YouTube Finally Arrives to Apple Vision Pro, Here’s What It’s Like to Use

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 13 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

YouTube is finally available as a dedicated Apple Vision Pro app.

Users can now view spatial, 3D, and 360-degree video content.

The app provides a smoother experience than the previous version of Safari.

Hardware updates recently added an M5 chip and better battery life.

A new Spatial tab offers access to immersive video categories.

It’s been two years in the making, but YouTube has finally arrived on the Apple Vision Pro (AUD$5,999).

We’ve been playing with the virtual reality headset for a few months now, but its use cases have remained limited. You can sit there and watch an epic show on Apple TV+, chill out in an immersive space and play Bloons TD 6+, or mirror your MacBook to the screen and work remotely. However, the Vision Pro has always felt like an expensive, specialised-use-case device due to its limited app selection.

With the release of the updated Vision Pro, the brand has made strides in expanding its app selection. But the addition of a popular app like YouTube now means that casual users can watch YouTube videos, Shorts, and even spatial videos, as well as 3D, VR180, and 360 videos in the dedicated Spatial tab. Previously, YouTube was only accessible in Safari, and it was a painfully clunky experience.

YouTube on Vision Pro | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

The brand increased battery life with the updated Vision Pro 2 back in October 2025. It also added the ability to use the headset while charging, thanks to a USB-C port on the battery pack, and doing so opened up previously unfound use cases for the device. With the addition of a powerful M5 chipset, improved display rendering, and faster AI-powered workflows, it revived a product that had previously fallen by the wayside.

With the YouTube app now available for download on the Apple Vision Pro, it has opened up spatial videos, as well as 3D, VR180, and 360 videos, to more users. Previously, most of this functionality was behind a paid subscription, like Apple TV+.

YouTube Shorts on Vision Pro | Image: Ben McKimm / Man of Many

So what’s it like to us? Well, it’s very, very good. The brand has clearly spent months (24 of them, apparently) creating an experience that is more than just a mobile app up-scaled for a virtual reality headset. It’s a unique VR experience, with a dedicated Spatial tab that gives you “free” access to 3D, VR180, and 360 videos. Here, I spent my morning watching a dude walk around New York City and interview people about their outfits in VR180. Then I watched a 360 video of someone taking a tour of a Japanese ski mountain, which let me look around the runs.

You can sit there and scroll through YouTube Shorts or watch a feature video, but the best access is through YouTube VR 180- and 360-degree videos like those mentioned above. This opens the gates not just for users who might want to learn more about a holiday destination, but also for creators who now have more of a reason to shoot video in 360 or VR180 with an action camera like the DJI Osmo 360.

If you’re reading this article on an Apple Vision Pro, you can download the app from the App Store using the link below.