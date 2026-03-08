Home/Auto
Koenigsegg sadair’s spear 3
AUTO

How the €3.8 Million Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Redefines the Elite Class

Sam Coleman
By Sam Coleman - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 produces 1,625 hp on E85—25 hp more than “standard” Jesko
  • Obsessive engineering has shed 35 kg (77 lbs)
  • Power-to-weight ratio that eclipses the legendary One:1
  • Named after the racehorse ridden by Christian von Koenigsegg’s father
  • Limited to 30 units (all sold out)

As in any luxury realm, there is the mass class of high-end brands and then there are the almost hidden elite class, the super high-end of the genre that mortals rarely hear of. In watches everyone knows Rolexes, the Omegas; immensely beautiful, premium watches. But only some know Ulysse Nardin, Vacheron Constantin, Patek Philippe and other super premium watches.

The same is true of hypercars—200-300km, under 3 second 0-100km, seven figure cars that are barely street legal, the fastest street predators on earth more appropriate on a track than the autobahn. We know of course have the names burned into our Gone in Sixty Seconds brains of Ferrari,

Lamborghinis, McLarens, Porsches and the like. But these deservedly famous and incredible engineering wonders are not the fastest cars we know of. That spot is reserved for the next level up. The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport; the SSC Ultimate Aero, the Pagani Huayra, the Hennessey Venom GT, the Aston Martin Valkyrie among others. And in that class the most difficult to prounounce of all, Koenigsegg

Koenigsegg sadair’s spear
Image:Koenigsegg

(Koon-nings-egg) reigns supreme. A low volume brand from Sweden started a mere 30 years ago by an ambitous, self confident young man named Christian Koenigsegg has taken the top spot of fastest street legal vehicle in the world. His first record broken was in February 2005 when a new top speed of 387.86 km/h broke the Mclaren F1 record. And records have been falling since then. The Agera R fastest time to 300KM/H; Regera 0-400KM/H record.

Which brings us to the Jesko story and as we’ll see, the latest Koenigsegg car, the Sadair’s Spear. The Koenigsegg Jesko burst on to the scene of the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show, named after Jesko von Koenigsegg, the father of company Founder/CEO, Christian von Koenigsegg. the Jesko inherited the Agera RS mantle as the leading track- focused.

The Engineering of Sadair’s Spear

Koenigsegg sadair’s spear 2
Image:Koenigsegg

The Jesko was fitted with a 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 1,600 bhp. An aggressive aerodynamic package provides 1,400kg of downforce which—combined with the revolutionary 9-speed Koenigsegg Light Speed Transmission (LST)—is nothing short of an epiphany. The transmission is a mechanical masterpiece that ditches traditional sync rings for seven wet clutches, allowing it to skip gears instantly—say, from 7th to 4th—with zero lag and a weight-saving design that eliminates the flywheel entirely.

With Jesko, Koenigsegg had arrived as what many contend is the world’s best hypercar, bar none. Maybe it was fitting that the update on the Jesko—some would say a Kingly moment in automotive history—should be an ode to a horse, the same as Richard III decried when he stated, “My Kingdom for a horse!” in Shakespeare’s eponymous play. This time, it’s Jesko Koenigsegg who has his horse praised. You see, Jesko was a professional jockey with a favoured steed in his storied career.

Koenigsegg sadair’s spear 5 1
Image:Koenigsegg

So when the time came for Christian to unveil his latest masterpiece, it was named after said horse, Sadair’s Spear. Keep it all in the family. And what a thoroughbred she is. Sadair’s Spear wallops Jesko in the HP department by pulling up to 1,603bhp; a major breakthrough for any hypercar. It’s built on the Jesko power platform– a 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and of course the famous Koenigsegg nine speed Lightspeed transmission which eliminates the flywheel.

That gives Sadair’s Spear the ability to redline at 8.500 rpm which is an insane rpm. Once you get the power ready to deliver the aero becomes the next challenge. But Sadair’s Spear has the good sense to use the double blade rear wing, a powerful asset to create the downforce that gets the track records like the recent Gotland Ring Lap by 1.1 second beating out who?

The Jesko Attack

Koenigsegg sadair’s spear 5
Image:Koenigsegg

“Sadair’s Spear represents a natural progression for Koenigsegg – an impeccable balance of raw power, refined aerodynamics, and extraordinary road presence,” said Christian of his latest creation. “This car is destined to set records. Achieving such track dominance in a fully road-legal vehicle is nothing short of remarkable.”

