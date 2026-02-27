2026 Ducati DesertX Revealed With Supercar Tech and Lightweight V2 Engine

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 27 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Ducati reveals the second-generation DesertX for the 2026 model year.

New 890cc V2 engine produces 110hp and 92Nm of torque.

Features a structural monocoque frame and refined off-road-focused ergonomics.

Upgraded KYB suspension offers 230mm front and 220mm rear travel.

Australian delivery for the new DesertX is confirmed for June 2026.

Ducati is serious about expanding its off-road pedigree, and the release of the 2026 Ducati DesertX V2 (from AUD$28,100, NZD$30,693) will only help its case. It joins the highly touted Desmo450 MX in the brand’s off-road category, alongside its big brother, the Multistrada V4 Rally.

The brand has worked hard to increase the DesertX V2’s off-road capabilities without sacrificing its on-road performance. They’ve made small changes to the ergonomics of the footpegs and the handlebars, they’ve added a new, slimmer fuel tank to help with balance, and a game-changing 6-axis IMU that detects roll, pitch, and yaw in real time and ensures that all the technical elements of the bike work cohesively from the throttle to the ABS system in the brakes and traction control.

Powering the new DesertX is a 890 cc Ducati V2 engine, the lightest 4-valve twin-cylinder Ducati has ever produced. Let’s take a closer look at all of the updates and changes that Ducati has made to ensure the DesertX continues to perform in major off-road competitions, including the Erzbergrodeo, Rally of Albania, Transanatolia, and the NORRA Mexican 1000 Rally.

2026 Ducati DesertX V2 Key Specifications

Engine : V2, 890 cc

: V2, 890 cc Power : 110 HP @ 9,000 rpm

: 110 HP @ 9,000 rpm Torque : 92 Nm @ 7,000 rpm

: 92 Nm @ 7,000 rpm Weight : 209 kg (wet, no fuel)

: 209 kg (wet, no fuel) Fuel Capacity : 18-litre polymer fuel tank

: 18-litre polymer fuel tank Front Suspension : 46 mm KYB upside-down fork, fully adjustable (both legs), 230 mm travel

: 46 mm KYB upside-down fork, fully adjustable (both legs), 230 mm travel Rear Suspension : KYB monoshock, fully adjustable, remote preload adjustment, 220 mm travel

: KYB monoshock, fully adjustable, remote preload adjustment, 220 mm travel Swingarm : Dedicated double-sided swingarm with progressive link

: Dedicated double-sided swingarm with progressive link Wheels : 15-inch x 21-inch tubeless spoked (front) and 4.5-inch x 18-inch tubeless spoked (rear)

: 15-inch x 21-inch tubeless spoked (front) and 4.5-inch x 18-inch tubeless spoked (rear) Brakes (Front) : Brembo M4.32 radial calipers with dual 305 mm discs

: Brembo M4.32 radial calipers with dual 305 mm discs Tyres : Pirelli Scorpion Rally Street (90/90 front, 150/70 rear)

: Pirelli Scorpion Rally Street (90/90 front, 150/70 rear) Electronics Suite : 6-axis IMU, switchable Cornering ABS (4 levels), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0, Engine Brake Control (EBC)

: 6-axis IMU, switchable Cornering ABS (4 levels), Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0, Engine Brake Control (EBC) Dashboard : New 5″ full-TFT display (16:9 aspect ratio, 800 x 400 resolution)

: New 5″ full-TFT display (16:9 aspect ratio, 800 x 400 resolution) Riding Modes : Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, Rally

: Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, Rally Lighting: Full-LED headlights with DRL and dynamic turn indicators (where homologated)

Chassis, Suspension, and Riding Modes

The highlight of any Ducati is its on-road dynamics, and the brand has managed to preserve this with a segment-unique monocoque frame that uses the engine as a structural element and airbox. It’s joined by a sturdy rear trellis frame that provides easy access to engine components, reducing maintenance costs and making it easier for riders to reach the air filter, which can be removed and cleaned after every off-road ride.

Comfort is managed by an aluminium double-sided swingarm with full-floater progressive linkages and a fully adjustable KYB monoshock with 220 mm of travel. That’s slightly less travel than what you’d find on a KTM 890 Adventure R (240 mm) but equal to something like a Ténéré 700 World Raid. Up front, the 2026 DesertX utilises a fully adjustable 46 mm Kayaba upside-down fork with independent adjustments on both legs and 230 mm of travel.

Brakes are Brembo M4.32 radial monobloc calipers with dual 305 mm front discs, dedicated pads, and a newly designed axial pump lever. New is the four-level Cornering ABS, which lets riders fully disable the system, dial it back significantly for off-road use as a more experienced rider, or even dial it back up for less experienced riders. Some of these are tied to the six distinct Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, and Rally), and they work in conjunction with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC), and Engine Brake Control (EBC).

Running the entire show is a supercar-like 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU) that detects roll, pitch, and yaw in real time. It’s the type of software that has only recently been added to cars like the Ferrari Purosangue and Aston Martin Vantage.

Engine, Ergonomics, and Availability

Powering the 2026 Ducati DesertX is a new 890 cc Ducati V2 engine, which is the lightest 4-valve twin-cylinder engine the brand has ever produced. It produces 110 HP at 9,000 rpm and 92 Nm of maximum torque at 7,000 rpm and sends power to the ground through a new sensorless Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0 for precise gear changes without exposure to mud and impacts.

With a weight of 209 kg (without fuel), it closely matches its biggest competitor in the KTM 890 Adventure R (200 kg), so expect the Ducati to change directions pretty swiftly. That’s aided by a new, slimmer 18-litre polymer fuel tank that positions the fuel lower to lower the bike’s centre of gravity. This can be supplemented by an 8-litre rear auxiliary tank to improve range.

Ergonomic changes start with the footpegs, which are moved back while the seat and handlebars are moved forward. They’ve even gone as far as to include textured side panels that provide better grip for the rider’s legs when riding standing up. Standard seat height is 880 mm (standard for adventure bikes), but it can be lowered to 840 mm with an optional kit. You’ll also find radiator guards, a bull bar, reinforced hand guards, full-LED headlights with DRL and dynamic turn indicators, and a larger plexiglass windscreen in front of you for comfort.

Luggage options include aluminium panniers with dedicated frames or a frameless soft bag kit developed with Mosko Moto.

Tech-wise, the 2026 Ducati DesertX features a new 5-inch full-TFT dashboard (800 x 400 resolution, 16:9 ratio) controlled via a petal-shaped joystick, featuring three display modes (Road, Road Pro, and Rally). It has Bluetooth smartphone connectivity and Turn-by-Turn navigation.

The 2026 Ducati DesertX (from AUD$28,100, NZD$30,693) will be available first in European dealerships in April 2026, then in the United States, and finally in Japan and Australia from June 2026. More information about the new Ducati DesertX V2 can be found at the brand’s website, linked below.