25 Greatest Australian Movies of All Time, Ranked

From historical dramas detailing the country’s bloody founding, to murder mysteries in small outback communities and irreverent trips across the outback, Aussie movies always deliver something different: bringing the country’s unique perspective and humour to bear on every genre.

While the big leagues of moviemaking have usually been found squarely in Hollywood, we all know that Australian cinema punches well above its weight, delivering some of the most impactful, endearing, and odd movies of all time.

Here, we’ve brought together the 25 Greatest Australian Films of All Time (plus a few honourable mentions) – both old and new. From legendary directors like Baz Luhrmann and George Miller, to newer faces like Danny and Michael Philippou, bringing fresh ideas to classic genres.

From the undeniable classics like Mad Max and The Castle, to the quiet gems like Kenny, and uniquely Aussie kitsch like Muriel’s Wedding and Priscilla, we’ve ranked these films based on their box office, ratings and reviews, cultural impact and storytelling – but most importantly, on the way they made us feel the first time we watched them.

The Masterpieces

1. Mad Max: Fury Road

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 8.1 97 86 4.2 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch : Prime Video, Stan, Netflix, Apple TV+

: Prime Video, Stan, Netflix, Apple TV+ Year Released : 2015

: 2015 Cast : Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne

: Charlize Theron, Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne Director: George Miller

It’s not a huge surprise to see Mad Max: Fury Road sitting at the top of this list, considering its legacy as one of the greatest action movies ever made. While Miller’s Mad Max series started all the way back in 1979, it’s hard not to see this fourth entry into the franchise as the ultimate version of the post-apocalyptic outback world it presents.

Here, though Tom Hardy takes up the role of Max, it’s Charlize Theron who arguably steps up as the main character as Furiosa—an Imperator in tyrant Immortan Joe’s fiefdom who escapes his control, alongside his five wives. He’s not likely to give up control so quickly, though, which leads to one of the most exciting car-chase scenes of all time.

If you haven’t watched this one yet, do yourself a favour and get on it already – Witness Me!

Related: What’s The Most Exciting Car Chase Ever?

2. Hacksaw Ridge

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 8.1 84 92 4.0 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Stan, Apple TV+, Prime Video

Stan, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 2016

2016 Cast: Andrew Garfield, Richard Pyros, Jacob Warner, Milo Gibson

Andrew Garfield, Richard Pyros, Jacob Warner, Milo Gibson Director: Mel Gibson

The true story of World War II hero Pfc. Desmond T. Doss, played by Garfield, who saved dozens of lives throughout the war without firing a shot. Despite refusing to harm anyone on religious grounds, Doss ended up earning the respect of his fellow soldiers thanks to his selflessness and compassion.

It brings Mel Gibson’s typical scope – clocking in at almost two-and-a-half hours – but manages to weave a tragically human story alongside the many violent, gory acts of war. Check this one out if you’re a history buff, a fan of war stories, or just love Gibson’s directing style.

3. The Castle

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.7 87 92 3.9 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Stan, Apple TV+, Prime Video

Stan, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 1997

1997 Cast: Michael Caton, Stephen Curry, Eric Bana, Tiriel Mora

Michael Caton, Stephen Curry, Eric Bana, Tiriel Mora Director: Rob Sitch

Tell ‘im he’s dreaming. Easily one of the most quotable movies of all time, The Castle tells the great-Australian tale of an having a go at the big guy and coming out on top.

When the Kerrigan family home is condemned by a building inspector on the grounds that the nearby airport is looking to expand onto his land, patriarch Darryl Kerrigan takes up the fight against the Government to save his castle.

Bringing in one of the greatest on-screen renditions of a hack lawyer this side of Saul Goodman in Dennis Denuto (Tiriel Mora), the Kerrigan brood are willing to go to any lengths to keep their serenity intact.

4. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.6 93 86 3.9 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video

HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 1981

1981 Cast: Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence, Emil Minty, Kjell Nilsson

Mel Gibson, Bruce Spence, Emil Minty, Kjell Nilsson Director: George Miller

While Miller’s original Mad Max film kicked off the series, it’s the follow up – The Road Warrior – that really set the stage for what the then-up-and-coming director was capable of.

