Home/Tech
Macbook neo citrus
TECH

Apple’s Budget MacBook Neo is Cheaper than its Cheapest iPhone

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 6 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • Apple announces the new MacBook Neo starting at just A$899.
  • It features the powerful A18 Pro chip and 16 hours of battery life.
  • The 13-inch Liquid Retina display supports one billion vibrant colours.
  • Four aluminium finishes include Blush, Indigo, Silver, and Citrus.
  • Pre-orders open today with official Australian availability on March 11.

Days after launching its AUD$999 iPhone 17e, Apple has announced a new budget-friendly MacBook that’s even cheaper than its cheapest iPhone. Called the MacBook Neo, it’s priced from AUD$899 (AUD$749 for Education), and pre-orders start today (March 5, 2026), with in-store purchases available from March 11, 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

MacBook NeoMacBook Air (M5)
Starting Pricefrom AUD$899from AUD$1,799
Education Pricefrom A$749from AUD$1,639
Scroll horizontally to view full table
Macbook neo colours
MacBook Neo in Silver, Blush, Citrus, and Indigo | Image: Supplied / Apple

Design and Portability

FeatureMacBook NeoMacBook Air (M5)
Weight2.7 lbs (1.23 kg)2.7 lbs (1.23 kg) for the 13-inch
Thickness0.5 inches (1.27 cm)0.44 inches (1.13 cm)
Footprint (W x D)11.71″ x 8.12″11.97″ x 8.46″
Design VibeSoft, rounded corners, bright and playfulUltra-thin, sleek, and sharp professional aesthetic
Color OptionsBlush, Indigo, Silver, CitrusSky Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Silver
CoolingFanless (Silent)Fanless (Silent)
Scroll horizontally to view full table

You won’t mistake this for a cheaper MacBook, with the same durable aluminium enclosure with soft, rounded corners as the more expensive MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Impressively, the MacBook Neo weighs the same as a MacBook Air (13-inch) at 1.23 kg (2.7 pounds), and while it is technically a little thicker than the Air (0.5 inches), it has a smaller overall footprint, making it easy to slip into a handbag or backpack.

The main way to tell the MacBook Neo apart from the rest of the line-up at a distance is its fun, lifestyle aesthetic, with four highly saturated colours: Blush (pink), Indigo, Silver, and the new Citrus (yellow). These colours extend to lighter shades on the Magic Keyboard, which isn’t backlit. You can pair the colour of your MacBook Neo with a coordinated macOS wallpaper as well.

Macbook neo display
MacBook Neo | Image: Supplied / Apple

Display and Visual Experience

FeatureMacBook NeoMacBook Air (M5)
Display Size13-inch Liquid Retina13.6-inch or 15.3-inch Liquid Retina
Resolution2408 x 1506 (219 ppi)2560 x 1664 (224 ppi)
Color AccuracyStandard sRGBWide Color (P3)
True ToneNoYes
External DisplaysSupports 1 external display (up to 4K)Supports up to 2 external displays
Scroll horizontally to view full table

One of the most impressive things about the MacBook Neo is how the brand has managed to squeeze its Liquid Retina display into such a budget-friendly device.

It might not match up to the nearly $1,000 more expensive MacBook Air in 13-inch form, with a 2408 x 1506 (219 ppi) resolution, compared to the Air’s 2560 x 1664 (224 ppi). Nor can it muster Wide Colour (P3) accuracy or True Tone, settling for the standard sRGB colour gamut. However, this is a concern only for those who regularly work with images and video.

More important is brightness, and it offers the same 500 nits as the more expensive MacBook Air. You also get an anti-reflective coating for a comfortable viewing experience in difficult lighting conditions. You’d have to step up to the even more expensive MacBook Pro to get up to 1,600 nits peak brightness for HDR content and 1,000 nits for SDR content.

Macbook neo gmail
MacBook Neo | Image: Supplied / Apple

Performance

MacBook NeoMacBook Air (M5)
ProcessorA18 Pro (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU)M5 (10-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU)
Memory (RAM)Locked at 8GBStarts at 16GB (Configurable up to 32GB)
Memory Bandwidth60GB/s153GB/s
Starting Storage256GB SSD512GB SSD
AI Architecture16-core Neural Engine16-core Neural Engine + Neural Accelerators in each core
Hardware Ray TracingYesYes (3rd-Generation Engine for 6.5x faster 3D rendering)
Best ForWeb browsing, casual use, streaming, schoolworkPro-level multitasking, heavy 3D rendering, running LLMs
Scroll horizontally to view full table

The MacBook Neo uses the A18 Pro (6-core CPU, 5-core GPU) chip that was first introduced in the iPhone 16 Pro. Don’t let the smartphone chip fool you, as Apple claims it’s more than capable of handling daily workflows, running up to 50% faster for web browsing than the bestselling PC in its price class that uses an Intel Core Ultra 5. This also uses hardware-accelerated ray tracing, so it can easily handle light gaming and basic creative hobbies like photo editing in Photoshop.

We know that AI will become part of every student’s workflow, so the 16-core Neural Engine has been chosen to power on-device Apple Intelligence tasks, making it up to 3x faster for AI workloads than its PC rivals.

The MacBook Neo has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage in the base $899 form. However, you can pay to upgrade to 512 GB of storage. Unfortunately, the RAM is strictly locked at 8GB, which is a crucial detail for multitaskers to keep in mind. Frankly, this is the main reason someone would upgrade to the MacBook Air: it starts at 16GB of RAM and can be configured up to 32GB.

