5 Reasons to Upgrade to Apple AirTag 2

Features a 50 per cent louder speaker for easier item tracking.

Second-gen Ultra Wideband chip doubles the range for Precision Finding.

Supports Precision Finding via Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2.

Sustainably designed with recycled materials; fits all existing AirTag accessories.

Requires iOS 26 or later and starts at AUD$49.

Louder, with enhanced Precision Finding capabilities and Apple Watch compatibility thanks to the second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the new AirTag 2 might be the same size, but it’s a worthy successor to the previous-generation device. Still, are these changes enough to consider upgrading from the original?

Priced from AUD$49 (1-Pack) and AUD$165 (4-Pack), it’s one of Apple’s most affordable and business-critical devices. It’s been five years since they released the original, and with a 69 per cent market share and annual sales exceeding $1 billion in the early years, it’s clearly a product line that they want to maintain. But the biggest challenge will be convincing current owners to upgrade, so we’ve detailed a few reasons you should (and shouldn’t) consider upgrading to the AirTag 2 below.

NOTE: The new Apple AirTag 2 requires a compatible iPhone with iOS 26 or later, or an iPad with iPadOS 26 or later. That means iPhone 11 and newer models, including the iPhone 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, and 17 series, as well as the iPhone SE (2nd generation and later), and iPad Pro (2018 and later), iPad Air (3rd gen+), iPad mini (5th gen+), and iPad (8th gen+).

Apple AirTag (2nd generation) | Image: Supplied / Apple

1. It’s Louder

Yeah, it’s a small update, but how many times have you lost your keys in a pair of pants at the bottom of a laundry basket and not been able to make out exactly where the sound is coming from? Maybe that’s just us. With a completely re-engineered internal speaker system, the new AirTag 2 is 50 per cent louder than the previous generation, enabling you to hear it from up to 2x farther than before. This is probably not a lone reason to upgrade from the existing model, but it’s a handy feature nonetheless.

There’s also a “distinctive new chime,” according to the press release. Woo!

Apple AirTag (2nd generation) | Image: Supplied / Apple

2. Enhanced Precision Finding Capabilities

If the new chime isn’t enough to help you find your keys in the pair of trousers buried at the bottom of your laundry basket, the upgraded Precision Finding capabilities will be.

The AirTag 2 features Apple’s second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, the same one you’ll find in the flagship iPhone 17 lineup, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11. It helps guide you towards your lost items from up to 50 per cent farther away than the previous generation, and it does so with haptic, visual, and audio feedback (there’s that new chime).

Apple AirTag (2nd generation) | Image: Supplied / Apple

3. Share Item Location

Travel is probably the number one or two reason you’ve considered buying the new AirTag 2. Well, the Share Item Location could be the feature that seals the deal for many. It’s an iOS feature designed to help you recover a misplaced item (luggage, keys, etc.) by temporarily and securely sharing its location with trusted third parties, such as airlines. It works with Find My devices, so if you lose your luggage or headphones, you can share the item’s location with the airline via an iPhone, iPad, or Mac by generating a “Share Item Location” link in the Find My app.

The brand has partnered with more than 50 carriers globally, but the airlines to call out here for us Aussie’s are Air Canada, Air France, Air India, Air New Zealand, American Airlines, British Airways, Cathay Pacific, China Airlines, Delta, Finnair, Qantas, Singapore Airlines, Turkish Airlines, and United, as these all fly out of local airports to international and domestic locations. SITA, a leading IT provider for airlines, says that the more than 36 carriers that currently use Share Item Location have reduced baggage delays by 26 per cent and reduced incidences of “truly lost” or unrecoverable luggage by 90 per cent.

We’ll also mention that it isn’t a new feature and that it works with the original AirTag and third-party trackers that support Find My, such as those sold by Chipolo and Pebblebee. However, it’s improved here with the new device because of that second-generation Ultra Wideband chip.

Apple AirTag (2nd generation) | Image: Supplied / Apple

4. Now Works With Apple Watch

With that new second-generation Ultra Wideband chip, it now works with your Apple Watch. That includes Precision Finding, but you’ll need an Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or an Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, to use it.

Apple AirTag (2nd generation) | Image: Supplied / Apple

5. It’s Better for the Environment

Waste is the first thing that comes to mind with the AirTag as it’s small, made of plastic, and features a non-rechargeable coin battery.

However, we were surprised to see that the brand has gone to great lengths to make this from recycled materials. 85 per cent recycled plastic has been used in the enclosure, 100 per cent recycled rare-earth elements in all magnets, and 100 per cent recycled gold plating on all Apple-designed printed circuit boards. Even more, the paper packaging is 100 per cent fibre-based and can be easily recycled.

It’s also the same size as before, so the new AirTag is compatible with all existing AirTag accessories.

Apple AirTag (2nd generation) | Image: Supplied / Apple

Why Wouldn’t You Upgrade to AirTag 2?

It’s hidden in the fine print, but while the AirTag (2nd generation) can in fact work with a compatible iPhone with iOS 26 or later, or an iPad with iPadOS 26 or later, the new and improved Precision Finding only works when paired with iPhone Air or iPhone 15 or later (excluding iPhone 16e).

If you have an original AirTag and don’t have a newer iPhone, consider keeping it, as you won’t benefit from the enhanced features.

The battery life remains the same as before, but at over 1 year, replacing the CR2032 coin cell battery isn’t a deal breaker. It would be great to sell a rechargeable AirTag in the future, maybe an AirTag Pro?

Lastly, it’s worth noting that the new AirTag 2 replaces the original at retailers, so if you’re a new AirTag customer, this will be your only option.