Following his revenge, Max is left aimlessly driving the deserted outback roads, while fending off attacks from post-apocalyptic gangs. He inadvertently finds himself stepping into the role of protector, though, when he finds a group under threat from The Marauders: a psychotic gang of warriors led by the imposing Lord Humungus.

It’s the perfect balance of serious, action-packed and silly, before the third film in the series – Beyond Thunderdome – went a bit off the tracks.

5. Lion

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 8.0 84 91 3.9 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: ABC iview, Apple TV+, Prime Video

ABC iview, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 2016

2016 Cast: Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman

Dev Patel, Rooney Mara, David Wenham, Nicole Kidman Director: Garth Davis

A touching tale of humanity, yearning, and homecoming, Lion follows Saroo: a young boy who, after being separated from his parents on a train in India at the age of five, ends up lost, adopted, and taken to Australia. But 25-years later, he decides he wants to figure out his story, and sets out on a trip to find the parents he lost.

Lion often manages to tread lightly around difficult subject matter – such as the sometimes tender relationship between a child and their adopted parents – without falling into cliches to keep things simple. Instead, it just tells a heartwarming story of a boy in search of answers, and the wide world of possibilities around him.

6. Shine

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.6 91 90 3.7 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: ABC iview, Apple TV+, Prime Video

ABC iview, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 1996

1996 Cast: Geoffrey Rush, Noah Taylor, Justin Braine, Sonia Todd

Geoffrey Rush, Noah Taylor, Justin Braine, Sonia Todd Director: Scott Hicks

Shine tells the story of piano prodigy David Helfgott throughout several periods of his life – detailing his childhood in suburban Adelaide, wherein he is taught the piano by his father, Peter; his adolescence, when his skills put him at odds with his father’s overly controlling ways; and his adulthood, where the pressure of his life cause David to suffer a mental breakdown, ending up spending years in and out of mental health institutions.

It’s a fascinating story of an underappreciated Australian icon – one that shines a light on the often high-pressure lives concert musicians are forced to lead, as well as the difficulty in living with schizoaffective disorder.

7. Kenny

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.2 100 86 3.6 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Stan, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video

Stan, Netflix, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 2006

2006 Cast: Shane Jacobson

Shane Jacobson Director: Clayton Jacobson

While The Office showed us all the comedic power of the mockumentary back in 2001, Kenny took the concept out of a paper-supply office and into the realm of sanitation.

The titular Kenny, played by Shane Jacobsen, is a plumber who deals with a lot of shit – literaly. Followed around by a camera crew, the film takes us knee deep into Kenny’s daily life, before he suddenly gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit an international plumbing convention: a dream-come-true.

It sounds like there’d be a lot of low-hanging jokes in this one, and while there are, they only serve to further highlight the surprisingly good character work. It’s an Aussie classic for a reason, and if you’re not put off by the smell, we’d highly recommend it.

8. The Piano

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.5 90 86 3.8 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: —

— Year Released: 1993

1993 Cast: Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill, Anna Paquin

Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill, Anna Paquin Director: Jame Campion

When Scottish-born Ada, and her daughter Flora, are shipped off to New Zealand on account of Ada being sold into wedlock, they’re left with nothing but the belongings they’re able to bring for the long journey. Ada doesn’t take to her new husband (Sam Neill), but does take a liking to his friend – leading to a tense love triangle made all the more complicated by the fact that Ada is mute.

It’s an odd premise, but one that absolutely pays off and is well worth diving into if you’re after a slower period drama.

9. Picnic at Hanging Rock

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.4 93 84 3.8 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video

HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 1975

1975 Cast: Rachel Roberts, Dominic Guard, Helen Morse, Jacki Weaver

Rachel Roberts, Dominic Guard, Helen Morse, Jacki Weaver Director: Peter Weir

An Aussie classic in every sense of the word. Set on Valentine’s Day, 1900, an all-girls private school goes on a disastrous picnic to Hanging Rock – a secluded former volcano embedded in the Victorian countryside – where a number of girls go mysteriously missing. On first blush, it sounds like a case of people going missing in the bush, but there’s something far more mysterious and otherworldly at play here: bolstered by the movie’s dream-like production.

You don’t watch Picnic at Hanging Rock with the expectation of answers – rather, you watch it to bathe in mystery and wonder.

