The Ultimate Guide to Men’s Curly Hair: The Science, Products, Routines and Expert Tips

Beauty and skincare editor Suzanne Baum goes head to head with some of the world’s top hairstylists to untangle the truth about men’s curly hair. From how best to care and style it to a list of the top hair products for men with curly hair, we have you covered.

When it comes to men who have naturally curly hair, I won’t gloss over it by saying your crown is easy to tame. Frizz, dryness, unruly strands; if you are a man with curly hair it is most certainly not always so straight-forward to care for it. I know a lot of men with curly hair treat it like straight hair – over-washing it and using high-alcohol styling products that lead to the “frizz-bomb” effect.

As a mother of three adult sons, who seem to have inherited their father’s once curly crowning glory, I know only too well how caring for their hair is very time-consuming. And on a bad hair day (of which they have many) I’ve witnessed my sons go against everything curly haired men should be doing – which is adding in numerous styling products. That’s a big no-no.

Perhaps the best way to get your head around how to care for curly hair is to understand the science of it. And I found a good place to start was to ask one of the world’s leading hair transplant surgeons, Dr Roshan Vara.

Related: 10 Best Curly Hairstyles for Men: A Barber’s Guide

Why is Curly Hair So Hard To Care For?

“Curly hair has more of a unique structure, and each twist and coil affects the distribution of natural oils across the hair,” explained Dr Vara. “With more curl, sebum (the oil that moisturises the hair and scalp) can’t travel down the hair shaft as efficiently. When oil can’t move down to the ends of the hair, the hair can appear drier and more prone to breakage.

“Curly hair often needs a dedicated routine, which can be time-consuming and overwhelming when you’re first starting out. It’s a hard balance between using product that will protect from frizz and give good curl definition, whilst preventing heavy build-up in the hair.

“Men with curly hair will also know how unpredictable curl patterns can be. Humidity, hormonal changes and water hardness are just some of the factors that can alter the structure of curls.”

As for the biggest problems men with curly hair can face, Dr Vara points to dryness, adding “this can lead to frizz, breakage and the hair appearing dull. Curls are very easy to dry out, so over-washing, particularly with a harsh shampoo, can strip moisture from the scalp.

“Maintenance itself can be a problem, particularly for men who may never have been taught curl routines. Using the wrong products, brushing when dry, and over-washing can all damage your curl pattern and make it harder to activate healthy curls.”

Image: Usplash

How to Care For Curly Hair For Men

The best advice repeated by numerous hairdressers I spoke to about men with curly hair is to not over treat it with products. According to leading British hairdresser Tom Smith, who recently founded London’s first hair longevity clinic called the AEVUM salon, men with curly hair need to understand the importance of not applying too many products to the scalp.

“When naturally curly hair is very clean it will likely tend to fluff and frizz and so adding the correct weight of product makes a big difference,” explained Mr Smith. “Curly hair will also expand and lose definition the more it is touched – not just during the drying process but afterwards as well, so disciplining yourself to style it and then leave it alone is my best advice.”

And when it comes to the washing stage, his advice to men with curly hair is to, “set yourself up for success, shampoo hair thoroughly, focusing on the scalp and follow with conditioner to help nourish and define curls – dry curls are frizzy curls so don’t skip this step.”

And after rinsing out the conditioner, Smith suggests whilst the hair is wet, “apply an air dry or curl cream, for finer curls a gel-serum texture can work well, and for coarser curls a heavier cream or balm will give more control. Then you can either leave it alone to air dry or use a diffuser attachment on a hairdryer – just don’t touch your hair as its drying, hover the dryer close but not touching the hair, allowing the warm air to set your hair dry.”

Another British hairdresser who knows how to tame curls is Shady Harb, lead hair stylist at Beauty Club London, which has salons both in London and Dubai.

Image: Pexels

“As a man with curly hair myself, I know how frustrating it can be when your hair just won’t sit right. The biggest tip I give to my male clients with short curly hair is to stop fighting your natural texture and start working with it, that’s when curls look their best.

