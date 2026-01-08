Home/Culture/Health & Fitness
HEALTH & FITNESS

World’s Strongest Man Thor ‘The Mountain’ Björnsson to Attempt Record Lift at Enhanced Games

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm

Published:

Readtime: 3 min

  • Hafþór Björnsson targets another deadlift world record at Enhanced Games.
  • Former WSM 2018, Arnold champion, ESM winner, and record 510kg lift holder.
  • The only man to have exceeded 500kg in a deadlift three times.
  • Enhanced Games, backed by Trump Jr. and 1789 Capital, also hosts sprinting and swimming events.
  • Björnsson embraces an unregulated approach, promising a historic spectacle in Las Vegas.

The former World’s Strongest Man champion (2018), three-time winner of the Arnold Strongman Classic (2018-20), five-time winner of Europe’s Strongest Man (2014-15 and 2017-19), and holder of the 510 kg (1,124 lbs) all-time world record deadlift, Björnsson, wants to push the limits of human capability one step further.

He’s the first and only man in history to deadlift more than 500 kg three times, and he will attempt to make this four with a new world record deadlift at the inaugural Enhanced Games, taking place on May 24, 2026, at Resorts World Las Vegas.

“Defying what was previously thought humanly possible is what powers my success and what attracted me to the Games,” said Björnsson. “I believe what the team at Enhanced is embarking on – to change the conversation about what is possible in sport will be historic, and I wanted to be a part of that. I can’t wait to try and beat my record and shake the floor in Las Vegas.” Yes, that means that Björnsson isn’t “natty” anymore, but the world is about to witness what happens when the world’s strongest man is capable of without regulations.

Thor is the only man to achieve the elusive Strongman Triple Crown (winning World’s Strongest Man, the Arnold Strongman Classic, and Europe’s Strongest Man (ESM) in the same year), but is probably most famous for his role as Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the award-winning HBO series ‘Game of Thrones.’

With his world record deadlift as one of the event highlights, the Donald J Trump Jr and 1789 Capital-backed Enhanced Games will also feature events in sprinting and swimming. Names like Shania Collins, Reece Prescod, and American Olympic athletes Fred Kerley and Cody Miller will be joined by other enhanced athletes, including Kristian Gkolomeev, who infamously broke the 50m freestyle world record with a time of 20.89 seconds.

“Thor is a globally recognised icon, a literal mountain in both sports and entertainment, and we are thrilled he’s participating in the Games,” said Maxmillian Martin, CEO of Enhanced. “There are very few – if any – people on the planet who can match Thor’s sheer power and the spectacle that only he can create with a global audience.”

The inaugural Enhanced Games will take place on May 24th 2026, at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Learn more at Enhanced Games

About Man of Many

