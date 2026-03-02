What to Watch: The 9 Best Shows and Movies Coming to Streamers in March

Can you believe it’s March already? Between the Olympics and F1, we’ve had a lot to keep us busy these last few weeks, and thankfully streaming services keep putting out great stuff to watch so we have plenty to watch this month too.

Here, we’ve pulled together the best shows and movies dropping across Netflix, Stan, HBO Max, Prime Video, and Disney+ over the next few weeks: from a new season of Daredevil: Born Again, to a new murder mystery in Deadloch season two, to the long-awaited Peaky Blinders movie, The Immortal Man. You know it’s gonna be good when Thomas Shelby is back on screen. So, without further ado, here’s all the best TV and movies coming to streaming services this month.

Here’s What to Watch in March

1. Young Sherlock

Release Date : 4 March

: 4 March Genre : Mystery, Crime

: Mystery, Crime Where to Watch : Prime Video

: Prime Video Cast: Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, Donal Finn, Joseph Finnes

Based on the classic detective Sherlock Holmes, Young Sherlock takes us back to the genius’ early days well before he was a household name. Based on a series of books written after Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s death, Young Sherlock is being directed by Guy Ritchie, who has made a name for himself in creating some of the best crime films of all time, such as Lock, Stock, and Two Smoking Barrels to Snatch, while also helming two unrelated takes on Holmes with the 2009 Sherlock Holmes film, and its 2011 sequel. Suffice to say, if you’re looking for some dry and wry British humour, and a bit of mystery, this is a show to keep an eye on.

Set to the backdrop of 1870’s Oxford, where Holmes is still studying, Young Sherlock delivers a more rough and ready tone for the character than you might be used to. When the upstart gets dragged into a murder case that threatens his future, he begins to unravel a globe-spanning conspiracy that’ll set him on the path to become the man we know and love.

2. Gone

Release Date : 8 March

: 8 March Genre : Mystery, Crime

: Mystery, Crime Where to Watch : Stan

: Stan Cast: Eve Myles, David Morrissey, Jennifer Macbeth, Arthur Hughes, Nicholas Nunn

When a man’s wife goes missing out of the blue, all eyes fall on him. Could he be the culprit? Or is he a victim himself? These are the questions posed by Gone, a British mystery show based on a true-crime book, To Hunt a Killer. It’s clear by the trailer alone that there’ll be plenty of secrets and double lives at play for detectives to wade through, but Gone promises that there’s a deeper mystery at play.

Starring The Walking Dead’s David Morrissey and Torchwood’s Eve Myles, Gone is set to the backdrop of a prestigious private school—one that Michael Polly (Morrissey) is headmaster of. But when his wife goes missing, a “compulsive game of cat and mouse” begins, as detective Annie Cassidy (Myles) seeks to figure how who knows what, who did what, and where Polly’s missing wife is.

3. Rooster

Release Date : 9 March

: 9 March Genre : Comedy, Drama

: Comedy, Drama Where to Watch : HBO Max

: HBO Max Cast: Steve Carell, Phil Dunster, Charly Clive, Danielle Deadwyler, John C. McGinley

Like some-kind of reverse college road trip, Rooster tells the story of a professor who starts a role at a new college and, in the process, finds himself—or, rather, finds the version of himself he could be. Steve Carell stars here as Greg Russo, a well-known murder-mystery writer who takes a faculty job at the same university his daughter teaches at and gets enmeshed in college life in the process. The only problem is that his daughter’s ex-husband also teaches there, and left her for a college student. Yikes.

While things are awkward, Rooster promises a good time. Russo befriends a group of students who love his work and completely succumbs to the peer-pressure of college, getting involved in frat houses, drunken escapades, and all manner of questionable decisions. I’m not sure he’s setting the best example for those kids, but it’s Steve Carell so at least it’ll be fun to watch.

4. One Piece: Into the Grand Line

Release Date : 10 March

: 10 March Genre : Action

: Action Where to Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Cast: Inaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Jacob Gibson, Taz Skylar

This is one we’ve literally been waiting years for. We’re finally returning to the high seas with the Straw Hat Pirates as they chase the legendary pirates gold in One Piece: Into the Grand Line. Now, it might be titled like a standalone thing, but this is the second season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the infamous manga-turned-anime and it’s bringing some new faces to your screen.

With Joe Manganiello joining the cast as Mr. 0, Luffy and co. are going to have their work cut out for them as they sail into the infamous Grand Line—a legendary stretch of sea filled with bizarre islands and formidable new enemies. Plus, in case you missed it, Tony Tony Chopper is joining the crew this season, and he looks every bit as weird as you’d expect.

