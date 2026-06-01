The Modern Man’s Guide to Hair Loss Styling, Treatments and Going Bald With Grace

Men’s hair loss may be extremely common, but it can have a negative effect on a lot of guys. In many cases, men’s hair loss is just a natural part of ageing, but other factors do come into play when it comes to a receding hairline. Below, we provide advice from the experts on how to get to the root of the problem.

When it comes to hair loss, I’ve seen first-hand how it can knock your confidence. As a lawyer who has a lot of face-to-face client meetings, there has been many a time when my 52-year-old husband wished he could wear a cap to cover up his hair. But after considering everything from medications to a hair transplant, he’s finally comfortable in his new look.

“The emotional side of hair loss is often dismissed as cosmetic, but for many men it affects confidence, relationships, career interactions, and self-image. I’ve seen men become more withdrawn socially, avoid photographs, wear hats constantly, or simply stop feeling like themselves,” says Dr Keith Kantor, clinical director of the hair restoration clinic ReGen Therapeutics

Faced with a receding hairline, many men opt for denial or drastic options, including a full transplant, with hair transplantation surgery surging in popularity around the world. But hair transplants can be very expensive, and are far from the only answer for most men.

Image: Pexels

What Causes Hair Loss and Thinning in Men?

As with many medical conditions, knowledge is power. Whilst balding is the generic term for losing hair, male pattern baldness is a specific, hereditary type of balding, also known as androgenetic alopecia, and it affects almost half of all males over 40.

“Male pattern baldness typically progresses gradually over time. It involves hair loss that starts at the hairline above the temples and leads to a receding hairline. This is followed by hair loss on the top or ‘crown’ of the head, leaving behind a horseshoe-shaped pattern of hair,” says Australian government-funded health service, Health Direct.

As someone who has dedicated much of his life working as a hair-loss researcher after going bald himself, Philippe Boissard is well versed on the subject.

“I want to reassure men who are stressed about losing their hair that male pattern baldness is not a hygiene, hat, or stress problem,” he says. “It is a genetic sensitivity to dihydrotestosterone (DHT) and the affected follicles are dormant rather than dead which is exactly why acting early changes the outcome.”

DHT is a hormone derived from testosterone that can cause hair follicles to reduce in size, leading to loss of hair. “DHT slowly shrinks genetically sensitive follicles at the temples and crown until they stop producing visible hair.”

This process is known as “follicular miniaturisation”, which Dr Kantor explains is “when the hair becomes thinner, weaker, shorter, and eventually may stop growing altogether.”

Aside from male pattern baldness, there are plenty of other factors that can contribute to hair loss and balding. As the owner of the Sydney barbershop Tate & Lyle, Jacob Martin has seen his fair share of damaged hair.

“You’ve got external factors people completely forget about. Sun damage absolutely cooks the hair here in Australia. Salt water, chlorine, harsh weather, heat styling, excessive air conditioning and over washing all dry the life out of it. Often, the hair is actually growing, but it snaps and breaks at the ends because it’s unhealthy,” he explained.

“Diet plays a huge role too. Hair needs proper nutrition: protein, healthy fats, iron, and vitamins. If you’re living off beers, energy drinks and late nights every weekend, your hair starts dobbing you in eventually.”

Trichologist Christine McMillan, owner of the Scalp Garden in Georgia, specialises in clients experiencing hair thinning, scalp disorders, and progressive hair loss.

“A lot of men treat hair loss like a cosmetic issue, but your hair is often one of the first places the body waves a red flag that something internally has shifted. Genetics absolutely matter, but genetics often load the gun while inflammation, stress, hormones, illness, rapid weight loss, bad nutrition, and sleep or poor scalp health pull the trigger.”

Related: Embrace Your Silver Fox: The Ultimate Guide to Men’s Grey Hair Care and Styling

Before: Early Signs of Hair Loss and How to Stop It

Don’t panic. Knowing the right steps to take will give you the reassurance you need. First, it never hurts to discuss the issue with your GP as well as your barber – between the two of them, they will have plenty of answers.

American consultant dermatologist Shamsa Kanwal, who has over ten years’ experience working with patients experiencing all sorts of skin issues, suggests men should see a dermatologist if hair loss is sudden.

“I’d recommend men get medical advice if their hair starts to look patchy, is painful, itchy, showing signs of redness or scaling, or is happening alongside fatigue, weight change, or other health symptoms. Not all hair loss is genetic. Stress, low iron, thyroid disease, medications, scalp psoriasis, fungal infections, and autoimmune conditions can also contribute.

“My practical message is simple: do not wait until the hair loss is advanced. Start with a proper diagnosis, use proven treatments consistently, and be cautious with miracle oils, viral supplements, or shampoos that promise dramatic regrowth. Most real hair treatments are gradual, but early, steady care can make a meaningful difference.”

In total agreement on the importance of taking early action is trichologist Christine McMillan.

“One of the biggest mistakes men make is waiting until they can fully see their scalp before they seek expert help. Hair loss intervention is a lot like dental care. Prevention and early maintenance are far easier than rebuilding what’s already been lost,” McMillan says.

“Healthy hair grows from healthy scalp tissue. If the scalp environment is inflamed, congested, excessively oily, or chronically irritated, it’s much harder to support optimal growth. Scalp care is a paramount starting point.”

Should You Take Medications For Hair Loss?

“Minoxidil and Finasteride are what I would classify as ‘medications’ when my patients are diagnosed with androgenic alopecia,” says specialist in dermatology and hair growth, Californian Dr Amy Bandy. “I find that the sooner a man starts treatment for this condition, the better his chances of retaining the hair he has, since both medications are better used for preventing further hair loss than regrowing previously lost hair,” Dr Bandy says.

How Men’s Hair Loss Medications Work

Minoxidil works as a topical vasodilator that stimulates hair growth by widening the scalp’s blood vessels, which increases oxygen, blood flow, and vital nutrients directly to the hair follicles. By revitalising these shrunk or dormant follicles, it effectively extends the anagen (growth) phase of the hair cycle, allowing hair to grow thicker and longer.

Finasteride works on a hormonal level by specifically inhibiting the Type II 5-alpha-reductase enzyme, which is the chemical responsible for converting testosterone into DHT. Since DHT is the primary hormone that attacks and shrinks genetically sensitive hair follicles on the temples and crown, lowering its baseline level in the body halts the process of follicular miniaturisation. Taken daily as an oral tablet, it is highly effective at stopping further male pattern baldness from progressing, though it acts primarily as a preventative shield rather than a tool for major hair regrowth.

“Most of my patients require me to explain that it takes anywhere from six weeks to a year to notice positive results,” Dr Bandy says. “One thing that most people do not realise is that they will likely shed more hair in the first few months. This increase in shedding is merely a sign that the follicle(s) are returning to a healthy state and preparing to grow again.”

But when it comes to hair supplements, Dr Bandy is more cynical about them helping with male pattern baldness.

“The primary purpose for supplementing vitamins is to ensure that the individual does not have a real lack of nutrients due to diet. For example: iron, vitamin D, zinc and protein deficiencies. Although supplements can help promote stronger hair and potentially even prevent some future hair loss, supplements are not going to greatly inhibit the progression of genetically determined male pattern baldness.”

Editor’s Note: Always consult a qualified medical professional or GP before starting any hair loss medication or clinical treatment.

Image: Unsplash

During: Managing Hair Loss and Balding Through Smart Hair Care

This can be a tricky stage, as hair can look unruly and be very difficult to manage. To help guide you through, we asked hair expert Dr Levent Acar, a hair surgeon at the Turkey Cosmedica clinic, for his advice below.

How to Wash Thinning Hair Safely

“The goal when washing thinning hair is to keep the scalp clean and the follicles clear without adding weight or causing further irritation. Men should choose a gentle, volumising or thickening shampoo. Formulas that contain biotin, caffeine, ketoconazole, or saw palmetto can support scalp health and create the appearance of more density,” says Dr Acar.

“Men experiencing hair loss should avoid anything heavy or moisturising that is designed for thick or coarse hair. These products coat the shaft and flatten the hair against the scalp, which makes thinning far more visible.

“Washing frequency matters too. Men with oily scalps or active hair loss benefit from washing every one to two days. Sebum build-up around the follicle creates an unfavourable environment and can worsen the appearance of thinning. Lukewarm water is better than hot. Heat opens the follicle environment and increases scalp sensitivity.”

Best Way to Dry Thinning Hair Without Breakage

Dr Acar warns that this is where men cause the most damage without realising it: “Rubbing the hair vigorously with a towel puts mechanical stress on already weakened follicles and causes unnecessary breakage. The right method is to gently press and pat. Let the towel absorb moisture rather than drag it through the hair.

“If using a hairdryer, keep the heat low and hold the dryer at a reasonable distance. A diffuser attachment distributes the airflow more evenly and reduces direct heat exposure. The real goal is to dry the roots first, lifting them slightly as you go, which creates natural volume at the scalp rather than pressing everything flat.”

Best Hair Styling Products for Fine or Thinning Hair

For men with thinning hair, the product category matters enormously, says Dr Acar.

“Anything heavy, such as pomades, waxes, or oils will drag the hair down and emphasise any gaps in density. The best choices for thinning hair are lightweight clays, fibres or mattifying pastes. These give texture and separation without weight.

“Fibre-based products are particularly useful for men with patchy thinning or visible scalp. They bond to existing hair and create the optical impression of greater density. Apply them to dry or slightly damp hair, not wet hair, as wet application leads to clumping. A small amount worked through the fingers is enough. Building up product progressively gives more control.

“The direction of styling also matters. Working against the natural hair growth direction creates lift at the root, which adds visual volume. Parting the hair on a slight diagonal rather than a straight centre or side line can also reduce the stark contrast of a visible parting line.”

The Haircut: How to Talk to Your Barber About Balding

“This is the step most men get wrong, according to Dr Acar.

“Men assume longer hair will cover more, but in most cases the opposite is true. Long, fine hair becomes limp and separates easily, which exposes the scalp rather than concealing it. A shorter, well-textured cut tends to look considerably denser,” he says.

“When speaking to a barber, men should ask specifically for texture on top. Point cutting or razor work through the mid-lengths and ends removes bulk at the tips without reducing volume at the root. This avoids the blunt, flat appearance that heavy scissors work can create on fine hair.

“For men with temple recession, keeping the sides and back shorter draws the eye away from the hairline and balances the overall shape. A fade or taper at the sides reduces the contrast between the hairline edge and the surrounding hair, which can make recession appear less defined. Avoid styles that expose the parting or that rely on combing hair over a thinning area. These are immediately obvious and rarely achieve what the man hopes for.

“My practical advice: work with the hair you have rather than against it. Texture, volume, and the right product weight can make a significant difference to how thinning hair looks on a daily basis. Good scalp health and a considered grooming routine are not vanity. They are part of managing hair loss responsibly while the man considers his long-term treatment options.”

After: Going Bald Gracefully: Tips for Braving the Shave

This stage can be scary but it can also be very liberating too. To help you be bold to go bald, we spoke to Jake Massey at BLD BRO, a business that caters for bald men through products designed for the scalp.

“Taking the step of braving the shave is a different journey for everyone, so it’s always important to go at your own pace and do what feels best to you.”

He offers 5 tips for men experiencing hair loss:

Don’t hold on for too long: “Personally I didn’t want to look back at pictures and regret trying to cling on to thinning hair.” Be confident: “Doing hair badly is stressful, whereas doing baldness confidently is liberating. Once you realise it’s better to be bald than balding, it becomes an easy choice. Some people adapt to their new bald look within the hour, others might take weeks to get used to it. But over time, the cumulative effect of not checking mirrors, parting hairs, wearing hats etc will bring you a newfound confidence. Chill out: “Remember that no one cares as much as you do.” Anyone can go bald well: “Not having the right head shape is a myth. Everyone thinks their head for some reason won’t suit being bald, but it’s just not true. Be brave and clipper low: “Personally, I went to a number four shave, and the thick dark sides were a shock to the system, and also a clear visual demonstration that it was time to let go. I immediately asked for them to shave it all off, and within 15 minutes I realised this was a strong look I could own.

