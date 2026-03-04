Home/Style/Sneakers & Shoes
Nike pegasus 42 feature
Nike Pegasus 42: Sneaker King Unveils its ‘Best Pegasus to Date’

Sneaker titan Nike launched the first Pegasus running shoe in 1982 to explosive results. With its patented Nike Air technology, waffle outsole, and responsive cushioning, the silhouette soon became a leader in its respective domain. It went out of production in the 1990s only to bounce back at the turn of the millennium, remaining a juggernaut to this day. And this April, the brand will release what it’s calling the “best Pegasus ride to date,” better known as the Pegasus 42.

The reason the Pegasus nearly went extinct in the 1990s was a series of new features that failed to resonate with consumers. In turn, Nike went back to basics with the silhouette, keeping the focus on cushioning, breathability, and performance across each subsequent iteration. Even as new design elements entered the fold—mesh uppers and Zoom Air, for example—the focus remained the same. Pegasus 42 continues this theme in stride with purposeful improvements to cushioning and energy return, giving wearers everything they might want from a modern running shoe.

Take one look at the new Pegasus 42, and you can tell it’s a lightweight stunner, but it’s also an absolute workhorse. Equipped with a curved, full-length Air Zoom unit, the silhouette delivers 15 per cent greater energy return than its immediate precursor. Improved cushioning is likewise part of the package, especially under the toes, where an advanced spring structure adds more layers of cushioning without increasing the stack height in the remainder of the shoe.

Nike pegasus 42
Image: Nike

Additional features include ReactX foam midsoles (a carry-over from the Pegasus 41), modernised waffle outsoles, a midfoot support system, a fully moulded sock liner, and an updated aesthetic. Put these features together, and one gets consistent performance across different surfaces, supreme comfort, and no shortage of sleek style.

Ethan Strand, Nike athlete and NCAA indoor 3,000-meter champion, describes the Pegasus 42 as “an exciting evolution – one that feels familiar, but with an improved ride. When I take it for runs, I can feel the Air underfoot, which gives me more power in every stride.”

“We’ve taken what runners have always loved about the Pegasus franchise and turned it into the best version yet with the Pegasus 42,” adds Elliott Heath, Nike Running senior footwear expert. “This shoe provides a balance of consistent elements that look and feel connected to its legacy, coupled with new innovation to make it even more iconic. The moderate cushion and support bring a lively bounce, providing its greatest quality: the ability to take it for a ride on a variety of runs.”

With the Pegasus 42, Nike builds upon a legacy that’s four decades in the making. This popular silhouette is purpose-built by runners, for runners, and it leaves no potential wearer behind.

Score it on April 9 via the Nike website or through select retail partners for the suggested price of $220 AUD. And so the legend continues.

Nike Pegasus 42 Key Stats

  • Release date: 9 April 2026
  • Price: AUD $220
  • Model: Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 42
  • Colours: Launching in “Blueprint” (White/Blue/Orange) and “Volts”
  • Weight: ~297g (Men’s US 9) / ~251g (Women’s US 8) — Note: This remains nearly identical to the 41 despite the added tech.
  • Drop: 10mm
  • Stack height: 37mm heel / 27mm forefoot
  • Midsole: ReactX foam + Full-length, curved Air Zoom unit
  • Outsole: Modernised Waffle-inspired rubber
  • Upper: Engineered mesh with midfoot support system
Nike pegasus 42 4
Nike Pegasus 42 | Image: Nike

How the Pegasus 42 compares to its predecessor

FeatureNike Pegasus 41Nike Pegasus 42
Air TechnologyTwo separate units (Heel & Forefoot)Full-length, curved Air Zoom unit
Midsole FoamReactX FoamReactX Foam
Energy ReturnBaseline+15% vs. Pegasus 41
Heel-to-Toe Drop10mm10mm
Weight (Men’s)~297g~300g
Toe CushioningStandard+3mm additional depth
Release DateJune 2024April 9, 2026
Launch Price$145 USD / ~$200+ AUD$145 USD / $220 AUD
Nike pegasus 42 3
Image: Nike
