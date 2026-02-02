The Best Watches from the 2026 Grammys

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 2 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Oversized suits at the 2026 Grammys notably obscured many luxury watches.

Skepta wore a solid 18ct yellow gold Rolex Sky-Dweller worth AUD$74,500.

Jermaine Mitchell’s Gerald Charles Maestro was a standout independent watch choice.

Jamie Foxx stunned with a $300,000 Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon.

Shaboozey showcased the Piaget Polo 79 in rare 18ct white gold.

If the watch calendar starts with the Golden Globes, then it really hits its stride with the Grammys.

Yet, the star of the show this year wasn’t the rare, million-dollar watches on the wrist of the winners, but the lack of them. Watch lovers like Skepta, John Legend, Pharrell, and Jamie Foxx all brought out the heavy hitters. Still, the lack of wristwear was a stark contrast to what we’ve seen at recent awards shows.

Oversized suits were the cut of choice for most men, including Justin Bieber and Teddy Swims, whose watches were hidden underneath suits that would be better suited to an early 2000s NBA Draft Night party. Like jazz organist and pianist Corey Henry’s extended cuffs, these suits were chic and effortlessly cool, but they hid the goods. We just want to see the watches! Those who played ball wore watches from Jacob & Co., Hublot, Rolex, and Piaget, but the watch of the Grammys 2026 might go to Jermaine Mitchell and his Gerald Charles GC2.0-A-02. Let’s take a closer look at the best of the best from this year’s event.

Skepta with Rolex Sky-Dweller (Reference 336938-0001) | Image: Supplied

Skepta Wears Rolex Sky-Dweller

Model Name: Rolex Sky-Dweller (Reference 336938-0001)

Rolex Sky-Dweller (Reference 336938-0001) Movement: Calibre 9002 (Perpetual, mechanical, self-winding)

Calibre 9002 (Perpetual, mechanical, self-winding) Key Complications: Dual time zones (off-centre 24-hour disc) and Saros annual calendar

Dual time zones (off-centre 24-hour disc) and Saros annual calendar Case Material: 18ct yellow gold (cast in Rolex’s own foundry)

18ct yellow gold (cast in Rolex’s own foundry) Case Dimensions: 42mm diameter, Oyster architecture with monobloc middle case

42mm diameter, Oyster architecture with monobloc middle case Bezel: Fluted, bidirectional rotatable Rolex Ring Command (used to set the watch functions)

Fluted, bidirectional rotatable (used to set the watch functions) Dial: Champagne-colour with a “fixed” inverted red triangle to indicate reference time

Champagne-colour with a “fixed” inverted red triangle to indicate reference time Power Reserve: Approximately 72 hours

Approximately 72 hours Bracelet: Oyster, three-piece solid links in 18ct yellow gold with Easylink 5mm extension

Oyster, three-piece solid links in 18ct yellow gold with Easylink 5mm extension Retail Price: Approximately USD$49,000 (AUD$74,500)

Shaboozey with Piaget Polo 79 (ref. G0A50150)

Shaboozey Wears Piaget Polo 79 in White Gold

Model Name: Piaget Polo 79 (Reference G0A50150)

Piaget Polo 79 (Reference G0A50150) Movement: Calibre 1200P1 (Manufacture ultra-thin automatic movement)

Calibre 1200P1 (Manufacture ultra-thin automatic movement) Signature Feature: “Gadroon” design with alternating polished and satin-brushed surfaces

“Gadroon” design with alternating polished and satin-brushed surfaces Case Material: 18ct white gold.

18ct white gold. Dimensions: 38mm diameter, ultra-thin profile with a thickness of only 7.45mm

38mm diameter, ultra-thin profile with a thickness of only 7.45mm Micro-Rotor: Grey-coated 22K gold micro-rotor visible through the sapphire crystal caseback

Grey-coated 22K gold micro-rotor visible through the sapphire crystal caseback Power Reserve: Approximately 44 hours

Approximately 44 hours Water Resistance: 50 meters (5 ATM)

50 meters (5 ATM) Bracelet: Fully integrated 18ct white gold bracelet with a triple-blade folding clasp

Fully integrated 18ct white gold bracelet with a triple-blade folding clasp Retail Price: from AUD$145,000

Jermaine Mitchell Wears Gerald Charles GC2.0-A-02 | Image: Supplied

Jermaine Mitchell Wears Gerald Charles GC2.0-A-02

Model Name: Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin (Reference GC2.0-A-02)

