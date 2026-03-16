The Best Watches from the 2026 Oscars

The 98th Oscars red carpet showcased rare and expensive luxury watches.

Leonardo DiCaprio wore a stunning Platinum Rolex 1908.

Kevin O’Leary double-wristed a rare Rolex Daytona and Cartier Crash.

Pedro Pascal stood out wearing an elegant Chanel BOY·FRIEND watch.

Brands like Hublot, Audemars Piguet, and Bulgari dominated the red carpet.

The watch calendar starts with the Golden Globes, hits its stride with the Grammys, but the main event is the 98th Oscars, and this year’s awards delivered.

If the highlight of the Grammys was the lack of high-end, all-star watches, the Oscars rewrote the script with expensive, rare, sought-after timepieces worn by the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Kieran Culkin, and Arón Piper. However, the fight for the Oscars watch crown is a showdown of taste between Marty Supreme star Kevin O’Leary, who double-wristed two of the rarest watches on the carpet in a Platinum Cartier Crash and Ruby Rolex Daytona, and Pedro Pascal, who rocked a fresh Chanel BOY FRIEND.

While Rolex had the Greenroom locked down as a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the iconic Rolex Oyster, and a Daytona reference 126508 in a gold-and-green hue on display, the carpet was a different story. Audemars Piguet, Hublot, and Bulgari all stood out. Let’s take a look at the best 2026 Oscars watches.

Rolex 1908 Platinum | Image: Supplied / Rolex

1. Leonardo DiCaprio Wears Rolex Perpetual 1908 Platinum

Price: from AUD $48,400

Model Name: Rolex Perpetual 1908 (ref. 52506-0002)

Rolex Perpetual 1908 (ref. 52506-0002) Movement: Calibre 7140 (Perpetual, mechanical, self-winding)

Calibre 7140 (Perpetual, mechanical, self-winding) Signature Feature: Ice-blue dial with a rice-grain guilloché motif and a sapphire case back.

Ice-blue dial with a rice-grain guilloché motif and a sapphire case back. Case Material: 950 Platinum

950 Platinum Case Dimensions: 39mm diameter; 9.5mm thickness

39mm diameter; 9.5mm thickness Bezel: Finely fluted

Finely fluted Power Reserve: Approximately 66 hours

Approximately 66 hours Water Resistance: 50 meters

50 meters Strap: Matte brown or black alligator leather strap with a Dualclasp

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding | Image: Supplied

2. Arón Piper Wears Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding

Price: from AUD$74,100

Model Name: Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding (ref. 77450BA.GG.1361BA.01)

Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Frosted Gold Selfwinding (ref. 77450BA.GG.1361BA.01) Movement: Calibre 5800 (Selfwinding)

Calibre 5800 (Selfwinding) Signature Feature: Signature hammered 18-carat yellow gold case with a frosted finish and an embossed “Crystal Sand” dial.

Signature hammered 18-carat yellow gold case with a frosted finish and an embossed “Crystal Sand” dial. Case Material: Hammered 18-carat yellow gold

Hammered 18-carat yellow gold Case Dimensions: 34mm diameter; 8.8mm thickness

34mm diameter; 8.8mm thickness Dial: Yellow gold-plated crystal sand finished dial with luminescent coating

Yellow gold-plated crystal sand finished dial with luminescent coating Power Reserve: Approximately 50 hours

Approximately 50 hours Water Resistance: 50 meters

50 meters Bracelet: Hammered 18-carat yellow gold bracelet with AP folding clasp

Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph King Gold 42mm | Image: Supplied / Hublot

3. Kieran Culkin Wears Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph King Gold 42mm

Price: from AUD$48,000

Model Name: Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph King Gold

Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph King Gold Movement: Calibre HUB1153 (Self-winding chronograph movement)

Calibre HUB1153 (Self-winding chronograph movement) Signature Feature: Crafted from Hublot’s proprietary 18K King Gold (a warmer hue than traditional 5N red gold).

Crafted from Hublot’s proprietary 18K King Gold (a warmer hue than traditional 5N red gold). Case Material: Satin-finished and polished 18K King Gold

Satin-finished and polished 18K King Gold Case Dimensions: 42mm diameter

42mm diameter Dial: Matte black

Matte black Power Reserve: Approximately 42 hours

Approximately 42 hours Water Resistance: 50 meters (5 ATM)

50 meters (5 ATM) Strap: Black lined rubber and alligator leather strap

4. Kevin O’Leary Rolex Daytona

Price: from AUD$1,000,000+

Model Name: Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (Reference 126599TRU)

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (Reference 126599TRU) Movement: Calibre 4131 (Perpetual, mechanical chronograph, self-winding)

Calibre 4131 (Perpetual, mechanical chronograph, self-winding) Signature Feature: An ultra-luxurious factory set featuring a diamond-paved black dial, ruby hour markers, and a bezel set with 36 baguette-cut rubies.

