Apple and Sydney Opera House Join Forces to Inspire Next Generation of Creativity

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 6 Mar 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Apple and Sydney Opera House begin a year-long cultural partnership.

Emerging artists will project Procreate-designed works onto the Bennelong sails.

Free Today at Apple sessions offer public training and submission chances.

Procreate, developed in Tasmania, celebrates its 15th anniversary via this initiative.

The projection program features 10 commissioned artists and selected public entries.

The sails of the Sydney Opera House will soon be covered in art as the venue has joined forces with Apple in a yearlong initiative to inspire the next generation of creativity and expand access to initiatives that support Australian art and design.

Newly commissioned artwork, Illuminating Creativity, will light the Opera House’s eastern Bennelong sails from March 25th to 27th. The projection will showcase original static and moving-image artworks created in Procreate on iPad by a diverse group of 10 emerging Australian artists. “The Sydney Opera House, like Apple, is synonymous with creativity,” said Sydney Opera House CEO Louise Herron on the announcement.

“This collaboration is a natural fit between two organisations that continue to search for new ways for people to experience the world. From our first international children’s festival to exciting programming highlights throughout the year, Apple’s support will enable us to continue to reach more of the community in line with our ambition to be Everyone’s House.”

Kentaro Yoshida | Image: Supplied / Apple

Excitingly, there’s an opportunity to both learn Procreate and then submit your illustrations for illumination at the end of March. Apple Store locations across Australia will host free Today at Apple sessions from March 9th to 15th, inviting members of the public to create their own digital artworks on iPad, with the opportunity to submit their creations for consideration in the final projection program. Selected artworks, from both commissioned artists and public submissions, will be curated and projected at 8:30 pm on March 25th, 26th, and 27th on the eastern Bennelong sails of the Sydney Opera House.

“For 50 years, Apple has been at the forefront of empowering creativity, providing tools that allow people to imagine, design, and share their unique visions with the world,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. “The yearlong collaboration with the Sydney Opera House and Illuminating Creativity is a celebration of this legacy, bringing together the incredible talent of Australian artists and the transformative power of iPad and Procreate. We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic Australian cultural landmark to help inspire the next generation of creatives.”

If you’re unfamiliar with Procreate, it’s a leading digital art and illustration app for iPad and iPhone globally. It was developed by Tasmanian company Savage Interactive, and is a great example of Australian innovation and ingenuity.

“Procreate was born from the belief that multitouch and Apple Pencil could transform the experience of creating digital art,” said James Cuda, Procreate’s CEO. “Fifteen years later, this initiative with Apple and the Sydney Opera House underscores our shared commitment to making powerful creative tools accessible to everyone, from beginners to professional artists.”

Perth-based illustrator Rebecca Mills first discovered Procreate through a Today at Apple session at Apple Perth City, redefining her creative practice. Since then, her career has included designing vibrant, colourful works for exhibitions, award-winning children’s books, prints, puzzles, packaging, and murals.

“Procreate on iPad Pro with Apple Pencil Pro has been a complete game changer for my career, allowing me to create professional-level artwork from virtually anywhere,” said Mills. “The fact that Procreate is an Australian-born success story makes it extra special. If you had told me at that first Today at Apple session that I’d one day be using iPad Pro and Procreate to design artwork to be projected onto the Sydney Opera House, I wouldn’t have believed you. Using these amazing tools to design artwork for such an iconic canvas is a privilege, and I can’t wait to see my work light up the sails. It will definitely be a pinch-me moment.”

If this has inspired you to try out Procreate, Apple Store locations across Australia will host free Today at Apple sessions from March 9th to 15th, 2026. You can learn more about those sessions at the brands website, linked below.