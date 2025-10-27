$383,900 Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO Revealed as Flagship G-Class

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 27 Oct 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

A more rugged iteration of the G63 costs $15,500 more

Gets suspension and other upgrades for better off-road performance

Enhanced looks with all-terrain tyres and a luggage rack with a ladder

The Mercedes-Benz G-Class remains the quintessential luxury off-roader, but the G63 AMG variant leans towards the performance spectrum with its road-biased demeanour. While the standard AMG G-Glass is a street-oriented off-roader, the new Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO (from AUD$383,900 plus on-roads) adds serious capability to the mix with its suspension upgrades designed to propel the V8 beast across more rugged terrain.

What appears to be cosmetic at first is a more serious improvement under the skin, including AMG Active Ride Control suspension and active hydraulic roll stabilisation. You’re looking at larger piston diameters, bigger pressure reservoirs, and damper settings designed for off-road use, like better axle articulation.

Exclusive to this flagship Offroad Pro variant, there are two new drive settings, including AMG Traction Pro, which manages braking torque at each wheel with seven adjustable stages to improve traction in sand, mud, or rocky conditions, plus AMG Active Balance Control, which in turn allows for more roll stiffness via three stages (LOW, MID, HIGH). Of course, any off-road biased version cannot be complete without a set of chunky off-road tyres, and here too you get AMG all-terrain tyres wrapped around 20-inch AMG 5-twin-spoke alloy wheels finished in matt black with high-sheen rim flanges.

More off-road protection comes in the form of custom rear mud flaps and a rubber mat for the cabin, while the roof luggage rack has continuous aluminium plates and is accessible via a rear ladder.

Look inside, and it’s not some stripped-out off-road racer. It is even more luxuriously kitted out with an AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather, a Burmester 3D audio system, and temperature-controlled cupholders.

There is no change in terms of the powertrain. Still, there is nothing about the charismatic 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that we would like to alter, as with 576bhp and 850Nm of torque, the G63 is fast but offers an immersive driving experience not seen with other off-roaders.

Mercedes-AMG G63 Offroad PRO | Image: Supplied / Mercedes

If we look at the bigger picture, then the additional $15,500 for this Off-road Pro variant is actually good value, as despite the $383,900 plus on-road costs sticker price, the G63 AMG is now a more versatile off-roader while still having the same thunderous AMG V8.

While the diesel-sipping G450d (AUD$214,900 plus on-roads) or the all-electric G580 ($249,900 plus on-roads) make more sense financially, the flagship G63 Offroad Pro variant is perhaps the most desirable iteration of the G-Class ever since it brings together the best attributes of this iconic off-roader in one place.