‘Jackass 5’ is Coming: Here’s What We Know So Far

Dean Blake
By Dean Blake - News

Published:

Readtime: 5 min

2026 has been a strange year already, but easily one of the most unexpected turns of the past few months is the fact that not only are the Jackass crew getting back together for one final movie, but that it’s launching in the first half of this year. Jackass 5, as it’s being called, is dropping on 26 June, 2026, and is going to be made up of a mix of brand new stunts performed by the likes of Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, and a whole host more, as well as already-filmed but unused footage filmed for prior Jackass efforts that never quite made it to the screen. 

In case you weren’t around in the 2000’s, Jackass is a stunt-comedy series where a bunch of friends perform dangerous, gross, and often incredibly stupid stunts or pranks. Those stunts range from shooting yourself out of a cannon into the sky without a parachute (into water, of course), getting purposefully bitten by a snake, or stung by a scorpion.

Now, what we’re going to be seeing is still pretty shrouded in mystery—we haven’t got a trailer, or much else beyond a few interviews with Johnny Knoxville to go off—but there’s enough to get a pretty solid idea of what Jackass 5 is going to look like when it hits cinemas later this year. 

So, if you’re keen to find out everything we know so far about Jackass 5, read on!

Jackass forever
Image: Jackass

What Do We Know so Far?

New Jackass content was hinted at in late 2025, when series-staple Steve-O said that while the original crew had discussed what to do for the series’ 25th anniversary (which was in 2025), they ended up deciding on something a bit more ‘ambitious’. “This next year, we’re likely to see the Jackass franchise rear its ugly head,” Steve-O told Loudwire Nights.

While that set fan expectations high, it wasn’t until Johnny Knoxville confirmed that the famous stunt series will be back in cinemas this year, June 26th, on his Instagram that the real excitement began.

Knoxville has gone on to do a few interviews to set the stage a bit more: he told Rolling Stone that this film is going to be the last one, and that, as a result, it’s going to be “absolutely awful”. 

“We’ve got about 80 percent figured out, (and) we’ll figure out the rest when we get there,” he said. “(Everyone’s excited) until they get on the set. Then it’s like, ‘oh, no. What are we doing?’ But by that time, it’s too late.”

Knoxville also confirmed that while he will be doing new stunts for the film, he’ll be staying away from anything that could give him another concussion—which could be life-ending for him following a traumatic brain injury that happened on set of the previous film, 2022’s Jackass Forever, involving a bull. It took Knoxville six months to recover from the stunt, and he could now be one concussion away from permanent brain damage. 

“I can’t mess with bulls anymore,” he said. “It’s terrible, I just want to play with them.”

That film also saw fan-favourite and pro-skateboarder Bam Margera fired from Jackass for alleged drug abuse, though Margera maintains he was being punished for taking prescription medication. Either way, Margera initially tried to sue Paramount and Knoxville for wrongful termination, but the group settled without going to court. Feelings were definitely hurt, with Margera saying at the time: “You couldn’t offer me enough money to do another Jackass with them. The damage has been done.”

Margera maintains that he isn’t interested in getting involved with Knoxville or Jackass again to this day, but he will appear in the new film by way of a deal allowing the use of archival footage. He won’t film anything new with the crew, or get involved in the production, though.

While many fans are excited about the prospect of anything new from the Jackass crew, some have expressed a bit of disappointment that the new movie will be partly made up of older, unused footage rather than entirely new.

“My concern is shelved stunts probably weren’t thought to be good enough for a movie at one point,” said one fan on Reddit. Others pushed back, stating that as long as they hadn’t seen the footage before it’ll still be new to them. 

Jackass Forever
Steve-O in Jackass | Image: Jackass

Who’s Going to Be In it?

The more Jackass expanded beyond handycam footage into feature films, the series began bringing in new people to get hurt for our entertainment. While we don’t really know if anyone new will be joining the crew for its final outing, it does look like effectively everyone that has been a part of the series will be involved in some way.

Chris Pontius, well known within the Jackass movies for his ‘party boy’ skits, shared his excitement on Instagram in full party boy costume.

Here’s the full cast list of Jackass 5, as we know it: 

  • Johnny Knoxville
  • Steve-O
  • Jason ‘Wee Man’ Acuna
  • Lance Bangs
  • Sean Cliver
  • Dimitry Elyashkevich
  • Dave England
  • Zach ‘Zackass’ Holmes
  • Greg Iguchi
  • Rick Kosick
  • Preston Lacy
  • Eric Manaka
  • Bam Margera (archival)
  • Ehren McGhehey
  • Sean ‘Poopies’ McInerney
  • Chris Pontius
  • Trip Taylor
  • Jeff Tremaine
  • Compston Wilson
  • Davon Wilson
  • Rachel Wolfson

When is ‘Jackass 5’ Launching?

Jackass 5 is set to hit theatres on 26 June, 2026. 

Image: Jackass
Johnny Knoxville | Image: Jackass

