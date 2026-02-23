Polo Ralph Lauren Elevates Motorsport Style with New Sporting Capsule Collection

By Ben McKimm - News Published: 23 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Polo Ralph Lauren debuts a racing-inspired collection for the 2026 F1 season.

The range reflects Ralph Lauren’s personal history as a premier car collector.

Early access is available now through boutique partners like Above the Clouds.

A full retail and online launch is scheduled for early March 2026.

Key Australian boutiques include Chadstone and Emporium in Melbourne.

The 2026 Formula 1 season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6-8. Between now and then, we’ll see every brand that’s worth its weight in cotton textiles jump on board and loosely link a pair of headphones, a watch, or even an alcoholic beverage of all things to motorsport in an attempt to jump on the hype train. None will feel as thoughtful and as purposeful as what Polo Ralph Lauren has delivered with its latest Motorsport Collection.

Ralph Lauren himself is one of the world’s greatest car enthusiasts, and while his role as Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer puts his focus on top-tier lines like the Ralph Lauren Collection and Purple Label, there’s a feeling that he’s cast his eye carefully over this latest release from the accessible Polo Ralph Lauren sub-brand.

Now available at key retail partners, such as Above the Clouds, the collection is set for a wider release in early March online at ralphlauren.com.au and in-store at the Polo Ralph Lauren Boutiques at Chadstone and Emporium in Australia.

Outerwear is the focus of the collection, with racing jackets in a range of styles, materials, and designs. Highlights include the flagship Leather Café Racer Jacket in Tennis Green (AUD$2,400) made in washed full-grain leather and featuring a contrast band collar, 2-way zip closure, zip-closure side pockets and snaps and zip vents at the cuffs. There’s even ventilating underarm metal grommets and elbow patches that add a functional motorcycle-style to an otherwise statement piece.

Meanwhile, the Racing Jacket in Yellow (AUD$900) is a relaxed-fit shell jacket with a mock neckline, 2-way zip closure, rib-knit cuffs, and a drawstring-adjustable hem. It’s made from a crinkled lightweight fabric with on-seam side pockets and a front zip that can be split to dress the jacket up or down.

These jackets are joined by the red Racing Puffer Jacket (AUD$1,099), Stretch Double-Knit Track Jacket (AUD$429), and our personal favourite Ralph’s Garage Jacket (AUD$899) with a “Ralph’s Garage” graphic that originally debuted at the 2017 runway show held at Mr Lauren’s personal garage in New York.

Hats also highlight the collection, including a blue Racing Patch Twill Trucker Cap (AUD$139) that features a patch on the front with chequered racing flags and bold logo graphics, and a Ralph’s Garage Canvas Trucker Cap (AUD$179) with a chequered racing flag on the front and a USA flag down the left side.

T-shirts are simple, designed mainly for layering, with a Classic Fit Slub Jersey Graphic T-Shirt (AUD$169) printed with bold signature graphics and chequered racing flags, made from 100% cotton, and supporting the Better Cotton mission. It’s sold alongside a Classic Fit Racing Print Camp Shirt (AUD$349) and a Custom Slim Fit Stretch Mesh Polo Shirt (AUD$299) that is seemingly mandatory for the brand that popularised it as an American style standard since 1972.

Like many of the brands' most exclusive releases, finding the full collection in store can be challenging.