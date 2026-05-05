16 Best Streaming Services in Australia: Plans & Prices Compared

Netflix Australia now ranges from $9.99 to $28.99 per month, with no Basic plan and no annual option.

Disney+ starts at $9.99 per month with ads, $17.99 ad-free, and Premium at $24.99 per month or $249.99 per year.

HBO Max Australia starts at $11.99 per month, with annual plans available.

Paramount+ is the cheapest major paid streaming service in Australia at $7.99 per month with ads.

Kayo Sports remains one of the most expensive standalone streaming options at $29.99 to $45.99 per month after a February 2026 hike.

The smartest move in 2026 is rotating subscriptions, not running them all on autopilot.

Streaming used to be the cheaper, cleaner alternative to pay TV. In 2026, you only need to start adding up your subscriptions to realise that bargain has become a bit more complicated, and a lot more expensive.

Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Stan, Binge, Prime Video, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Kayo and Foxtel Now are all fighting for a place on the same bank statement. Some still make a strong case as everyday services. Others are better treated as one-month rentals when the right show drops. A few only make sense if you know exactly what you are there to watch.

Below, we have broken down the latest Australian prices for the 16 best streaming services worth your money in 2026, including monthly plans and annual options where available, plus the specialty platforms covering sport, anime, reality and British TV. Use it to figure out what is worth keeping and what is worth hitting the cancel button on.

TLDR: Prime Video remains the strongest value play if you already shop on Amazon. Netflix and Disney+ are the easiest household keepers. HBO Max, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ work best as rotation services tied to a specific show or season. Kayo is essential if you watch live sport every week, and a waste if you do not. Skip the loyalty, treat your subscriptions like a rotating roster, and ask yourself what you are actually here to watch before you click subscribe.

Streaming Service Comparison Table

Prices were checked on 5 May 2026, but streaming prices change often, so it is worth confirming directly with each service before signing up.

Streaming service Cheapest monthly plan Most expensive monthly plan Annual plan available? Best for Netflix $9.99 $28.99 No The default household streamer Disney+ $9.99 $24.99 Yes Families, franchises and ESPN-curious viewers HBO Max $11.99 $21.99 Yes HBO, Warner Bros. and prestige TV fans Stan $12 $22 No Australians who want a familiar local platform Binge $10 $22 Yes Reality, lifestyle and easy weeknight viewing Prime Video $9.99 $9.99 Yes, via Amazon Prime Best value if you already use Amazon Apple TV+ $15.99 $15.99 Yes ($129.99) Premium originals and quality-over-quantity viewers Paramount+ $7.99 $17.99 Yes Budget streaming and franchise TV Kayo Sports $29.99 $45.99 No Live sport every week of the year Foxtel Now $78 (Foxtel Plus) $133 (Sport & Movies) No Traditional pay TV without the box BritBox $13.99 $13.99 Yes ($139.99) British TV diehards Hayu $8.99 $8.99 Yes ($79.99) Reality TV obsessives Crunchyroll $11.99 $14.99 Yes ($149.99) Anime and same-day Japanese simulcasts Optus Sport $24.99 $24.99 Yes ($299.88) Premier League and cycling beIN Sports $14.99 $14.99 No European football and tennis Scroll horizontally to view full table Streaming services price comparison Australia, May 2026 | Man of Many

The cheapest plan is not always the best plan, especially now that more services are using ads, device limits and premium tiers to separate casual viewers from heavy users.

Image: Marques Kaspbrak

Cheapest Streaming Services in Australia

Rank Service Cheapest monthly price The catch 1 Paramount+ $7.99 Cheapest tier includes ads 2 Hayu $8.99 Reality TV focus 3 Netflix $9.99 Ads on cheapest plan, no Basic anymore 4 Disney+ $9.99 Ads on cheapest plan 5 Prime Video $9.99 Best value if you use Amazon Prime 6 Binge $10 Ads on Basic 7 HBO Max $11.99 Ads on Basic 8 Crunchyroll $11.99 Anime-only 9 Stan $12 Basic plan limited to one stream 10 BritBox $13.99 Niche British catalogue 11 beIN Sports $14.99 Football and tennis only 12 Apple TV+ $15.99 Smaller library, premium-only 13 Optus Sport $24.99 Premier League focus 14 Kayo Sports $29.99 Sports-only 15 Foxtel Now $78 Pay-TV bundle pricing Scroll horizontally to view full table

On price alone, Paramount+ is the cheapest major streaming service in Australia in 2026, starting at $7.99 per month. Hayu is slightly higher at $8.99 per month, but unless you are following the Real Housewives or going Below Deck, you might not see the value in a dedicated reality-TV streaming service.