10. Charlie’s Country

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.3 95 84 3.7 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 2013

2013 Cast: David Gulpilil, Peter Djigirr, Bobby Bunungurr

David Gulpilil, Peter Djigirr, Bobby Bunungurr Director: Rolf de Heer

Charlie’s Country is an attempt to explain the strange, liminal state many older Aboriginal Australians find themselves in as their country rapidly changes.

For Charlie (Gulpilil), he feels strangely at odds with the modern world taking shape around him in a changing Arnhem Land, and bemoans the slow erasure of his culture. Eventually, he decides to return to his “mother country” and live in the bush, where he intends to live a more ‘traditional’ life. Charlie’s Country is a fantastic meditation on the politics at play in the loss of the oldest culture on Earth, as well as an attempt to share the beauty and prejudice at play in Aboriginal Australian’s everyday lives.

The Essential Aussie Films

11. Babyteeth

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.2 94 84 3.8 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 2019

2019 Cast: Eliza Scanlen, Toby Wallace, Emily Barclay, Essie Davis, Ben Mendelsohn

Eliza Scanlen, Toby Wallace, Emily Barclay, Essie Davis, Ben Mendelsohn Director: Shannon Murphy

A modern teen coming-of-age story with the added twist that our heroine, Milla (Scanlen), has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer. Just 16 years-old, Milla is facing down two massive life changes at once – becoming an adult, and facing her own mortality – and she does so with the kind of messy decision-making that all teenagers are guilty of.

Babyteeth is funny, devastating, heartwarming and unforgettable all at once.

12. The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.5 84 88 3.9 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Stan, Apple TV+, Prime Video

Stan, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 1994

1994 Cast: Terence Stamp, Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce

Terence Stamp, Hugo Weaving, Guy Pearce Director: Stephen Elliot

Based on a true story, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert landed at a time when Australian cinema was in the process of defining itself and went a long way to help characterise the eccentric streak running through much of Australia’s best works.

When a Sydney-based drag queen takes up a gig at his ex-wife’s Alice’s Springs casino, he pulls together two fellow entertainers to perform a cross-country tour on the way there in a multi-coloured bus, Priscilla. Stopping in various small towns along the way, the trio face homophobic locals and inter-group conflicts, as well as the difficulties of life in drag.

One of the more important Australian films ever made, Priscilla is, surprisingly, getting a sequel in the near future.

13. Gallipoli

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.4 91 82 3.8 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Binge

Binge Year Released: 1981

1981 Cast: Mark Lee, Mel Gibson, Bill Kerr

Mark Lee, Mel Gibson, Bill Kerr Director: Peter Weir

What are your legs? Steel springs.

A classic ANZAC story, Gallipoli tells the story of two sprinters who join the army in an effort to make a difference in one of the most deadly wars of all time. After training in Egypt, the pair are assigned as messengers, utilising their speed to get orders to and from higher-ups to the front-lines – but as tends to be the case, war doesn’t end well for anyone.

Gallipoli stays true to the cliches of the war film genre, but is elevated by great performances and a unique perspective on the pain and misery of war.

14. The Tracker

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.3 91 86 3.7 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: ABC iview, SBS on demand, Apple TV+, Prime Video

ABC iview, SBS on demand, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 2004

2004 Cast: David Gulpilil, Gary Sweet, Damon Gameau, Grant Page

David Gulpilil, Gary Sweet, Damon Gameau, Grant Page Director: Rolf de Heer

While Charlie’s Country was Gulpilil and de Heer’s take on modern Aboriginal culture, The Tracker is focused on detailing Australia’s sordid history with its First Nations people.

When a woman is murdered, a search party is rounded up to track down the Aboriginal man thought responsible. An Indigenous tracker (Gulpilil) is tasked with leading the men through the rugged countryside in pursuit of the fugitive, being both invaluable to and distrusted by the group.

The Tracker can be an uncomfortable watch, but it’s well worth your time.

15. Strictly Ballroom

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.2 88 87 3.8 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: ABC iview

ABC iview Year Released: 1992

1992 Cast: Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice, Bill Hunter, Barry Otto

Paul Mercurio, Tara Morice, Bill Hunter, Barry Otto Director: Baz Luhrmann

Australians love a good underdog story, and Strictly Ballroom is exactly that. When an up-and-coming ballroom dancer is shunned for his ‘maverick’ dance moves, he decides to partner with an outsider to the world of dance to take on the National Championships in their own way – breaking free from the stuffy ballroom style otherwise practiced.

