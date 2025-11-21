40+ Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

If you are looking for the perfect gift for the discerning whisky, wine or booze lover in your life, you have come to the right place. From Father’s Day to Christmas, most special occasions call for a good get-together around the bar, kitchen or barbeque, so naturally, your drop of choice means a lot.

Whatever your poison, whether it be whisky, beer, wine or gin, the work shackles are off and you’re free to enjoy as much (or as little) as you like. However, a good drink is more than just entertainment for the big day. In fact, it also makes for a pretty stellar gift. If you’ve got a family member or friend who doesn’t mind a tipple from the top shelf, we’ve got you covered. These alcohol gift ideas are perfect for the boozehound in your life; we guarantee it.

Best Alcohol Gifts at a Glance

Angel’s Envy Port-Finish Kentucky Bourbon | Image: Angel’s Envy

Angel’s Envy Port-Finish Kentucky Bourbon

In partnership with Angel’s Envy

Price: AUD$130

Sure to bring a smile to any whiskey-lover’s lips, the pioneering spirit of Angel’s Envy makes it one of the most fascinating distilleries in the world and an ideal gift for the holiday season. The Kentucky label, co-founded by Whiskey Hall of Famer Lincoln Henderson, redefined the industry in 2016 when it introduced a unique finishing process. At the time, it was seen as a gamble, but almost a decade on and countless barrels later, the proof is in the pudding.

The Port-Finish Kentucky Bourbon is the label’s staple, featuring notes of vanilla, toasted oak, and ripe dark fruit, with a warm, balanced finish. The whiskey itself has spent four to six years ageing in new American white oak barrels, before being finished for up to six months in port wine casks imported from Portugal’s Douro Valley. This double-aging process delivers a signature smoothness and a rich, layered flavour profile that’s sure to make any whiskey enthusiast feel merry indeed.

Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey | Image: Bushmills

Bushmills 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey

In partnership with Bushmills Irish Whiskey

Price: AUD$73.99

Bushmills has been standing the test of time since 1608, meaning there’s over 400 years of distilling heritage in every bottle of its flagship 10 Year Old Single Malt Irish Whiskey. As such, it’s a flawless gift for the whiskey enthusiast in your life.

With a remarkable depth and complexity of flavour, this iconic expression is triple distilled from 100 per cent malted barley and matured for a minimum of 10 years in former Sherry casks and bourbon-seasoned casks. The result is an experience of sight, smell, and taste that’s not quite like any other.

Starting with sweet and mellow notes of vanilla, milk chocolate, and fresh honeysuckle, which are balanced by delicate traces of toasted oak and followed by a crisp finish that dwindles gently on the palate, every sip is a piece of whiskey history.

As Bushmills’ master distiller Colum Egan puts it, “We’re not good because we’re old, we’re old because we’re good.” In that regard, Bushmills stands apart. Whether they enjoy it neat, on the rocks, or with a small drop of still water to help coax out the incredible flavour, there’s no more historic whiskey you can give.

2022 Hickinbotham The Peake Cabernet Shiraz | Image: Hickinbotham Wines

2022 Hickinbotham The Peake Cabernet Shiraz

Price: AUD$190

There is nothing we love more than a big, bold red, and no one does that quite like Hickinbotham. The Clarendon region icon has amassed a stellar collection of Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz drops that exude the unique style of understated charm that has long characterised Australia’s wine industry. In our opinion, the 2022 The Peake Cabernet Shiraz is among the label’s best-ever releases, thanks to its long tannin structure and intense aromatic elements.

The blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz delivers a profoundly Australian finish, replete with red berry, blackberry and plum flavours, not to mention a balanced acidity that just feels right. If you are looking for a top-shelf wine that never fails to impress, The Peake should be top of your list.

Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin | Image: Four Pillars

Four Pillars Bloody Shiraz Gin

Price: AUD$69.95

The gin that started it all, Four Pillars’ Bloody Shiraz is a sharp, floral and remarkably delicious ode to the wine-making regions of Australia. This stellar spirit sees Four Pillars’ award-winning Rare Dry Gin fused with Yarra Valley grapes in a crazy experiment that breaks the conventions of traditional gin-making. The spirit is steeped with local cool-climate Shiraz grapes to produce a delicately balanced liquid that is the perfect balance of sweet fruit and ginny goodness. This year, you can take your pick of a bottle featuring our traditional label or a special limited-edition design by artist and Melbourne hospitality legend, Kris Leombruni.

Archie Rose Wattleseed Smoked Cask | Image: Archie Rose

Archie Rose Wattleseed Smoked Cask

Price: AUD$219

Released just a few short months ago, the latest Archie Rose Wattleseed Smoked Cask Single Malt Whisky marks the first release in what will be a new four-part Smoked Cask Series. The limited-edition expression is a toast to the rich, nutty-flavoured seeds that spring from the Australian Acacia tree. Archie Rose reportedly smoked the empty whisky casks with the native botanical before filling them with the label’s award-winning Single Malt Whisky. The result is a rich, complex whisky that exudes warm, nostalgic notes of “campfire bacon, roasted macadamia and caramel fudge” to complement its discreet smoke profile.

Willunga 100 2024 McLaren Vale Grenache | Image: Willunga 100

Willunga 100 2024 McLaren Vale Grenache

Price: AUD$29

While not quite the 2023 release that shocked the world by claiming the nation’s top honours, the Willunga 100 2024 McLaren Vale Grenache is, quite literally, the next best thing. Crafted from 50-year-old vines on the estate Blindspot vineyard, Blewitt Springs, this stunning drop exudes fantastic richness and complexity on the palate. Expect to enjoy bright red berry and pomegranate fruit aromas, along with floral herbs such as lavender and thyme. A perennial crowd-pleaser, Willunga 100 is a sure-fire winner this gifting season, and at AUD$29 a bottle, you can’t really go wrong.

KURIO Crimson Jam | Image: KURIO

KURIO Crimson Jam

Price: AUD$120

From the award-winning team behind Lark comes a bold new blended whisky designed for mixing. KURIO is a spirited mash-up of Tasmanian single malts, boldly finished in cherry and sparkling wine casks. It features strong notes of honeyed apricot and nutmeg on the palate, followed by a joyful swirl of black forest cake. In the end, you’ll find a delicious cherry jam, custard, and mocha flavour that feels very much like your grandma’s pavlova. Sip it neat, shake it up, pour it long, this is whisky for the curious, by the curious.

Ardbeg 10 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky | Image: Supplied

Ardbeg 10 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Price: AUD$121.99

When it comes to offering a refined (and peaty) whisky experience with balance and depth, no one can match Ardbeg. So if you’re looking for an ideal gift for the person of balance and depth in your life, you can’t go past the iconic distillery’s 10 Year Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky.

Revered the world over as the peatiest, smokiest, and most complex single malt out there, Ardbeg’s 10 Year Old simultaneously delivers a masterclass in finding a perfect sense of balance. Rather than blatantly flaunting the peat, the 10 Year Old sees that smoky sensation ultimately gives way to the natural sweetness of the malt, producing a whisky experience like no other.

While most whiskies are chill-filtered and reduced to a strength of 40% ABV, Ardbeg’s flagship is non-chill-filtered and has a strength of 46% ABV, which enables it to retain maximum flavour along with more body and depth.

Behind the Home Bar | Image: Supplied

Behind the Home Bar: The Essential Guide to Making Cocktails at Home

Price: AUD$36.99

Is it just us, or have cocktails become outrageously expensive these days? It turns out you can get the same delicious results for a fraction of the cost at home, with a little help from this popular book. Authored by Melbourne bar owner Cara Devine, it goes well beyond standard recipes to cover homemade syrups, tinctures, bitters, and other ingredients. Chilli lime sherbet gimlet with mango and black tea bitters, anyone? Now you’re getting it.

