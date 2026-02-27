Russell Crowe Shows Off Epic $750,000 Watch Collection on Secret TikTok

Russell Crowe has launched a secret TikTok account, @igp366, dedicated to his watch collection.

His collection blends luxury icons from Rolex, OMEGA, and obscure microbrands.

He highlights a Rolex Daytona “Tiffany Blue” and a Rolex 1908 in Platinum as personal favourites.

Crowe shows deep enthusiast knowledge with rare Japanese pieces from Ōtsuka Lōtec.

The videos are filmed casually in his home, often featuring his Oscar on a shelf in the background.

Russell Crowe has a secret TikTok account, and he’s using it to talk about watches. Used as a promotional platform for his band, Indoor Garden Party, the account (@igp366) has also become a place for Maximus Decimus Meridius to show his passion and love for all things watches. Crowe has shown off his top-tier pieces from Rolex, OMEGA, and Jaeger-LeCoultre, but it’s the microbrands that prove he’s a deeply invested watch enthusiast.

His videos, filmed in landscape and posted sporadically, offer a rather transparent look into the movie star’s mind regarding his passions. With an Oscar sitting casually behind him on the shelf and a $400,000 Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712/1R-001 on his wrist, Crowe responds to users’ comments and answers a few questions all in the name of “fun.”

With his focus turning to his upcoming movie, Highlander, starring Henry Cavill, he’s likely to stop posting videos now that people have found the account. However, if that’s the case, what’s left behind is the best look yet at Russell Crowe’s watch collection, so we’ve rounded up all the watches he mentioned on the account below.

Russell Crowe’s Best Watches at a Glance

Highlights from his collection include the following options:

Now we’ve had a look at the highlights, let’s check out the complete list.

OMEGA Seamaster James Bond 60th Anniversary | Image: Supplied / OMEGA

1. OMEGA Seamaster James Bond 60th Anniversary

Price: from AUD$14,800

Movement: Omega Calibre 8800, self-winding

Omega Calibre 8800, self-winding Case Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Case Size: 42mm diameter

42mm diameter Thickness: 13.6mm

13.6mm Power Reserve: 55 hours

55 hours Water Resistance: 300 metres (30 bar)

300 metres (30 bar) Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, date, helium escape valve

“I got this one because I wanted my tennis doubles partner and I at the time, to have the psychological edge of having matching watches,” said Crowe in the video that introduces his first watch of the collection. “It wears beautifully, it sits on the wrist perfectly. This Milanese strap, I have rediscovered the comfort of it, and I just really appreciate this watch.”

Maurice de Mauriac Racquet Rallymaster III | Image: Supplied / Maurice de Mauriac

2. Maurice de Mauriac Racquet Rallymaster III

Price: from AUD$4,000

Movement: Landeron 24, automatic

Landeron 24, automatic Case Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Case Size: 39mm diameter

39mm diameter Thickness: 12mm

12mm Power Reserve: 40 hours

40 hours Water Resistance: 100 metres (10 bar)

100 metres (10 bar) Functions: Hours, minutes, central seconds, date

He follows up with a small microbrand, which sets the tone for the follow-up videos in which smaller brands highlight his affection for watches. “Again, really easy to wear. Feels great on the wrist,” he briefly mentions when talking about Maurice de Mauriac. Note that the piece Crowe shoes off in the video features a Milanese bracelet, but is seemingly impossible to find images of online.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Turquoise Blue | Image: Supplied / Rolex

3. Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Turquoise Blue

Price: from AUD$68,000

Movement: Rolex Calibre 4131, self-winding mechanical

Rolex Calibre 4131, self-winding mechanical Case Material: 18ct Yellow Gold with Cerachrom bezel

18ct Yellow Gold with Cerachrom bezel Case Size: 40mm diameter

40mm diameter Thickness: 11.9mm

11.9mm Power Reserve: 72 hours

72 hours Water Resistance: 100 metres (10 bar)

100 metres (10 bar) Functions: Centre hour, minute and seconds hands, small seconds hand at 6 o’clock. Chronograph (centre hand) accurate to within 1/8 of a second. 30-minute counter at 3 o’clock and 12-hour counter at 9 o’clock.

Centre hour, minute and seconds hands, small seconds hand at 6 o’clock.

The first heavy-hitter from the collection is this Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in the infamous Tiffany-and-Gold colourway. He was spotted wearing this watch at Wimbledon last year, but this is the first time we’ve heard Crowe speak about it.