Even if you’re not big on dance, Strictly Ballroom is an engrossing, indulgent debut from local director Baz Luhrmann, and is well worth a watch.

16. The Interview

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.0 100 81 3.5 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 1998

1998 Cast: Hugo Weaving, Tony Martin, Aaron Jeffery, Michael Caton

Hugo Weaving, Tony Martin, Aaron Jeffery, Michael Caton Director: Craig Monahan

The Interview is like an onion – the more you peel back, the more layers you find. When a man (Weaving) is arrested from his bed one morning, he’s taken to the nearby police station and interrogated about a stolen car. Slowly, as the layers peel back, it’s revealed he may or may not have information about a serial killer at large. Is the man responsible? Or are the police up to something? It’s a classic crime drama, and one that is mostly shot in a single room.

17. Talk to Me

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.1 94 83 3.5 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Stan, Netflix, Prime Video

Stan, Netflix, Prime Video Year Released: 2022

2022 Cast: Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Otis Dhanji, Alexandra Jensen

Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto, Otis Dhanji, Alexandra Jensen Director: Danny & Michael Philippou

The Philippou brothers’ directorial debut, Talk to Me is a refreshing take on the classic horror trope of a bunch of kids playing with a ouija board. Rather than a stuffy old wooden trinket, though, these kids are evoking spirits and demons using a discoloured and disembodied hand.

As is to be expected, it’s all fun and games until someone takes it too far, and the group discovers what they’ve been talking to.

18. Rabbit-Proof Fence

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.4 87 86 3.5 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Stan, Apple TV+, Prime Video

Stan, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 2002

2002 Cast: Evelyn Stamp, Tianna Sansbury, Laura Monaghan, David Gulpilil

Evelyn Stamp, Tianna Sansbury, Laura Monaghan, David Gulpilil Director: Phillip Noyce

A meditation on the horrific stolen generation of Aboriginal youths forcibly removed from their families in forced attempt at assimilation, Rabbit Proof Fence tells the story of three Indigenous sisters who escape their new home and attempt to make the 1,600-kilometer, nine-weeks-on-foot journey back to their family. However, with the authorities in pursuit, they’ll have to stay one step ahead in order to make it home safely.

19. Muriel’s Wedding

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.3 82 84 3.8 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Stan, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video

Stan, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 1994

1994 Cast: Toni Collette, Bill Hunter, Rachel Griffiths, Jeanie Drynan

Toni Collette, Bill Hunter, Rachel Griffiths, Jeanie Drynan Director: P.J. Hodan

A heartfelt and quirky tale of one woman’s journey to fulfil her dreams. Muriel’s Wedding follows Muriel, played masterfully by Toni Collette, a young girl who only wants to get married. Things aren’t quite lining up for her, though, thanks to her powerful politician father, so she and fellow oddball Rhonda Epinstalk (Rachel Griffiths) decide to move to Sydney and make their dreams come true.

20. The Dry

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 6.8 90 89 3.4 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Stan, HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video

Stan, HBO Max, Netflix, Prime Video Year Released: 2020

2020 Cast: Eric Bana, Genevieve O’Reilly, Keir O’Donnell, John Polson

Eric Bana, Genevieve O’Reilly, Keir O’Donnell, John Polson Director: Robert Connolly

Based on a novel, The Dry tells the story of federal agent Aaron Falk (Bana) as he returns to his small-town home to attend the funeral of his friend, who allegedly killed his wife and son before taking his own life. Falk agrees to investigate the deaths, and, in the process, learns more about the seedy underbelly of his seemingly quaint hometown. If you love a good murder mystery, The Dry is about as good as it gets.

21. Moulin Rouge

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 75 75 89 38 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video

Disney+, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 2001

2001 Cast: Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo, Richard Roxburgh

Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor, John Leguizamo, Richard Roxburgh Director: Baz Luhrmann

Without a doubt one of the more ‘love-it-or-hate-it’ films on this list, Moulin Rouge is a stylish spectacle from start to finish. Set within the world-famous Parisian nightclub, the movie details a passionate affair between the club’s most notorious star (Kidman) and a young poet (McGregor), though that story can sometimes get lost in the film’s focus on delivering memorable and outlandish visuals. Still, it’s a classic for a reason.