An ultra-luxurious factory set featuring a diamond-paved black dial, ruby hour markers, and a bezel set with 36 baguette-cut rubies. Case Material: 18ct White Gold

18ct White Gold Case Dimensions: 40mm diameter

40mm diameter Bezel: Gem-set ruby bezel

Gem-set ruby bezel Dial: Diamond-paved black dial

Diamond-paved black dial Power Reserve: Approximately 72 hours

Approximately 72 hours Water Resistance: 100 meters

100 meters Bracelet: 18ct White Gold Oyster bracelet

5. Pedro Pascal Wears Chanel BOY·FRIEND

Price: from AUD$6,000

Model Name: Chanel BOY·FRIEND

Chanel BOY·FRIEND Movement: High-precision quartz or manual-winding mechanical movement (depending on configuration)

High-precision quartz or manual-winding mechanical movement (depending on configuration) Signature Feature: Distinctive octagonal case geometry inspired by the Place Vendôme and the classic Chanel No. 5 perfume bottle stopper.

Distinctive octagonal case geometry inspired by the Place Vendôme and the classic Chanel No. 5 perfume bottle stopper. Case Material: 18K Beige Gold or Steel

18K Beige Gold or Steel Case Dimensions: Available in Medium and Large

Available in Medium and Large Dial: Opaline guilloché

Opaline guilloché Water Resistance: 30 meters

30 meters Strap: Interchangeable calfskin or quilted pattern strap

6. Ryan Coogler Wears Cartier Tank à Guichets Platinum

Price: from AUD$96,500

Model Name: Cartier Privé Tank à Guichets (ref. CRWGTA0236)

Cartier Privé Tank à Guichets (ref. CRWGTA0236) Movement: Cartier Manufacture Calibre 9755 MC (Manual winding)

Cartier Manufacture Calibre 9755 MC (Manual winding) Signature Feature: Solid brushed-platinum face with unique digital readouts—jumping hours at 12 o’clock and dragging minutes at 6 o’clock.

Solid brushed-platinum face with unique digital readouts—jumping hours at 12 o’clock and dragging minutes at 6 o’clock. Case Material: Platinum 950

Platinum 950 Case Dimensions: 37.6mm x 24.8mm

37.6mm x 24.8mm Dial: Brushed platinum

Brushed platinum Power Reserve: Approximately 48 hours

Approximately 48 hours Water Resistance: Non-water-resistant

Non-water-resistant Strap: Burgundy alligator leather strap

Miles Caton Wears Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Titanium King Gold 45mm | Image: Supplied / Hublot

7. Miles Caton Wears Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Titanium King Gold 45mm

Price: from AUD$26,600

Model Name: Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Titanium King Gold

Hublot Classic Fusion Chronograph Titanium King Gold Movement: Calibre HUB1143 (Self-winding chronograph movement)

Calibre HUB1143 (Self-winding chronograph movement) Signature Feature: A striking two-tone construction combining lightweight titanium with rich 18K King Gold accents.

A striking two-tone construction combining lightweight titanium with rich 18K King Gold accents. Case Material: Satin-finished Titanium with 18K King Gold bezel

Satin-finished Titanium with 18K King Gold bezel Case Dimensions: 45mm diameter

45mm diameter Dial: Matte black

Matte black Power Reserve: Approximately 42 hours

Approximately 42 hours Water Resistance: 50 meters (5 ATM)

50 meters (5 ATM) Strap: Black lined rubber and alligator leather strap

8. Hudson Williams Wears Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas

Price: from AUD$10,900

Model Name: Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas (Reference 102824)

Bulgari Serpenti Tubogas (Reference 102824) Movement: Bvlgari Quartz movement

Bvlgari Quartz movement Signature Feature: Iconic single-spiral flexible tubular bracelet that coils around the wrist like a serpent, set with a cabochon-cut pink rubellite crown.

Iconic single-spiral flexible tubular bracelet that coils around the wrist like a serpent, set with a cabochon-cut pink rubellite crown. Case Material: Stainless steel

Stainless steel Case Dimensions: 35mm drop-shaped case

35mm drop-shaped case Dial: Black opaline dial with guilloché soleil treatment

Black opaline dial with guilloché soleil treatment Water Resistance: 30 meters

30 meters Bracelet: Single spiral stainless steel Tubogas bracelet

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Turquoise Dial | Image: Supplied

9. Matt Friend Wears Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Turquoise Dial

Price: from AUD$68,000

Model Name: Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (ref. 126518LN-0014)

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (ref. 126518LN-0014) Movement: Calibre 4131 (Perpetual, mechanical chronograph, self-winding)

Calibre 4131 (Perpetual, mechanical chronograph, self-winding) Signature Feature: The perfect contrast of a solid 18ct yellow gold case, a black Cerachrom bezel, and an Oysterflex strap.

The perfect contrast of a solid 18ct yellow gold case, a black Cerachrom bezel, and an Oysterflex strap. Case Material: 18ct Yellow Gold

18ct Yellow Gold Case Dimensions: 40mm diameter

40mm diameter Bezel: Black monobloc Cerachrom bezel in ceramic with moulded tachymetric scale

Black monobloc Cerachrom bezel in ceramic with moulded tachymetric scale Dial: Black dial with champagne-coloured counters

Black dial with champagne-coloured counters Power Reserve: Approximately 72 hours

Approximately 72 hours Water Resistance: 100 meters

100 meters Bracelet: Oysterflex bracelet (flexible metal blades overmoulded with high-performance elastomer)

Hublot Classic Fusion Essential Grey 42mm | Image: Supplied

10. Joe Alwyn Wears Hublot Classic Fusion Essential Grey 42mm

Price: from AUD$13,800