“Speaking of tennis connections, I wore this one at a particular tournament earlier in the year, and it got a lot of attention,” he says. “There’s just something about the Tiffany blue that just gets to me, and what I love is if you wear this with a suit, whenever it sneaks out from under the suit sleeve, it always draws people’s eye. It’s just a beautiful, beautiful watch. I love a Daytona, but this particular combo is just something that’s very special.”

Tudor Black Bay Chrono Turquoise Dial | Image: Supplied / Tudor

4. Tudor Black Bay Chrono Turquoise Dial

Price: from AUD$9,850

Movement: Manufacture Calibre MT5813 (COSC), self-winding mechanical

Manufacture Calibre MT5813 (COSC), self-winding mechanical Case Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Case Size: 41mm diameter

41mm diameter Thickness: 14.4mm

14.4mm Power Reserve: 70 hours

70 hours Water Resistance: 200 metres (20 bar)

200 metres (20 bar) Functions: Centre hour and minute hands, small seconds at 9 o’clock, chronograph centre seconds, 45-minute counter at 3 o’clock, date at 6 o’clock

“I was working in Montreal, and I saw this in a magazine, and I went to the big watch store there, ‭Chateau D’Ivoire‬, and I asked if they could get it for me, and they managed to,” says Crowe when talking about the Tudor Black Bay Chrono with Turquoise Dial. “I reached for this most days of the week now, it just sits great on the wrist, I love wearing it, has a little bit of personality to it, and the combo, particularly with the jubilee, I just love that a lot.”

Rolex Sky-Dweller in Rose Gold | Image: Supplied / Rolex

5. Rolex Sky-Dweller in Rose Gold

Price: from AUD$101,500

Movement: Rolex Calibre 9002, self-winding mechanical

Rolex Calibre 9002, self-winding mechanical Case Material: 18ct Everose Gold

18ct Everose Gold Case Size: 42mm diameter

42mm diameter Thickness: 13.8mm

13.8mm Power Reserve: 72 hours

72 hours Water Resistance: 100 metres (10 bar)

100 metres (10 bar) Functions: Centre hour, minute and seconds hands. 24-hour display on off-centre disc. Second time zone. Instantaneous annual calendar at 3 o’clock and rapid date setting. Month display via 12 apertures around the circumference of the dial

Crowe continues the first video with another heavy-hitter from the collection, the most expensive piece featured outside of the Patek Philippe that he wears on his wrist in a follow up video. “I should’ve put this one into semi-retirement a few years ago, because it does scream for attention,” he says when talking about this rose gold Sky-Dweller. “This is the Sky-Dweller. There’s something about that colour, the rose gold, fluted bezel, it really is a gorgeous, gorgeous watch.

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Geographic | Image: Supplied / Jaeger-LeCoultre

6. Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Geographic

Price: from AUD$35,900

Movement: JLC Calibre 823, manual-winding

JLC Calibre 823, manual-winding Case Material: 18ct Pink Gold

18ct Pink Gold Case Size: 45.6 x 27.4mm

45.6 x 27.4mm Thickness: 10.5mm

10.5mm Power Reserve: 42 hours

42 hours Water Resistance: 30 metres (3 bar)

30 metres (3 bar) Functions: Hours, minutes, seconds, second time zone, 24-hour night/day indicator, 24-city world time.

The second watch that cemented Crowe as a serious collector was the Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso Tribute Geographic that he pulled out. “If I’m having people over for dinner, or going out, a lot of the time lately I’ve been reaching for this,” he said. “This is the world time one, so it has this beautiful little complication on the back, but if I’m wearing this, I never think to flip it over because I just love that face.”

Rolex 1908 in Platinum | Image: Supplied / Rolex

7. Rolex 1908 in Platinum

Price: from AUD$56,200

Movement: Rolex Calibre 7140, self-winding mechanical

Rolex Calibre 7140, self-winding mechanical Case Material: Platinum

Platinum Case Size: 39mm diameter

39mm diameter Thickness: 9.5mm

9.5mm Power Reserve: 66 hours

66 hours Water Resistance: 50 metres (5 bar)

50 metres (5 bar) Functions: Centre hour and minute hands, small seconds hand at 6 o’clock

It was a real surprise to see Russell bring out the thin, elegant, and only recently released Rolex 1908. It’s not what you’d expect to find on the wrist of a relatively burly, Australian bloke, but a welcome surprise nonetheless, especially in 950 platinum. “The watch that has really got to me this year, if I’m going out, special occasion kind of situation, has been this. Rolex 1908,” he says.