Macbook neo ports
MacBook Neo | Image: Supplied / Apple

Battery Life and Connectivity

FeatureMacBook NeoMacBook Air (M5)
Battery Life11 hrs web / 16 hrs video15 hrs web / 18 hrs video
Wired Ports2x USB-C (1x USB 3, 1x USB 2)2x Thunderbolt 4, MagSafe
ChargingUSB-C only (20W adapter included)MagSafe or USB-C (fast-charge capable)
Audio/MicsDual speakers, dual mics4-speaker immersive sound, 3-mic array
CameraStandard 1080p FaceTime HD12MP Center Stage with Desk View
Scroll horizontally to view full table

The MacBook Neo delivers up to 16 hours of video streaming (or 11 hours of wireless web browsing) from its 36.5-watt-hour battery. That’s down from the battery life offered by the new MacBook Air (M5), but it is likely more than enough for the device’s target market.

Because the MacBook Neo charges exclusively via USB-C (a 20W adapter is included in the box) and lacks Apple’s magnetic MagSafe charger, there’s only one additional port available while charging. That might be an issue for those who plug in multiple devices at a time, such as wired mice, keyboards, and more. You’ll also only be able to plug into one external display (supports 4K). Still, it’s nothing that an adaptor can’t fix.

Macbook neo front camera quality
MacBook Neo | Image: Supplied / Apple

The MacBook Air took a leap forward with its 12MP Centre Stage front camera for video calls, but the MacBook Neo takes a step backward in that regard, with a Standard 1080p FaceTime HD. You’ll also find the standard speaker system a little lacklustre, with dual speakers and dual mics, compared to the four-speaker immersive sound and three-mic array in the MacBook Air. If you regularly use video calls, consider the Air.

Finally, the MacBook Neo is equipped with the slightly outdated Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 6, where other MacBooks now feature Wi-Fi 7 thanks to the brand’s N1 chip.

Macbook neo
MacBook Neo | Image: Supplied / Apple
Macbook neo indigao
MacBook Neo in Indigo | Image: Supplied / Apple
Macbook neo citrus 2
MacBook Neo in Citrus | Image: Supplied / Apple
Macbook neo blush
MacBook Neo in Blush | Image: Supplied / Apple

Price and Availability

The MacBook Neo starts at a highly approachable AUD$899, officially making it Apple’s most affordable laptop ever. You can double the Neo’s storage to 512GB, which crucially also adds the Touch ID fingerprint sensor to the keyboard, for AUD$1,099.

Education pricing drops the Neo even further to AUD$749, which is a big win for university students on a budget.

Pre-orders for both the MacBook Neo and the new M5 MacBook Air open today, March 5, before the laptops officially land in Apple Store locations on Wednesday, March 11.

Shop at Apple

Follow Us On

Google
DiscoverGoogle
NewsPreferred
Source
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

2026 tesla model y performance on road driving
CARS

2026 Tesla Model Y Performance Review

Sydney airport arrivals upgrades anytime fitness exterior
TRAVEL

Land and Lift: Sydney Airport is Now Home to a 24-Hour Gym, Barber and Salon

Matildas asian cup guide how to watch australia vs iran and south korea 1
SPORT

Matildas Asian Cup Guide: How to Watch Australia vs Iran and South Korea

Christopher nolan films ranked the dark knight
MOVIES & TV

Every Christopher Nolan Film Ranked: From Overreach to Masterpiece

Nike pegasus 42 feature
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Nike Pegasus 42: Sneaker King Unveils its ‘Best Pegasus to Date’

Scream 7 4
CULTURE

Scream 7 Review: The ’90s Are Back in a Blood-Soaked Nostalgia-Driven Return

George Street Flagship Boutique Sydney | Image: Montblanc
STYLE

Montblanc’s New Sydney Boutique is a Love Letter to Luxury and the Art of Writing

Chinese car sales australia
CARS

China Dethrones Japan as Number One Source of New Vehicles in Australia

Enchante ally burnie 2
CULTURE

Daniel Ricciardo Brings Enchanté Home Again for Its Most Personal Collection Yet

Apple march 2026 release - studio display
TECH

Everything You Need to Know About Apple’s new MacBooks, M5 Chips and Studio Display

Asics sportstyle x hsdt introduce the gel nyc™ 2 0 sshs tying laces
SNEAKERS & SHOES

ASICS SportStyle Links With HAL Studios to Launch GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS

Jim carrey clone conspiracy
CULTURE

Jim Carrey ‘Clone’ Conspiracy: Why Does the Internet Think He’s An Imposter?

Ultrahuman ring pro 2
TECH

Meet Jade, World First Biointelligence AI that Powers New 15-Day Ultrahuman Ring PRO

Lewis hamilton’s 74 piece lululemon edit hits australia on 4 march 1
STYLE

Lewis Hamilton’s Elevated 74-Piece lululemon Edit Drops in Australia Today

Iwc
WATCHES

The Wind Up – Watch News #347

Iphone 17e side on
SMARTPHONES

Sub-$1,000 iPhone 17e Does Everything You Want (and More)

Muji winter collection
STYLE

MUJI’s New Winter Collection is the Antidote to Overdone Winter Dressing

Cadillac vistiq australia
CARS

Cadillac VISTIQ ‘Baby Escalade’ Has Arrived in Australia With Aggressive Pricing

Men's fashion.
STYLE

Stop Chasing Trends: A Fashion Expert’s Guide to Dressing Better in 2026