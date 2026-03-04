Daniel Ricciardo Brings Enchanté Home Again for Its Most Personal Collection Yet

By Ally Burnie - News Published: 4 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min The Lowdown: An F1 team built in your backyard with your mates? Incredible concept, with an even better apparel collection. Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Backyard Grand Prix sounds like a fever dream: an F1 team built in a garage with your mates, running on optimism, creativity and a pure love of the sport? Incredible. It’s the most Daniel Ricciardo concept imaginable, and it’s the idea behind Enchanté’s latest collection.

Enchanté returns to Melbourne this week with the new collection and a four-day pop-up timed to the Australian Grand Prix. The collection asks a simple question: what if you and your mates built an F1 team? The answer, it turns out, is some of the most wearable racing-adjacent clothing around. Pieces, from crewnecks, to hoodies, tees and rugbys, carry the energy of the motorsport, without looking like you raided a merch tent.

Backyard Grand Prix Cap – $50 | Image: Supplied Backyard Grand Prix Pop-Up Storefront | Image: Supplied Backyard Grand Prix AARC Crewneck – $180 Image: Supplied

“This collection is about remembering why you fell in love with it all in the first place,” said Ricciardo. “Before the lights, before the pressure, it was just mates, a garage, big dreams and having a go. Backyard Grand Prix is that feeling bottled up. The designs are playful, optimistic, and don’t take themselves too seriously, which is exactly how I want Enchanté to feel.”

The pop-up space leans into vintage racing graphics and grassroots spirit. It’s a strong follow-up to an already busy 2026 for the brand, which has notched a Ford Racing collaboration and a Daytona 500 capsule in the months prior.

How much will a coveted piece set you back? The drop is priced accessibly for a premium streetwear label: tees start at $85, crewnecks sit between $180 and $185, and the Team Rugby will set you back $175. Standouts like the Home Race Hoodie ($230) and the Bearbrass Nationals Hoodie ($200) round out the top end, while the Enchanté Speed Equipment Cap at $50 is the easy entry point.

In a previous interview with Man of Many, Ricciardo was clear that Enchanté was never going to be a merch play, and this latest collection holds true to that stance.

“There wasn’t really a driver or motorsport brand doing what we were doing,” he said. “I wanted to create something you could wear at a concert or out to dinner.”

The travel that comes with two decades on the international circuit gave Ricciardo an education in how people dress and why. “I’ve built an understanding of how people express themselves through fashion and what influences them,” he told Man of Many.

Somewhere between a garage and a gallery | Image: Ally Burnie

This Melbourne pop-up is also the first time Australians who can’t make it in person will be able to shop the collection online, after last year’s activation saw queues stretching down the block (with the same massive lines of eager fans seen this time around, too).

Enchanté has built a loyal community around it internationally—Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been spotted in the label more than once—but for Ricciardo, there’s something different about bringing it home again. “There’s something special about being able to bring the brand back to the people who have supported me from the beginning.”

The Honey Badger’s people showed up, with queues starting well before the 10am opening time | Image: Ally Burnie

Three years in, Enchanté is a true creative enterprise that happens to have an F1 driver behind it. Backyard Grand Prix captures that original spirit well—the belief that the best things get built not for the podium, but for the love of it.

The Enchanté pop-up runs today, Wednesday 4 March to Saturday 7 March at 250-252 High Street, Windsor. The collection goes live online on Monday 10 March.

Enchanté pop-up opening hours: