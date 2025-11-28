ASICS GEL KINETIC SP is a Premium Leather Sneaker Derby (Snerby) for Old Heads

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 28 Nov 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

ASICS predicts the next trend with a derby-inspired technical sneaker.

GEL-KINETIC SP blends premium leather with ISS-driven comfort and performance tech.

Designed to dress up or down while maintaining all-day wearability.

Positioned as a leather derby alternative at a premium $400 price.

Global release December 5, with South Korea pre-launch on November 12.

Sneakers are maturing, at least they are in the eyes of us old heads (hands up) who grew up on Jordan retros, but want a little more wearability, comfort, and professionalism from their shoes. It’s why we all sought out the Hoka and New Balance “snoafers” when they arrived, and before that, the raft of “dad shoes” that had the sneaker industry in a chokehold for what felt like 10 months.

Looking ahead, ASICS believes it has forecast the next sneaker trend. They’ve bet on a modern interpretation of the traditional derby (snerby?) by taking the precision and purpose of the ASICS Institute of Sport Science (ISS) and applying it to the ASICS GEL KINETIC SP. This shoe revisits the grandpa aesthetic through a contemporary lens by incorporating premium leather and a SportsStyle construction, fusing a refined aesthetic that can be dressed up as well as dressed down.

The idea here is that comfort and sophistication can coexist in much the same way as the sneaker loafer, and if you want to get your hands on the release, you’d better be quick. ASICS GEL KINETIC SP (AUD$400) is set to release globally on December 5, 2025, with a special pre-launch in South Korea on November 12, 2025.

ASICS GEL-KINETIC SP | Image: ASICS

ASICS GEL-KINETIC SP Release Details

Here are the key release details for the ASICS GEL-KINETIC SP:

Product name : ASICS GEL-KINETIC SP

: ASICS GEL-KINETIC SP Category : SportStyle / Premium Leather Performance Sneaker

: SportStyle / Premium Leather Performance Sneaker Key features : Premium leather upper GEL-KINETIC sole FF BLAST foam SCUTOID GEL cushioning BIOMORPHIC-inspired flexibility

: Design intent : Fusion of Derby shoe heritage with modern performance and all-day comfort

: Fusion of Derby shoe heritage with modern performance and all-day comfort Campaign : Intergenerational photography by Daan Zahradnik and short film by Souf Kinani

: Intergenerational photography by Daan Zahradnik and short film by Souf Kinani Release date (Global) : December 5, 2025

: December 5, 2025 Pre-launch (South Korea) : November 12, 2025

: November 12, 2025 Price : $400 AUD

: $400 AUD Availability: asics.com and select global retailers

The standout feature here is undoubtedly the price tag, which places it firmly in the realm of proper leather derbies from recognised brands. Where the sneaker loafers undercut traditional loafers from brands like Sebago and G.H. Bass & Co., the ASICS GEL-KINETIC SP clearly want to occupy the derby space. They aim to achieve this with a combination of technology and premium materials.

ASICS GEL-KINETIC SP | Image: ASICS

The upper is made from premium leather, as tradition dictates. However, when you move down the shoe, you find tech, including FF BLAST foam, SCUTOID GEL cushioning, BIOMORPHIC-inspired flexibility, and a GEL-KINETIC sole that aids with stability and comfort.

These are shaping up to be the type of derbies that you could comfortably wear all day. To prove that point, ASICS has teamed up with director Souf Kinani to showcase a story that unfolds as a meditation on family, identity and the beauty of rediscovery. Meanwhile, photographer Daan Zahradnik captured five intergenerational pairs—grandparents and grandchildren, parents and children—each in their everyday worlds to highlight the relationship between tradition and future through human connection. We look forward to seeing how people style their pairs, if the price point doesn’t deter younger audiences.

ASICS GEL KINETIC SP (AUD$400) is set to release globally on December 5, 2025, with a special pre-launch in South Korea on November 12, 2025.