Matildas Asian Cup Guide: How to Watch Australia vs Iran and South Korea

The AFC Women’s Asian Cup is underway on home soil, and the Matildas are already into the business end of the group stage as the race for the quarter-finals begins to take shape.

After opening their campaign with a 1–0 win over the Philippines, Australia now faces Iran tonight at Gold Coast Stadium before a potentially decisive clash with South Korea on Sunday night. With the quarter-finals looming, these next two games will shape where the Matildas land in the knockout bracket.

Here’s how to watch, and what you need to know before kick-off.

Image: The Asian Football Confederation

When the Matildas Play Next

Australia’s remaining group-stage matches are:

Australia vs Iran

Thursday, 5 March 2026

Gold Coast Stadium

8:00pm AEDT

Australia vs South Korea

Sunday, 8 March 2026

Stadium Australia, Olympic Park, Sydney

8:00pm AEDT

The South Korea match is the final game of Group A for both teams, meaning it could decide who tops the group before the quarter-finals.

Image: The Asian Football Confederation

How to Watch the Matildas

Every Matildas match at the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup is available free-to-air and via streaming.

TV: Network 10 (live)

Network 10 (live) Streaming: Paramount+ and 10 Play

Paramount+ and 10 Play Radio: ABC Sport and ABC Listen

Paramount+ is streaming every match of the tournament, while Network 10 is broadcasting all Matildas games live.

Watch the Women’s Asian Cup Live

But of course, there’s nothing like watching a match live and in living colour. Tickets are still available to both matches, for as little as $40. Get in quick, they’re almost certain to sell out.

And if you really want that luxe live sport experience (and why wouldn’t you?), you can always hire out a suite. MATCH hospitality is offering suites, ranging from $495 up to $5940 if you want to bring along 11 of your mates and really make a day of it.

Here’s what a MATCH hospitality suite will get you:

Use of private suite

Direct access to seats connected to your suite

Match-day broadcast on private in-suite TV

An elegant private dining experience including a curated menu and accompanying dishes

Premium beverage selection including great quality wines, beers, soft drinks, espresso coffee and teas

Extended service (before, during and after matches)

Hospitality hosts to welcome and guide you at the venue

Commemorative gift

Priority access and preferential parking (subject to availability)

There are options available for every Women’s Asian Cup match, including the Matildas’ game this Sunday. Get on it.

Image: The Asian Football Confederation

How the Matildas Started the Tournament

Australia opened the tournament with a 1–0 win over the Philippines in Perth. Captain Sam Kerr scored the only goal in the 14th minute, heading home a cross from Clare Wheeler to give the Matildas an early lead.

From there, the Philippines focused on shutting down Australia’s attacking runs and slowing the game whenever they could. The Matildas still dominated possession, finishing with around 85 per cent of the ball, but clear chances were harder to come by, with just six shots on target.

Australia were never in danger of losing the match, but the performance showed where the team will want to improve as the tournament progresses: turning control of the ball into more goals.

It wasn’t perfect, but the win leaves Australia well placed in Group A heading into the second round of matches.

Image: The Asian Football Confederation

Group A Standings (After Matchday 1)

South Korea – 3 pts

Australia – 3 pts

Philippines – 0 pts

Iran – 0 pts

South Korea currently leads the group on goal difference after its 3–0 win over Iran, while Australia sits level on points following its 1–0 victory over the Philippines.

That sets up a tight second round of fixtures before the final group match between Australia and South Korea on Sunday in Sydney.

Image: The Asian Football Confederation

What to Know About Iran

Iran heads into Thursday night’s match after a 3–0 defeat to South Korea in its opening game of the tournament.

Despite long stretches of determined defending, Iran struggled to contain Korea’s attacking pressure, eventually conceding through Choe Yuri, Kim Hyeri and Ko Yoo Jin.

It will be just the second ever meeting between the Matildas and Iran in women’s internationals. Australia won the first encounter 2–0 in Perth during Olympic qualifiers in 2023, with goals from Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter.

The match also comes at a difficult moment for the Iranian squad, with the team competing amid ongoing conflict in the Middle East and uncertainty for families back home.

A result against Australia would keep Iran’s hopes of progressing from the group alive heading into the final round of matches.

Image: The Asian Football Confederation

Why the South Korea Match Could Decide the Group

Sunday’s clash with South Korea could ultimately determine who tops Group A.

South Korea opened the tournament with a 3–0 win over Iran, highlighting the attacking threat that could challenge Australia later in the group. The side currently sits No.21 in the FIFA rankings.

Australia, meanwhile, began its campaign with a 1–0 win over the Philippines, leaving both sides level on points heading into the second round of matches.

If both teams win their next fixtures, Sunday night’s meeting in Sydney could effectively become a group decider before the knockout stage begins.

There’s also recent history between the two sides. South Korea eliminated the Matildas in the quarter-finals of the 2022 Asian Cup, adding an extra layer to what could be the biggest group-stage match of the tournament.

Image: The Asian Football Confederation

Why This Tournament Matters

The Women’s Asian Cup sits just behind the World Cup and Olympics in international women’s football.

Australia has only lifted the trophy once, winning the tournament in 2010.

With home crowds, a strong squad led by Sam Kerr and Mary Fowler, and the knockout rounds approaching, the Matildas now have two group-stage matches to shape their path through the tournament.

And it starts with Iran tonight.