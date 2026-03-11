Ferrari CEO Confirms Gearbox in Luce EV Will Be “Real” Not Simulated Like Hyundai IONIQ 5 N

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 11 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Ferrari’s new Luce EV features a “real” physical gearbox.

It rejects simulated shifting software like the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N.

CEO Benedetto Vigna confirms the car won’t use artificial sound.

The driving experience will change dynamically based on actual acceleration.

The all-electric Ferrari Luce will be fully unveiled in May 2026.

We sat down with the CEO of Ferrari, Benedetto Vigna, at Casa Ferrari at the 2026 Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix. While he didn’t reveal too much about the upcoming Luce electric vehicle ahead of its May unveiling, he made a few points clear.

He first confirmed that the Ferrari’s gearbox in the upcoming Luce EV won’t follow the lead of the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N. When asked whether the gearbox was “real” or simulated, the response was a very abrupt “It’s real.” It’s unclear if that means the gearbox will feature physical gears, but Vigna confirmed it’s not a simulated, speed-limiter-style gearbox like the Hyundai.

“We are very well aware what other people are doing,” said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna. “We are not limiting, let’s put it this way, we are not limiting the speed. We are not simulating or reproducing the same kind of sound. It’s something that changes depending on the way you speed up, accelerate. It’s not a limit, it’s not just a speed limiter, let’s put it this way.”

Ferrari Luce | Image: Supplied / Ferrari Ferrari Luce | Image: Supplied / Ferrari Ferrari Luce | Image: Supplied / Ferrari Ferrari Luce | Image: Supplied / Ferrari

We’ve previously praised the IONIQ 5 N for adding fun to EVs with software that simulates an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, complete with artificial rev-matching and torque cuts. However, it appears Ferrari will follow a different route with its first EV.

Manual gearboxes in EVs have a short but rather storied history. Concept cars like the Opel Manta GSe Elektromod and Jeep Wrangler Magneto were introduced but never went into production. Lexus has also dabbled in the manual EV space with its Interactive Manual Drive virtual manual gear-shifting system, a software-based system that replicates the experience of manual gear shifting and is rumoured to feature in its upcoming Lexus LFA replacement. Then, on the extreme end, Ford introduced a Calimer version of the Getrag MT82 six-speed manual in the Ford Mustang Lithium concept.

It’s likely that the Ferrari Luce will land somewhere between the simulated speed-limiter-style gearbox in the Hyundai IONIQ 5 N and the stick-shift manual gearboxes from these concept cars. We could see Ferrari introduce a paddle shift, F1-style gearbox in the Luce. However, that’s mere speculation until the car is revealed in full in May.

