take on ultra-thin design. The tourbillon model retains the striking 2mm thick proportions, which is made possible through the mixed-use caseback design. Here, there is no separation between case and movement, with the caseback itself serving as the movement’s mainplate.

The 41.5mm timepiece is crafted from a cobalt alloy and features a sapphire caseback for the first time, providing a full view of the remarkable calibre 970P-UC movement. This feat of watchmaking engineering now sports a variety of satin-brushed and polished finishes, which Piaget says bring a more “sophisticated, contemporary” character to the piece. Furthermore, the signature cross-shaped motif has now been replicated across the ratchet wheel, balance wheel, and screw arrangement.

Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon | Image: Piaget

Of course, the caseback also bears two engraved tributes: the brand’s motto, “Always do better than necessary”, and “La Côte-aux-Fées,” the name of the historic village where Piaget was founded and continues to craft its most exceptional pieces. The Tourbillon is paired on a matching khaki green calfskin strap featuring a newly developed pattern called “Polish Mesh” that Piaget describes as the ultimate nod to its goldsmithing savoir-faire.

Best of all, the Piaget Altiplano Ultimate Concept Tourbillon will be fully customisable. Joining the Andy Warhol collection as part of Piaget’s Infinitely Personal program, the timepiece has options for custom finishes, materials, and engravings.

Piaget Altiplano 910P Khaki Green | Image: Piaget

Piaget Altiplano 910P Khaki Green

Brand: Piaget

Model: Altiplano 910P Khaki Green

Reference: Ref. G0A50126

Diameter: 41mm

Thickness: 4.3mm

Case Material: Yellow gold

Movement: Calibre 910P

Power Reserve: 48 hours

Water-Resistance: 20 metres

The tourbillon wasn’t the only new release that Piaget unveiled this week, with the Swiss maison also debuting a new iteration of the Altiplano 910P. Measuring just 4.3mm thick, the 41mm watch bears the same proportions as the 2017 original; however, it is made for the first time in yellow gold. The case material, in and of itself, is an interesting development.

Piaget has long been revered for its use of yellow gold in high jewellery, so it seems strange that it’s taken this long to get the 910P wrapped in the maison’s favourite alloy. Nevertheless, it’s been worth the wait. The Altiplano 910P Khaki Green marries the slate grey and green tones of the peripheral rotor with the sophisticated charm of the khaki green bridges, providing a stunning contrast that feels as luxurious as it is complex. While no official price has been listed for the tourbillon, Piaget did confirm that the 8K yellow gold, green dial Altiplano 910P Khaki Green will be priced at AUD$66,500.

Piaget Altiplano 910P Khaki Green | Image: Piaget

Piaget Thin Watches

While not exactly groundbreaking in terms of design, the latest releases do speak to Piaget’s decades-long pursuit of ultra-thin performance. The brand famously introduced the 9P movement in 1957, followed by the 12P in 1960, and has subsequently unveiled a string of contemporary designs that continue that ultra-thin ethos. In 2020, the Altiplano Ultimate Concept took out the prestigious Aiguille d’Or at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève, with the tourbillon iteration released in 2024 marking a significant development in the maison’s quest for innovation.