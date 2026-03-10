Home/Style
Dakota johnson calvin klein campaign 5
STYLE

Dakota Johnson’s New Calvin Klein Campaign is a Return to 90s Nostalgia

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Dakota Johnson is the face of Calvin Klein’s latest underwear and denim campaign, and it leans hard into the brand’s old playbook. Minimal styling, confident attitude and imagery that’s unapologetically sexy.

The campaign shows the actress in a series of stripped-back scenes, including lounging poolside in Calvin Klein’s Ultralight underwear and wearing loose, ripped denim with a visible black thong. The styling is deliberately provocative, but still very much in Calvin Klein territory.

For Johnson, the relaxed tone of the campaign reflects where she’s at in life. In an interview with ELLE, she said the project aligned with how she currently feels about herself and her body.

“I’m at a place in my womanhood where I feel quite calm and centred,” Johnson said. “I spend a lot of time at home, I feel very comfortable in my body. Doing the denim and underwear campaign in the tone of very laid-back sensuality felt like it’s just a sort of truth of where I’m at right now.”

Dakota johnson calvin klein campaign 4
Image: Calvin Klein

A Familiar Calvin Klein Playbook

Calvin Klein has been running a similar formula since the 1990s: simple sets, denim or underwear, and a celebrity who can carry the attitude. From the brand’s famous Kate Moss-era ads to Justin Bieber’s headline-grabbing campaigns in the 2010s, provocation has always been part of the mix.

Johnson’s shoot is a perfectly timed return to the 90s playbook that served Calvin Klein so well.

The styling centres on essentials. A black Ultralight bra and underwear set designed to feel lightweight and supportive, paired with loose, ripped denim that reflects the relaxed silhouettes trending again right now. The overall look stays intentionally minimal, letting the attitude carry the campaign rather than elaborate styling.

Johnson says those baggy jeans have already become a favourite.

“I am very into the Calvin baggy, ripped jeans at the moment,” she said. “They can be dressed up or down and I feel slinky and comfortable in them.”

Dakota johnson calvin klein campaign 3
Image: Calvin Klein

Feeling Good in Your Own Skin

The campaign has also sparked conversation online, with much of the reaction focusing on its overtly sexy tone and Johnson’s comments about confidence and feeling comfortable in her own body.

For the actress, the idea of what counts as “sexy” has shifted over time.

“I think the sexiest clothing items are the ones that make you feel good in your body,” she said. “Feeling good in clothes changes your energy and physicality.”

And sometimes, she adds, that feeling has nothing to do with lingerie or denim at all.

“Sometimes being in a big ratty T-shirt is the sexiest thing in the world.”

Dakota johnson calvin klein campaign 9
Image: Calvin Klein
Dakota johnson calvin klein campaign 7
Image: Calvin Klein
Dakota johnson calvin klein campaign 2
Image: Calvin Klein

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Luke Grimes and Logan Marshall-Green in Marshals
MOVIES & TV

Is ‘Marshals: A Yellowstone Story’ worth watching? The Reviews are in

Fuji speedway 2
SPORT

F1’s 2026 Calendar Crisis: Every Potential Replacement Track, Ranked

2026 academy awards
CULTURE

2026 Oscars Predictions: Who Will Win—And Who Should Win?

Iran women's football team aslyum 4
SPORT

5 Iranian Footballers Granted Asylum in Australia—With a Little Help from Trump

Casa ferrari
SPORT

6 Best Australian F1 Grand Prix Hospitality Suites, Ranked

Bremont altitude mb meteor ‘felix the cat’
WATCHES

Bremont’s ‘Felix the Cat’ Collab: An Aviator’s Watch with a Dash of Mischief

Maltstock
CULTURE

One of the World’s Most Cult Whisky Gatherings Is Coming to Australia

A fast - furious legacy 25 years of automotive icons 5
MOVIES & TV

Check Out the 7 Cars from the New Fast & Furious 25th Anniversary Exhibition

Pixar cry chart 1
MOVIES & TV

Someone Mapped the Exact Minute Every Pixar Film Makes You Cry

Nike air max 95 “neon” 1
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Nike Air Max 95 OG ‘Neon’ Returns With the Big Bubble and Louis Theroux in Tow

Koenigsegg sadair’s spear 3
AUTO

How the €3.8 Million Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Redefines the Elite Class

Feature image
WATCHES

TAG Heuer: The Race-Ready Watches Formula 1 Drivers Rely On

2026 f1 regulations
SPORT

5 New 2026 F1 Regulations to Know Before Race Day

Frederick vasseur f1
CULTURE

Scuderia Ferrari HP’s Frédéric Vasseur on Leadership, and Following Your Gut

The Grill at The International
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 7 March, 2026

Max Verstappen | Image: Maui Jim
AUTO

Maui Jim Teams Up With Oracle Red Bull Racing to Forge the Future of F1

2026 ausgp
CULTURE

The Best Things to Do at the 2026 Melbourne Grand Prix Weekend

Screenshot of a regional access restriction message on an adult website for Australian users, citing compliance with the Online Safety Act 2026.
CULTURE

Porn Sites Block Australians Ahead of March 9 Age-Verification Deadline

Kentaro yoshida sydney opera house sketch
CULTURE

Apple and Sydney Opera House Join Forces to Inspire Next Generation of Creativity