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2026 rolex green room at the oscars 6
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Inside the Rolex Oscars Greenroom

Ben McKimm
By Ben McKimm - News

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Readtime: 3 min

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  • Rolex hosts the Oscars Greenroom for the 10th consecutive year.
  • The space celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Rolex Oyster.
  • Design inspired by the gold-and-green Rolex Daytona ref. 126508.
  • Ambient lighting mimics the volatility of the watch’s vibrant dial.
  • Sustainable architecture features curated portraits of legendary Oscar film stars.

The 98th Oscars are here, and it’s Rolex’s 10th year as host of the private sanctuary located just off the main Dolby Theatre stage, otherwise known as the “Greenroom.”

To celebrate its role as a supporter of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the luxury watch brand is letting presenters, nominees, and winners unwind during the broadcast in a green-velvet abode with plenty of brushed-metal champagne gold.

It’s all designed to commemorate the 100th anniversary (1926) of the iconic Rolex Oyster, which was the world’s first waterproof watch.

Rolex on f2 background
Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ref. 126508 | Image: Supplied / Rolex

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona ref. 126508 Key Specifications

  • Price: AUD$88,100
  • Case: Oyster case, 40 mm, 18 ct yellow gold
  • Bezel: Fixed 18 ct yellow gold bezel with engraved tachymetric scale
  • Dial: Bright green and golden dial with spray-coated counters and Chromalight display
  • Movement: Perpetual, mechanical chronograph, self-winding
  • Calibre: Rolex manufacture calibre 4131, rated at -2/+2 sec/day after casing
  • Power Reserve: Approximately 72 hours
  • Water Resistance: 100 metres / 330 feet
  • Bracelet: Oyster bracelet in 18 ct yellow gold, with Oysterlock safety clasp and Easylink

The 2026 Oscars Greenroom is a replica of the legendary Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona. Specifically, the Rolex Daytona reference 126508 in a gold-and-green hue. Nicknamed the “John Mayer Daytona 2.0,” it features a green dial, golden counters, a tachymetric bezel, and, of course, an Oyster bracelet. The room is designed around the watch, with ambient lighting specifically calibrated to showcase the dial’s coloured volatility. While it reads almost black in shadow, it changes to a vibrant green haze under precise spotlights.

It’s one of our favourite Daytona references, with a set of new yellow-printed subdial rings that pull the aesthetic away from modern ceramics we’ve seen the brand release in recent years. The hyper-rare 1990/1991 ref. 16528 “Chairman” dials are the most obvious calling cards, grounding this year’s Oscars room in a distinctly late-70s/early-90s vintage.

While we’re unsure what drinks will be served inside—let’s assume Dom Pérignon—we do know that the walls of the Rolex Greenroom feature a curated selection of portraits showcasing the greatest stars of Oscar’s history. Finally, the room’s architecture is consciously reused year after year to echo Rolex’s commitment to sustainability.

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2026 Rolex Green Room at the Oscars | Image: Supplied / Rolex
2026 rolex green room at the oscars 4
2026 Rolex Green Room at the Oscars | Image: Supplied / Rolex
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2026 Rolex Green Room at the Oscars | Image: Supplied / Rolex
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2026 Rolex Green Room at the Oscars | Image: Supplied / Rolex

Rolex has always been understated in its support of key institutions, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is high on its list.

The brand also supports The Film Foundation, the United Kingdom’s National Film and Television School, Film at Lincoln Center, the Toronto International Film Festival Tribute Awards, Pingyao International Film Festival and the Sundance Institute Feature Film Program.

With five cinema Testimonees: James Cameron, Martin Scorsese, Jia Zhang-Ke, Leonardo DiCaprio and Zendaya, the future of Rolex, the arts, and the Oscars will only get stronger.

Learn more at Rolex
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2026 Rolex Green Room at the Oscars | Image: Supplied / Rolex
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2026 Rolex Green Room at the Oscars | Image: Supplied / Rolex

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Ben McKimm

Journalist - Automotive & Tech

Ben McKimm

Ben lives in Sydney, Australia. He has a Bachelor's Degree (Media, Technology and the Law) from Macquarie University (2020). Outside of his studies, he has spent the last decade heavily involved in the automotive, technology and fashion world. Turning his ...

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