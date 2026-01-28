Nike Air Max Goadome Low ‘Black’ Turns a Winter Boot into an Everyday Sneaker

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 28 Jan 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 3 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

The Nike Air Max Goadome Low reworks the brand’s ACG-inspired boot into a versatile low-top silhouette.

Durable leather upper with subtle perforations for breathability and all-day wear.

Full-length visible Air Max cushioning paired with a boot-style outsole for traction.

Releasing in February 2026, available via Nike.com and select retailers for USD $175.

Nike has taken one of its most rugged, winter-coded silhouettes and reworked it into something far more adaptable. The Nike Air Max Goadome Low ‘Black’ drops the height and bulk of the original ACG-inspired boot, landing as a low-top sneaker that feels designed for everyday use rather than just the extreme conditions.

The appeal here is how ordinary it feels, in a good way. This is the kind of shoe you could wear to the gym, walk straight into the office, and take into the scrapyard without feeling over- or under-dressed. There’s almost an anti-loafer quality to it. Solid, practical, and deliberately unshowy.

Detail view of the metal eyelets and leather upper | Image: Nike

Official images show a fully monochrome black and anthracite build, with a durable leather upper and subtle perforations beneath the lace stay for breathability. The silhouette keeps the Goadome’s tough DNA but trims it down, swapping boot height for a sleeker, more wearable profile. Metal eyelets replace softer hardware from earlier versions, nudging the design closer to workwear than trail gear.

The Swoosh is inset into the heel counter rather than sitting loud on the side. The padded tongue and collar focus on comfort, while tonal flat laces reinforce the utilitarian feel. Underfoot, Nike sticks with full-length visible Air Max cushioning, paired with a chunky outsole that borrows its tread pattern straight from the boot world.

Close-up of the visible Air Max cushioning and outsole | Image: Nike

Nike Air Max Goadome Low ‘Black’ Release Information

Release date: February 2026

Price: USD $175

Model: Nike Air Max Goadome Low

Colourway: Black / Anthracite

Cushioning: Full-length Air Max

Upper: Leather

Outsole: Rugged, boot-inspired tread

The Goadome itself has been a cult favourite since its debut in 2000, long positioned as Nike’s answer to hard-wearing outdoor and work boots. This low-cut version doesn’t abandon that legacy, but it does make it easier to live with day to day.

A taupe colourway is also expected to arrive later, leaning further into the boot-inspired side of the silhouette.

Rear view highlighting the sculpted heel and cushioning | Image: Nike

Side profile of the Nike Air Max Goadome Low ‘Black’ | Image: Nike

Top-down view showing the padded tongue and lacing | Image: Nike