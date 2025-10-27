Home/Auto/Cars
Mercedes amg g63 offroad pro climbing hill
CARS

$383,900 Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO Revealed as Flagship G-Class

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

  • A more rugged iteration of the G63 costs $15,500 more
  • Gets suspension and other upgrades for better off-road performance
  • Enhanced looks with all-terrain tyres and a luggage rack with a ladder

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class remains the quintessential luxury off-roader, but the G63 AMG variant leans towards the performance spectrum with its road-biased demeanour. While the standard AMG G-Glass is a street-oriented off-roader, the new Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO (from AUD$383,900 plus on-roads) adds serious capability to the mix with its suspension upgrades designed to propel the V8 beast across more rugged terrain.

What appears to be cosmetic at first is a more serious improvement under the skin, including AMG Active Ride Control suspension and active hydraulic roll stabilisation. You’re looking at larger piston diameters, bigger pressure reservoirs, and damper settings designed for off-road use, like better axle articulation.

Exclusive to this flagship Offroad Pro variant, there are two new drive settings, including AMG Traction Pro, which manages braking torque at each wheel with seven adjustable stages to improve traction in sand, mud, or rocky conditions, plus AMG Active Balance Control, which in turn allows for more roll stiffness via three stages (LOW, MID, HIGH). Of course, any off-road biased version cannot be complete without a set of chunky off-road tyres, and here too you get AMG all-terrain tyres wrapped around 20-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels finished in matt black with high-sheen rim flanges. 

More off-road protection comes in the form of custom rear mud flaps and a rubber mat for the cabin, while the roof luggage rack has continuous aluminium plates and is accessible via a rear ladder.

Look inside, and it’s not some stripped-out off-road racer. It is even more luxuriously kitted out with an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather, a Burmester 3D audio system, and temperature-controlled cupholders.

There is no change in terms of the powertrain. Still, there is nothing about the charismatic 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that we would like to alter, as with 576bhp and 850Nm of torque, the G63 is fast but offers an immersive driving experience not seen with other off-roaders.

Mercedes amg g63 offroad pro interior
Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO | Image: Supplied / Mercedes

If we look at the bigger picture, then the additional $15,500 for this Off-road Pro variant is actually good value, as despite the $383,900 plus on-road costs sticker price, the G63 AMG is now a more versatile off-roader while still having the same thunderous AMG V8.

While the diesel-sipping G450d (AUD$214,900 plus on-roads) or the all-electric G580 ($249,900 plus on-roads) make more sense financially, the flagship G63 Offroad Pro variant is perhaps the most desirable iteration of the G-Class ever since it brings together the best attributes of this iconic off-roader in one place.

Check out Mercedes-AMG G-Class
Mercedes amg g63 offroad pro front end
Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO | Image: Supplied / Mercedes
Mercedes amg g63 offroad pro side on
Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO | Image: Supplied / Mercedes
Mercedes amg g63 offroad pro front wheel
Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO | Image: Supplied / Mercedes
Mercedes amg g63 offroad pro floor
Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO | Image: Supplied / Mercedes
Mercedes amg g63 offroad pro mud flap
Mercedes amg g63 offroad pro rear end
Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO | Image: Supplied / Mercedes
Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

More about Ben
About Man of Many

Comments

We love hearing from you. or to leave a comment.

No comments yet. Be the first to give your opinion!

Trending Stories

OMEGA Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon Red Hands | Image: OMEGA
WATCHES

OMEGA’s New Speedmasters Venture to the Dark Side of the Moon

Casio CA500WEBF-1A 'Back to the Future' Watch | Image: Casio America Inc.
WATCHES

Great Scott! Casio Just Revived its ‘Back to the Future’ Watch

Best Running Shoes For Men
SNEAKERS & SHOES

9 Best Running Shoes for Men: ASICS, adidas, Nike and More

The James Brand × Timex Automatic GMT Nocturne Edition
WATCHES

Timex Just Dropped the Best Budget GMT Watch We’ve Ever Seen

Toni Colette in 'Hereditary'
MOVIES & TV

20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time—According to Science

Ferrari Elettrica News | Image: Martin Katler
CARS

Ferrari’s All-New Elettrica EV Will Redefine Electric Car Sound

MSI Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition | Image: MSI
TECH

MSI’s New Limited-Edition Laptop is an Unmissable Work of Art

Best Buzzcut Hairstyles for men
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

14 Best Buzz Cut Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Michael B. Jordan’s ‘Creed’ Diet & Workout Routine
HEALTH & FITNESS

Michael B. Jordan’s Brutal Diet & Workout Routine

Face shape
HAIRSTYLES & GROOMING

How to Choose a Hairstyle for Your Face Shape: A Barber’s Guide

Six different Johnnie Walker premium whisky bottles displayed against a dark blue background | Image: Diageo
DRINKS

The Johnnie Walker Whisky Hierarchy Explained

Man laughing at a book he's reading
ENTERTAINMENT

23 Funny Urban Dictionary Words You Need to Use Now

Average australian salary
ADVICE

Average Salary in Australia by Age, State, and Industry Revealed

Motogp 9
SPORT

Forget the AusGP and Bathurst, This Is Australia’s Best Motor Racing Spectacle

Daniel Craig wearing blue beach shorts standing in shallow beach water
HEALTH & FITNESS

Daniel Craig’s James Bond 007 Workout Plan and Diet

Carrera Chronograph Extreme Sport Twin-Time Rose Gold | Image: TAG Heuer
WATCHES

TAG Heuer Goes to Extremes With New Carrera Chronographs

Russell Coight holding cup
ADVICE

Australian Slang Terms: The Official Aussie Dictionary

Guillermo del Toro and Jacob Elordi in 'Frankenstein' (2025) | Image: Netflix
MOVIES & TV

INTERVIEW: How Horror Master Guillermo del Toro Found His ‘Frankenstein’

Medium shot of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson wearing headphones
HEALTH & FITNESS

The Rock’s Diet and Workout Plan

An ASMR YouTuber
ENTERTAINMENT

31 Best ASMR Artists: The Top Channels on Youtube