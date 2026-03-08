How the €3.8 Million Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Redefines the Elite Class

By Sam Coleman - News Published: 9 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 produces 1,625 hp on E85—25 hp more than “standard” Jesko

Obsessive engineering has shed 35 kg (77 lbs)

Power-to-weight ratio that eclipses the legendary One:1

Named after the racehorse ridden by Christian von Koenigsegg’s father

Limited to 30 units (all sold out)

As in any luxury realm, there is the mass class of high-end brands and then there are the almost hidden elite class, the super high-end of the genre that mortals rarely hear of. In watches everyone knows Rolexes, the Omegas; immensely beautiful, premium watches. But only some know Ulysse Nardin, Vacheron Constantin, Patek Philippe and other super premium watches.

The same is true of hypercars—200-300km, under 3 second 0-100km, seven figure cars that are barely street legal, the fastest street predators on earth more appropriate on a track than the autobahn. We know of course have the names burned into our Gone in Sixty Seconds brains of Ferrari,

Lamborghinis, McLarens, Porsches and the like. But these deservedly famous and incredible engineering wonders are not the fastest cars we know of. That spot is reserved for the next level up. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport; the SSC Ultimate Aero, the Pagani Huayra, the Hennessey Venom GT, the Aston Martin Valkyrie among others. And in that class the most difficult to prounounce of all, Koenigsegg

Image:Koenigsegg

(Koon-nings-egg) reigns supreme. A low volume brand from Sweden started a mere 30 years ago by an ambitous, self confident young man named Christian Koenigsegg has taken the top spot of fastest street legal vehicle in the world. His first record broken was in February 2005 when a new top speed of 387.86 km/h broke the Mclaren F1 record. And records have been falling since then. The Agera R fastest time to 300KM/H; Regera 0-400KM/H record.

Which brings us to the Jesko story and as we’ll see, the latest Koenigsegg car, the Sadair’s Spear. The Koenigsegg Jesko burst on to the scene of the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, named after Jesko von Koenigsegg, the father of company Founder/CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg. the Jesko inherited the Agera RS mantle as the leading track- focused.

The Engineering of Sadair’s Spear

Image:Koenigsegg

The Jesko was fitted with a 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 1,600 bhp. An aggressive aerodynamic package provides 1,400kg of downforce which—combined with the revolutionary 9-speed Koenigsegg Light Speed Transmission (LST)—is nothing short of an epiphany. The transmission is a mechanical masterpiece that ditches traditional sync rings for seven wet clutches, allowing it to skip gears instantly—say, from 7th to 4th—with zero lag and a weight-saving design that eliminates the flywheel entirely.

With Jesko, Koenigsegg had arrived as what many contend is the world’s best hypercar, bar none. Maybe it was fitting that the update on the Jesko—some would say a Kingly moment in automotive history—should be an ode to a horse, the same as Richard III decried when he stated, “My Kingdom for a horse!” in Shakespeare’s eponymous play. This time, it’s Jesko Koenigsegg who has his horse praised. You see, Jesko was a professional jockey with a favoured steed in his storied career.

Image:Koenigsegg

So when the time came for Christian to unveil his latest masterpiece, it was named after said horse, Sadair’s Spear. Keep it all in the family. And what a thoroughbred she is. Sadair’s Spear wallops Jesko in the HP department by pulling up to 1,603bhp; a major breakthrough for any hypercar. It’s built on the Jesko power platform– a 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and of course the famous Koenigsegg nine speed Lightspeed transmission which eliminates the flywheel.

That gives Sadair’s Spear the ability to redline at 8.500 rpm which is an insane rpm. Once you get the power ready to deliver the aero becomes the next challenge. But Sadair’s Spear has the good sense to use the double blade rear wing, a powerful asset to create the downforce that gets the track records like the recent Gotland Ring Lap by 1.1 second beating out who?

The Jesko Attack

Image:Koenigsegg

“Sadair’s Spear represents a natural progression for Koenigsegg – an impeccable balance of raw power, refined aerodynamics, and extraordinary road presence,” said Christian of his latest creation. “This car is destined to set records. Achieving such track dominance in a fully road-legal vehicle is nothing short of remarkable.”

Naturally you’re hypercar taste buds are tingling at the thought of the chance to own one of these cars, you’re no fool. The problem is—unless you already got your order in and are happily waiting for your delivery—they sold out even before they were officially announced, the 30 cars were allocated to VIP customers. At €3.8 million per car, that’s damn impressive and just goes to show you that in the hyper elite category, Koenigsegg may just be the horse to beat.

Koenigsegg, Sadair’s Spear Key Stats

Engine: 5.0L Twin-Turbo V8 (Flat-plane crank)

5.0L Twin-Turbo V8 (Flat-plane crank) Power (E85): 1,625 bhp (An increase of 25 hp over the standard Jesko)

(An increase of 25 hp over the standard Jesko) Torque: 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) at 5,100 rpm

1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) at 5,100 rpm Redline: 8,500 rpm

8,500 rpm Weight: 1,385 kg (Curb) / 1,320 kg (Dry) — It shaves off roughly 35 kg (77 lbs) compared to the Jesko Attack.

/ 1,320 kg (Dry) — It shaves off roughly compared to the Jesko Attack. Downforce: 1,765 kg (Max) — To put that in perspective, the car produces more downforce than its own weight, theoretically allowing it to drive upside down.

— To put that in perspective, the car produces more downforce than its own weight, theoretically allowing it to drive upside down. Top Speed: 360 km/h (224 mph) — Electronically limited to prioritize high-speed cornering stability and downforce over raw V-max.

Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Price & Availability

Price Tag: Approximately €3.8 million (approx. $5.2 million USD ).

Approximately (approx. ). Production Run: Extremely limited to just 30 units worldwide.

Extremely limited to just worldwide. Availability: Sold Out. Like most cars in this “elite hidden class,” all 30 allocations were snapped up by VIP collectors during private previews before the car was even revealed to the public.