The Grill at The International
Man of Many’s Staff Favourites – 7 March, 2026

Hello, everyone! We hope you’ve had a fruitful week, as Man of Many’s Staff Favourites returns with another round of picks from our discerning team. This is the series where we showcase items, services, entertainment, and experiences that have caught our eye over the last seven days.

We get to try so much of the cool, novel, and chic on a daily basis, but these encounters don’t always result in full write-ups or reviews. Instead, we collect them here for you, in the hope you’ll find something new and exciting to elevate your weekend. Enjoy!

Staff favourites the grill at international
The Grill at The International | Image: Supplied

The Grill at The International

Frank Arthur Co-Founder

I recently tried The Grill at The International for a date night, and it made for a great setting. As someone with a love of architecture and interiors, I especially appreciated that it sits within the Harry Seidler-designed MLC Centre at Martin Place. The space is beautifully appointed, giving the restaurant a refined, elegant feel. The venue forms part of The International, a three-level dining destination that also includes a wine bar and rooftop bar, so there’s a real sense of occasion about the place.

The wine list is excellent. Sommelier Max Gurtler clearly knows his stuff, guiding us to a few unexpected choices that paired perfectly with the food. The menu leans into premium produce and fire-driven cooking, but the standout dish for me was the fried chicken and caviar. It’s an indulgent combination that sounds surprising on paper but absolutely delivers. Highly recommended.

Note: I was invited by The International to try the restaurant.

Check It Out

Favourite Article of the Week: ASICS SportStyle Links With HAL Studios to Launch GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS

Akt the deodorant balm
AKT the Deodorant Balm | Image: Supplied

AKT Skincare

Rob Stott – Editor-in-Chief

I’ve spent the week trying out AKT’s new range of gender-neutral skincare products, and it’s honestly perfect for when you’re on the go. I try to squeeze in a few laps at the pool before work whenever I can, which means I usually find myself relying on whatever soap they have in the dispensers (if they have any at all).

AKT’s range is small enough to fit in the wash bag that I carry along with my laptop and clothes, and I’m always happy to walk into work not stinking of chlorine. AKT has more than done the job for me this week. I’ll be sticking with it. Try the deodorant balm.

Check It Out

Favourite Article of the Week: Elliot Nash did a deep dive on the best Christopher Nolan films for us this week. I don’t necessarily agree with everything he said (I’ll always hate Tenet, but Memento deserves a higher spot), but I enjoyed the ride – Every Christopher Nolan Film Ranked: From Overreach to Masterpiece

Ray ban idan
Ray-Ban Idan | Image: Supplied

Ray-Ban Idan Sunglasses

Rob Edwards – Branded Content Editor

As anyone who knows me will tell you, the last thing I need in this lifetime is another pair of sunglasses. But that’s never stopped me before!

Ray-Ban has just released the Idan frame in a range of colourways, and I’m very tempted by more than one of them. I’ve always drawn a certain amount of inspiration from retro styles, particularly the late ’60s, and these square frames are right up my Beatles-obsessed street. They’re just the kind of sunnies you can imagine John Lennon wearing while saying something clever but cruel, or Keith Richards donning to hide his hangover, long before he leaned into the pirate aesthetic (and still had most of his real teeth).

Plus, on a not entirely unrelated note, they have a touch of ’90s Britpop to them, too. As such, I’ll wager that after the phenomenon that was the year of Oasis, I won’t be the only one snatching up a pair.

Check It Out

Favourite Article of the Week: TAG Heuer: The Race-Ready Watches Formula 1 Drivers Rely On

