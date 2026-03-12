5 Best Car Subscription Services in Australia

Car subscriptions are the biggest concern for new car brands right now. The cost of owning a car in Australia has become unaffordable for many amid a cost-of-living crisis, and the data support this theory. The Bureau of Infrastructure and Transport Research Economics revealed that the average age across all registered motor vehicles in Australia increased from around 11.40 years in 2024 to around 11.54 years in 2025. Yet as China becomes the number one source of new cars, we have more choices at lower prices. So what’s the catch?

The fact is that we’re buying fewer cars. Our new vehicle market recorded 90,712 sales in February 2026, down 4,281 vehicles or 4.5 per cent compared with February last year. During the same period, searches for “car subscription services” spiked 300 per cent in 2025, according to Google Trends data.

Consumer trends are changing, and the cost of insuring, maintaining, and registering a car continues to rise. So instead of continuing down that path with an 11.3-year-old passenger car, consumers are turning to subscriptions that typically put you in a modern, late-model vehicle, with maintenance on the provider’s tab, not yours. Previously, the idea of a subscription would turn people away, but with the rise of streaming services like Netflix, that’s changed.

1. Carbar

Price: from AUD$136 per week

Pros Cons Carbar offers a massive range of vehicles with a comprehensive package covering registration, insurance, and maintenance, and their accessible approval process doesn't require hard credit checks. The major drawback is the expensive, non-refundable upfront establishment fee, which can range from $1,000 to $7,000, and you can't test-drive the car beforehand.

The best car subscription service in Australia is Carbar. It sits at the top of our list because of its range of vehicles, affordable pricing (read the fine print carefully, fortnightly billing cycle), two-week notice period, and fully comprehensive package that covers registration, insurance, servicing, and 24/7 roadside assist. If you subscribe to an EV and run out of battery, roadside assistance will even bail you out. Note that there are some hidden costs, including the total minimum cost, which includes the upfront fee and the initial four-week subscription fee.

It’s that upfront fee that can catch you by surprise, and it’s the only real downside to Carbar. This is a non-refundable upfront fee (often $1,000 to $7,000) for pulling the car from stock, detailing it, and checking over the maintenance before your subscription starts. They also don’t offer test drives of their cars before subscription, which can be a deal-breaker for some.

The good news is that, unlike some subscription services, Carbar doesn’t do hard credit checks (they just review 90 days of bank statements), and they even accept P2 and international drivers.

You’ll want to note how many kilometres you travel each week, as these costs can add up. Carbar’s weekly subscription fee includes a 384km allowance per week or 20,000 km per year (pro rata), and they charge an excess-kilometre fee of $0.40 per km. Flexible plans are available that let you purchase additional kilometres in advance at a discounted rate (ideal for road trips or longer commutes), but these are also more expensive than the standard rate, so consider them before signing up.

2. Carly

Price: from AUD$168 per week

Pros Cons Carly offers unmatched short-term flexibility with no upfront deposits, joining fees, or lock-in contracts, so you can easily switch cars every month (with 30-day notice). To make up for the lack of upfront fees, Carly's weekly subscription rates can sometimes be marginally higher than competitors, and you still need to provide 30 days' notice to cancel.

If you’re looking for a short-term car subscription service, check out Carly. Unlike Carbar, which locks you in for the first four weeks and then every two weeks after, Carly is an absolute zero-deposit car subscription that you can cancel anytime (with 30 days’ notice). Like many others, it offers a comprehensive package that covers registration, insurance, maintenance, and 24/7 roadside assistance. To offset the lack of joining fees, the weekly rates can sometimes be marginally higher than those of other brands.

It’s the lack of upfront fees that caught us by surprise in the best possible way. Unlike most competitors, Carly doesn’t charge a membership, establishment, or application fee. You simply pay your recurring subscription fee. You also get the freedom to switch your car every month if your needs change, though you still need to provide 30 days’ notice to cancel.

The good news is that, similar to other flexible providers, Carly has a very accessible approval process. While they do perform standard ID and soft credit checks, they don’t require a hefty security deposit. They happily accept drivers on work visas and P2 licenses.

Keep an eye on Carly’s tiered system, which resets every 30 days and offers three subscription levels: Entry (1,000 free km), Medium (2,000 free km), or Large (2,800 free km). If you go over, an additional kilometre fee applies (which varies per vehicle), so be sure to select a plan that comfortably covers your daily commute.

3. KINTO Flex

Price: from AUD$1,215 per month (approx. $280/week) + $0.17-0.30 per km

Pros Cons Backed directly by Toyota with zero upfront deposits or setup fees, KINTO Flex provides highly reliable, late-model hybrid vehicles with an incredibly short seven-day cancellation notice. You are strictly limited to driving Toyota vehicles, and because you pay an additional flat rate per kilometre, it can get expensive very quickly for long daily commutes.

“What if Toyota had a car subscription service?” Well, do we have news for you! KINTO Flex is backed directly by Toyota Australia, offering late-model, much-loved vehicles with a simple monthly subscription that covers insurance, registration, servicing, and roadside assistance. It’s our favourite choice if you want to bypass dealership wait times for popular Toyota RAV4 or Corolla Hybrid models, but also makes sense for companies that require a fleet vehicle without the large investment of buying one off the showroom floor. Note that because it’s a factory-backed service, you are strictly limited to Toyota models.

It’s the pricing structure that can catch you by surprise, and it’s the only real downside to KINTO Flex. While it’s fantastic that there are absolutely no security deposits, upfront bonds, or hidden establishment fees, the base monthly rate doesn’t include any kilometres. You also manage everything through a smartphone app that serves as your digital key. Yes, that’s highly convenient, but it means you can’t just hand a physical key to a family member.

