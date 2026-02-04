Why Dyson’s Latest Hair Product is Moving Beyond Tech

By Elliot Nash - News Published: 4 Feb 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 5 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

Breakfast at Bather’s Pavilion isn’t where you expect to hear a serious conversation about scalp health. Especially when you’re the only bloke in the room, surrounded by beauty editors, green juices, and talk of moisture barriers. But breakfast has always been framed as the most important meal of the day, and in Dyson’s view, scalp health plays a similar role when it comes to hair.

Dyson wasn’t there to show off a new piece of hardware. Instead, it was unveiling Amino, a leave-in scalp treatment and the latest addition to its range of hair formulations and treatments.

On the surface, it looks like just another product for the bathroom shelf. After a healthy dose of eggs Benedict and a few minutes of having it explained by the people who build and study this stuff for a living, it becomes clear it’s addressing something more basic: even the best hair tech can only do so much if the foundations aren’t right. And that’s the point.

Dyson Amino shown alongside the Supersonic Nural hair dryer | Image: Dyson

Hair tech has limits

Dyson has already pushed its hair tools about as far as hardware can go. Smart heat control. Sensors that react in real time. Airflow that’s been obsessively engineered. They protect hair, improve how it behaves, and make styling less damaging.

But they still only work on the hair you already have.

When we asked one of Dyson’s engineers how a product like Amino fits alongside their tools, the answer was straightforward.

Dyson makes impressive hair care tech. But tools can’t calm an irritated scalp. They can’t manage excess oil. And they can’t do much if the scalp is inflamed, unbalanced, or struggling to do its job properly.

So while Dyson will always keep refining its tools, the focus here has shifted to the source.

Why scalp health is the bottleneck

That thinking was reinforced by Chelcey Salinger, an IAT-certified trichologist, who pointed out that many hair issues don’t actually start with hair at all. They start at the follicle.

Inflammation around the follicle, known as perifollicular inflammation, makes healthy growth harder. Hair can thin, growth can slow, and results from other treatments can fall short if the scalp itself isn’t settled first.

It’s often overlooked, but it explains why so many hair care routines don’t deliver what people expect. If the scalp isn’t in good shape, everything built on top of it is compromised.

Dyson Amino paired with the Supersonic Nural hair dryer | Image: Dyson

What Amino is designed to do

That’s why Amino exists. Dyson now approaches hair care as a system, with different products handling different parts of the job. Styling products focus on control and protection. Conditioning products help maintain hair health. Scalp care looks after the part everything else depends on.

Amino is the latest addition to Dyson’s hair care routine. It’s designed to hydrate, protect, and strengthen the scalp, while helping manage issues like excess oil and irritation that can get in the way of healthy growth. Dyson says it can help reduce hair fall by up to 63 per cent with continued use, alongside improvements in oil balance and overall scalp condition.

Within Dyson’s formulation lineup, it sits alongside Chitosan for styling and Omega for conditioning, each handling a specific stage of hair care rather than trying to do everything at once.

That’s also where Dyson’s hair dryers still matter. Tools like the Dyson Supersonic Nural are designed to protect the scalp during styling, managing heat and airflow to reduce damage while you dry. It’s a smart layer of protection, but it only works in the moment.

Amino picks up where a hair dryer can’t, looking after the scalp before and after styling, dealing with oil balance, inflammation, and overall scalp condition in a way a tool simply can’t.

Together, it’s a routine focused on improving the conditions hair grows in, not just how it looks.

Close-up of the Dyson Amino precision nozzle for targeted scalp application | Image: Dyson

Why texture matters

Amino starts as a light foam and settles into a serum once it’s applied. There’s no greasy finish, no heavy residue, and nothing that leaves your hair looking weighed down. It feels comfortable from the first use.

It can be used on wet or dry hair, making it easy to fit into an existing routine rather than forcing you to rethink how you style and look after your hair. That matters because many scalp treatments fail for a simple reason: people stop using them. Heavy textures and awkward application make consistency hard to maintain.

Amino feels designed to avoid that problem. It’s low-friction, easy to live with, and built for steady, long-term use.

How much for scalp health

Amino is priced at $85 for a 75ml bottle, with refills available for $75. That puts it above most supermarket scalp treatments, but in line with premium salon products and well below the ongoing cost of prescription-based options. The refill option also makes it clear this is meant to be used consistently, not trialled once and forgotten.

The Dyson Amino leave-in scalp bubble treatment is available to buy from Dyson Demo stores, dyson.com.au and select retailers.