“One of the most important things is not to over wash your hair. Curly hair is naturally drier, so washing it two to three times a week with a sulphate-free shampoo like Umberto Giannini curl jelly wash will help keep moisture in the hair rather than stripping it out.

“A big ‘do’ is always using conditioner every time you wash your hair. It makes a huge difference in how soft and manageable your curls are. I’d also recommend using a leave-in conditioner or something like a curl activator to keep hydration locked in throughout the day.” As for what not to do, he recommends men with short and curly hair stay away from brushing it when it’s dry as that will cause a lot of frizz and ruin the pattern of the curl.

“When it comes to styling short curly hair, less is more. You don’t need heavy gels or waxes as they just weigh the hair down. A lightweight curl cream like Moroccanoil Intense Curl Cream is ideal because it defines the curls without making them stiff,” adds Harb.

The Best Products For Curly Hair

Products like curling creams work by enhancing the natural hair pattern of the wave of the hair. However, Charlie Illi, an advanced hair technician at Brooks & Brooks salon suggests it is also worth looking at products such as a sea salt spray that work by separating the strands of the curly hair to give a “beachy and airy” textured look.

“Once you have set the curl with a cream or spray, you can then begin to dry,” she says. “Use the diffuser on a hairdryer to gently focus on drying the roots first with a low setting. This will build volume and shape. Once the roots are dry, focus on lengths and ends by laying the hair in the diffuser bowl. Sometimes the hair has a tendency to become frizzy so add more product if necessary. I like to leave the hair 80% dry and let the rest dry naturally to avoid frizz.”

Finally, Dr Vara’s step by step washing guide for men with curly hair below will hopefully help you lock in the process.

“When washing, I recommend using a sulfate-free, pH balanced, dermatologically tested shampoo, which can give your scalp a gentle clean without stripping away the natural oils. It’s important not to shampoo too frequently, I recommend two or three times a week. Shampooing any more often than that risks stripping the moisture of the curls. Finally, as part of your washing regimen, you will want to use conditioner after shampooing to rehydrate your curly hair.

“When it comes to styling and brushing, it’s important to choose a comb that best fits your hair type. For more curly or textured hair, this is likely to be a wide-toothed comb, which is better for detangling, avoiding frizz and breakages. The wrong comb could put too much strain on the hair, leading to increased hair loss through tension or traction. It’s important not to detangle dry hair. Only detangle when your hair is wet and conditioned, being careful not to pull too hard on the scalp.

“If you’re still experiencing dry, frizzy curls, it may be worth looking at your home environment. Some curls can get damaged whilst sleeping, especially if you toss and turn, so investing in silk pillowcases could help. Silk or satin reduces friction, meaning there’s less pull on the hair, leading to less tangles and frizz.

“If you live in an area with hard water, you could also look into a shower water filter. Hard water can leave high concentrations of minerals like calcium and magnesium on the hair strands, causing a build-up and lack of definition. Filtering the shower water can help prevent these minerals from coating the hair shaft.

“Ultimately, caring for your curls doesn’t need to be complicated or expensive. What matters is consistency, gentleness and choosing products that support, rather than disrupt, the skin and scalp.”

Below, our guide to the best products for men’s curly hair

Best Products for Men’s Curly Hair: 2026 Editor’s Picks

Best Curl Creams, Sea Salt Sprays and Gels

Image: Aveda

Aveda confixor™ liquid gel

What it does: A super lightweight holding gel that helps define curls and keep them in place.

A super lightweight holding gel that helps define curls and keep them in place. Price: $44

Image: Moroccanoil

Moroccanoil Intense Curl Cream

What it does: A cream that helps to define and refresh curls.

Price: $59

Image: Aveda

Aveda be curly advanced™ curl enhancer cream

What it does: This silicone-free curl enhancer cream instantly reduces frizz and adds shine. It hydrates curls and waves, and helps create curl definition.

This silicone-free curl enhancer cream instantly reduces frizz and adds shine. It hydrates curls and waves, and helps create curl definition. Price: $59

Image: Evo

Evo total recoil curl definer

What it does: A strong hold curl defining cream that activates curl shape for a polished, soft and frizz-free finish.