Hellyers Road Oloroso de Jerez 10 Year Old Tasmanian Single Malt | Image: Hellyers Road

Hellyers Road Oloroso de Jerez 10 Year Old Tasmanian Single Malt

Price: AUD$200

As Australia’s oldest fully matured sherry cask whisky, this incredible expression offers a complexity and a sustained finish that you have to experience to believe. Achieved through a 10-year aging process using extremely old 250-litre Oloroso casks from Jerez in Spain, it’s a special drop that makes an outstanding gift.

Emanating from Tasmania’s rugged north west, this single malt is a small batch marriage of casks carefully selected from Hellyers Road’s remarkable 6,500-strong bond store of full-sized maturation casks, which happens to be the finest bond store of aged whisky in Australia. With an enticing combination of sweet and savoury notes, Hellyers Road has knocked it out of the park with this release. While not quite as rare as the label’s 22-Year-Old masterpiece, the 10-Year-Old is an essential addition to even the most discerning whisky lover’s bar cart.

1800 Tequila Añejo | Image: 1800 Tequila

1800 Tequila Añejo

Price: AUD$96

1800 Tequila Añejo is every bit as decadent as its dark colour would suggest. Crafted from 100% Weber blue agave, double-distilled, and aged in oak for 14 months, it delivers a rich taste of oak, toffee, and vanilla, with a spicy finish. Copious amounts of time and craftsmanship went into its creation, all of it sourced from a 225-year-old recipe. This is the essence of tradition, and it will sit perfectly on your liquor shelf alongside bottles of premium bourbon and Scotch.

Star Hill Farm Whisky | Image: Maker’s Mark

Star Hill Farm Whisky

Maker’s Mark might be a major player, but it applies impeccable restraint to its relatively small portfolio. When these folks release a new expression, it’s a big deal. That new expression is Star Hill Farm, named for its epic Kentucky estate, and it’s the distillery’s first-ever American wheat whisky. A testament to the power of regenerative farming and high-quality ingredients, it combines two unique mashbills to achieve fantastic results. It’s also bottled at full proof for an undiluted flavour profile, which boasts notes of chocolate-covered cherries, honeyed toffee, and apple pie spice. This one just hit the shelves, so snag a bottle for your favourite enthusiast and make sure they share.

Starward (New) Old Fashioned Bottled Cocktail | Image: Starward

Starward (New) Old Fashioned Bottled Cocktail

Price: AUD$49

The great thing about an Old Fashioned is that it not only tastes delicious, but it also stays the course when prepared ahead of time. Australia’s own Starward does the lifting on your behalf with this ready-to-pour classic, which infuses their award-winning whisky with housemade bitters, locally-sourced wattleseed, and sweet demerara syrup. All that’s left to do is pour over ice and enjoy. Ahhhhh….

Wynns Coonawarra Estate Luxury Collection 2024 | Image: Supplied

Wynns Coonawarra Estate Luxury Collection 2024

Price: AUD$45 and up

Best known for their acclaimed Cabernet Sauvignons, Wynns Coonawarra Estate doles out all kinds of deliciousness with their 2024 Luxury Collection. Yes, you’ll find two Cabernet Sauvignons, along with three exceptional Shiraz and one Cabernet Shiraz. Each wine represents the apex of its particular vintage, while Senior Winemaker Sue Hodder described the overall collection as “one of the best ranges of wines that have been released” during her tenure. Here’s to the good life.

36 SOUTH Whisky | Image: Morris Whisky

36 SOUTH Whisky

Price: AUD$72

Located in Victoria’s sprawling countryside, family-owned Morris Winery and Distillery has been absolutely crushing it in the whisky department. Their latest release is named after their exact location, and it has been racking up all kinds of prestigious awards. Each batch draws from local ingredients such as 100 per cent Aussie wheat and Snowy Mountain water to glorious results. Notes of raspberry jam and toasted cereal give way to vanilla cream before riding out on a finish of red fruit and charred oak. This is Aussie whisky done oh so right.

