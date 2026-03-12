Your 2026 Guide to the Best St Patrick’s Day Events in Sydney, Melbourne and Beyond

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 12 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 14 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

St Patrick’s Day might technically belong to Ireland, but Australians treat it like one of the biggest pub days of the year. Every March, cities across the country turn green as Guinness flows, Irish bands take over beer gardens and pub chalkboards start promising Irish stew and $10 pints (Aussie beer tax willing).

With St Patrick’s Day 2026 falling on a Tuesday, many pubs are stretching the celebrations across the entire weekend.

In Sydney alone, thousands pack The Rocks for the annual parade, while across the country an estimated 2.4 million pints of Guinness are poured during the celebrations. How many can split the G is anyone’s guess.

The tradition goes much deeper than just another excuse for a pub session. Irish migrants have shaped Australia since the earliest colonial years, with more than 300,000 Irish settlers arriving between 1840 and 1914. Today, roughly 30 per cent of Australians claim some Irish ancestry, which helps explain why the celebrations have grown into one of the biggest social events on the pub calendar.

These days, the celebrations stretch well beyond a single night out. Major parades, multi-day pub festivals and venue takeovers now run throughout the weekend, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne.

If you’re planning to join in, here are the best St Patrick’s Day events happening across Australia in 2026.

At a Glance: St Patrick’s Day 2026

Date: Tuesday, 17 March 2026

Major celebration weekend: 13–17 March

Best cities for celebrations: Sydney and Melbourne

What to expect: Irish pubs, live music, Guinness specials, parades and community festivals

Best St Patrick’s Day Events in Sydney

Sydney hosts some of the country’s biggest St Patrick’s Day celebrations, with Irish pubs across the city hosting live music, themed menus and Guinness specials throughout the weekend. Some venues turn it into a full-day festival, while others lean into the simple formula of live music, Irish food and a steady stream of Guinness.

The Fiddler, Rouse Hill

One of Sydney’s largest St Patrick’s Day celebrations returns to The Fiddler this year with a five-day Irish festival running from 13–17 March. The venue will host live Irish bands, traditional dancers, family activities and themed food specials including Guinness pie and Irish stew. Bands including The Full Irish, Stringline Folk Band and The Derry Airs will perform across the courtyard, Irish bar and beer garden throughout the weekend, with the biggest celebrations landing on St Patrick’s Day itself.

Where: Commercial Rd, Rouse Hill NSW 2155

P.J. O’Brien’s Irish Pub, Sydney CBD (King Street Wharf)

One of Sydney’s best-known Irish pubs, P.J. O’Brien’s hosts a full day of St Patrick’s Day celebrations each year. The festivities typically begin with a traditional Irish breakfast before live Irish music, dancing and Guinness pours carry on throughout the day and night.

Squires Landing, The Rocks

Located close to the St Patrick’s Day parade route, Squires Landing will host live music across the weekend, alongside Guinness pours and a limited-release James Squire Irish Red Ale brewed in-house. The venue will also have a “Meet the Brewer” session on Saturday.

Scruffy Murphy’s, Sydney CBD

A long-running Irish pub in the heart of the CBD, Scruffy Murphy’s is known for its live music, late trading hours and packed crowds during major pub celebrations. St Patrick’s Day usually sees the venue running a full schedule of bands and entertainment across multiple levels.

Taphouse, Darlinghurst

Taphouse is stretching the celebrations across four days from 14–17 March, headlined by its $34 “Shenanigans Banquet” featuring chilli chicken, egg fried rice, spring rolls and curry sauce. Expect Guinness flowing and a lively Darlinghurst crowd throughout the weekend.

Red Lion Hotel, Rozelle

The Red Lion will serve classic Irish comfort food, including beef and Guinness pies and traditional Irish stew with colcannon mash, alongside Guinness specials on the day. It’s long been one of the Inner West’s best-known Irish pubs.

Kelly’s On King, Newtown

For those starting early, Kelly’s On King is pouring $10 pints of Guinness and Kilkenny from 10am–5pm, with live music and roaming entertainment throughout the afternoon.

4 Doors Down, The Rocks

Right in the middle of The Rocks, 4 Doors Down is stepping in while the Mercantile Hotel undergoes renovations. The sister venue is hosting a four-day St Patrick’s Day street party with live music, Irish dancing, food vendors and outdoor bars. In the lead-up to the day itself, the venue is also serving its take on the classic Dublin spice bag alongside Irish coffees, boilermakers and Tullamore D.E.W. cocktails.

Solotel St Patrick’s Day Takeover

Solotel is running a city-wide St Patrick’s Day takeover across 14 venues, including The Bank, Kings Cross Hotel, The Golden Sheaf and The Erko. Participating pubs will offer $10 Guinness pints and themed food specials throughout the weekend.

Forresters, Surry Hills

Forresters is a long-running Surry Hills tavern that’s been serving locals for more than a century. For St Patrick’s Day, the pub is leaning into Irish whiskey cocktails, including Irish coffees, Old Fashioneds and highballs alongside its usual pub fare.

Lord Nelson Brewery Hotel, The Rocks

Housed in a sandstone building in The Rocks, the Lord Nelson holds the title of Australia’s oldest continually licensed hotel and oldest pub brewery. It’s a fitting place to settle in for a St Patrick’s Day pint or whiskey cocktail before heading further into the city celebrations.

Duke of Clarence, Sydney CBD

Tucked behind Darling Harbour, the Duke of Clarence brings old-world English pub charm to the city. Expect cosy interiors, strong food and a solid back bar, making it a natural stop on any St Patrick’s Day bar crawl.

Merivale “Split The G” Challenge

Across Merivale venues, drinkers can take on the famous “Split the G” challenge. Order a pint of Guinness, line up the first sip through the middle of the “G” on the glass and, if you nail it, score a discounted pint.

Participating venues include, Allawah Hotel, Angel Hotel, Beresford, Collaroy, Coogee Pavilion Ground Floor, Establishment, Grand Hotel, Hotel CBD, Hotel Centennial, The Newport (Arm’s Bar), Norton’s, Queens Hotel, Royal Bondi, Royal George, Tennyson, The Alex, The DOG, The Paddington, Three Weeds, The Vic on The Park, Wynyard.

More Irish Pubs in Sydney

If the main venues fill up, there are plenty of other Irish pubs across Sydney hosting live music, Guinness specials and St Patrick’s Day crowds.

Molly Malone’s Irish Tavern, Surry Hills: A lively neighbourhood pub near Central Station serving classic Irish comfort food, Guinness on tap and regular live music.

A lively neighbourhood pub near Central Station serving classic Irish comfort food, Guinness on tap and regular live music. The Rag & Famish Hotel, North Sydney: One of Sydney’s oldest pubs, combining Irish hospitality with a large rooftop bar that fills quickly during major pub events.

One of Sydney’s oldest pubs, combining Irish hospitality with a large rooftop bar that fills quickly during major pub events. The Wild Rover, Surry Hills: A darker, whiskey-focused bar with strong Irish influences, known for its cosy interiors, an extensive whiskey list and the world famous Gidley Burger.

A darker, whiskey-focused bar with strong Irish influences, known for its cosy interiors, an extensive whiskey list and the world famous Gidley Burger. Minsky’s Hotel, Cremorne: A long-running Lower North Shore pub known for its late-night crowds, live music and the venue’s famous singalong piano sessions. During St Patrick’s Day, the pub typically leans into Irish drink specials and a packed beer garden atmosphere.

A long-running Lower North Shore pub known for its late-night crowds, live music and the venue’s famous singalong piano sessions. During St Patrick’s Day, the pub typically leans into Irish drink specials and a packed beer garden atmosphere. O’Donoghues Irish Pub, Emu Plains: Located near the Blue Mountains, this welcoming Irish pub hosts live music, hearty pub meals, and community celebrations on St Patrick’s Day.

