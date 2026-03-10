2026 INEOS Grenadier Review: 1,000 KM Behind the Wheel On-Road and Off

INEOS is still in its discovery phase, and until it becomes a household name, it has the tough task of convincing buyers that it’s a viable alternative to the establishment rather than just an expensive toy. The brand knows this, which is why it’s equipped its rugged LandCruiser 70 Series competitor with several updates for the latest 2026 model year. These upgrades are designed to better bridge that gap between the agricultural Toyota LandCruiser and the heavily computerised, luxury-focused new Land Rover Defender.

The question everyone’s asking is: do they work? Well, that’s where I step in, having spent more than a thousand kilometres behind the wheel of the new model, hundreds behind the wheel of the old one, and thousands more behind the wheel of the LandCruiser 70 Series.

I’ve driven the 2026 INEOS Grenadier on- and off-road, lived with it in the city, and in this review, I’ll explain everything that you need to know if you’re considering buying one.

Pros Cons The new variable ratio steering setup drastically improves highway confidence and touring refinement, while the retained heavy duty solid beam axles and five-link suspension ensure the Grenadier remains an absolutely unstoppable off roader that effortlessly hauls heavy caravans across remote terrain. Despite the updates, the steering remains cumbersome during low speed city maneuvers, while the lack of standard features like leather or carpet on premium trims, requires buyers to forgive a couple of expensive compromises and frustrating old school design quirks to truly fall in love. Scroll horizontally to view full table

2026 INEOS Grenadier | Image: Supplied / Qube

How Much Does the INEOS Grenadier Station Wagon Cost?

The INEOS Grenadier Station Wagon is priced from AUD$107,000 before on-road costs in Australia. Here’s how it compares to its nearest competitors in price.

2026 Model Variant Starting Price (AUD)* Toyota LandCruiser 76 Series Workmate (Wagon) from $75,600 Toyota LandCruiser 76 Series GXL (Wagon) from $77,800 Land Rover Defender 110 D250 S from $100,900 INEOS Grenadier Base Station Wagon from $107,000 Land Rover Defender 110 D350 X-Dynamic SE from $114,500 INEOS Grenadier Trialmaster / Fieldmaster from $120,000 Scroll horizontally to view full table *Price is listed before on-road costs

There was no base-model Grenadier at the press launch. We spent most of our time behind the wheel of the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster Editions, and then I took a beautiful Eldoret Blue vehicle home to live with for a few days and further investigate the new steering updates. Throughout this article, you’ll see photos of a Fieldmaster in Magic Mushroom with a handful of options, including the 18-inch alloy wheels (AUD$3,130).

Speaking of which, it’s the options that can add up quickly when you’re configuring your INEOS Grenadier. While the Trialmaster and Fieldmaster Editions come loaded with most of the standard equipment that you’d hope to find in a $120,000 vehicle, the options that you’ll see on many of the vehicles in this article make them quite expensive vehicles. Leather isn’t standard on the popular Trialmaster ($3,900) variant, and if you want heated seats, then you’re stuck with fabric. The Black Saddle Leather Driver’s Pack ($1,165) should really be standard, as should the Premium Sound System ($1,065), which adds a subwoofer and an uprated amplifier.

The Trialmaster Edition comes with Differential Locks Front and Rear as standard, but no floor mats. You’ll have to pucker up $415 for carpet flooring or $381 for rubber mats. If you want the Roo Bar ($2,720) and Side Runners ($1,600), that will be nearly five grand. It’s not at Porsche levels, but the options are getting pretty close.

2026 INEOS Grenadier | Image: Supplied / Qube 2026 INEOS Grenadier | Image: Supplied / Qube 2026 INEOS Grenadier | Image: Supplied / Qube 2026 INEOS Grenadier | Image: Supplied / Qube

What’s New for the 2026 INEOS Grenadier?