That is the thing with cheap subscriptions. A $7.99 service you never open is still wasted money. A $15.99 service you smash through every night for a month might be better value.

Image: Mathieu Improvisato

Which Streaming Services Are Worth Keeping

Type of subscription Best options Why Everyday keepers Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video Broad appeal, family use or bundled value Rotation services HBO Max, Apple TV+, Stan, Paramount+ Best when a specific show, film or season drops Specialty subscriptions Kayo Sports, Optus Sport, Crunchyroll, Hayu, BritBox Great if you love the category, wasteful if you do not Bundle-style services Foxtel Now Useful for pay-TV habits, expensive for casual streaming Scroll horizontally to view full table

The best streaming setup in 2026 is probably two or three regulars, plus one rotating service you swap in when there is actually something worth watching. You do not need the entire stack.

For most households, Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video are the easiest to justify as permanent subscriptions, though not always for the same reason. Netflix has the broadest everyday appeal, Disney+ is hard to beat for families and franchise fans (and now ESPN-curious viewers), and Prime Video makes sense if you already use Amazon.

HBO Max, Apple TV+, Stan and Paramount+ are better candidates for rotation. When it is a TV show you have been waiting for, a brand-new film, or live sport, you can quickly sign up and then cancel before the next billing cycle once you have had your fill.

Kayo Sports is different. If you watch sport every week, it may be essential. If you only tune in for finals, F1 highlights or the odd cricket Test, it is probably one to switch on and off between seasons.

Streaming platforms are not precious. You do not need to be loyal or keep your subscription out of fear of missing out. Shop around. Cancel your plans if you have not watched in a while. And before you hit subscribe on a new streaming service, ask yourself, “What am I here to watch?”

All Streaming Service Options & Prices

If you want the exact plan-by-plan breakdown, here is how each service stacks up beyond the lowest advertised price, with our take on whether each one is actually worth your money.

‘The Boys’ | Image: Amazon Prime Video

1. Amazon Prime Video

Content Movies, TV series, documentaries, live sport (selected) Cost Included with Amazon Prime: $9.99/month or $79/year Free trial 30 days Simultaneous streams 3 Pros Plenty of original TV series, huge back-catalogue, 4K/HDR included, bundled with Amazon Prime delivery Cons Ad-supported by default in 2026, pre-roll ads for Prime Video originals Scroll horizontally to view full table

In terms of content and price, we still rate Prime Video as the best-value major streaming service in Australia. While Prime might not get as much hype as Netflix, you really cannot beat its mix of original series like Upload, Hunters, The Expanse, The Marvelous Mrs Maisel and The Boys. The same goes for the platform’s original films, which often hit the service shortly after their theatrical run.

Where Amazon really shines is its massive library of films and older TV shows. They keep adding successful theatrical releases, and you can rent or buy premium films that are still playing in cinemas via the same app.

What sets Prime Video apart from the rest is that it comes bundled with an Amazon Prime subscription. For just $9.99 per month or $79 per year, you not only get access to Prime Video, you also get Amazon Music, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming, and speedy delivery on Amazon orders.

Millie Bobby Brown in ‘Stranger Things’ | Image: Netflix

2. Netflix

Content Movies, TV series, documentaries, games Cost Standard with Ads: $9.99/month, Standard: $20.99/month, Premium: $28.99/month Free trial No Simultaneous streams Standard with Ads: 2, Standard: 2, Premium: 4 Pros 4K/HDR on Premium, original films and series, huge library, spatial audio Cons No Basic plan anymore, password sharing costs extra, content is removed often Scroll horizontally to view full table

Netflix continues to dominate the streaming landscape both in Australia and around the world, and it is still the most popular streaming service in the country. With a heap of new and original content plus plenty of classics, there is enough in Netflix’s library to keep you entertained for hours. One of the major draws is its impressive collection of originals: from Stranger Things to The Crown, The Queen’s Gambit and The Witcher.

A couple of things to keep in mind. Netflix’s password-sharing crackdown is now fully enforced in Australia, with members who want to keep sharing accounts having to pay extra per profile. Pricing has also climbed steadily, with the most recent Australian increase landing in August 2025 and the Basic plan officially retired. New users now have to choose between the ad-supported Standard plan or pay up.

