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Complete guide to rolex nicknames 1
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The Complete Guide to Rolex Nicknames, From Pepsi to Pandas and Presidents

Elliot Nash
By Elliot Nash - Guide

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Readtime: 13 min

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Rolex has no shortage of iconic watches. The Submariner. The Daytona. The GMT-Master II. Maybe even the Land-Dweller (one day). But it’s the nicknames that help them catch the popular imagination. The ones collectors come up with, pass around, and eventually treat as if they were official all along.

When something like the GMT-Master II “Pepsi” disappears, it’s not the reference number anyone talks about. It’s the name. Born from simple observations like a colour, dial, or small detail, if a nickname sticks, it becomes the shorthand watch lovers use.

Here’s how they all came to be.

The Big Three

Some Rolex nicknames stick. Others take on a life of their own.

This is the group that did both. The names you hear, even if you’re not deep into watches, the ones that have outgrown their reference numbers and become a byword for desirability and collectibility.

Rolex pepsi
Rolex GMT-Master II “Pepsi” | Image: Supplied

The “Pepsi” – Rolex GMT-Master / GMT-Master II (Refs. 6542, 1675, 16710, 116710BLRO, 126710BLRO, 126719BLRO)

Why is it called “Pepsi”?
Because the bezel uses the same red-and-blue split as the Pepsi logo. It’s honestly that simple.

Originally developed in the 1950s for Pan Am pilots, the colours weren’t about branding; they were about legibility. Red tracked daytime hours, blue covered night, making a second time zone easier to read at a glance. The early Bakelite bezels didn’t last long before Rolex moved to aluminium and, eventually, ceramic inserts.

It’s one of the rare cases where the practical solution ended up becoming the entire identity, and now that modern versions have been pulled, the Pepsi name has never had more cachet.

Rolex GMT-Master II Pepsi with red and blue bezel on a wrist wearing a plaid suit.
Rolex GMT-Master II “Pepsi” | Image: Supplied

Pepsi – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 126710BLRO (steel), 126719BLRO (white gold)
  • Case Size: 40mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3285
  • Notable Feature: Red and blue Cerachrom bezel with dual-time GMT function

Related: Every Rolex Model Quietly Discontinued in 2026

Rolex Daytona watch with black leather strap, featuring a white dial and black subdials, resting on a leather surface.
Rolex “Paul Newman” Daytona

The “Paul Newman” – Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (Ref. 6239, “Exotic Dial”)

Why is it called “Paul Newman”?
Because Paul Newman wore one, and that was enough.

The watch itself is defined by its “exotic dial”, with contrasting sub-dials, square markers and a slightly offbeat typeface that didn’t exactly fly off shelves at the time. It was only after Newman was repeatedly photographed wearing his that collectors started paying attention.

Rolex rarely needs help selling a watch, but it doesn’t hurt to have Paul Newman on your side.

Paul Newman wearing Rolex Daytona on Sunday Times magazine cover, hand on face, thoughtful expression.
Paul Newman with his Daytona on the Sunday Times | Image: Rolex Magazine

Paul Newman – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 6239
  • Case Size: 37mm
  • Movement: Valjoux 72 (manual-wind)
  • Notable Feature: “Exotic” dial with contrasting sub-dials and Art Deco markers

Related: Every New Rolex Watch for 2026, Ranked

Rolex Submariner Hulk with green dial and bezel, silver bracelet, and date display on a white background.
Rolex Submariner Date “Hulk” | Image: Rolex

The “Hulk” – Rolex Submariner Date (Ref. 116610LV)

Why is it called the “Hulk”?
Because it’s big, green, and not exactly subtle.

Launched in 2010, the Hulk took the anniversary Submariner idea and made it angry, pairing a green dial with a matching ceramic bezel and a chunkier case profile.

Much like the big green guy himself, not everyone was drawn towards this variation. But once it was discontinued, everyone wanted it.

Considering the “Pepsi” and other beverage banners in this list, it’s a wonder why this wasn’t called “Mountain Dew”.

Rolex Hulk Submariner 116610LV green dial with luminescent markers and silver hands.
A closer look at the Hulk’s classic green dial. | Image: Rolex

Hulk – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 116610LV
  • Case Size: 40mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3135
  • Notable Feature: Green dial and green ceramic bezel

The Characters & Icons

If the early Rolex nicknames came from function, this next group comes from familiarity. These are the modern Rolexes that didn’t take decades to earn a name.