Gerald Charles Maestro 2.0 Ultra-Thin (Reference GC2.0-A-02) Movement: Calibre GCA 3002 (automatic movement by Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier)

Calibre GCA 3002 (automatic movement by Vaucher Manufacture Fleurier) Signature Feature: The “Maestro” case design by Gérald Genta

The “Maestro” case design by Gérald Genta Case Material: Medical-grade 316L Stainless Steel (hand-polished)

Medical-grade 316L Stainless Steel (hand-polished) Dimensions: 39mm (width) x 41.7mm (length); ultra-thin profile with a thickness of 8.7mm

39mm (width) x 41.7mm (length); ultra-thin profile with a thickness of 8.7mm Dial: Emerald Green with a sunburst finish and a date window at 6 o’clock

Emerald Green with a sunburst finish and a date window at 6 o’clock Power Reserve: Approximately 50 hours (via a double-barrel system)

Approximately 50 hours (via a double-barrel system) Water Resistance: 100 meters (10 ATM) with a screw-down crown

100 meters (10 ATM) with a screw-down crown Strap: Emerald Green vulcanised rubber with a “Clous de Paris” hobnail pattern and vanilla scent.

Emerald Green vulcanised rubber with a “Clous de Paris” hobnail pattern and vanilla scent. Retail Price: from USD$19,000 (AUD$31,000)

John Legend Wears Hublot Big Bang 361.PX.7180.LR.1204

John Legend Wears Hublot Big Bang

Model Name: Hublot Big Bang Original Gold Blue Diamonds (Reference 361.PX.7180.LR.1204)

Hublot Big Bang Original Gold Blue Diamonds (Reference 361.PX.7180.LR.1204) Movement: Hublot Calibre HUB2900 (Swiss quartz movement)

Hublot Calibre HUB2900 (Swiss quartz movement) Signature Feature: Fixed 18K 5N Gold bezel set with 36 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx. 1.30 carats)

Fixed 18K 5N Gold bezel set with 36 brilliant-cut diamonds (approx. 1.30 carats) Case Material: Satin-finished and polished 18K 5N Gold (Rose Gold)

Satin-finished and polished 18K 5N Gold (Rose Gold) Dimensions: 38mm diameter; approximately 11.9mm thickness

38mm diameter; approximately 11.9mm thickness Dial: Blue sunray satin-finished dial with applied gold-plated “applique” style Arabic numerals

Blue sunray satin-finished dial with applied gold-plated “applique” style Arabic numerals Battery Life: High-precision quartz movement with a 3 to 5-year power reserve

High-precision quartz movement with a 3 to 5-year power reserve Water Resistance: 100 meters (10 ATM)

100 meters (10 ATM) Strap: Blue alligator leather stitched onto blue structured rubber with a gold-plated buckle

Blue alligator leather stitched onto blue structured rubber with a gold-plated buckle Retail Price: Approximately AUD$37,800 / $25,800 USD (Retail prices vary by tax and region)

Jamie Foxx with Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon in Rose Gold | Image: Supplied

Jamie Foxx Wears Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon

Model Name: Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon

Jacob & Co. Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Movement: JCAM37 Manual Winding (578 components)

JCAM37 Manual Winding (578 components) Signature Feature: Functional miniature W16 engine automaton with pumping pistons and turbos

Functional miniature W16 engine automaton with pumping pistons and turbos Tourbillon: 1-minute Flying Tourbillon inclined at a 30° angle

1-minute Flying Tourbillon inclined at a 30° angle Power Reserve: 60 hours (monitored by a “fuel gauge” indicator)

60 hours (monitored by a “fuel gauge” indicator) Case Dimensions: 55mm x 44mm; 20mm height

55mm x 44mm; 20mm height Materials: Available in Black DLC Titanium, 18K Gold, or full Sapphire Crystal

Available in Black DLC Titanium, 18K Gold, or full Sapphire Crystal Suspension: Movement is suspended by four coil-spring “shocks” to mimic automotive suspension

Movement is suspended by four coil-spring “shocks” to mimic automotive suspension Water Resistance: 30 meters (3 ATM)

30 meters (3 ATM) Estimated Price: from AUD$445,500

Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon in Rose Gold | Image: Supplied

Gayle King Wears Apple Watch