Also, be prepared for Netflix’s reputation of cancelling shows after one season if they are unsuccessful. Do not get too attached. While Netflix no longer offers a free trial period for new users, it is compatible with a wide range of devices, and you can download content for offline viewing through the Netflix app.

‘The Mandalorian’ | Image: Disney+

3. Disney+

Content Movies, TV series, documentaries, ESPN sport Cost Standard with Ads: $9.99/month, Standard: $17.99/month or $179.99/year, Premium: $24.99/month or $249.99/year Free trial No Simultaneous streams Standard: 2, Premium: 4 Pros Family-friendly content, Marvel and Star Wars, ESPN integration in 2026, 4K on Premium Cons No free trial, regular price hikes, ad tier launched April 2026 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Disney+ really does have something for everyone, and while it may not be your main streaming hub, it has a unique appeal. Since its arrival in Australia, Disney+ has expanded its library extensively. The real star of the show is its massive collection of family-friendly content, including beloved franchises like Marvel and Star Wars.

In 2021 Disney+ added the Star channel, doubling the library and bringing in some grown-up content from Disney-owned brands like ABC, Disney TV Studios, FX and 20th Century Studios. In April 2026, Disney+ launched its ad-supported Standard with Ads tier locally, and ESPN’s slate of Australian and international sport, including live local and US basketball and American football, is now bundled into all Disney+ plans.

Disney+ is no longer a budget service. Standard costs $17.99 per month or $179.99 per year (a 17% saving), and Premium costs $24.99 per month or $249.99 per year. If you have kids, franchise loyalty, or any interest in ESPN’s coverage, the maths usually works out.

‘The Last of Us’ | Image: HBO

4. HBO Max

Content Movies, TV series, documentaries, prestige drama Cost Basic with Ads: $11.99/month, Standard: $15.99/month, Premium: $21.99/month (annual plans available) Free trial No Simultaneous streams Basic: 2, Standard: 2, Premium: 4 Pros HBO Originals are top-tier, large Warner Bros. back-catalogue, 4K on Premium, offline downloads on ad-free tiers Cons Expensive, no free trial, library can feel thin if you are not into HBO’s slate Scroll horizontally to view full table

If you have watched a lot of TV in the past decade, you have probably seen quite a few of HBO’s amazing original shows: The Last of Us, Succession, True Detective, Game of Thrones, Sex and the City, House of the Dragon. All of that content lives under HBO Max, Warner Bros. Discovery’s streaming service, which launched locally in 2025 and rebranded back from “Max” to “HBO Max” in 2026.

With a catalogue of shows, films and lifestyle documentaries to envy, HBO Max has top-tier programming, but you will also be paying on the high end to access it. You can download shows for offline viewing if you pay for one of the ad-free tiers, and view content in 4K on Premium.

Compared to some of the other services out there, HBO Max’s newer content might feel a bit thin if you are not all that keen on HBO’s prestige slate, but there are plenty of classics to fall back on. Treat it as a rotation service when a new HBO season drops.

Jason Sudeikis in ‘Ted Lasso’ | Image: Apple TV+

5. Apple TV+

Content Movies, TV series, documentaries Cost $15.99/month or $129.99/year Free trial 7 days, plus 3 months free with eligible Apple device purchases Simultaneous streams Up to 6 via Family Sharing Pros No ads at any tier, premium originals, free with Apple One, included free with new Apple devices, 4K and Dolby Atmos Cons Smaller library, no Android phone app (web-only on Android) Scroll horizontally to view full table

Apple TV+ might seem like a bit of an underdog in the streaming wars, but trust us when we say this smaller player should be on your radar. The thing about Apple TV+ is its star-studded line-up: Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell in The Morning Show, Jason Sudeikis in Ted Lasso, plus more recent prestige hits like Severance, Slow Horses, Pluribus and The Studio.

While films take a bit of a backseat, Apple TV+ does have some good ones, including Tom Hanks’ Greyhound and the drama flick CODA, the first streaming exclusive to win Best Picture at the Oscars.

Apple TV+ is priced at $15.99 per month or $129.99 for an annual plan, which is the better value play if you know you will keep it. You can also get Apple TV+ as part of an Apple One bundle, or for free if you are a student on the Apple Music Student Plan, or for three months free if you have recently bought an eligible Apple product.

