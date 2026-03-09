Home/Style/Sneakers & Shoes
Nike air max 95 “neon” 1
SNEAKERS & SHOES

Nike Air Max 95 OG ‘Neon’ Returns With the Big Bubble and Louis Theroux in Tow

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash

Published:

Readtime: 4 min

Key Highlights

  • The Nike Air Max 95 OG “Neon” returns for the model’s 30th anniversary celebrations.
  • This release restores the larger “Big Bubble” Air unit, bringing the silhouette closer to its original 1995 proportions.
  • JD Sports has tapped Louis Theroux to front the campaign marking the return.
  • The March 2026 drop follows the Big Bubble’s initial release in April 2025.
  • Available via JD Sports for $250 AUD (one-pair purchase limit).

Few sneakers are as instantly recognisable as the Nike Air Max 95 “Neon”. Three decades after its debut, the colourway returns for Nike’s 30th-anniversary celebrations, with JD Sports tapping documentary legend Louis Theroux to front the campaign.

The relaunch centres on the Nike Air Max 95 OG “Neon”, priced at $250 and releasing exclusively through JD Sports with a strict one-pair purchase limit. The Big Bubble version first landed in April 2025 and returns in March 2026 as part of Nike’s celebrations marking three decades of the Air Max 95.

Nike air max 95 “neon” portrait 5
Image: Nike

Designed by Sergio Lozano and first released in the mid-’90s, the Air Max 95 stood out for its layered gradient upper fading from black to cool grey. Lozano drew inspiration from both human anatomy and the layered erosion of the earth’s surface, with the wavy side panels echoing muscle fibres and ribs, while bright Volt hits on the lace loops and sole gave the shoe its now-legendary “Neon” nickname.

The model also introduced visible Air cushioning in the forefoot for the first time on a Nike running shoe, pushing the brand’s Air Max technology further than earlier models. Although originally released as a runner, the Air Max 95 quickly became more associated with street style than sport, regularly paired with denim, tracksuits and graphic tees.

Nike air max 95 “neon” 3
Image: Nike

For collectors, the biggest talking point is the return of the larger visible Air unit in the heel. Original 1995 pairs of the Air Max 95 featured a larger “Big Bubble”, giving the shoe a chunkier stance and more pronounced Air window. Several later retros quietly shrank the bubble, something longtime Air Max fans felt pulled the silhouette away from Lozano’s original proportions.

Bringing the larger unit back doesn’t just change how the shoe looks. It restores the proportions and stance closer to the original ’95 design, something purists have been asking Nike to revisit for years.

Nike air max 95 “neon” louis theroux 2
Image: Nike

The restock also arrives alongside other anniversary releases, including the upcoming “Soft Yellow” colourway, as Nike marks 30 years of the Air Max 95.

To mark the anniversary restock, JD Sports has rolled out a campaign starring Louis Theroux alongside British rapper Kasst 8 and JD ambassadors Angry Ginge and The Bov Boys. Theroux might seem like an unusual choice for a sneaker campaign, but it makes a certain kind of sense. Few journalists have spent more time exploring the subcultures that shape modern culture, something the Air Max 95 has done for nearly three decades.

Alongside the OGs, JD is also releasing two tracksuits in black and grey colourways. The woven sets lean into a distinctly ’90s look, with relaxed fits, cuffed bottoms and subtle neon accents that mirror the Air Max 95’s signature colour hits.

Nearly 30 years after its debut, the Neon 95 still sits somewhere between performance runner and cultural artefact. With the Big Bubble finally back, this version lands close enough to the original that the line between retro and revival begins to blur.

Nike Air Max 95 OG “Neon” Release Information

Price: $250 AUD
Model: Nike Air Max 95 OG
Colourway: Black / Neon Yellow / Cool Grey
Designer: Sergio Lozano
Cushioning: Visible Max Air with restored “Big Bubble” heel unit
Upper: Layered mesh with suede overlays
Retailer: JD Sports (exclusive)
Release: March 2026 Restock
Purchase limit: 1 pair per customer

Buy From JD Sports (AU)
Nike air max 95 “neon” louis theroux 1
Image: Nike
Nike air max 95 “neon” portrait 6
Image: Nike
Nike air max 95 “neon” portrait 7
Image: Nike
Nike air max 95 “neon” 2
Image: Nike
Nike air max 95 “neon” 4
Image: Nike
Nike air max 95 “neon” 5
Image: Nike
Nike air max 95 “neon” 6
Image: Nike
Nike air max 95 “neon” 7
Image: Nike

Elliot Nash

Contributor

Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

More about Elliot
