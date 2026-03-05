Home/Style
Best f1 fashion
STYLE

From the Grid to the Rack: The Best F1 Fashion Collabs for 2026

Ally Burnie
By Ally Burnie

Published:

Readtime: 7 min

The Lowdown:

Formula 1’s dress code used to be fire-resistant overalls and a cap from the merch tent. Not anymore. From Ralph Lauren leather jackets to our own Daniel Ricciardo's Enchanté, here are the best F1 fashion collabs this year.

Formula 1 has always had style (some of it questionable, most of it logoed within an inch of its life). But somewhere between Drive to Survive going mainstream and Lewis Hamilton sitting front row at every fashion week, the sport quickly became one of the hottest tickets in the industry. Now the paddock is a runway, and brands are queuing up to be part of it. Here’s every F1 fashion collab worth knowing about for the 2026 season.

Enchante ally burnie 3
Somewhere between a garage and a gallery | Image: Ally Burnie
Enchante ally burnie 2
Everything from $50 caps to $230 hoodies (and not a bad piece in the lot) | Image: Ally Burnie

Daniel Ricciardo x Enchanté – Backyard Grand Prix

What if you and your mates built an F1 team? That’s the brief behind Enchanté’s latest collection, and it’s the most Ricciardo concept imaginable. The Backyard Grand Prix drop leans hard into vintage racing graphics and grassroots spirit – crewnecks, hoodies, rugbys and tees that carry the energy of motorsport without looking like you raided the merch tent. Tees start at $85, crewnecks hit around $180–$185, and the entry-point cap is $50. It’s the third year of Enchanté proving this is a legitimate fashion label and not a driver’s vanity project. The collection is available online from 10 March.

Shop Enchanté

Read more: Daniel Ricciardo Brings Enchanté Home Again for Its Most Personal Collection Yet

Lululemon lewis hamilton collection

Lewis Hamilton x lululemon – 74-Piece Edit

Hamilton’s influence on F1’s style credentials is hard to overstate, and his lululemon edit is exactly what you’d expect from someone who’s been closing Paris Fashion Week for fun. The 74-piece collection, which dropped in Australia on 4 March, is elevated athletic wear built around Hamilton’s personal aesthetic. Think less team kit, more considered wardrobe for someone who takes both performance and looking good seriously. It’s available in-store at lululemon Emporium, or online at lululemon.com.au.

Shop the Lewis Hamilton Edit

Read more: Lewis Hamilton’s Elevated 74-Piece lululemon Edit Drops in Australia Today

Red bull pit lane x five by flynn melbourne grand prix 1
Image: Five By Flynn
Red bull pit lane x five by flynn melbourne grand prix 4
Image: Five By Flynn

Red Bull Pit Lane x Five By Flynn – The Jacket Worth $1,500

Sydney label Five By Flynn teamed up with Red Bull Pit Lane for a six-piece capsule that dropped in late February, and the centrepiece is a dark brown sheepskin leather racing jacket with embroidered patch detailing, “PIT CREW 05” stitched across the back in contrast white, and red and blue tartan lining inside. At $1,500 it’s not an impulse buy, but a rare piece of F1-adjacent clothing that you’d want to wear outside race week. The leather bag ($860) carries the same design language (basically the jacket in tote form).  The rest of the collection fills out with boxy long-sleeve tees, cotton tees, and dad caps from $75. With Oscar Piastri already in the label, a Melbourne Grand Prix collab was the obvious next move.

Shop Five By Flynn

Read more: New Capsule Collection Proves Melbourne Grand Prix isn’t Just About Cars

Polo ralph lauren motorsport collection 1
Polo Ralph Lauren Motorsport Collection | Image: Supplied
Polo ralph lauren motorsport collection 9
Polo Ralph Lauren Motorsport Collection | Image: Supplied
Polo ralph lauren motorsport collection 8
Polo Ralph Lauren Motorsport Collection | Image: Supplied

Polo Ralph Lauren x F1 – Motorsport Capsule

Of all the brands that have found an angle into F1 this season, Ralph Lauren’s feels the most earned. The man himself is one of the world’s most serious car collectors. Outerwear is the centrepiece. The flagship is a Leather Café Racer Jacket in Tennis Green ($2,400) – washed full-grain leather, contrast band collar, ventilating underarm grommets, elbow patches, tartan lining inside. The Racing Jacket in Yellow ($900) goes the other direction: lightweight, crinkled shell fabric, relaxed fit (something you’d actually wear to the race).

