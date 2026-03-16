The Best Watches from the 2026 Oscars

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Table of contents
- 1. Leonardo DiCaprio Wears Rolex Perpetual 1908 Platinum
- 2. Arón Piper Wears Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding
- 3. Kieran Culkin Wears Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph King Gold 42mm
- 4. Kevin O’Leary Rolex Daytona
- 5. Pedro Pascal Wears Chanel BOY·FRIEND
- 6. Ryan Coogler Wears Cartier Tank à Guichets Platinum
- 7. Miles Caton Wears Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Titanium King Gold 45mm
- 8. Hudson Williams Wears Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas
- 9. Matt Friend Wears Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Turquoise Dial
- 10. Joe Alwyn Wears Hublot Classic Fusion Essential Grey 42mm
Readtime: 6 min
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- The 98th Oscars red carpet showcased rare and expensive luxury watches.
- Leonardo DiCaprio wore a stunning Platinum Rolex 1908.
- Kevin O’Leary double-wristed a rare Rolex Daytona and Cartier Crash.
- Pedro Pascal stood out wearing an elegant Chanel BOY·FRIEND watch.
- Brands like Hublot, Audemars Piguet, and Bulgari dominated the red carpet.
The watch calendar starts with the Golden Globes, hits its stride with the Grammys, but the main event is the 98th Oscars, and this year’s awards delivered.
If the highlight of the Grammys was the lack of high-end, all-star watches, the Oscars rewrote the script with expensive, rare, sought-after timepieces worn by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Kieran Culkin, and Arón Piper. However, the fight for the Oscars watch crown is a showdown of taste between Marty Supreme star Kevin O’Leary, who double-wristed two of the rarest watches on the carpet in a Platinum Cartier Crash and Ruby Rolex Daytona, and Pedro Pascal, who rocked a fresh Chanel BOY FRIEND.
While Rolex had the Greenroom locked down as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the iconic Rolex Oyster, and a Daytona reference 126508 in a gold-and-green hue on display, the carpet was a different story. Audemars Piguet, Hublot, and Bulgari all stood out. Let’s take a look at the best 2026 Oscars watches.
1. Leonardo DiCaprio Wears Rolex Perpetual 1908 Platinum
Price: from AUD $48,400
- Model Name: Rolex Perpetual 1908 (ref. 52506-0002)
- Movement: Calibre 7140 (Perpetual, mechanical, self-winding)
- Signature Feature: Ice-blue dial with a rice-grain guilloché motif and a sapphire case back.
- Case Material: 950 Platinum
- Case Dimensions: 39mm diameter; 9.5mm thickness
- Bezel: Finely fluted
- Power Reserve: Approximately 66 hours
- Water Resistance: 50 meters
- Strap: Matte brown or black alligator leather strap with a Dualclasp
2. Arón Piper Wears Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding
Price: from AUD$74,100
- Model Name: Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding (ref. 77450BA.GG.1361BA.01)
- Movement: Calibre 5800 (Selfwinding)
- Signature Feature: Signature hammered 18-carat yellow gold case with a frosted finish and an embossed “Crystal Sand” dial.
- Case Material: Hammered 18-carat yellow gold
- Case Dimensions: 34mm diameter; 8.8mm thickness
- Dial: Yellow gold-plated crystal sand finished dial with luminescent coating
- Power Reserve: Approximately 50 hours
- Water Resistance: 50 meters
- Bracelet: Hammered 18-carat yellow gold bracelet with AP folding clasp
3. Kieran Culkin Wears Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph King Gold 42mm
Price: from AUD$48,000
- Model Name: Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph King Gold
- Movement: Calibre HUB1153 (Self-winding chronograph movement)
- Signature Feature: Crafted from Hublot’s proprietary 18K King Gold (a warmer hue than traditional 5N red gold).
- Case Material: Satin-finished and polished 18K King Gold
- Case Dimensions: 42mm diameter
- Dial: Matte black
- Power Reserve: Approximately 42 hours
- Water Resistance: 50 meters (5 ATM)
- Strap: Black lined rubber and alligator leather strap
4. Kevin O’Leary Rolex Daytona
Price: from AUD$1,000,000+
- Model Name: Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (Reference 126599TRU)
- Movement: Calibre 4131 (Perpetual, mechanical chronograph, self-winding)
- Signature Feature: An ultra-luxurious factory set featuring a diamond-paved black dial, ruby hour markers, and a bezel set with 36 baguette-cut rubies.
