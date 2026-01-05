Interview: Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson On Playing Prince Charming

What I’ve seen so far feels a bit like a Cinderella story, but backwards, like it’s from the point of view of the prince – is that something you guys talked about?

It’s interesting, not in a deliberate way. But the thing that’s amazing about being in a story that has very clearly heavy Cinderella elements is the knowledge of what that that means (to people). The reason the Cinderella story has been around for all these years is because it’s clearly evocative. It has meaning for all of us, everyone knows what Cinderella is, and what it’s about.

I think the great thing about a myth like Cinderella is that it can be retold, and has been retold, in all sorts of ways. There are all sorts of different versions of it, and this is just another permutation of it.

I think it really focuses on the whole thing of ‘fantasy versus reality’. How you can meet someone in the realm of romance, but then how do you tie that with being in a relationship with someone in the real world?

There’s a line in the book, where he says something like ‘let’s cram a lifetime into this night’, and there’s something very romantic about that. There’s the honeymoon period, but then you have to actually be in the real world. That’s a challenge that we all face, and I think it’s a struggle for everyone, and for a lot of people that’s difficult.

Benedict values his freedom very highly, and is probably a bit scared and blind to the idea of committing to someone and being with someone. Maybe, not to become morbid, because it gets you one step closer to death. You’re putting down your roots, you’re determining the next phase of your life, rather than constantly (being free).