Asics sportstyle x hsdt introduce the gel nyc™ 2 0 sshs tying laces
SNEAKERS & SHOES

ASICS SportStyle Links With HAL Studios to Launch GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 2 min

  • ASICS launches the GEL-NYC 2.0 featuring NYC-inspired “brutalist” styling.
  • Collaboration with HSDT highlights hip-hop icons Nas and Raekwon.
  • New FF BLAST PLUS foam provides retuned comfort for daily use.
  • Upper design takes cues from the archival GEL-1050 runner.
  • Two limited-edition colourways commemorate landmark Wu-Tang and Nas albums.

The ASICS GEL-NYC broke out as one of the most popular silhouettes of 2025, combining a retro-runner design with the comfort of real performance technology.

Now, returning in 2.0 trim, it’s been treated to a New York-inspired update thanks to the folks at HSDT. Proportions and comfort have been elevated, while the sneakers’ visual language has taken shape through features inspired by NYC’s everyday structures. This continues the brand’s “The Architecture of Everyday Life” ideology, focusing on scaffolding and steel beams, stairwells and sidewalks, mesh fences, utility grates and metals. ASICS says the shoe is built for the real motion of everyday life, and it certainly fits the bill with this almost-brutalist styling.

If you want to get your hands on a pair, the GEL-NYC 2.0 SSHS (AUD$280) is available in two colourways right now at asics.com and select retailers. General release colourways of the GEL-NYC 2.0 (AUD$240) are also available, including a stealth Graphite Grey/Black pair, should your size be sold out.

Asics sportstyle x hsdt introduce the gel nyc™ 2 0 sshs on foot
ASICS SportStyle x HSDT GEL-NYC™ 2.0 SSHS | Image: Supplied / ASICS

The featured campaign follows hip-hop icons Nas and Raekwon of Wu-Tang Clan, who anchor the story with two colourways commemorating their landmark debut albums.

Both the Illmatic-inspired colourway (Mahogany/Black) and the Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) colourway (Sulphur/Black) feature the same technology, including an upper that takes after the GEL-1050 and underfoot tech like TPU TRUSSTIC on the lateral side of the shoe for stability, Rearfoot and forefoot GEL for shock absorption, and FF BLAST PLUS foam from some of the brands best running shoes that’s been retuned for everyday purposes. We’ve been rocking a pair for a few weeks now, and can attest to the comfort of this shoe.

The ASICS SportStyle x HAL Studios collaboration is now available at select retailers and the ASICS website, linked below.

Shop at ASICS
Asics sportstyle x hsdt introduce the gel nyc™ 2 0 sshs yellow on foot
ASICS SportStyle x HSDT GEL-NYC™ 2.0 SSHS | Image: Supplied / ASICS
Asics sportstyle x hsdt introduce the gel nyc™ 2 0 sshs on foot brown
ASICS SportStyle x HSDT GEL-NYC™ 2.0 SSHS | Image: Supplied / ASICS
Asics sportstyle x hsdt introduce the gel nyc™ 2 0 sshs brown on foot 1
ASICS SportStyle x HSDT GEL-NYC™ 2.0 SSHS | Image: Supplied / ASICS

Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
