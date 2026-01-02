Home/Auto/Cars
Jeep Reveals 2026 Wrangler Whitecap as Part of 85th Anniversary Series

Elliot Nash
Jeep’s yearlong Twelve 4 Twelve celebration has reached its second release, and it’s a heritage-led one. The 2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap has been unveiled as the latest limited edition in the brand’s 85th anniversary run, drawing direct inspiration from the classic CJ-Universal and its iconic Arctic White hardtop.

Offered exclusively on Sahara and Rubicon trims, the Whitecap leans into a high-contrast, two-tone aesthetic. Key design elements include a Bright White painted hardtop roof and a matching seven-slot grille, paired with body-colour fender flares that are standard on Sahara and packaged on Rubicon. Both trims also receive a Bright White 1941 side stripe decal, while Rubicon adds a Bright White hood decal, reinforcing the model’s heritage brief.

2026 jeep® wrangler whitecap the second model in the yearlong
2026 Jeep® Wrangler Whitecap , the second model in the yearlong ‘Twelve 4 Twelve’ celebration of 85 years of off-road leadership. Heritage-inspired with a Bright White hardtop and grille, available exclusively on Sahara and Rubicon trims.

Mechanically, the Whitecap mirrors the existing Sahara and Rubicon line-up. Buyers can choose between Jeep’s 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine or the 3.6-litre V6, with power sent through the brand’s Selec-Trac part-time or full-time 4×4 systems, depending on the specification. Jeep says the model combines the technology of its core trims with the brand’s established off-road capability, rather than introducing any mechanical changes.

Jp026 085wr
Jeep Wrangler Whitecap | Image: Stellantis

“The Jeep Wrangler Whitecap is more than a special edition; it’s a statement,” said Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf. He describes the model as a tribute to the brand’s legacy, designed to stand out through its two-tone finish while remaining true to Wrangler fundamentals.  As with the other Twelve 4 Twelve releases, he notes that personalisation remains central, giving owners more freedom to tailor their Wrangler to their own tastes.

Orders for the Jeep Wrangler Whitecap are now open in the US. Pricing starts at US$495 on Rubicon X, US$2,690 on Sahara (including the body-colour hardtop), and US$3,185 on Rubicon (including the body-colour hardtop and fender flares).

Australian availability has not yet been confirmed, but as a design-led anniversary edition, the Whitecap signals how Jeep is continuing to reinterpret its heritage through limited, visually distinctive Wrangler variants.

Read more about the 2026 Jeep Wrangler

Specifications: 2026 Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Edition

Model year: 2026
Edition: Whitecap (Twelve 4 Twelve series)
Available trims: Sahara, Rubicon
Engines: 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder | 3.6-litre V6 petrol
Drivetrain: Jeep Selec-Trac part-time or full-time 4×4 (trim dependent)
Transmission: Automatic
Exterior highlights: Bright White painted hardtop roof, Bright White painted seven-slot grille, Body-colour fender flares (standard on Sahara, packaged on Rubicon), Bright White 1941 side stripe decal (Sahara and Rubicon), Bright White hood decal (Rubicon)
Roof options: Optional Sky One-Touch power top with Bright White accent
Availability: Orders open in the US
Australian availability: Not confirmed

Pricing (US):
From US$495 on Rubicon X
US$2,690 on Sahara (includes body-colour hardtop)
US$3,185 on Rubicon (includes body-colour hardtop and fender flares)

Jp026 086wr
Jeep Wrangler Whitecap | Image: Stellantis
Jp026 087wr
Jeep Wrangler Whitecap | Image: Stellantis
Jp026 088wr
Jeep Wrangler Whitecap | Image: Stellantis
Jp026 089wr
Jeep Wrangler Whitecap | Image: Stellantis
Jp026 090wr
Jeep Wrangler Whitecap | Image: Stellantis