Rolex gmt master ii ref 116710blnr 126710blnr batman batgirl
The Rolex GMT-Master II “Batman” | Image: Supplied

The “Batman” & “Batgirl” – Rolex GMT-Master II (Ref. 116710BLNR, 126710BLNR)

Why is it called “Batman”?
Because the black-and-blue bezel matches the Dark Knight’s colour scheme.

First introduced in 2013, the BLNR marked the first time Rolex produced a two-tone ceramic bezel, pairing black and blue in a way that felt more contemporary than the older aluminium inserts. It was a technical and design flex on par with Wayne Enterprises, but even Batman doesn’t work alone.

The “Batgirl” came later, when Rolex moved the same watch onto a Jubilee bracelet – same bezel, same reference family, just kicking ass in a different way.

Batman / Batgirl – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 116710BLNR126710BLNR
  • Case Size: 40mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3285
  • Notable Feature: Black and blue ceramic bezel (first of its kind)
Rolex Submariner "Kermit"
Rolex Submariner Date “Kermit” | Image: Supplied

The “Kermit” – Rolex Submariner Date (Ref. 16610LV)

Why is it called “Kermit”?
Because of the green bezel paired with a black dial, a look that just happens to line up with everyone’s favourite frog.

It’s not easy being green, but a Rolex certainly helps. Released in 2003 to mark the Submariner’s 50th anniversary, the Kermit was the first time Rolex introduced green into the Sub line. Long before the Hulk, this green fellow stuck to the traditional formula with an aluminium bezel, with the colour acting as an accent rather than taking over the whole watch.

Kermit – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 16610LV
  • Case Size: 40mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3135
  • Notable Feature: Green aluminium bezel with black dial
The starbucks – rolex submariner date ref 126610lv
Rolex Submariner “Starbucks” | Image: Supplied

The “Starbucks” – Rolex Submariner Date (Ref. 126610LV)

Why is it called “Starbucks”?
Because of the green-and-black colour combo, which collectors quickly tied back to the coffee chain’s branding.

The Starbucks is effectively the modern continuation of the Kermit, swapping the aluminium bezel for green Cerachrom ceramic and moving to the updated 41mm Submariner case. It’s sharper, more durable, and unmistakably Rolex – just a shame about the quality of the coffee.

Starbucks – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 126610LV
  • Case Size: 41mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3235
  • Notable Feature: Green ceramic bezel with updated Submariner case

The Drinks Cabinet (and a Bear)

Some of the most enduring Rolex nicknames come from the simplest place possible. Put two colours next to each other long enough, and someone will eventually name it after something they recognise.

The coke – rolex gmt master ii ref 16710
Rolex GMT-Master II “Coke” | Image: Christie’s

The “Coke” – Rolex GMT-Master II (Ref. 16710)

Why is it called “Coke”?
Because the bezel pairs black and red, the same colours used by Coca-Cola. Like the Pepsi, it’s the simple associations that work best.

Introduced as a variation of the GMT-Master II, the Coke offered a slightly more understated alternative to the brighter Pepsi, while still keeping the same day-night functionality. Unlike its blue-and-red siblings, it never quite made the jump to ceramic, remaining tied to the aluminium bezel era.

Coke – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 16710
  • Case Size: 40mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3185 / 3186
  • Notable Feature: Black and red aluminium bezel
Rolex GMT-Master II Root Beer
Rolex GMT-Master II “Root Beer” | Image: Supplied

The “Root Beer” – Rolex GMT-Master / GMT-Master II (Refs. 1675/3, 16753, 16713, 126711CHNR)

Why is it called “Root Beer”?
Because of the brown-and-gold colour palette, which resembles the soft drink’s distinctive tone.

Early versions leaned heavily into that warm, almost faded brown aesthetic, often paired with flit details and what collectors now refer to as “nipple dials”. How quaint. The modern take, particularly Ref. 126711CHNR brings Everose gold and ceramic into the mix, sharpening the look without losing the identity.

Root Beer – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 126711CHNR
  • Case Size: 40mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3285
  • Notable Feature: Brown and black ceramic bezel with Everose gold
Rolex sprite
Rolex GMT-Master II “Sprite” | Image: Supplied

The “Sprite” – Rolex GMT-Master II (Ref. 126720VTNR)

Why is it called “Sprite”?
Because of the green and black bezel, a combination that didn’t take long for collectors to link back to the soft drink.

Released in 2022, the Sprite stands out for more than just its colours. It’s a “destro” GMT, meaning the crown and date window are positioned on the left-hand side, a first for Rolex in this category.