Brix Australian Spiced Rum | Image: Brix

Brix Australian Spiced Rum

Price: AUD$80

Anyone who loves rum will love this bold expression from Australia’s Urban Rum Distillery. Hand-steeped mangoes, roasted macadamias, lemongrass, grapefruit peel, vanilla pods, and cinnamon join the spirit as it matures in red wine casks, infusing notes of citrus, sweetness, and spice. Yum.

Morris Whisky Muscat Barrel | Image: Morris Whisky

Morris Whisky Muscat Barrel

Price: AUD$148

Morris keeps the hits coming with this rich and creamy single malt, finished in barrels that formerly held the distillery’s (and winery’s) Muscat fortified wine. The awards for the whisky are too many to count, and that’s not to mention all the separate awards for the Muscat wine. This one goes big on notes of dried fig, sweet malt, and smooth vanilla, with a toe-curling finish. You should be drooling right about now.

Archie Rose x Sydney Opera House Classical Whisky | Image: Archie Rose

Archie Rose x Sydney Opera House Classical Whisky

Price: AUD$129

The passion is palpable with this collaborative release between two brilliant Aussie institutions. On one side is long-running distillery Archie Rose and on the other is global landmark the Sydney Opera House. Bring the two together and you get a truly inspired whisky, which plays upon the palate like a symphony…and that’s the point.

Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Rosé | Image: Perrier-Jouët

Perrier-Jouët Belle Époque Rosé

Price: AUD$399

Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Rosé has been produced in limited supply, and only during strong years since its creation in 1978. Bursting with a pale pink colour, the vintage cuvée is exceptionally refined in taste and texture alike. Pair with a luxurious meal and expect to savour every sip.

Traveller Whiskey | Image: Buffalo Trace

Traveller Whiskey

Price: AUD$79

Buffalo Trace Distillery teamed up with Grammy-winning singer Chris Stapleton for this sturdy and well-rounded sipper. Aromas of vanilla, fruit, shortbread, caramel, and oak give way to a palate that’s a little sweet, a little nutty, and a little spicy. Like an adventure-ready explorer, this one is always ready to roll.

Fenton & Fenton Acrylic Bar Cart – Smoke | Image: Fenton & Fenton

Fenton & Fenton Acrylic Bar Cart – Smoke

Price: AUD$950

Constructed from transparent plexiglass and imbued with a smoky hue, this modern bar cart is a swanky home for your alcohol essentials. Fill it up with your favourite bottles and glassware and behold its ability to bolster any domain. Need to take the party to another room? That’s what the wheels are for!

Mizunara Oak Rare Cask | Image: Lark Distillery

Mizunara Oak Rare Cask

Price: AUD$1,000

Inspired by his trips to Japan, Lark distillery founder Bill Lark finished his Tasmanian Single Malt whisky in rare Mizunara oak casks. The resulting spirit is overflowing with character, interweaving notes of coconut, pear, caramelised banana, and other exotic flavours within its silky bounty. If you’re going to spend a cool $1000 on a whisky, better make it this one.

Georg Jensen Wine & Bar Carafe | Image: Georg Jensen

Georg Jensen Wine & Bar Carafe

Price: AUD$240

Georg Jensen is renowned for its excellence in glassware, and the Wine & Bar Carafe is no exception. Conceptualised by Swedish-born designer Thomas Sandell, the carafe not only looks beautiful with its natural organic shape but is also designed specifically for a wine connoisseur.

With its sleek and ergonomic structure, this wine accessory is designed to improve aeration, which will ultimately deliver the best drinking experience. Increased aeration highlights the wine’s natural bouquet, allowing you to enjoy every second of your sip. If your loved one is a fan of fine wine or just wants to make the house look a little fancier, the glass decanter is a stunning addition to the bar cart.