I’ll start with the steering because that was the biggest complaint of the previous generation vehicle. There’s a lower ratio on-centre to deliver a firmer, more precise feel for highway driving and overtaking, but it remains mostly unchanged at the extreme ends to preserve full off-road capability. It’s significantly better at speed but still rather difficult to use at low speeds when maneuvering around car parks and city streets.

If you haven’t driven a live-front-axle vehicle in a while, it will shock you how rudimentary the system is, but you do get used to it. I believe it adds character, but many will criticise it. It’s purpose-built for the off-road, and what you’ll find in the Grenadier is not too dissimilar to what you’ll find in a Jeep Wrangler. Both reject modern rack-and-pinion setups in favour of traditional recirculating-ball steering paired with heavy-duty solid-beam axles (Carraro for INEOS, Dana 44 for Jeep). But there is one significant difference that separates the two.

The Jeep Wrangler utilises an electro-hydraulic power steering (EHPS) system that uses electronics to adjust steering weight and efficiency (easier to move at low speeds). On the other hand, the INEOS Grenadier relies on a heavy-duty, traditional, fully hydraulic system. INEOS achieved a 5% tighter turning circle for 2026 by physically extending the mechanical steering stops, but it can’t match the low-speed maneuverability of the Jeep and its EHPS system.

It needs to be said that on the freeway at 110 km/h, the INEOS feels far more comfortable than before, but there’s still some work to be done around town, which is where many of the Grenadier Station Wagons will live.

Other notable new additions for the 2026 model year include new HVAC components that improve the performance, predictability, and comfort of cabin heating and cooling.

2026 INEOS Grenadier | Image: Supplied / Qube 2026 INEOS Grenadier | Image: Supplied / Qube 2026 INEOS Grenadier | Image: Supplied / Qube 2026 INEOS Grenadier | Image: Supplied / Qube

What’s Stayed the Same for the 2026 INEOS Grenadier?

Most of the interior remains the same for the 2026 model year. There are cargo nets in the back of the seats now, but the signature overhead control panel housing the differential locks, auxiliary switches, and off-road modes remains untouched.

The same can be said about the central 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, which doubles as both the infotainment hub (wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) and the primary driver instrument cluster. The oversized, widely spaced HVAC buttons and dials below it, designed specifically for operation while wearing thick work or winter gloves, are still present, and the water-resistant, hard-wearing RECARO seats remain the standard across the lineup for long-haul support. Note that these are very comfortable, but lack lumbar adjustment.

It can be a little confusing to use this interior at first, but I wouldn’t change much about this cabin. Sure, I’d love to have the vehicle speed displayed in front of me rather than on the screen, like in a Tesla. The utilitarian, wash-out interior with heavy-duty flooring and integrated drain plugs isn’t something I would use every day, and the cabin tends to reflect light everywhere, like a nightclub at night. But getting behind the wheel always put a smile on my face.

I’ll also note here that while the 1,255-litre boot is large, the split doors can be a pain: the smaller door opens from the left, then the middle for the larger one on the right. Often, the smaller door is not big enough to provide any meaningful access, and the right door is still quite heavy because of the spare wheel. I don’t find these deal breakers, but it’s something to consider if you plan to use this car every day and you’re unwilling to forgive a little old-school charm.

The satisfaction you get when you slide the large, low-range transfer case gearknob into place, the feeling of using real buttons and knobs every time you adjust a control, the real handbrake and key, and the panoramic view from the cabin and upright driving position make the INEOS Grenadier a satisfying vehicle to use. You’ll just have to cut it some slack for being a little old-school.

2026 INEOS Grenadier | Image: Supplied / Qube

What’s Under the Bonnet of the INEOS Grenadier?

INEOS doesn’t build its own engines. Instead, they tapped on the shoulder of BMW to supply two proven, world-class 3.0-litre turbocharged inline six-cylinder engines (petrol and diesel) and paired them with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission. This transmission sends power to the ground through a permanent four-wheel-drive system and a heavy-duty Tremec two-speed transfer case, and heavy-duty axles from Carraro.