22. Bring Her Back

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.1 89 79 3.7 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

Prime Video, Apple TV+ Year Released: 2025

2025 Cast: Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips

Sally Hawkins, Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, Jonah Wren Phillips Director: Danny & Michael Philippou

Following the success of Talk to Me, the Philippou brothers’ sophomore effort managed to deliver another absolutely horrific and inventive take on the humble horror flick.

A brother and sister are taken in by a woman after their father’s untimely death, and quickly start to notice things are off in her home – namely, the strange mute boy the woman keeps locked away, and a VHS tape detailing a satanic ritual of resurrection. What follows is something I’d advise you to only watch if you’ve got the stomach for it, but if you do, Bring Her Back is a fascinating film.

Related: 20 Scariest Horror Movies of All Time – According to Science

23. Elvis

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.3 77 94 3.4 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Apple TV+

HBO Max, Apple TV+ Year Released: 2022

2022 Cast: Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh

Austin Butler, Tom Hanks, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh Director: Baz Luhrmann

A new take on the musical biopic, Elvis tackles the life of one of the most infamous rock-and-roll stars of all time, Elvis Presley, through the lens of his relationship with Colonel Tom Parker – his manager. The story spans 20 years, through Presley’s explosive rise and unexpected stardom, and allows a modern audience to see the man behind the pompadour. Like most musical biopics, though, it tends to fawn over its subject a bit too much.

24. Chopper

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.1 76 89 3.6 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video

HBO Max, Apple TV+, Prime Video Year Released: 2000

2000 Cast: Eric Bana, Vince Colosimo, Simon Lyndon

Eric Bana, Vince Colosimo, Simon Lyndon Director: Andrew Dominik

Eric Bana’s breakout role, Chopper puts the spotlight on one of Australia’s most notorious criminals: Mark ‘Chopper’ Read. The film follows Read through several years of his life – from a stint in prison where he’s assaulted by gangs, to his life on the outside where he has to deal with a $10,000 contract on his life. While the film doesn’t detail Chopper’s whole life, it gives you just enough to know what kind of man Read was and leave you wanting more.

25. The Man from Snowy River

IMDb Rating Tomatometer Popcornmeter Letterboxd Rating 7.2 77 89 3.5 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Where to Watch: —

— Year Released: 1982

1982 Cast: Kirk Douglas, Tom Burlinson, Sigrid Thornton, Jack Tompson

Kirk Douglas, Tom Burlinson, Sigrid Thornton, Jack Tompson Director: George T. Miller (Not to be confused with Mad Max’s George Miller)

Likely the most ‘classic’ of any film on this list, The Man from Snowy River is an Aussie take on the Western genre. After the death of his father, a young ranch hand decides to set out to make it on his own – and after finding work at a nearby ranch, falls for the owner’s daughter. After being blamed for the loss of an expensive horse, the Man from Snowy River must clear his name and get the girl. It’s a simple movie by today’s standards, but that doesn’t make it any less impactful.

Honourable Mentions

There are literally hundreds of other incredible films made in Australia, and unfortunately they can’t all make the list – but here is a selection of some of our favourite films that didn’t quite get there.

Animal Kingdom (2010)

A brutal, bone-chilling masterclass in the Australian crime genre, Animal Kingdom replaces outback tropes with the suffocating tension of a Melbourne underworld family unravelling from the inside out.

The Nightingale (2018)

A period psychological thriller. Clare, an Irish convict, works together with an Aboriginal tracker to find and take vengeance on a British officer who destroyed her family.

The Sapphires (2012)

Set in 1968, The Sapphires tells the story of four sisters with a talent for singing that get discovered by a talent scout and try to make it big.

The Babadook (2014)

Another great Aussie horror flick, The Babadook is both a terrifying monster movie and a deeper exploration of repressed grief and trauma.

Lake Mungo (2008)

A local take on the ‘found footage’ style of horror, Lake Mungo explores the strange, supernatural events impacting a family following the mysterious drowning of their daughter.

Crocodile Dundee (1986)

A film that more-so defined how the rest of the world sees Australia, more than anything else. Crocodile Dundee is a tentpole Australian film, with national treasure Paul Hogan at the forefront.

Common Questions About Australian Cinema