Sprite – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 126720VTNR
  • Case Size: 40mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3285
  • Notable Feature: Left-handed “destro” GMT layout
The panda – rolex cosmograph daytona ref 116500ln 126500ln
Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Panda” | Image: Supplied.

The “Panda” – Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (Ref. 116500LN)

Why is it called “Panda”?
Because of the white dial with black sub-dials, which resembles a panda’s face.

The layout itself isn’t unique to Rolex – there are a lot of Pandas out there – but the execution here has made it one of the most sought-after Daytona configurations. Clean, high contrast, and easy to read, it taps into a design language that feels timeless rather than trend-driven.

Panda – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 116500LN
  • Case Size: 40mm
  • Movement: Calibre 4130
  • Notable Feature: White dial with black sub-dials

The Pop Culture Influence

Some Rolex nicknames come from colour. Others come from somewhere less predictable, pulled from cartoons, film and occasionally, pure myth.

Smurf – rolex submariner date ref 116619lb
Rolex Submariner Date “Smurf” | Image: Supplied.

The “Smurf” – Rolex Submariner Date (Ref. 116619LB)

Why is it called “Smurf”?
Because of the bright blue dial and bezel, paired with a white gold case that gives it a slightly lighter, almost playful look.

Released in 2008, the Smurf was the first Submariner in solid white gold, a significant shift for a watch that had built its reputation as a no-nonsense tool. The flat blue dial and matching bezel pushed it even further away from its utilitarian roots.

It’s a serious dive watch, executed in precious metal, with a nickname that doesn’t take itself seriously at all.

Smurf – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 116619LB
  • Case Size: 40mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3135
  • Notable Feature: White gold case with blue dial and bezel
White gold submariner cookie monster ref 126619
Rolex Submariner Date “Cookie Monster” | Image: Supplied

Why is it called “Cookie Monster”?
Because the blue bezel paired with a black dial loosely (very loosely, let’s face it) matches the look of the Sesame Street character.

The Cookie Monster is effectively the modern evolution of the Smurf, keeping the white gold case but switching to a black dial for a more traditional Submariner look. It feels slightly more restrained, at least by comparison, which is strange for a watch named after the cookie-obsessed puppet.

  • Reference: 126619LB
  • Case Size: 41mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3235
  • Notable Feature: Blue bezel with black dial in white gold
James cameron – rolex deepsea sea dweller ref 116660
Rolex Deepsea Sea-Dweller “James Cameron” | Image: Supplied

The “James Cameron” – Rolex Deepsea Sea-Dweller (Ref. 116660 “D-Blue”, 136660 “updated”)

Why is it called the “James Cameron”?
Because the dial was created to commemorate James Cameron’s Deepsea Challenge expedition.

The D-Blue dial fades from bright blue to deep black, mirroring the descent Cameron made to the bottom of the Mariana Trench. It’s one of the few Rolex nicknames with a direct, official connection to a real-world event, rather than something assigned by collectors after the fact.

James Cameron – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 126660
  • Case Size: 44mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3235
  • Notable Feature: D-Blue gradient dial inspired by deep-sea descent
Steve mcqueen – rolex explorer ii ref 1655
Rolex Explorer II “Steve McQueen” | Image: Supplied

The “Steve McQueen” – Rolex Explorer II (Ref. 1655)

Why is it called the “Steve McQueen”?
Because collectors linked it to Steve McQueen, even though he never actually wore one.

The watch itself is better known among enthusiasts as the “Freccione”, thanks to its oversized orange 24-hour hand. It was designed as a practical tool for cave explorers and polar expeditions, not Hollywood.

That hasn’t stopped the nickname from sticking. If anything, it proves how little control Rolex – or any brand for that matter – has over these things once the market decides what a watch should be called.

Steve McQueen – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 1655
  • Case Size: 39mm
  • Movement: Calibre 1575
  • Notable Feature: Large orange 24-hour hand (“Freccione”)

The Credibility Builders and “Insider” Icons

Not every Rolex nickname is loud. Some live a bit deeper in the catalogue, picked up by collectors rather than pushed into the spotlight.

The president – rolex day date ref 6510 1803 18238 118238 and others
Rolex Day-Date “President” | Image: Supplied

The “President” – Rolex Day-Date (Ref. 6510, 1803, 18238, 118238 and others)

Why is it called the “President”?
Because of the semi-circular three-link bracelet design, which Rolex itself named the President bracelet.