‘From’ | Image: Stan

6. Stan

Content Movies, TV series, documentaries, sport (add-on) Cost Basic: $12/month, Standard: $17/month, Premium: $22/month, Stan Sport add-on: $20/month Free trial 30 days for new subscribers Simultaneous streams Basic: 1, Standard: 3, Premium: 4 Pros Competitive pricing, strong Aussie content, over 600 TV shows and 1,500 films, Stan Originals, sport add-on Cons Not as many original films as competitors, Basic limited to one stream Scroll horizontally to view full table

Australia’s OG streaming service Stan has come a long way since it launched in 2015. With Stan, you not only get to binge popular shows and films, you also get a taste of its very own Stan Original series.

From fan-favourite Bump to tear-jerker Totally Completely Fine to the wildly popular Black Snow, Stan has an impressive range of TV shows. Its film collection could be bigger, but you cannot win them all.

What is great about Stan is that new subscribers get a full 30-day free trial. After the trial, you have three subscription options. For as low as $12 per month, you can enjoy a single SD stream. If you want to go big, $22 per month gets you up to four devices streaming simultaneously in 4K Ultra HD.

Stan is also great for sports fanatics, and for an extra $20 per month, you can add Stan Sport to any base plan and unlock live and on-demand rugby, football and tennis. If you can not get enough of Aussie content and want a competitively-priced streaming service, Stan is worth keeping on the roster.

‘Succession’ on BINGE | Image: HBO

7. BINGE

Content Movies, TV series, documentaries, reality, lifestyle Cost Basic with Ads: $10/month or $79/year, Standard: $19/month or $149/year, Premium: $22/month or $179/year Free trial 7 days Simultaneous streams Basic: 1, Standard: 2, Premium: 4 Pros Access to popular HBO shows, easy interface, good price point, annual plans, selected 4K on Standard/Premium Cons Cannot download all content, smaller film catalogue than rivals Scroll horizontally to view full table

Despite being a relatively young player in the streaming game, the Foxtel-backed platform has quickly established itself as a go-to option for a diverse range of content, and one of the most popular streaming services on the market. Foxtel’s Flash and LifeStyle services were rolled into BINGE in February 2026, so if you want news streaming or extra lifestyle content, BINGE is now your one-stop shop in the Foxtel ecosystem.

BINGE offers various subscription plans to fit your needs. Starting at $10 per month, the Basic plan grants you one SD stream. The Premium plan gives you four HD streams. Note that since 2025, BINGE moved its $19 Standard tier to ad-supported on the Basic plan, but the higher-priced tiers will still provide an ad-free experience.

BINGE is a strong rotation pick when an HBO drama drops (since BINGE has the long-running Australian rights to a slice of the HBO catalogue), or if you want easy reality, lifestyle and weeknight viewing without committing to a Foxtel Now bundle.

Kevin Costner in ‘Yellowstone’ | Image: Paramount+

8. Paramount+

Content Movies, TV series, documentaries, sport (selected) Cost Basic with Ads: $7.99/month, Standard: $12.99/month, Premium: $17.99/month (annual plans available) Free trial 7 days Simultaneous streams 3 Pros Cheapest major streamer in Australia, strong franchise TV (Yellowstone, Star Trek), MTV and Nickelodeon, 4K on Premium Cons Smaller content library than Netflix or Disney+, ads on cheapest tier Scroll horizontally to view full table

Paramount+ is the underdog of streaming services in Australia. The library is not the biggest, but there are several hidden gems worth checking out. Standouts include Ziwe, Yellowjackets, 1883 (the epic prequel to Yellowstone), The Offer, Halo, Tulsa King, the upcoming Dutton Ranch, and a whole universe of Star Trek.

And if all else fails, Paramount+ has a deep bench of classic films to binge: The Godfather, the Mission: Impossible series, Gladiator, Cabaret, Invasion Of The Body Snatchers, and so much more. It is worth noting that some of the content on Paramount+ can be found on free-to-air or other streaming services, but do not underestimate the benefit of having everything in one place at $7.99 per month.

