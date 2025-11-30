WIN a Signed Bottle of Angel’s Envy Bourbon Whiskey Just in Time for Christmas

By Rob Edwards - Sponsored Published: 1 Dec 2025 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

For those unfamiliar, Angel’s Envy is an extraordinary outlier in the bourbon landscape, challenging the status quo through its innovative approach to finishing and creating some absolute masterpieces in the process. Co-founded by Whiskey Hall of Famer Lincoln Henderson, any one of the Kentucky label’s superb drams would make an outstanding gift this holiday season, with Angel’s Envy Port-Finish Kentucky Bourbon a particular favourite around the Man of Many office.

As such, we have an exquisite bottle of this very whiskey waiting to be claimed by one of our lucky readers just in time for end-of-year festivities. What’s more, the bottle is signed by Angel’s Envy’s very own master distiller, Owen Martin, a man who has elevated the bourbon art form since he was appointed to the esteemed position in 2022.

To discover how you can be the winner of this exceptional bottle of Angel’s Envy’s flagship bourbon, read on as we take a closer look at what makes this dram such a singular delight.

Angel’s Envy Port-Finish Kentucky Bourbon | Image: Man of Many

Our Favourite Port of Call

The Port-Finish Kentucky Bourbon is one of Angel’s Envy’s defining releases and a permanent fixture on the Man of Many office bar cart. Featuring notes of vanilla, toasted oak, and ripe dark fruit, with a warm, balanced finish, it’s a sophisticated take on an American classic that will open your eyes to the possibilities of bourbon.

The whiskey has spent four to six years ageing in new American white oak barrels, before being finished for up to six months in port wine casks imported from Portugal’s Douro Valley. This double-ageing process delivers a signature smoothness and a rich, layered flavour profile. It’s a triumphant demonstration of what can happen when innovation and tradition are combined.

Signed Bottle of Angel’s Envy | Image: Man of Many

