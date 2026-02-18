Home/Tech/Appliances & TVs
Shark StainForce™ | Image: Shark
Shark StainForce is the Ultimate Weapon in the War on Stains

Rob Edwards
You know the scenario. You’re relaxing at home with friends, enjoying a glass of wine or two, and then suddenly someone gestures a little too enthusiastically. You panic as you watch their wine slosh up and over the lip of their glass in slow motion before it rains down upon your previously immaculate carpet. Or perhaps you’ve taken your four-legged best friend on a rural road trip. After a walk through the muddy countryside, your back seat is left looking a little worse for wear.

Well, if you had Shark StainForce on hand, neither would present the slightest problem. This powerful, cordless device offers fast, effective stain removal, meaning you never have to worry about spillages, blotches, or any other annoying blemishes, whether at home or on the move.

Shark StainForce™ | Image: Shark
Shark StainForce™ | Image: Shark

A complete stain-fighting system that will help you eliminate fresh spills, stubborn spots, and everything in between, this complete package from Shark includes the StainForce device, a 2.75-inch stain tool, a crevice device, a 500 ml dual-solution stain-fighting formula (offering up to 30 times more stain-fighting power* than the Shark Deep Clean Pro Formula), and a handy grab-and-go caddy to keep everything together and conveniently portable. It’s the stain-elimination solution you’ve been waiting for.

Shark StainForce™ | Image: Shark
Shark StainForce™ | Image: Shark

Armed with ultra-powerful, stain-grabbing suction, Shark’s innovative device lifts and locks away spills and stains so effectively you’d never guess they were ever there. Plus, it neutralises unpleasant odours. Yes, even persistent ones like pet urine and smoke. And with its cordless convenience, it takes the fight to stains no matter where they’re located: carpets, rugs, upholstery, stairs, car seats, outdoor furniture, headboards, and everywhere in between.**

What’s more, the StainForce is extremely easy to keep clean. With just a few easy steps, it will use clean water to rinse itself after use, ensuring it’s ready to tackle your next stain situation.

With no set-up needed, no tanks to fill, no outlets to find, you can just grab it and go. It’s always ready when you need it. So, whether you use it at home or keep it in your car to ensure it remains as immaculate as the day you bought it, Shark StainForce’s name says it all: this is a force to be reckoned with.

Shop the Shark StainForce Here

*Based on internal laboratory testing measuring the efficacy of the Shark StainForce solution vs Shark Deep Clean Pro alone to clarify dissolved iodine

**Perform a patch test and always follow the manufacturer’s tag or recommendations before cleaning