9. Foxtel Now

Content Live TV channels, drama, lifestyle, news, sport, films Cost Foxtel Plus: $78/month, Movies: $103/month, Sport: $108/month, Sport & Movies: $133/month Free trial 10 days (selected packs) Simultaneous streams 2 Pros Live channels without a set-top box, broad pay-TV-style content, mix and match packs Cons Significantly more expensive than streaming-only rivals, locked into the traditional pay-TV bundle model Scroll horizontally to view full table

Foxtel Now is the streaming version of traditional Foxtel, sold as a stack of packs you mix and match. It is the most expensive option in this guide for a reason: you are essentially paying for live pay-TV channels, news, drama, films and the AFL/NRL Sport pack, all delivered over the internet without a set-top box.

For most people, the BINGE plus Kayo combination ends up cheaper and covers most of the same ground for entertainment and sport. Foxtel Now makes sense if you specifically want a live-TV experience, multiple Foxtel channels, or you are coming from a traditional Foxtel cable subscription and want a no-equipment alternative.

Best Specialty Streaming Services in Australia

Outside of general-purpose movies and TV, streaming platforms in Australia also cater to more niche tastes. A number of specialist streamers offer access to live sport, anime, reality TV and exclusive documentaries. Here are the specialty streaming services worth knowing about.

Image: Daniel Pockett/AFL Photos via Getty Images

10. Kayo Sports

Content Live and on-demand sport, over 50 sports, sport docos Cost Standard: $29.99/month, Premium: $45.99/month Free trial 14 days Simultaneous streams Standard: 2, Premium: 3 Pros Easy to navigate, every major Australian sport in one place, 4K on Premium where available, split-screen view Cons Price hiked $5.99 in February 2026, no English Premier League, no offline downloads Scroll horizontally to view full table

If you are a sports enthusiast, Kayo Sports is essentially the Australian default. It is more affordable than a full Foxtel Sport pack, and offers a wide range of sports to satisfy almost every fan: cricket, AFL, NRL, motorsport, netball, WWE, basketball, and selected international content.

You can enjoy up to three simultaneous streams on Premium, ensuring everyone in your household gets to watch their favourite live sports without any fights. Kayo Sports also has cool features like ‘no spoilers’ mode for those catching up on games, and the ability to split your screen into four sports streams for a sports bar-like view of all the action.

Kayo lifted prices in February 2026 (Standard from $25 to $29.99 and Premium from $40 to $45.99), citing the rising cost of sports rights, but still works out cheaper than a Foxtel Now Sport pack. The catch is that you do not get the English Premier League (that lives on Optus Sport) or rugby union (which is on Stan Sport).

‘Line of Duty’ | Image: BritBox

11. BritBox

Content British movies, TV series, comedies, mysteries Cost $13.99/month or $139.99/year Free trial 7 days Simultaneous streams 5 Pros Plenty of British classics, 4K streaming, easy to navigate, generous simultaneous streams Cons Not much original content, content rarely refreshed Scroll horizontally to view full table

BritBox is a partnership between ITV and BBC, bringing the best of British TV to audiences worldwide, including Australia. With an exclusive focus on British content, you can expect to find shows like Luther, Line of Duty, All Creatures Great and Small, Doctor Who, and a deep catalogue of detective series, period dramas and panel comedies that you will not find anywhere else.

Subscribing to BritBox costs $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year, with the annual plan effectively giving you two months free. The seven-day free trial lets you sample the offerings before committing.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ | Image: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

12. Hayu

Content Reality TV (Bravo, NBCU) Cost $8.99/month, $43.99/6 months, $79.99/year Free trial 7 days Simultaneous streams 1 Pros Very budget-friendly, hundreds of binge-worthy reality shows, same-day US episodes Cons No 4K, smaller content library, reality-only Scroll horizontally to view full table

When it comes to indulging in guilty-pleasure reality TV, Hayu is the go-to streaming service. With a lineup featuring reality TV greats like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck and Real Housewives from various locations, Hayu serves up a drama-filled night at home for $8.99 per month.

Some of its biggest series are also available on other streaming platforms, for example Below Deck, The Real Housewives and Top Chef can be found on BINGE. However, Hayu does offer exclusive spin-offs like Below Deck: Down Under and same-day US episode drops.

13. Crunchyroll

Content Anime, manga, simulcast Japanese series Cost Fan: $11.99/month or $119.99/year, Mega Fan: $14.99/month or $149.99/year Free trial 14 days (selected plans) Simultaneous streams Fan: 1, Mega Fan: 4 Pros Largest legal anime library outside Japan, same-day simulcasts, dubbed and subbed Cons Anime-only, prices increased in 2026 Scroll horizontally to view full table

For anime fans, Crunchyroll is essentially the only show in town. It carries the broadest legal anime library available in Australia, including same-day simulcasts of new Japanese series, classics like Naruto, One Piece and Attack on Titan, and theatrical releases like the Demon Slayer films.