“Now, this particular one with the guilloche dial is platinum ice blue, and a chocolate brown strap. As you can see, it’s very thin, very elegant, and has an open caseback. I just absolutely love this watch, I love wearing it.”

Giuliano Mazzuoli Manometro Blue | Image: Supplied / Giuliano Mazzuoli

8. Giuliano Mazzuoli Manometro Blue

Price: from AUD$5,900

Movement: ETA 2824-2, automatic

ETA 2824-2, automatic Case Material: Polished Stainless Steel

Polished Stainless Steel Case Size: 45mm diameter

45mm diameter Thickness: 14mm

14mm Power Reserve: 38 – 42 hours

38 – 42 hours Water Resistance: 50 metres (5 bar)

50 metres (5 bar) Functions: Hours, minutes, central seconds

This Giuliano Mazzuoli piece is the first piece Russell shows off in the second set of videos. It’s a very Giuliano Mazzuoli heavy video with a focus on the microbrands design ideology and history. He shoes off this original piece in blue before the chronograph featured below.

Giuliano Mazzuoli Manometro Chronograph Black | Image: Supplied / Giuliano Mazzuoli

9. Giuliano Mazzuoli Manometro Chronograph Black

Price: from AUD$9,000

Movement: Dubois-Dépraz 2030, automatic

Dubois-Dépraz 2030, automatic Case Material: Brushed Stainless Steel

Brushed Stainless Steel Case Size: 45mm diameter

45mm diameter Thickness: 14.8mm

14.8mm Power Reserve: 42 hours

42 hours Water Resistance: 50 metres (5 bar)

50 metres (5 bar) Functions: Hours, minutes, small seconds, chronograph (60-second and 30-minute counters)

“Now, you’ll see how the crown is slightly kicked off, and that’s because he was a rally car driver and he didn’t like the crown digging into his hand when he was driving,” notes Crowe.

Giuliano Mazzuoli Manometro 10th Anniversary Edition | Image: Supplied / Giuliano Mazzuoli

10. Giuliano Mazzuoli Manometro 10th Anniversary Edition

Price: AUD$N/A

Movement: Automatic calibre ETA 2824/2

Automatic calibre ETA 2824/2 Case Material: Polished Stainless Steel

Polished Stainless Steel Case Size: 45.2mm diameter

45.2mm diameter Thickness: 14.8mm

14.8mm Power Reserve: Approximately 38-42 hours (standard for ETA 2824/2)

Approximately 38-42 hours (standard for ETA 2824/2) Water Resistance: 50 metres (5 bar)

50 metres (5 bar) Functions: Hours, minutes, and central seconds

These watches are very hard to get your hands on in Australia, but Crowe says that this is his favourite. “This is probably my favourite Manometro that I have, this is the 10th Anniversary edition, this is actually the colour that I bought originally, and you can see that I’ve kept this one in the plastic because I’m pretty chuffed with it.”

Giuliano Mazzuoli Trasmissione Meccanica | Image: Supplied / Giuliano Mazzuoli

11. Giuliano Mazzuoli Trasmissione Meccanica

Price: AUD$6,600

Movement: ETA 2824-2, automatic

ETA 2824-2, automatic Case Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Case Size: 43mm diameter

43mm diameter Thickness: 14mm

14mm Power Reserve: 40 hours

40 hours Water Resistance: 50 metres (5 bar)

50 metres (5 bar) Functions: Hours, minutes, central seconds

Three more Giuliano Mazzuoli pieces follow, including the Trasmissione Meccanica, which is evidently based on a transmission. “Now, after the Manometro, he then had a look at the transmission of a rally car, and he came out with this, the transmissione mechanica.”

Giuliano Mazzuoli Contagiri | Image: Supplied / Giuliano Mazzuoli

12. Giuliano Mazzuoli Contagiri

Price: AUD$4,000

Movement : Calibre GM Cambiosequenziale/01, self-winding mechanical (ETA base with proprietary module)

: Calibre GM Cambiosequenziale/01, self-winding mechanical (ETA base with proprietary module) Case Material : Stainless Steel (also available in Titanium or DLC-coated Steel)

: Stainless Steel (also available in Titanium or DLC-coated Steel) Case Size : 44mm diameter

: 44mm diameter Thickness : 13.3mm

: 13.3mm Power Reserve : 42 hours

: 42 hours Water Resistance : 50 metres (5 bar)

: 50 metres (5 bar) Functions: Retrograde jumping hours (270° arc), central seconds. Crownless design with a “gear shift” side lever and rotating bezel for winding and time-setting.