The Whisky Dictionary | Image: Amazon

The Whisky Dictionary

Price: AUD$39.99

Got a whisky lover in your life? With this handy barroom addition, you can make sure they know their Islays from the Speysides, the Scotch from the Irish and their whisky from their whiskey. The hardcover guide touches on every aspect of the golden elixir, from history, ingredients and distilling techniques to flavour notes, cocktails and the many varieties of whisky from all around the world. Renowned whisky expert Ian Wisniewski is on hand to deliver insights that will dazzle drinkers and distillers alike.

Starward 100 Proof Whisky | Image: Starward

Starward 100 Proof Whisky

Price: AUD$149

As one of the nation’s most respected and best-loved whisky makers, Starward has no shortage of incredible drams to gift your loved one. This 100-proof release is big, bold and definitely robust, able to satisfy the harshest of critics. It arrives fully matured in American oak, red wine barrels and bottled at 100 proof (50% ABV). In true Starward style, it champions Australian ingredients, resulting in a stunning full-bodied and decadent flavour that is rich with juicy plum, ganache and sweet vanilla notes. make no mistake, this is an ideal gift idea for whisky lovers.

Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack 700ml | Image: Jack Daniel’s

Jack Daniel’s Gentleman Jack 700ml

Price: AUD$59.95

What happens when Jack Daniel’s signature Tennessee whiskey undergoes its unique charcoal mellowing process not once but twice? It creates the ultimate smooth sipper, that’s what. Beautifully balanced and perfect for special occasions, it packs notes of vanilla, caramel and baking spice. Combine that with an affordable price tag and you’re looking at a terrific gift for any modern whiskey lover.

Dubbed the “smoother side of Jack,” Gentleman Jack was created back in 1987 as a tribute to the distillery’s original founder. Each batch is matured in handcrafted barrels on the lower floors of the barrel house, where the milder climate yields a softer flavour profile. The result is a truly effortless sipper, which reveals delectable nuance when enjoyed neat but also makes for a fantastic cocktail base. Pick up a bottle for Dad and make it a Father’s Day to remember.

Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation System | Image: Coravin

Coravin Pivot Wine Preservation System

Price: from AUD$199.95

The best thing about Coravin’s Pivot Wine Preservation System is that it actually works. Using sleek components and 100% pure Argon gas, the system prevents oxygen from entering the bottle to preserve your vino for up to four weeks. Best of all, when you finish a bottle closed with a Pivot Stopper, you can remove and reuse that Stopper again and again. Purchase more Stoppers to preserve and enjoy even more wines. Cheers to that!

Waterford Marquis by Waterford Brady Decanter Set | Image: Waterford

Waterford Marquis by Waterford Brady Decanter Set

Price: from AUD$299.50

Let’s be honest: buying alcohol for passionate drinkers can be a hit-or-miss scenario because they might have a picky palate. Perhaps it’s better to get them some classy drinkware instead. Enter this stylish decanter set from Waterford, which is forged from hefty crystal and adorned with opulent cutting patterns. Perfect for holding spirits, it’s also a veritable decor booster.

Archie Rose Personalised Label Gin | Image: Archie Rose

Archie Rose Personalised Label Gin

Price: from AUD$39

One of Australia’s most acclaimed distilleries is giving you the chance to craft your very own custom gin. Everything, from the bottle size to the botanical blend and label design, is up for grabs as you put together a truly tailored spirit. Can you top the stellar work of Archie Rose and their blending experts? There’s only one way to find out! Naturally, this is a thoughtful gift for gin lovers.

Meehan’s Bartender Manual: A Cocktail Handbook for Hosts | Image: Booktopia

Meehan’s Bartender Manual: A Cocktail Handbook for Hosts

Price: AUD$95

Some people are natural-born hosts. Others, couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery. This handy guide to cocktails, serving and the art of mixology is for the latter. Acclaimed mixologist Jim Meehan’s modern classic outlines the history of cocktails and bartending, service, hospitality, menu development, bar design, spirits production, and drink mixing techniques. Inside, you’ll find recipes for 100 cocktail classics—including Meehan originals—along with a bevy of insights into the origins and methods behind the mixology madness.