Crunchyroll lifted its Australian prices in early 2026, with Fan now $11.99 per month and Mega Fan $14.99 per month. The annual plans save you a couple of months and unlock offline downloads. If you are not into anime, skip it. If you are, there is no real alternative.

14. Optus Sport

Content English Premier League, UEFA Euros, La Liga (selected), cycling Cost $24.99/month, $299.88/year, free for eligible Optus customers Free trial 7 days Simultaneous streams 2 Pros Exclusive Premier League rights in Australia, included free with eligible Optus mobile and home internet plans, strong cycling coverage Cons Football-heavy programming, no AFL/NRL/cricket Scroll horizontally to view full table

Optus Sport holds the exclusive Australian rights to the English Premier League, plus selected UEFA tournaments, La Liga, J1 League and the Tour de France. If you are a football fan, this is the only legitimate way to watch every Premier League match live in Australia.

The service is included free with eligible Optus mobile and home internet plans, which is the best-value entry point if you are already an Optus customer. Otherwise, it is $24.99 per month standalone.

15. beIN Sports

Content European football (selected leagues), Roland-Garros tennis, basketball Cost From $14.99/month Free trial 7 days Simultaneous streams 2 Pros European football alternative, French Open tennis coverage, cheaper than Optus Sport Cons No Premier League, smaller catalogue than Kayo or Optus Sport Scroll horizontally to view full table

beIN Sports is the third sports streamer worth knowing about in Australia. It carries Ligue 1, Coppa Italia, the Eredivisie, Roland-Garros (the French Open), and a rotating slate of European football, basketball and rugby. If your football interest is broader than the Premier League, beIN fills the gap that Optus Sport leaves.

‘Jiro Dreams of Sushi’ | Image: IMDb

16. DocPlay

Content Documentaries Cost $8.99/month Free trial 14 days Simultaneous streams 1 Pros 14-day trial, extensive curated documentary library, regularly updated Cons Limited original content, no 4K streaming, single stream only Scroll horizontally to view full table

DocPlay is the streaming service for documentary enthusiasts. With its exclusive focus on documentaries, it offers a hand-picked selection of films that will captivate and inspire you. DocPlay regularly adds new titles, so there is always something fresh to discover, and partnerships with the Documentary Australia Foundation and Screen Australia mean a steady supply of local content.

While DocPlay does not produce its own exclusive content, its parent company Madman contributes exclusive films, which keeps the catalogue distinct from what you will find on Netflix or Prime Video.

Hubbl and Other Devices Worth Knowing About

Hubbl is not a streaming service, but a streaming aggregator and TV operating system from Foxtel that promised to unify all your streaming subscriptions in one interface. The Hubbl Puck launched in early 2024 at $99 and the Hubbl Glass smart TVs at $1,595 and $1,995. Our complete Hubbl guide has the full breakdown.

The honest update for 2026: Foxtel placed Hubbl into “maintenance mode” in September 2025, killed the third-party billing aggregation in November 2025, and discontinued the Stack & Save bundling discount. The hardware still works as a smart TV operating system, but the original “one bill, one interface” pitch is effectively gone. Apple TV 4K, Google TV Streamer and the latest Samsung and LG smart TV operating systems are now stronger picks for an aggregator-style experience.

Streaming Services From Overseas

A handful of streamers are not yet officially available in Australia but get a lot of attention because of the shows they carry: Hulu (Disney’s general-entertainment service in the US, where most FX shows live before they hit Disney+ here), Peacock (NBCUniversal’s streamer, home to The Office US in HD and live US sport), and Discovery+ (lifestyle, food and reality, much of which now sits on HBO Max in Australia).

Most of the headline content from these services makes its way to Australian platforms eventually, often via Disney+, BINGE or HBO Max. There is no need to chase a US-only signup unless you are dead set on a specific show that has not landed locally.

Image: Nicolas J Leclercq

Things to Consider for Streaming Services in Australia

When it comes to choosing the best streaming service for you, there are a lot of variables to consider. The major players have managed to secure exclusive rights to a number of different titles and franchises, so it is fair to say you will never be able to satisfy all your streaming needs under one roof. The important thing is to make the best decision for you, depending on the type of content you want to watch and how much you are willing to pay.