Introduced in 1956, alongside the Day-Date, the bracelet quickly became associated with world leaders, most notably US President Lyndon B. Johnson. Over time, the nickname shifted from LBJ and the bracelet to the watch itself.

It’s one of the few cases where Rolex started the naming, and the market actually stuck with it.

President – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 128238 (modern example)
  • Case Size: 36mm / 40mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3255
  • Notable Feature: President bracelet with day-date complication
The polar – rolex explorer ii white dial variants ref 16550 16570 216570 226570
Rolex Explorer II “Polar” | Image: Supplied

The “Polar” – Rolex Explorer II, White Dial Variants (Ref. 16550, 16570, 216570, 226570)

Why is it called “Polar”?
Because of the stark white dial, designed for maximum legibility in low-light and extreme environments.

The Explorer II has always been one of Rolex’s more practical watches, built for cave explorers, mountaineers and anyone working without a clear day-night cycle. The white dial became the defining look, offering contrast that’s hard to beat in real-world use.

Polar – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 226570
  • Case Size: 42mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3285
  • Notable Feature: White dial with high-contrast legibility
The john player special – rolex daytona ref 6241
Rolex Daytona “John Player Special” | Image: Sotheby’s

The “John Player Special” – Rolex Daytona (Ref. 6241)

Why is it called “John Player Special”?
Because of the black and gold colour scheme, which mirrors the livery of the Lotus F1 Team sponsored by John Player Special.

This is one of the more niche nicknames, tied to a specific era of motorsport rather than a broad cultural reference. The contrast between the black dial and gold accents gives it a sharper, more aggressive look than most Daytonas of the time.

John Player Special – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 6241
  • Case Size: 37mm
  • Movement: Valjoux 722 (manual-wind)
  • Notable Feature: Black and gold “exotic” dial
Fat lady – rolex gmt master ii ref 16760
Rolex GMT-Master II “Fat Lady” | Image: Sotheby’s

The “Fat Lady” – Rolex GMT-Master II (Ref. 16760)

Why is it called the “Fat Lady”?
Because of its noticeably thicker case compared to earlier GMT-Master models.

Introduced in the early 1980s, Ref. 16760 was the first GMT-Master II, bringing an independently adjustable hour hand (a new level of functionality) to the line. The added movement required a larger case, which didn’t go unnoticed, even if you can’t hear her singing.

Fat Lady – Key Specs:

  • Reference: 16760
  • Case Size: 40mm
  • Movement: Calibre 3085
  • Notable Feature: First GMT-Master II with thicker case

Rolex Nicknames at a Glance

NicknameOfficial ModelKey Reference(s)Defining Characteristic
PepsiGMT-Master / II126710BLRO (and others)Red and blue bezel insert
Paul NewmanCosmograph Daytona6239 (Exotic Dial)Art Deco-style sub-dials and typeface
HulkSubmariner Date116610LVGreen dial and green ceramic bezel
BatmanGMT-Master II116710BLNRBlack and blue ceramic bezel (Oyster bracelet)
BatgirlGMT-Master II126710BLNRBlack and blue ceramic bezel (Jubilee bracelet)
KermitSubmariner Date16610LVGreen aluminium bezel with black dial
StarbucksSubmariner Date126610LVGreen ceramic bezel with black dial (41mm)
CokeGMT-Master II16710Black and red bezel insert
Root BeerGMT-Master / II126711CHNR (Modern)Brown and black/gold colour scheme
SpriteGMT-Master II126720VTNRGreen and black bezel; Left-handed crown
PandaCosmograph Daytona126500LNWhite dial with black sub-dials
SmurfSubmariner Date116619LBBlue dial/bezel; Solid white gold case
Cookie MonsterSubmariner Date126619LBBlue bezel/black dial; White gold case
James CameronDeepsea126660 (and others)Blue-to-black gradient “D-Blue” dial
Steve McQueenExplorer II1655Large orange GMT hand (the “Freccione”)
PresidentDay-Date128238 (and others)Semi-circular three-link “President” bracelet
PolarExplorer II226570 (and others)Stark white dial with high-contrast markers
John Player SpecialDaytona6241Black and gold racing-inspired livery
Fat LadyGMT-Master II16760Thicker case profile (the first GMT-Master II)
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Elliot Nash

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Elliot Nash

Elliot Nash is a Sydney-based freelance writer covering tech, design, and modern life for Man of Many. He focuses on practical insight over hype, with an eye for how products and ideas actually fit into everyday use.

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