5. Invincible: Season 4

Release Date : 18 March

: 18 March Genre : Animated Action

: Animated Action Where to Watch : Prime Video

: Prime Video Cast: Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Seth Rogan, Walton Goggins, Ben Schwartz, Mark Hamill

Most superhero stories tend to stay as safe as possible to reach the biggest audience—no one ever really dies, and the heroes fight for the good of mankind because they’re the good guys, and that’s what good guys do. And then there’s Invincible: a superhero show filled with graphic violence, dark themes, and complex characters. The series follows Mark Grayson, a normal teenager who happens to be the son of this universe’s analogue to Superman, Omni-Man: the most powerful hero on Earth. When Mark starts developing super powers of his own though, things get complicated, pitting him against the evils of the world—which happen to include his own dad.

In season four we see Omni-Man return and ask for Mark’s help in protecting Earth from an invading alien army threatening to destroy the planet. Or, at least that’s what he says. Mark isn’t quite sure if he can trust his old man again, but with the fate of the planet on the line, he’s left with little choice.

6. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

Release Date : 20 March

: 20 March Genre : Crime Drama

: Crime Drama Where to Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Cast: Cillian Murphy, Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Steven Graham

Thomas Shelby is back—finally—with the first of a few new bits of the infamous crime saga Peaky Blinders. The Immortal Man is a full film following Shelby, played by Cillian Murphy, as he seeks to take control of the gang he abandoned years ago, which is now being run by his son—Duke Shelby, played by Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan. With World War II waging, and his country under threat, Shelby looks to right the wrongs of his past and confront Duke in an attempt to keep himself, and his family, alive.

While the film is launching in cinemas first on 6 March, we expect most people are used to watching the Shelby family’s drama on their TVs, so keep an eye out for this one when it hits Netflix later this month. Until then, don’t forget there’s a whole new Peaky Blinders series coming down the line which picks up after the events of The Immortal Man.

7. Deadloch: Season 2

Release Date : 20 March

: 20 March Genre : Crime Comedy

: Crime Comedy Where to Watch : Prime Video

: Prime Video Cast: Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama, Alicia Gardiner, Luke Hemsworth

Remember Deadloch? The Australian comedy crime drama that took us down to Tasmania, following police odd-couple Dulcie Collins and Eddie Redcliffe as they attempted to solve a murder case—one which got completely out of hand the further they dug? Well, we’re back with a whole new season, tackling a whole new crime, in a whole new state. Season two is seeing Collins and Redcliffe taken to Darwin to investigate another mysterious death: a body part washes up on shore, inside of a crocodile.

But the townsfolk aren’t all that helpful, and a heated rivalry between two tourism-fuelled families seems to get in the way at every step, leaving the pair little recourse but to dig into the death themselves once more. If you liked what you saw in season one, you’re getting a lot more of it here.

8. Daredevil: Born Again: Season 2

Release Date : 24 March

: 24 March Genre : Superhero Crime

: Superhero Crime Where to Watch : Disney+

: Disney+ Cast: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Krysten Ritter, Deborah Ann Wolf

Say what you will about Marvel’s recent big-budget movies, Daredevil: Born Again’s first season was an absolute banger, and now we’re getting a continuation of that story following Matthew Murdoch’s crusade against crime in Hell’s Kitchen—or rather, now it’s throughout New York City. Daredevil (Cox) is on the run, as once-crime-boss-now-mayor Wilson Fisk (D’Onofrio) declared martial law and began a hunt for the masked vigilantes that once plagued his operations. In season two, Murdoch is driven underground to survive the hellscape that is this new New York City, meeting new allies and enemies along the way in an effort to dethrone Kingpin.

Beyond Born Again, we may be seeing Matthew Murdoch appear in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, later this year alongside Jon Bernthal’s Punisher. What a sight to behold that’ll be.

9. Heartbreak High: Season 3

Release Date : 25 March

: 25 March Genre : Comedy Drama

: Comedy Drama Where to Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Cast: Ayesha Madon, Thomas Weatherall, Bryn Chapman Parish

The final season of Heartbreak High is finally here. The gang are in their last year of school at Hartley High, and in typical high-school fashion everyone seems to be looking to have one-last hurrah before heading their separate ways. But, things get a bit complicated when a prank involving a carnival ride goes wrong, and Amerie (Madon) needs to figure out who was responsible. Add to that a series of love triangles, break ups, and misunderstands, and you’ve got a pretty decent teen drama.

Streaming Services Price Comparison

Service Monthly Price Trial Period Category Netflix $9.99 (w/ ads) – $28.99 None Movies & TV Prime Video $9.99 – $12.99 30-day free trial Movies & TV Apple TV+ $12.99 7-day free trial Movies & TV Disney+ $15.99 – $20.99 None Movies & TV Warner Bros. Discovery Max $11.99 (w/ ads) – $21.99 (Premium) None Movies & TV Kayo Sports $30 – $40 7-day free trial Sports Hayu $7.99 7-day free trial Reality TV Britbox $13.99 7-day free trial British Movies & TV Paramount+ $6.99 – $13.99 7-day free trial Movies & TV BINGE $10 (Basic) – $22 (Premium) 7-day free trial Movies & TV Stan $12 (Basic) – $21 (Premium) None Movies & TV DocPlay $8.99 14-day free trial Documentaries Scroll horizontally to view full table