Price

Australia does not offer many free streaming options (ABC iView and SBS On Demand are worth a look, plus 7Plus, 9Now and 10 Play for free-to-air catch-up). On paid services, Paramount+ leads on price at $7.99 per month, followed by Hayu at $8.99. Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and BINGE all start at around $9.99 to $10. The premium tiers across most services have crept toward $25 to $29 per month in 2026.

Free Trials

Stan and Prime Video lead on trial generosity at 30 days each. DocPlay and Crunchyroll offer 14 days, while Apple TV+, BINGE, Paramount+, BritBox and Optus Sport all offer 7 days. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Hayu have no general free trial in Australia.

Resolution

If 4K matters, Netflix Premium, Disney+ Premium, HBO Max Premium, Apple TV+, Stan Premium, Prime Video and BritBox all offer it on selected content. BINGE has 4K on Standard and Premium for selected titles. Kayo has 4K on Premium for selected sports. Crunchyroll, Hayu, beIN Sports and Foxtel Now top out at 1080p HD.

Originals

Netflix shines with its vast library of acclaimed originals (Stranger Things, The Crown, Squid Game). Apple TV+ punches above its weight with Severance, Slow Horses and Pluribus. Prime Video boasts The Boys, Fallout and Reacher. HBO Max is the prestige play (The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, The White Lotus). Stan delivers strong Australian originals like Bump and Black Snow.

Streaming Doesn’t Have To Be Expensive

Treat your subscriptions like a rotating list, not a loyalty program.

Keep the services your household actually uses every week. Rotate the ones built around one big show, one film drop or one sporting season. And if an app has become something you scroll past on the way to Netflix, it is probably time to cancel it.

A cheap subscription can still be wasted money if you never open it. Real value comes from the one you actually watch. The trick is remembering to leave before the next bill lands.

FAQs About Australian Streaming Services

What is the cheapest streaming service in Australia in 2026? Paramount+ is the cheapest major paid streaming service in Australia, with plans starting from $7.99 per month with ads. Hayu is also cheap at $8.99 per month, but it focuses almost entirely on reality TV. How much is Netflix in Australia in 2026? Netflix Australia costs $9.99 per month for Standard with Ads, $20.99 per month for Standard, and $28.99 per month for Premium. The Basic plan was discontinued in 2025, and there is no free trial for new users. How much is Disney+ in Australia in 2026? Disney+ Australia starts at $9.99 per month for Standard with Ads (launched April 2026). Standard costs $17.99 per month or $179.99 per year, while Premium costs $24.99 per month or $249.99 per year. ESPN content is now bundled into all Disney+ plans. Is HBO Max available in Australia? Yes. HBO Max launched in Australia in 2025 (rebranded from Max in 2026) with Basic with Ads at $11.99 per month, Standard at $15.99 per month, and Premium at $21.99 per month. Annual plans are also available. Which streaming services are the best value in Australia? Prime Video is one of the strongest value options if you already use Amazon Prime, since the streaming service is bundled into the broader Prime membership at $9.99 per month or $79 per year. Netflix and Disney+ remain easier to justify for households that watch a wide mix of shows and films. Paramount+ is one of the cheapest options, but it is better treated as a rotation service for most viewers. What is the best streaming service for live sport in Australia? Kayo Sports is the strongest all-rounder, covering AFL, NRL, cricket, motorsport, basketball and over 50 other sports for $29.99 per month. Optus Sport is the only legal way to watch every English Premier League match in Australia at $24.99 per month. Stan Sport (a $20 add-on) covers rugby union and tennis, and Disney+ now bundles ESPN coverage into every plan. Which streaming services offer a free trial in Australia? Stan and Prime Video offer 30-day free trials. DocPlay and Crunchyroll offer 14-day trials. Apple TV+, BINGE, Paramount+, BritBox, beIN Sports and Optus Sport offer 7-day trials. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max and Hayu currently do not offer general free trials in Australia. Is Hubbl still worth getting in 2026? Hubbl was placed into maintenance mode in September 2025, with third-party billing aggregation discontinued in November 2025 and the Stack & Save discount program ended. The Hubbl Puck and Hubbl Glass devices still function as smart TV operating systems, but the original ‘one bill, one interface’ value proposition is effectively gone. For an aggregator-style experience, Apple TV 4K and Google TV Streamer are now stronger picks.

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