Best of all, the book also contains detailed annotations, with all recipes accompanied by fine art photographer Doron Gild’s breathtaking, full-colour photos. Whether your special someone is a cocktail fanatic or just getting into the art form, Meehan’s Bartender Manual is a surefire winner.

E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey | Image: Dan Murphy’s

E.H. Taylor Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey

Price: from AUD$257.99

Named after one of the bourbon industry’s founding fathers, E.H. Taylor’s Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey is as quintessential as they come. It’s crafted from quality ingredients and aged to perfection inside century-old warehouses, resulting in deep flavour and supreme sippability. For the whiskey lover in your life, this one’s a no-brainer. One might even call it the bourbon drinker’s bourbon so buy with confidence.

Don Julio 1942 Añejo Tequila | Image: Dan Murphy’s

Don Julio 1942 Añejo Tequila

Price: from AUD$299.99

This premium tequila was released in 2002 to celebrate Don Julio’s 60th anniversary and it’s been seducing palates ever since. Aged for up to 30 months and double-distilled, it’s presented in one of the world’s most iconic and recognisable bottles. The liquid within is worthy of its legacy, delivering a sweet and luscious nose and the decadent taste of vanilla, toffee, and agave with fruity undertones. Don’t settle for the slew of modern imitators when you can score this original stunner instead.

Berlinzo Clear Ice Cube Maker | Image: Berlinzo

Berlinzo Clear Ice Cube Maker

Price: from AUD$51.95

Do you even ice, bro? If not, it’s time to discover the wonders of a quality BFC (as in “big f**king cube”). This BPA-free silicone kit will bring you and your liquid up to speed, creating clear and solid cubes of ice that take much longer to melt. You’ll never go back to puny ice cubes again.

Husk Rare Blend Australian Rum | Image: Husk

Husk Rare Blend

Price: AUD$72

Voted Best Rum at the 2025 Royal Melbourne Australian International Spirits Awards from a field of 37 entries, Husk Rare Blend is an ideal gift for anyone who’s open to something both a little different and wholeheartedly Australian.

With Rare Blend, Husk has crafted a masterclass in modern Australian rum, combining two unique styles at their farm distillery near Tumbulgum, NSW. The first, fresh cane juice rum, which can only be made during harvest season from July to November, has been part of the Husk story since 2012. In 2020, the team began producing a second, distinctly different style of rum, utilising locally sourced cane honey to craft the rum during the off-season. The two styles are barrel-aged and sub-tropically aged in separate parts of the barrel house before being carefully selected and blended to create this Rare Blend.

The complexity of fresh cane juice rum and the rich smoothness of Tweed Valley cane honey rum create a rich and complex blend with notes of ripe fruit, honeysuckle, vanilla, spice, and toasted oak, which you can taste in every sip, whether you take it neat, over ice, or as part of a delicious cocktail.

Tomatin 12YO Single Malt Whisky | Image: Dan Murphy’s

Tomatin 12YO Single Malt Whisky

Price: from AUD$91.99

First built in 1897, the Scottish distillery Tomatin is now owned by a Japanese company that takes an “if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it” approach. From locally sourced water and traditional maturation methods comes an effortlessly sippable spirit and an affordable one at that. This particular expression underwent finishing in Oloroso Sherry casks for an extra layer of sweet flavour and nuance.

Barrel Lane Whisky Club | Image: Barrel Lane Whisky Club

Barrel Lane Whisky Club

Price: from AUD$135

Why try one delicious Aussie whisky when you can try them all? That’s the idea behind Barrel Lane Whisky Club, a subscription-based service that sends Australian whisky tastings to your door every one to two months. There are plenty of goodies included with each subscription, including notes, stories, glassware, and exclusive access to limited-edition releases.