Located near the Blue Mountains, this welcoming Irish pub hosts live music, hearty pub meals, and community celebrations on St Patrick’s Day. The Belroy Hotel, St Leonards: Recently renamed and renovated, this long-running North Shore pub is known for its Guinness pours, sports coverage and lively St Patrick’s Day atmosphere.

Recently renamed and renovated, this long-running North Shore pub is known for its Guinness pours, sports coverage and lively St Patrick’s Day atmosphere. The Riverview Hotel, Balmain: A historic waterfront pub serving classic Irish dishes including seafood chowder, Irish sausages and mash, and beef and Guinness pie.

A historic waterfront pub serving classic Irish dishes including seafood chowder, Irish sausages and mash, and beef and Guinness pie. The Dubliner Irish Pub, Cremorne: A small neighbourhood Irish pub on Military Road serving classic Guinness pours, Irish whiskey and hearty pub meals. Expect a friendly local crowd and live music during St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Best St Patrick’s Day Events in Melbourne

Melbourne’s Irish pubs don’t need much encouragement to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, with live music, hearty food and Guinness pouring across venues throughout the city. Many celebrations start early in the afternoon and run well into the night.

P.J. O’Brien’s, Southbank

One of Melbourne’s best-known Irish pubs, P.J. O’Brien’s, runs a full day of St Patrick’s celebrations each year. The festivities begin with a traditional Irish breakfast, followed by live Irish dancing and music throughout the day and night.

The Drunken Poet, West Melbourne

A proper locals’ pub just outside the CBD, The Drunken Poet is known for its traditional Irish folk sessions and famously well-poured Guinness. If you’re chasing an authentic pub atmosphere, this is one of the best spots in the city.

The Celtic Club (Wild Geese Hotel), Melbourne CBD

Founded in 1887, The Celtic Club is one of Australia’s oldest Irish cultural institutions. Its Wild Geese Hotel pub serves classic Irish food and Guinness while hosting cultural events and community celebrations during St Patrick’s Day.

The Last Jar, Melbourne CBD

A long-time favourite among Melbourne’s Irish community, The Last Jar is known for its beef and Guinness pies, Irish whiskey selection and cosy pub feel. Expect live music across the week.

Young & Jackson, Melbourne CBD

One of Melbourne’s most recognisable pubs, Young & Jackson, will host live music from the afternoon, alongside Irish food specials and Guinness pouring all day.

Bridie O’Reilly’s, South Yarra

A lively Chapel Street venue with a large beer garden and late-night crowds. Expect drink specials, Guinness pints and a sea of green outfits across the venue.

The Fifth Province, St Kilda

A modern Irish pub with strong whiskey selections and cosy interiors. It’s a popular gathering spot for Melbourne’s Irish community during St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Murphys Irish Pub, Geelong

Located about an hour from Melbourne, Murphys is Geelong’s long-running Irish pub and a popular spot for St Patrick’s Day celebrations with live music, hearty Irish dishes and a packed house of locals.

More Irish Pubs in Melbourne

Melbourne also has a strong network of Irish pubs, many of which host live music sessions and traditional food during St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

The Irish Times Pub, Melbourne CBD: A classic Dublin-style pub with dark timber interiors, a wraparound bar and one of the city’s most authentic Irish pub atmospheres.

A classic Dublin-style pub with dark timber interiors, a wraparound bar and one of the city’s most authentic Irish pub atmospheres. Jimmy O’Neill’s Whiskey & Alehouse, St Kilda: A relaxed St Kilda pub known for hearty Irish fare, a strong whiskey list and regular live music sessions.

A relaxed St Kilda pub known for hearty Irish fare, a strong whiskey list and regular live music sessions. The Provincial Hotel, Fitzroy: A Fitzroy pub known for its rooftop bar and lively crowds during major celebrations and pub events.

A Fitzroy pub known for its rooftop bar and lively crowds during major celebrations and pub events. Village Belle Hotel, St Kilda: A large beer garden venue near the beach that becomes a popular gathering spot during St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Community St Patrick’s Day Events

Not every St Patrick’s Day celebration happens inside a pub. Across Australia, cities also host community festivals, parades and family events celebrating Irish culture with music, food and dancing. But that doesn’t mean there won’t be any Guinness.