Vehicle Engine Braked Towing GVM (Gross Vehicle Mass) GCM (Gross Combined Mass) Toyota LandCruiser 76 Series 2.8-litre 4-Cylinder Turbo-Diesel 3,500 kg 3,510 kg 7,010 kg Land Rover Defender 110 (D250/D350) 3.0-litre Inline-6 Twin-Turbo Diesel 3,500 kg 3,200 kg 6,700 kg INEOS Grenadier 3.0-litre Inline-6 Turbo Petrol / Diesel 3,500 kg 3,550 kg 7,000 kg Scroll horizontally to view full table

The clear favourite from my test was the petrol-powered Grenadier with the BMW B58 engine, producing 210kW of power and 450Nm of torque. It’s silky smooth, provides effortless power, and adds a level of refinement to the vehicle that a diesel cannot.

Ultimately, the BMW B57 diesel engine will be the pick for the vast majority of buyers that are purely interested in utilising the full 3.5 tonne towing capabilities. It produces 183kW of power and 550Nm of torque right down low (from 1,250 rpm). INEOS offers both the petrol and the diesel engines at the exact same price point, so its really a matter of preference. If I lived in the city and planned to drive around town, I would be leaning towards the petrol.

Towing is a highlight of the Grenadier with a 3,500 kg towing capacity (standard across all models) paired with a 3,550 kg Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) and 7,000 kg Gross Combined Mass (GCM). Standard payload is roughly 832 kg (Diesel) to 885 kg (Petrol) based on kerb weights of approximately 2,665 kg (petrol) and 2,718 kg (diesel base models).

2026 INEOS Grenadier | Image: Supplied / Qube

What About Safety, Warranty, and Maintenance Costs?

INEOS actively chose not to chase a 5-star ANCAP rating. The Grenadier is classified as an NB1 (light truck) in Australia, giving it exemptions from mandatory active safety tech.

Unlike some models in Europe, you will not find intrusive tech like Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), lane-keep assist, or blind-spot monitoring here. The brand found their target buyers actively disliked these systems abruptly intervening during technical off-road driving, and we tend to agree with them. Still, it can be a problem for some fleet buyers who require 5-star ANCAP. What it lacks the electronic “nannies,” it certainly makes up for structurally, having passed strict European passenger car crash requirements.

The INEOS Grenadier comes with a five-year / unlimited kilometre warranty along with five years of roadside assistance.

2026 INEOS Grenadier | Image: Supplied / Qube

Is the 2026 INEOS Grenadier the Right Car for You?

If you are looking for a plush, tech-heavy SUV that parks itself at the local supermarket while you go grab your half-strength, three-quarter full latte, stop reading and go buy a Land Rover Defender. Even with the much-needed 2026 steering updates, the Grenadier remains a heavy, solid-axle beast that excels off-road. It demands your attention at low speeds, the options list can get away from your quickly, and quirky design choices like the central speedometer and the heavy split rear doors require a specific type of buyer to look past them.

However, if you want a genuine, hard-working 4×4 that bridges the growing gap between the bare-bones Toyota LandCruiser 70 Series and the heavily computerised modern SUV market, the Grenadier sits in a class of one.

It’s a vehicle built for the purist. It rewards you with tactile, old-school charm, but balances it with comfortable RECARO seats, and brilliant BMW powertrains that eat up kilometres. Crucially, its brilliant GVM and towing math make it one of the most capable heavy-duty touring rigs money can buy right off the showroom floor. It will also go absolutely anywhere you point it off-road.

INEOS has successfully polished the Grenadier’s roughest edges for 2026, making it vastly more confident on the freeway and more comfortable in the cabin, without ruining its rugged, analogue soul. You just have to be willing to forgive a few old-school compromises to truly appreciate what it brings to the table.