Soho Home Barwell Cut Crystal Martini Shaker | Image: MR PORTER

Soho Home Barwell Cut Crystal Martini Shaker

Price: from AUD$200

James Bond preferred his martinis shaken and it’s a fair bet that he also would have liked them prepared in this cut crystal shaker. The Barwell release from Soho Home is a sparkling ode to the heyday of premium home mixology, complete with a touch of old-world charm. This shaker is made from cut crystal with a 24 per cent lead content because, as the brand says, “the higher the lead content, the greater the brilliance and the more it sparkles in sunlight”. Can’t argue with that.

LG 8 Bottle Mini Wine Fridge | Image: LG

LG 8 Bottle Mini Wine Fridge

Price: from AUD$499

Perfect for the wine collector who is short on space, the LG 8-Bottle Mini Wine Fridge is a serious piece of kit. The mini wine fridge measures 282mm wide by 497mm high and 534mm deep, which is enough room for eight bottles of wine. The fridge also includes double-glazed glass, adjustable temperature settings, and an LED Electronic Temperature Display Window so you can monitor the temperature without opening the door.

MORRIS Australian Single Malt Whisky Tokay Barrel | Image: MORRIS Whisky

MORRIS Australian Single Malt Whisky Tokay Barrel

Price: from AUD$145

If you want to surprise someone with an award-winning alcohol gift, the Australian Single Malt Whisky Tokay Barrel from MORRIS might be your best bet. After the first release was named Australian Whisky of the Year by The Whisky Club, MORRIS returned to the warehouse to revisit the collection. The second release builds on the inaugural success, crafted from all Australian local ingredients and aged in predominately French oak ex-red wine casks at MORRIS’ regional distillery in Rutherglen Victoria. Expect to find intense flavours of toffee, mocha, and soft caramel with a generous mid-palate.

Cote D’or Murano Red Wine Glass Set | Image: Fairfax & Roberts

Cote D’or Murano Red Wine Glass Set

Price: from AUD$330

The perfect gift for wine lovers, the NasonMoretti Cote d’Or Murano Red Wine Glass takes craftsmanship to new levels. The unique drinking vessel is characterised by a handblown, traditional ribbed glass texture that Fairfax & Roberts says has been “reinterpreted with a new, contemporary silhouette to breathe life into any tablescape”. The delightful pistachio colour comes by way of the meticulous alchemical practices and ancient recipes, which NasonMoretti reveals has been secretly handed down over the centuries.

The Japanese Art of Cocktail Making | Image: Amazon

The Japanese Art of Cocktail Making

Price: from AUD$57.99

Want to elevate the Christmas cocktail list? This 2022 James Beard Foundation Beverage with Recipes Award-nominated book explores the fabled flavours of award-winning mixologist Masahiro Urushido. Renowned for his work at acclaimed Japanese-American cocktail bar Katana Kitten in New York, Masahiro’s ability to not only capture traditional flavours but reinvent them has become the stuff of legend. In The Japanese Art of the Cocktail, Masahiro shares his extensive knowledge of Japanese cocktails, while dishing out 80 recipes that best encapsulate Japan’s contribution to the cocktail scene.

The Dalmore 18-Year-Old | Image: Dan Murphy’s

The Dalmore 18-Year-Old

Price: from AUD$475

Is your special someone a fan of the top-shelf? It doesn’t get much more premium than Scotch whisky icon The Dalmore. This 18-year-old release showcases the Highlands label’s house style; a unique single malt with a rich, deep chocolate character. The Dalmore 18-Year-Old is finished in some of the rarest casks in the world matured for 18 years and finished for up to two years in Matusalem Sherry casks, exclusive to the Alness distillery. A special gift for a special person.

Laguiole Jean Dubost Waiter’s Corkscrew | Image: Williams Sonoma

Laguiole Jean Dubost Waiter’s Corkscrew

Price: from AUD$55

If the wino in your life wants to do as the professionals do, the Laguiole Jean Dubost Waiter’s Corkscrew is a gift you can’t go past. Crafted using ultra-strong, durable stainless steel and olivewood, this drinking utensil is designed to withdraw corks in a single movement. Best of all, it comes by way of the Dubost family, who have been creating fine flatware for four generations in France’s Laguiole region. Made in France and designed using the most meticulous of techniques, this Waiter’s Corkscrew is a gift that won’t disappoint.