The brand charges a base duration fee (starting around $47.25 per day, equivalent to a 30-day hire) plus a flat per-kilometre rate (from $0.17 to $0.30 per km) for every kilometre you drive. If you have a long daily commute, the costs will accumulate much faster than a plan with a bundled kilometre allowance.

The good news is that, unlike traditional leases, KINTO Flex requires almost no long-term commitment. You only need to give seven days’ notice before your next billing cycle to cancel. They also accept overseas driving licenses (provided they are in English or you have an international permit), making it highly accessible for expats and long-term visitors.

4. HelloCars

Price: from AUD$185 per week

Pros Cons HelloCars delivers excellent value-for-money with highly competitive weekly rates on used fleet cars, fast 48-hour delivery, and a comprehensive bumper-to-bumper warranty included for your entire subscription. Their cheapest budget plans come with strict lock-in periods of up to 120 days, heavily restricted weekly mileage limits, and upfront establishment fees paired with a refundable security deposit.

HelloCars has taken a page out of Carbar and Carly’s books to create one of the best value-for-money car subscription services in the country (with a few catches). It secures a place on our list for its highly competitive entry-level pricing and comprehensive package that covers registration, insurance, maintenance, and 24/7 roadside assistance. Since they are a licensed dealership, they can often get you into a car in under 48 hours, which is an advantage for overseas travellers and those who need a car quickly.

Like Carbar, the establishment fees and lock-in periods can catch you by surprise, and they’re the main downside of HelloCars. Most plans require a minimum refundable security deposit (ranging from $500 to $2,500), and the ‘Economy’ budget tier includes an upfront $499 establishment fee and 120 day minimum term. Other plans lock you into minimum terms that range from 30 to 45 days, and you must give up to 30 days’ written notice to return the car to avoid early termination penalties.

You’ll also want to note how many kilometres you travel each week, as these costs can add up. The brand’s weekly subscription fee is tied to strict kilometre allowances. Economy gives you 190km, Cruise gives 470km, Explorer gives 675km, and if you go over, they charge an excess-kilometre fee of $0.38 per km. The good news is that approval is fast, as the brand conducts an instant online assessment that includes identity verification and a credit check to determine your required security deposit. Once approved, you get a bumper-to-bumper warranty for the entire duration of your subscription.

5. Karmo

Price: from AUD$219

Pros Cons Karmo guarantees you will only ever drive a brand-new car, offering a straightforward approval process without hard credit checks and a very generous weekly mileage allowance. The service strictly locks out younger drivers by requiring you to be between 25 and 75 years old, and you must commit to a minimum 120-day term while paying a refundable upfront bond.

It’s not the cheapest car subscription on our list, but Karmo has taken a unique approach to the market. They promise to only supply you with a new car, offering more than 200 vehicles from 35 brands to choose from. Like some of the best car subscriptions, they offer a fully comprehensive package covering registration, comprehensive insurance, servicing, and 24/7 roadside assistance.

When the market has slowly shifted away from the outright purchase of new cars in Australia, it directly addresses what consumers want. It will deliver the “new car smell” without the long-term dealership financing, maintenance, insurance, etc.

We’ll note that there are some trade-offs, including minimum subscription terms of 120 days (4 months) for most of their standard models. The upfront security payment can also catch you by surprise, and it’s the main downside to Karmo. While it’s fantastic that they don’t charge non-refundable setup, swap, or application fees, you’ll need to pay a refundable bond (ranging from $500 to $1,500, depending on the vehicle) plus your first two weeks of subscription in advance to secure the car. You also need to be aged between 25 and 75 to qualify, which entirely locks out younger drivers.

The good news is that Karmo’s approval process is incredibly straightforward. They don’t perform hard credit checks, relying on a simple online serviceability check using recent payslips and bank statements instead. They also actively welcome temporary residents, international students, and those on working holiday visas.

Like other providers, note the number of kilometres you travel each week, as these costs can add up. Karmo’s standard weekly subscription fee includes a 385km allowance per week (equivalent to roughly 20,000 km over a year). However, if you exceed this average over your contract period, they charge an excess-kilometre fee of $0.30 per km. You’ll also want to read the fine print on returns, as they charge strict penalty fees if the car requires major cleaning ($300) or isn’t returned with a full tank of fuel.

Your Car Subscription FAQs Answered

We’re answering some of your burning questions regarding car subscriptions below.

Is a car subscription cheaper than buying a car outright?

It really depends on your timeline. If you’re after a short-term subscription (a few months vs. a couple of years), the subscription can save you from the massive hit of vehicle depreciation that occurs in the first six months. You’ll also avoid the large upfront finance deposits and the headache of reselling. However, if you plan to keep the same car for 5 to 10 years, traditional ownership is typically more cost-effective in the long run, and if you choose a car with good residual value, that’s even truer.

Does a car subscription cover fuel and tolls?

No, car subscriptions don’t cover fuel and toll bills. However, they do cover registration, comprehensive insurance, routine maintenance, and roadside assistance if you find yourself in a predicament.

What happens if I drive more than my kilometre limit?

You don’t have a kilometre limit on cars you own, but car subscriptions are another story. Most providers offer a set weekly or monthly kilometre allowance (for example, Carbar includes roughly 384km a week), and if you exceed your plan’s limit, you’ll be hit with an excess-kilometre fee, which usually ranges from $0.30 to $0.40 per extra kilometre. The exception is KINTO Flex, which has no included kilometres and charges a flat rate per kilometre. This can be substantially more expensive, so crunch some numbers before signing up.

Can P-plate drivers or international visa holders get a car subscription?

Yes, but it depends entirely on the provider. Services like Carbar, Carly, and KINTO Flex are very accommodating to P2 license holders, temporary residents, and international drivers. However, other providers like Karmo have stricter age limits, requiring all drivers to be between 25 and 75 years old.