St Patrick’s Day at The Rocks

The Rocks becomes the centre of Sydney’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations each year, with the historic precinct turning into a hub for Irish music, food and family events across the weekend.

In 2026, the Sydney St Patrick’s Day Festival will take over First Fleet Park and surrounding harbour lawns on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 March, featuring live Irish music, dancers, food stalls and cultural events. A free outdoor cinema screening of the Dublin-set film Sing Street on 12 March will kick off the celebrations earlier in the week.

As the parade crowds arrive, pubs and venues across The Rocks typically fill throughout the day, with live bands, Irish breakfasts and Guinness pouring well into the evening.

Sydney St Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

The biggest Irish cultural event in the country goes even further than The Rocks, with events around Circular Quay including a parade, Irish markets, live music, dancing and family activities.

St Patrick’s Festival, St Kilda

The St Patrick’s Festival returns to O’Donnell Gardens in St Kilda on Sunday 15 March, bringing a full day of Irish music, dancing and family-friendly activities to Melbourne’s bayside. The free festival runs from 10am to 7pm, with live bands, Irish dancing, lawn games, food stalls and a beer garden alongside community events including a dog show and cooking demonstrations.

First launched in 2018, the festival has grown into one of Melbourne’s most recognisable St Patrick’s Day gatherings, drawing families, music fans and locals to the St Kilda foreshore for a relaxed day of Irish culture and live music.

Melbourne Irish Festival Family Fun Day

Held at Edinburgh Gardens in North Fitzroy on Sunday 22 March (12pm–5pm), the Melbourne Irish Festival Family Fun Day is a relaxed outdoor celebration of Irish culture with live music, Irish dancing and family activities.

The free community event typically features local musicians, food trucks and kids entertainment across the afternoon, making it an easy option for families looking to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in a more laid-back setting.

Other St Patrick’s Day Events Around Australia

Brisbane:

The Brisbane St Patrick’s Day Parade returns on 14 March alongside the Eagle Farm Irish Festival featuring live bands, Irish dancers and food trucks.

Irish Murphy’s, located in the Brisbane CBD, is one of Brisbane’s best-known Irish pubs, hosting multi-day St Patrick’s Day celebrations with live music and Irish food specials.

The Colmslie Hotel is a large suburban venue in Morningside that regularly hosts Irish bands, dancers and themed food during St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

Adelaide:

The Irish Club of South Australia, in Adelaide CBD, will be celebrating Irish culture with live music, dancing and traditional food during St Patrick’s Day.

Mick O’Shea’s Hotel in Hackham is a large suburban pub hosting multi-day St Patrick’s Day celebrations featuring Irish dancers, live bands and family-friendly activities.

Celebrating St Patrick’s Day

Whether you’re chasing a quiet pint of Guinness or planning a full day of Irish music and pub hopping, St Patrick’s Day is one of the easiest excuses of the year to get your mates together. Just remember the golden rule: wear something green, book a table early and drink responsibly.

When is St Patrick’s Day 2026?

St Patrick’s Day falls on Tuesday, 17 March 2026. Many pubs and festivals across Australia run celebrations throughout the weekend from 13–17 March.

Where to Find Irish Pubs in Australia

Sydney and Melbourne both have strong Irish pub scenes. In Sydney, venues like Scruffy Murphy’s, P.J. O’Brien’s and Molly Malone’s regularly host live music and Guinness specials, while Melbourne favourites include The Drunken Poet, The Quiet Man and The Fifth Province.

Where is the St Patrick’s Day parade in Sydney?

Sydney’s St Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival takes place around Circular Quay and The Rocks, with live music, Irish dancing, food stalls and family activities across the precinct.

Do you need tickets for St Patrick’s Day events?

Most pub celebrations are free to attend, though large festivals or special events may require tickets. Booking ahead is recommended as venues often fill quickly.