Sullivans Cove Just Released the ‘Oldest Single Malt Whisky’ Ever Bottled in Australia

Tasmanian distillery Sullivans Cove has released a 25-year-old Single Cask whisky, the oldest single malt whisky ever produced in Australia.

Sullivans Cove has been a leader in world whisky for over three decades; however, the label’s latest announcement sets a new benchmark for age-statement Australian spirits. One of the foremost names in new world whisky, the award-winning Tasmanian distillery will release a 25-year-old single malt. It represents the oldest single malt whisky ever bottled in Australia, and possibly the oldest release from any New World whisky distillery, period.

Sullivans Cove 25-Year-Old Cask No HH0010 and Single Cask No HH0056 | Image: Sullivans Cove

What is New World Whisky?

The last few decades have seen an explosion in whisky production, and not just from obvious places like Kentucky or Scotland. When a whisky is crafted in a country or region not traditionally associated with production, it falls under the banner of “new world whisky”.

As an early pioneer of Tasmania’s now-thriving whisky industry, Sullivans Cove remains a leading example of this particular domain. In the process, it’s become one of the most acclaimed and coveted distilleries throughout all of Australia.

Sullivans Cove 25-Year-Old Cask No HH0056

Sullivans Cove is absolutely tireless when it comes to the pursuit of quality. That is to say, it won’t bottle a whisky until the desired profile has been achieved, no matter how long such a thing might take. In the case of Sullivans Cove’s latest single malt, however, the magic figure was 25 years. A quarter century of time and craftsmanship were put to the test, the result of which was drawn from two respective casks and limited to just 483 bottles overall.

Already a rare beast, Sullivans Cove 25 Year Old Single Malt becomes even rarer when you isolate the smaller of the two batches. This particular batch was matured in Cask No HH0056 – a 200L American Oak ex-Bourbon barrel—to produce a scarce 134 bottles (available by invitation only). According to distillery manager Heather Tillott, Cask No HH0056 is a prime example of what can happen when quality spirit is brought to its apex through long-term maturation.

“A seamless expression of spirit, oak and ex-Bourbon cask integration, showcasing balance, complexity, texture and layered flavour,” She said. “A beautifully curated whisky, richly rewarding from start to finish, and a testament to the refinement and possibilities of long-term maturation.”

Sullivans Cove 25-Year-Old Cask No HH0010

The other batch was drawn from a 300L American Oak Refill cask – aka Single Cask No HH0010 – to yield 349 bottles, with each bottle to be available via ballot. Regarding the profile, Tillott calls it a profound display of age and character.

“Single Cask No HH0010, matured in a larger 300L American Oak Refill cask yielded a slightly more generous quantity of 349 bottles, and will be released via ballot, giving collectors and enthusiasts a fair opportunity to secure their own bottle,” she said. “A benchmark of balancing the interesting and delicious, HH0010 is one of the defining casks in shaping Sullivans Cove’s approach to careful maturation. A profound display of age and character, and an enduring piece of Tasmanian and global whisky history.”

Remarkably, the two landmark casks behind this release were laid down in 1999 by early Ddstillery manager and owner Patrick Maguire. According to the whisky legend, that was a time when the possibilities of an Australian single malt through decades of maturation were far from certain.

“To see two of our casks mature out to 25 year is something we did not expect,” Maguire said. “These casks were filled during the early days of the distillery and distilling in Tasmania. We had hopes that our locally grown barley and pure Tasmanian water would be the basis for great things.”

Sullivans Cove distillery manager Heather Tillott and Sullivans Cove CEO Andy Gaunt | Image: Sullivans Cove

Sullivans Cove Growth

Meanwhile, you had us at the words “single malt” and “Sullivans Cove”. We’re huge fans of the distillery, not just for its output but also for its contributions to Australia’s whisky scene at large. One might even argue that it’s among the few Aussie distilleries that can go toe-to-toe with some of the planet’s best counterparts, new and old world alike.

This latest release is preceded by a slew of important benchmarks for Sullivans Cove. In 2014, for example, French oak single cask No HH0525 was named the World’s Best Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards, an epic feat for a new world whisky. Now the distillery, which recently underwent a massive transformation, is breaking yet another barrier by releasing the oldest single malt ever bottled in Australia. And given what we know about Sullivans Cove, it may also be one of the best.

“This release is more than just a rare single cask,” said Andy Gaunt, Sullivans Cove CEO. “It’s a living record of our history, proof of what patience and conviction can achieve, and a statement of what world whisky has become Twenty-five years ago, this was an audacious experiment. Today, it stands as proof that with skill, craftsmanship, and patience, great whiskies can come from anywhere in the world — especially here in Tasmania.”

Sullivans Cove 25-Year-Old Cask No HH0010 and Single Cask No HH0056 | Image: Sullivans Cove

How to Score a Bottle of Sullivans Cove 25 Year Old Single Malt

Single Cask No HH0056 is limited to 134 bottles and available by invitation only. To enquire about purchasing a bottle, please contact [email protected]. The 25 Year Old Single Cask No HH0010 is limited to 349 bottles and available via ballot on Sullivan’s Cove’s official website or for limited purchase at The Whisky Club. The pricing is set at AUD$4,500 per bottle.

Sullivans Cove 25-Year-Old Cask No HH0010 and Single Cask No HH0056 | Image: Sullivans Cove