A strong hold curl defining cream that activates curl shape for a polished, soft and frizz-free finish. Price: $43

Image: Hershersons

Hershesons Air Dry Spray with UV Protection

What it does: Air Dry Spray enhances your hair’s natural shape while protecting it from daily UV exposure. It refines texture, softens frizz and creates that undone, polished finish without heat or effort.

Air Dry Spray enhances your hair’s natural shape while protecting it from daily UV exposure. It refines texture, softens frizz and creates that undone, polished finish without heat or effort. Price: £22.00 (or AUD $43+ shipping if purchasing in Australia)

Best Shampoos for men with curly hair

Image: Aveda

Aveda men pure-formance™ shampoo

What it does: This shampoo is perfect for men with curly hair as it helps freshen and revive the scalp which can become quite sore if you are trying to comb out tangles from your curls. Plus it leaves hair smelling amazing thanks to its ingredients including organic spearmint, vetiver, lavender and other pure flower and plant essences.

This shampoo is perfect for men with curly hair as it helps freshen and revive the scalp which can become quite sore if you are trying to comb out tangles from your curls. Plus it leaves hair smelling amazing thanks to its ingredients including organic spearmint, vetiver, lavender and other pure flower and plant essences. Price: $52

Image: EVO

Evo common ground scalp shampoo

What it does: This shampoo uses sulfate-free cleansers to remove excess oil without over-drying the hair which helps men with curly hair as by keeping the scalps natural oil levels balanced, hair does not get that frizz-look.

This shampoo uses sulfate-free cleansers to remove excess oil without over-drying the hair which helps men with curly hair as by keeping the scalps natural oil levels balanced, hair does not get that frizz-look. Price: $46

The Best Curly Hair accessories

Image: STRAAND

STRAAND Exfoliating Scalp Brush

What it does: This hand-held Exfoliating Scalp Brush is designed with soft, premium silicone bristles that gently massage, stimulate, and exfoliate, boosting circulation while helping your favourite hair care products absorb more effectively.

This hand-held Exfoliating Scalp Brush is designed with soft, premium silicone bristles that gently massage, stimulate, and exfoliate, boosting circulation while helping your favourite hair care products absorb more effectively. Price: $20

Image: Tangle Teezer

Tangle Teezer Wet Detangler

What it does: The teeth of this brush glide effortlessly through all types of wet hair – including thick and curly, making for an easy and painless hair brushing experience. Hair is quickly detangled confidently whilst helping to reduce breakage.

The teeth of this brush glide effortlessly through all types of wet hair – including thick and curly, making for an easy and painless hair brushing experience. Hair is quickly detangled confidently whilst helping to reduce breakage. Price: $33

Image: GHD

GHD speed Ionic Hairdryer

What it does: A perfect hairdryer for men with curly hair as it uses a dual-airflow technology that unites power with control for cool-scalp & cool-touch with no heat damage. Frizz is kept at bay so you can achieve a lovely finish to your curly hair.

A perfect hairdryer for men with curly hair as it uses a dual-airflow technology that unites power with control for cool-scalp & cool-touch with no heat damage. Frizz is kept at bay so you can achieve a lovely finish to your curly hair. Price: $595

Common questions about caring for curly hair

How does hair porosity affect curly hair care? Porosity determines how your hair absorbs and retains moisture. High-porosity hair has open cuticles that take in water quickly but lose it just as fast, requiring heavier sealants (like oils or butters), whereas low-porosity hair has tightly closed cuticles that require heat or lightweight, water-based products to penetrate the shaft. Should men with curly hair get “dry cuts” or “wet cuts”? Because curls shrink significantly when drying, a dry cut is often superior. Cutting hair in its natural, dry state allows the barber to see exactly where each coil falls, preventing the “pyramid shape” and ensuring the silhouette remains balanced once you leave the chair. Is there a difference between “curly” and “coily” hair routines? Yes. Coily hair (Type 4) has much tighter zig-zag patterns and is significantly more fragile than Type 2 (wavy) or Type 3 (curly) hair. Coily hair requires much more frequent deep conditioning and “heavy” products like shea butter to prevent breakage, as the scalp’s natural oils have a much harder time traveling down the tight coils.

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