We’ve chosen the black-on-black Contagiri above, as the brand appears to have discontinued the gold reference that Crowe shows off. “This here, I know you’re going to find this hard to believe, it’s a gearstick,” says Crowe. “It pops out, and you can change the time and the date with this bezel. It’s crazy beautiful. This particular one is in gold, and I really had to convince him to sell it to me because I think he only had one left.”

Giuliano Mazzuoli Carrara Commission | Image: Supplied / Giuliano Mazzuoli

13. Giuliano Mazzuoli Carrara

Price: from AUD$6,600

Movement: ETA 2824-2, automatic

ETA 2824-2, automatic Case Material: Carrara Marble with Stainless Steel inner frame

Carrara Marble with Stainless Steel inner frame Case Size: 45mm diameter

45mm diameter Thickness: 13.5mm

13.5mm Power Reserve: 40 hours

40 hours Water Resistance: 50 metres (5 bar)

50 metres (5 bar) Functions: Hours, minutes, central seconds

Like the gold reference Contagiri, Crowe has a special Giuliano Mazzuoli Carrara. “It was never put on sale, it’s a limited edition, commissioned, and this case is made from the compressed sand taken from the Empty Quarter in the deserts of Saudi Arabia. Look at this thing, it’s just crazy.”

William Wood Triumph Chronograph Jubilee Edition | Image: Supplied / William Wood

14. William Wood Triumph Chronograph Jubilee Edition

Price: from AUD$4,800

Movement: Swiss-Made Sellita SW510 Chronograph, self-winding mechanical

Swiss-Made Sellita SW510 Chronograph, self-winding mechanical Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel (options for Gold Plating available)

316L Stainless Steel (options for Gold Plating available) Case Size: 41mm diameter

41mm diameter Thickness: 16mm (16.5mm including the sapphire glass)

16mm (16.5mm including the sapphire glass) Power Reserve: 48 hours

48 hours Water Resistance: 100 metres (10 bar)

100 metres (10 bar) Functions: Centre hour and minute hands, small seconds at 9 o’clock, 30-minute chronograph counter at 3 o’clock, date at 6 o’clock. Features a crown forged from an original 1920s British brass firefighter’s helmet.

Centre hour and minute hands, small seconds at 9 o’clock, 30-minute chronograph counter at 3 o’clock, date at 6 o’clock. Features a crown forged from an original 1920s British brass firefighter’s helmet. Strap: Upcycled Purple Fire Hose (with quick-release levers)

Crowe dedicates his third video entirely to the William Wood watch featured above. “I wore one of these watches recently in a movie called Beast, which comes out in Australia on April 10th, 2026,” he says.

“I only have a very small role in that film, but I had something to do with writing the script, so I have a writing credit on the film. I wore in that film, what I was looking for was something very bright, the character I play is very dour, so I found this very bright, red watch, and I wore it as if it was a gift from his daughter to somehow brighten up her old man’s life.”

“So, William Wood was a firefighter who worked in Newcastle and Gateshead for 25 years. His grandson, Johnny Garret, decided to make some watches, and one of his concepts was to use decommissioned firefighting equipment. He’s used the brass from British firefighting helmets, some of them 100 years old, to build his watch cases, and he’s used decommissioned firehose for his straps. This particular one I’m going to show you is called a Triumph. It’s a cam-operated chronograph with a Selita SW510 movement.”

“It’s in the purple that Queen Elizabeth used in her Jubilee year.”

“It’s a handsome watch, it fits really well on the wrist, it wears beautifully, and it works, it works really well.”

Ōtsuka Lōtec No. 6 | Image: Supplied / Ōtsuka Lōtec

15. Ōtsuka Lōtec No. 6

Price: from AUD$10,800

Movement: Miyota 9015 automatic with proprietary retrograde module designed by Jiro Katayama

Miyota 9015 automatic with proprietary retrograde module designed by Jiro Katayama Case Material: 316L Stainless Steel

316L Stainless Steel Case Size: 42.6mm diameter

42.6mm diameter Thickness: 11.8mm

11.8mm Power Reserve: 40 hours

40 hours Water Resistance: 30 metres (3 bar)

30 metres (3 bar) Functions: Retrograde hours and minutes, running seconds disc, date

His next video is a favourite, with two Japanese Ōtsuka Lōtec pieces that are extremely hard to come by, even for Russell Crowe.