Naturally you’re hypercar taste buds are tingling at the thought of the chance to own one of these cars, you’re no fool. The problem is—unless you already got your order in and are happily waiting for your delivery—they sold out even before they were officially announced, the 30 cars were allocated to VIP customers. At €3.8 million per car, that’s damn impressive and just goes to show you that in the hyper elite category, Koenigsegg may just be the horse to beat.

Koenigsegg, Sadair’s Spear Key Stats

  • Engine: 5.0L Twin-Turbo V8 (Flat-plane crank)
  • Power (E85): 1,625 bhp (An increase of 25 hp over the standard Jesko)
  • Torque: 1,500 Nm (1,106 lb-ft) at 5,100 rpm
  • Redline: 8,500 rpm
  • Weight: 1,385 kg (Curb) / 1,320 kg (Dry) — It shaves off roughly 35 kg (77 lbs) compared to the Jesko Attack.
  • Downforce: 1,765 kg (Max) — To put that in perspective, the car produces more downforce than its own weight, theoretically allowing it to drive upside down.
  • Top Speed: 360 km/h (224 mph) — Electronically limited to prioritize high-speed cornering stability and downforce over raw V-max.

Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Price & Availability

  • Price Tag: Approximately €3.8 million (approx. $5.2 million USD).
  • Production Run: Extremely limited to just 30 units worldwide.
  • Availability: Sold Out. Like most cars in this “elite hidden class,” all 30 allocations were snapped up by VIP collectors during private previews before the car was even revealed to the public.
Learn more about the Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear
Koenigsegg sadair’s spear 4
Image:Koenigsegg

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Sam Coleman

Author

Sam Coleman

More about Sam
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

Maltstock
CULTURE

One of the World’s Most Cult Whisky Gatherings Is Coming to Australia

A fast - furious legacy 25 years of automotive icons 5
MOVIES & TV

Check Out the 7 Cars from the New Fast & Furious 25th Anniversary Exhibition

Pixar cry chart 1
MOVIES & TV

Someone Mapped the Exact Minute Every Pixar Film Makes You Cry

Nike air max 95 “neon” 1
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Nike Air Max 95 OG ‘Neon’ Returns With the Big Bubble and Louis Theroux in Tow

Feature image
WATCHES

TAG Heuer: The Race-Ready Watches Formula 1 Drivers Rely On

2026 f1 regulations
SPORT

5 New 2026 F1 Regulations to Know Before Race Day

Frederick vasseur f1
CULTURE

Scuderia Ferrari HP’s Frédéric Vasseur on Leadership, and Following Your Gut

The Grill at The International
CULTURE

Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 7 March, 2026

Max Verstappen | Image: Maui Jim
AUTO

Maui Jim Teams Up With Oracle Red Bull Racing to Forge the Future of F1

2026 ausgp
CULTURE

The Best Things to Do at the 2026 Melbourne Grand Prix Weekend

Screenshot of a regional access restriction message on an adult website for Australian users, citing compliance with the Online Safety Act 2026.
CULTURE

Porn Sites Block Australians Ahead of March 9 Age-Verification Deadline

Kentaro yoshida sydney opera house sketch
CULTURE

Apple and Sydney Opera House Join Forces to Inspire Next Generation of Creativity

Best f1 fashion collabs
STYLE

9 Best F1 Fashion Collabs to Cop in 2026

Looksmaxxing
CULTURE

What Is Looksmaxxing? The Toxic Internet Trend Obsessed With Male Aesthetics

Nothing Phone (4a)
SMARTPHONES

Could the Nothing Phone (4a) be 2026’s Best Budget Phone?

2026 tesla model y performance on road driving
CARS

2026 Tesla Model Y Performance Review

Sydney airport arrivals upgrades anytime fitness exterior
TRAVEL

Land and Lift: Sydney Airport is Now Home to a 24-Hour Gym, Barber and Salon

Matildas asian cup guide how to watch australia vs iran and south korea 1
SPORT

Matildas Asian Cup Guide: How to Watch Australia vs Iran and South Korea

Christopher nolan films ranked the dark knight
MOVIES & TV

Every Christopher Nolan Film Ranked: From Overreach to Masterpiece