- Case Material: 18ct White Gold
- Case Dimensions: 40mm diameter
- Bezel: Gem-set ruby bezel
- Dial: Diamond-paved black dial
- Power Reserve: Approximately 72 hours
- Water Resistance: 100 meters
- Bracelet: 18ct White Gold Oyster bracelet
5. Pedro Pascal Wears Chanel BOY·FRIEND
Price: from AUD$6,000
- Model Name: Chanel BOY·FRIEND
- Movement: High-precision quartz or manual-winding mechanical movement (depending on configuration)
- Signature Feature: Distinctive octagonal case geometry inspired by the Place Vendôme and the classic Chanel No. 5 perfume bottle stopper.
- Case Material: 18K Beige Gold or Steel
- Case Dimensions: Available in Medium and Large
- Dial: Opaline guilloché
- Water Resistance: 30 meters
- Strap: Interchangeable calfskin or quilted pattern strap
6. Ryan Coogler Wears Cartier Tank à Guichets Platinum
Price: from AUD$96,500
- Model Name: Cartier Privé Tank à Guichets (ref. CRWGTA0236)
- Movement: Cartier Manufacture Calibre 9755 MC (Manual winding)
- Signature Feature: Solid brushed-platinum face with unique digital readouts—jumping hours at 12 o’clock and dragging minutes at 6 o’clock.
- Case Material: Platinum 950
- Case Dimensions: 37.6mm x 24.8mm
- Dial: Brushed platinum
- Power Reserve: Approximately 48 hours
- Water Resistance: Non-water-resistant
- Strap: Burgundy alligator leather strap
7. Miles Caton Wears Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Titanium King Gold 45mm
Price: from AUD$26,600
- Model Name: Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Titanium King Gold
- Movement: Calibre HUB1143 (Self-winding chronograph movement)
- Signature Feature: A striking two-tone construction combining lightweight titanium with rich 18K King Gold accents.
- Case Material: Satin-finished Titanium with 18K King Gold bezel
- Case Dimensions: 45mm diameter
- Dial: Matte black
- Power Reserve: Approximately 42 hours
- Water Resistance: 50 meters (5 ATM)
- Strap: Black lined rubber and alligator leather strap
8. Hudson Williams Wears Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas
Price: from AUD$10,900
- Model Name: Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas (Reference 102824)
- Movement: Bvlgari Quartz movement
- Signature Feature: Iconic single-spiral flexible tubular bracelet that coils around the wrist like a serpent, set with a cabochon-cut pink rubellite crown.
- Case Material: Stainless steel
- Case Dimensions: 35mm drop-shaped case
- Dial: Black opaline dial with guilloché soleil treatment
- Water Resistance: 30 meters
- Bracelet: Single spiral stainless steel Tubogas bracelet
9. Matt Friend Wears Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Turquoise Dial
Price: from AUD$68,000
- Model Name: Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (ref. 126518LN-0014)
- Movement: Calibre 4131 (Perpetual, mechanical chronograph, self-winding)
- Signature Feature: The perfect contrast of a solid 18ct yellow gold case, a black Cerachrom bezel, and an Oysterflex strap.
- Case Material: 18ct Yellow Gold
- Case Dimensions: 40mm diameter
- Bezel: Black monobloc Cerachrom bezel in ceramic with moulded tachymetric scale
- Dial: Black dial with champagne-coloured counters
- Power Reserve: Approximately 72 hours
- Water Resistance: 100 meters
- Bracelet: Oysterflex bracelet (flexible metal blades overmoulded with high-performance elastomer)
10. Joe Alwyn Wears Hublot Classic Fusion Essential Grey 42mm
Price: from AUD$13,800
- Model Name: Hublot Classic Fusion Essential Grey
- Movement: Calibre HUB1110 (Self-winding movement)
- Signature Feature: Sleek, monochromatic grey aesthetic finished with Hublot’s signature 6 H-shaped titanium screws.
- Case Material: Satin-finished and polished Titanium
- Case Dimensions: 42mm diameter
- Dial: Grey sunray satin-finished
- Power Reserve: Approximately 42 hours
- Water Resistance: 50 meters (5 ATM)
- Strap: Grey lined rubber strap
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