Riedel Tumbler Collection Shadows | Image: Riedel

Riedel Tumbler Collection Shadows

Price: from AUD$60

Designed by Maximilian J. Riedel, the Shadows Tumbler by Reidel is the pinnacle of classic glassware. A versatile piece of drinking equipment, these tumblers are perfect for complimenting any table setting, from elegant to casual. Designed to mimic a reflective shadow with its linear pattern, this drinking vessel is seriously high-class.

Kentucky Owl Confiscated | Image: Kentucky Owl

Kentucky Owl Confiscated Bourbon Whiskey

Price: from AUD$254.99

Kentucky Owl Confiscated goes out to bourbon lovers everywhere with its rich and classic flavour profile, which counterbalances sweet notes of vanilla and brown sugar with a dry backbone of oak spice. It clocks in at 48.2% ABV and tastes as terrific neat as it does on the rocks or in a spirit-forward cocktail. This is American whiskey done right.

Jacob’s Pardon Whiskey Batch #3 l Jacob’s Pardon

Jacob’s Pardon Whiskey Batch #3

This small batch American whiskey is named for two bootlegging brothers who were pardoned by Franklin D. Roosevelt. It’s bottled at a whopping 71.4% ABV and loaded with dense notes of sweet caramel, brown sugar, creamed corn, and cacao. Sip this one neat and you might grow some extra chest hair as a result, but we’ll be damned if it doesn’t pack an intense flavour punch.

Things to Consider for Alcohol Gift Ideas

When it comes to alcohol gift ideas, simply wrapping a bow on a bottle of whisky isn’t quite enough. In fact, if you want to get the special occasion right, there are a few things you need to consider:

Price : Perhaps the most obvious consideration, the price will inevitably play a factor in your purchasing decision. While you may want to splurge on a significant birthday or gift-giving event, more often than not, you’ll be aiming for around the $50-$100 mark. To get the most out of your alcohol gift idea, don’t be afraid to shop around for the best price.

: Perhaps the most obvious consideration, the price will inevitably play a factor in your purchasing decision. While you may want to splurge on a significant birthday or gift-giving event, more often than not, you’ll be aiming for around the $50-$100 mark. To get the most out of your alcohol gift idea, don’t be afraid to shop around for the best price. Spirit choice: Is your special someone a wine fan or do they prefer a whisky? Knowing what to get is half the battle when it comes to buying gifts for wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs of fine drinks. Start by identifying the type of drink they regularly choose, and then look to elevate their everyday experience by going one step higher than the average.

Is your special someone a wine fan or do they prefer a whisky? Knowing what to get is half the battle when it comes to buying gifts for wine enthusiasts and connoisseurs of fine drinks. Start by identifying the type of drink they regularly choose, and then look to elevate their everyday experience by going one step higher than the average. Investment: Over the past few years, we’ve seen alcohol become more than just a Saturday afternoon sipper. If you are looking to purchase an alcoholic gift for a friend or loved one, maybe you should consider an investment piece. New or special releases may appreciate in value or collectibility, so it’s always a good idea to consider them as a gift idea.

Alternatives to Alcohol Gifts

If you are looking for something other than just a great tipple or some of the hard stuff, we’ve got you covered. In addition to alcohol gift ideas, we’ve curated our favourite releases across various categories. So, no matter what that special someone in your life is keen on, you’ll find it here.

How Man of Many Chose the Best Alcohol Gift Ideas

With more than 10 years of experience sipping the best drops on earth, Man of Many’s editors are sticklers for research and certainly know a thing or two about drinks. This list of gift ideas was curated based on the personal experiences of experts, alongside extensive online research conducted by drinks critics and expert reviewers. Each product on this list was checked by the Man of Many staff prior to publication for the official tick of approval. You can review our editorial policy here, which outlines how we maintain our independence in our editorial reviews.