Tariq Kazemi, co-founder of BLD BRO, added: “For most people, the fear of hair loss is far worse than actually being bald.

“I understand this from personal experience; when you lose your hair, you feel like you’re losing your attractiveness, your mojo, your confidence,” Kazemi says. “But when you finally accept being bald, that all disappears; the anxiety and problems fade away. You realise that being bald is actually quite good; no haircuts, no bad hair days and no stress around hair loss, because you’ve already taken control of the situation.”

And of course, you can always make up for a lack of hair on top of your head, by spending more time on your facial hair. You can read our complete guide to beard styles for men here.

The Best Hair Care Products for Men’s Hair Loss

Image: Dyson

Dyson Amino™ leave-in scalp bubble treatment

What it does: A leave in-scalp bubble treatment designed to help protect, hydrate, and strengthen all scalp and hair types. The formula is clinically proven to help minimise hair loss by 63% and reduces excess oils by 62%, offering immediate relief while shielding against environmental stressors. With Dyson farm-grown barley and skincare-grade ingredients, it’s a breakthrough in scalp barrier support and anti-ageing care.

A leave in-scalp bubble treatment designed to help protect, hydrate, and strengthen all scalp and hair types. The formula is clinically proven to help minimise hair loss by 63% and reduces excess oils by 62%, offering immediate relief while shielding against environmental stressors. With Dyson farm-grown barley and skincare-grade ingredients, it’s a breakthrough in scalp barrier support and anti-ageing care. Price: AUD $85

Image: Monpure

MONPURE Ceramide Complex Bond Repair Conditioner

What it does: Although this is best used in the “during phase” as it helps strengthen hair bonds, it is perfect for all phases as it is infused with hair-loving ingredients and ones to nourish the scalp including Amino Acids and Argan Oil.

Although this is best used in the “during phase” as it helps strengthen hair bonds, it is perfect for all phases as it is infused with hair-loving ingredients and ones to nourish the scalp including Amino Acids and Argan Oil. Price: AUD $80

Image: Geilly Green

Gielly Green The One for SCALPS

What it does: This is the perfect serum that can help smooth and add moisture to scalps, particularly if you are bald. This scalp treatment serum clears blocked follicles and has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe redness and dryness.

This is the perfect serum that can help smooth and add moisture to scalps, particularly if you are bald. This scalp treatment serum clears blocked follicles and has anti-inflammatory properties to soothe redness and dryness. Price: AUD $90

Image: Dr Jart+

Dr.Jart+ Every Sun Day™ Ultra-Sheer Priming Sunscreen Stick

What it does: Whatever the weather, keeping the skin on your scalp protected from the UV rays should be a non-negotiable but is an area often left forgotten. With a high SPF, this sunscreen can be dabbed on the head and is invisible so won’t leave streaky marks. It is also infused with hyaluronic acid so will go to work moisturising and keeping the skin soft.

Whatever the weather, keeping the skin on your scalp protected from the UV rays should be a non-negotiable but is an area often left forgotten. With a high SPF, this sunscreen can be dabbed on the head and is invisible so won’t leave streaky marks. It is also infused with hyaluronic acid so will go to work moisturising and keeping the skin soft. Price: AUD $30

BLD BRO Daily 30 | SPF 30 Matte Gel Moisturiser for Bald Heads

What it does: A moisturiser designed specifically for bald men that provides SPF and helps soften the scalp.

A moisturiser designed specifically for bald men that provides SPF and helps soften the scalp. Price: AUD $55

BLD BRO Night | Anti-Aging, Restorative Hydrator