The Racing Puffer ($1,099), the Stretch Double-Knit Track Jacket ($429), and the standout Ralph’s Garage Jacket ($899) – with a graphic that originally debuted at a 2017 runway show held inside Lauren’s personal garage in New York – round out the top end. Hats, tees and a camp shirt fill out the rest. Now available at key retail partners, such as Above the Clouds, the collection is set for a wider release in early March online at ralphlauren.com.au and in-store at the Polo Ralph Lauren Boutiques at Chadstone and Emporium in Australia.

Shop the Edit

Read more: Polo Ralph Lauren Elevates Motorsport Style with New Sporting Capsule Collection

Tommy hilfiger cadillac f1
Image: Tommy Hilfiger

Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac F1 – The New Kid in the Paddock

For its F1 debut, Cadillac didn’t mess around. The team announced its existence via the Super Bowl and put Tommy Hilfiger in charge of dressing everyone. The fanwear launch, which dropped in February, is already gunning to make Sergio Pérez and Valtteri Bottas the best-dressed drivers on the grid. Classic Hilfiger codes – preppy Americana, clean colour-blocking – translated into a racing context surprisingly well.

Shop Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac F1
Adidas x mercedes
Image: Adidas

adidas x Mercedes-AMG – Year Two of the Three Stripes

The adidas x Mercedes partnership enters its second season, and it’s picking up where it left off – with the CLIMACOOL jacket from 2025 achieving cult status. The 2026 teamwear collection shifts the team’s base colour to black, adds an engineered hexagon print across the driver jerseys, and brings a reimagined Ultraboost 5 colourway into the mix with a teal-to-black fade. George Russell and Kimi Antonelli get the full treatment, and the fan-facing range is available online.

Shop Adidas x Mercedes-AMG
Adidas x audi
ULTRABOOST 5 Audi Revolut F1 team shoes |
$300
Audi revolut f1 team driver jers
Image: Adidas

adidas x Audi – The New Partnership on the Block

2026 marks Audi’s first season in F1, and they’ve paired with adidas for the occasion – a natural alignment between two German brands with serious design pedigree. The lifestyle collections so far are built around layered greys with high-impact branding, and the boldest detail has been saved for the track: a pair of red racing shoes that already have fans obsessed. As the season develops, this is a partnership that could get very interesting.

Shop Adidas x Audi Revolut
Puma x mclaren racing replica ho
Puma x McLaren | Image: Puma
Puma x aston martin aramco f1® t
Puma x Aston Martin | Image: Puma
Scuderia ferrari hp replica t7 t
Puma x Ferrari | Image: Puma

PUMA – Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin

PUMA is running the most ambitious portfolio in the paddock. The Ferrari partnership (the longest-running in F1, going back to 2005) continues into 2026 with a clean new direction: white inserts against the iconic red, echoing the white details on the new SF-26. The bigger news is McLaren. After four years with Castore, the reigning world champions have moved to PUMA, and the papaya palette gives the brand something exciting to play with. Aston Martin rounds out the roster – green kits that feel a lot more relevant now that Adrian Newey is designing the car.

Shop Puma x Ferrari
Shop Puma x McLaren
Shop Puma x Aston Martin
Atlassian williams
Atlassian Williams F1 Team Collection ’26 Varsity – $300 | Image: New Era

New Era x Atlassian Williams

This is the surprise partnership of the season. New Era – best known for its headwear – has stepped into full lifestyle and formalwear territory for Atlassian Williams F1, providing hoodies, varsity jackets and, yes, caps. The brief appears to be a more contemporary identity, deliberately detached from traditional F1 codes. Whether it delivers on that ambition will become clearer as the season progresses, but the concept is right.

Shop Era x Atlassian Williams

