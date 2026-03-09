Home/Culture
Maltstock
One of the World’s Most Cult Whisky Gatherings Is Coming to Australia

Most whisky festivals follow the same formula: crowded tasting halls, brand booths and quick pours. Maltstock does the opposite. The cult European gathering is more like a whisky camp, and this May it’s coming to Tasmania for the first time.

Running for more than 16 years, Maltstock began in the Netherlands as a grassroots event for serious whisky lovers. Rather than a trade show, it’s a not-for-profit weekend built around sharing bottles, learning from distillers and spending time with people who care about whisky as much as you do.

Now the format is heading south with Maltstock Down Under, a three-day gathering taking place from 15–17 May 2026 at Ratho Farm in Bothwell, Tasmania. Set in the Tasmanian Highlands, the event brings together whisky fans from Australia and overseas for a long weekend where everyone stays on site and the schedule moves at a slower pace.

Maltstock down under 2
Image: Maltstock Down Under

Drams and Dreams Come True

Across the three days, guests can expect guided tastings, blind tasting sessions, distillery visits across Tasmania and informal presentations from distillers and whisky figures. Shared meals featuring local produce, live music and bonfire evenings round out the schedule.

The most interesting part of Maltstock sits in one simple tradition. Every attendee is encouraged to bring a bottle or two from their own collection to share with the group. Bottles are tagged with the owner’s name, poured throughout the weekend and eventually added to the event’s “Bottle Graveyard” once finished, a playful farewell to the drams enjoyed together.

Maltstock down under 5
The “Bottle Graveyard” | Image: Maltstock Down Under

Distilleries On Site

A number of distilleries and whisky organisations have already confirmed their involvement, bringing together some of Tasmania’s best-known producers alongside international names.

Participating brands and distilleries include:

  • Ardnamurchan
  • Belgrove Distillery
  • Black Emerald Irish Whiskey
  • Callington Mill
  • Captain Bligh’s Brewery
  • Clyde Mill Distillery
  • Defiance Whisky
  • Derwent Distillery
  • Hunter Island Distillery
  • Killara Distillery
  • Lawrenny Distillery
  • New Zealand Whisky Collection
  • Old Kempton Distillery
  • Overeem Distillery
  • Remnant Whisky Co.
  • Spring Bay Distillery
  • Sullivans Cove Distillery
  • The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS)
  • The Whisky Club
  • Thomson Whisky
  • Waubs Harbour Distillery

More brands and distilleries are expected to be announced closer to the event.

Maltstock down under 3
Image: Maltstock Down Under

Key Maltstock Details

Attendance is capped at just 100 guests, which means everyone ends up sharing the same tables, tastings and late-night conversations. The all-inclusive ticket covers accommodation at Ratho Farm, meals, transfers from Hobart and all programmed activities across the weekend.

Pricing starts at $1,100 for twin share, with couples rooms and single rooms also available.

Event: Maltstock Down Under
Dates: 15–17 May 2026
Location: Ratho Farm, Bothwell TAS
Capacity: 100 guests
Price: From $1100 for a twin-share
Deposit: $180 to secure a spot

Tasmania is already one of the most exciting whisky regions in the world. Bringing Maltstock to the Highlands feels like a natural fit, especially for people who care less about tasting notes and more about sharing a good bottle with the right company.

Grab Your Tickets Here
Maltstock down under 4
Image: Maltstock Down Under