“Now, this brand made me break one of my fundamental rules. I never buy aftermarket, I never pay more than the MSRP or the recommended retail price. But I did. I couldn’t buy them legitimately, through the company anymore, I had to search around and find someone selling them aftermarket, and I managed to find both of the watches that I was looking for.”

“Now, this one is a retrograde, hours, and minutes. Both of these receive quite a lot of attention from a design perspective, and as you can see, it definitely makes a statement.”

Ōtsuka Lōtec No. 7.5 | Image: Supplied / Ōtsuka Lōtec

16. Ōtsuka Lōtec No. 7.5

Price: from AUD$6,900

Movement: Miyota 9015 (base) with proprietary module, automatic

Miyota 9015 (base) with proprietary module, automatic Case Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Case Size: 40mm diameter

40mm diameter Thickness: 11.5mm

11.5mm Power Reserve: 42 hours

42 hours Water Resistance: 30 metres (3 bar)

30 metres (3 bar) Functions: Jumping hours, retrograde minutes

One of our favourite pieces in Crowe’s collection, the Ōtsuka Lōtec No. 7.5 is nearly impossible to find. “This is the number 7.5, and as you can see, it’s a jump hour.”

“Its design aspects come from an old 8mm film camera. Now, unquestionably that they’ve made some lovely steps forward from a design point of view. If I have a problem with this, I don’t find these straps very comfortable. They look very comfortable, but when you put them on your wrist, they do sit quite high. I imagine that they soften over time, but I do tend to make my decisions very quickly about what I’m going to wear for the day. One of those decisions will be comfort.”

Uboat Darkmoon Blue SS Code 9021/C | Image: Supplied / Uboat

17. Uboat Darkmoon Blue SS Code 9021/C

Price: from AUD$2,200

Movement: Ronda 712.3 quartz (oil-immersed)

Ronda 712.3 quartz (oil-immersed) Case Material: Stainless Steel

Stainless Steel Case Size: 40mm diameter

40mm diameter Thickness: 12.8mm

12.8mm Power Reserve: Long-life battery

Long-life battery Water Resistance: 50 metres (5 bar)

50 metres (5 bar) Functions: Hours, minutes (with compensation bubble)

Finally, Crowe shows off another microbrand from Italy. “This dial is actually full of oil, mimicking an old ship’s compass, and actually doubles as a spirit level, should you need one of those throughout your day.”

“Very, very easy to wear,” he notes.

“They’ve solved one of the problems that I find with rubber straps. A lot of the smaller brands, with their rubber straps, can get quite sticky and hot, and if you don’t have some sort of movement underneath the strap, that’s always going to be a problem. If you can see, there’s a little bit of ribbing underneath, and that keeps a bit of airflow, and avoids the problems that I was just talking about.”

“But this is a very strong brand, and they have lots of different styles. Super comfortable to wear.”

Image: TikTok / @igp366

Why Does Russell Crowe Make Watch Videos?

Crowe hasn’t addressed it yet, but it was a fake watch that got him into watches. Now, many years and hundreds of thousands of dollars into the obsession, he’s decided to watch videos for fun. Through a video he posted to the TikTok account, he explains the reason for the account while quietly wearing one of the heavy hitters from his collection, a Patek Philippe Nautilus 5712/1R-001 in rose gold.

“Just a little side note, I’m only doing this for fun,” he said in a standalone video. “I’m just talking to people who share an obsession with watches. I may answer questions and stuff directly, but I’ll tell you what I won’t ever be doing is chasing you up and telling you to follow me somewhere else, or that I have some financial opportunity for you or whatever. Don’t listen to anyone who says they’re my manager or that they work with my team.”

“This is just simple, and it’s here, and hopefully it doesn’t get invaded by too many people that don’t really understand the joy of simple communication like this. If it somehow offends you that I do watch videos, then you should probably watch some Ricky Gervais comedy, and he’ll put it in perspective for you where you are in the world.”

“Now, I’m not going to show you my entire watch collection. That would take quite some time because I’m a little obsessed, and have been for a long time.”

“This is my current rotation for the Southern Hemisphere summer.”