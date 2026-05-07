The Complete Guide to Rolex Nicknames, From Pepsi to Pandas and Presidents

Rolex has no shortage of iconic watches. The Submariner. The Daytona. The GMT-Master II. Maybe even the Land-Dweller (one day). But it’s the nicknames that help them catch the popular imagination. The ones collectors come up with, pass around, and eventually treat as if they were official all along.

When something like the GMT-Master II “Pepsi” disappears, it’s not the reference number anyone talks about. It’s the name. Born from simple observations like a colour, dial, or small detail, if a nickname sticks, it becomes the shorthand watch lovers use.

Here’s how they all came to be.

The Big Three

Some Rolex nicknames stick. Others take on a life of their own.

This is the group that did both. The names you hear, even if you’re not deep into watches, the ones that have outgrown their reference numbers and become a byword for desirability and collectibility.

Rolex GMT-Master II “Pepsi” | Image: Supplied

The “Pepsi” – Rolex GMT-Master / GMT-Master II (Refs. 6542, 1675, 16710, 116710BLRO, 126710BLRO, 126719BLRO)

Why is it called “Pepsi”?

Because the bezel uses the same red-and-blue split as the Pepsi logo. It’s honestly that simple.

Originally developed in the 1950s for Pan Am pilots, the colours weren’t about branding; they were about legibility. Red tracked daytime hours, blue covered night, making a second time zone easier to read at a glance. The early Bakelite bezels didn’t last long before Rolex moved to aluminium and, eventually, ceramic inserts.

It’s one of the rare cases where the practical solution ended up becoming the entire identity, and now that modern versions have been pulled, the Pepsi name has never had more cachet.

Rolex GMT-Master II “Pepsi” | Image: Supplied

Pepsi – Key Specs:

Reference: 126710BLRO (steel), 126719BLRO (white gold)

126710BLRO (steel), 126719BLRO (white gold) Case Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Calibre 3285

Calibre 3285 Notable Feature: Red and blue Cerachrom bezel with dual-time GMT function

Related: Every Rolex Model Quietly Discontinued in 2026

Rolex “Paul Newman” Daytona

The “Paul Newman” – Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (Ref. 6239, “Exotic Dial”)

Why is it called “Paul Newman”?

Because Paul Newman wore one, and that was enough.

The watch itself is defined by its “exotic dial”, with contrasting sub-dials, square markers and a slightly offbeat typeface that didn’t exactly fly off shelves at the time. It was only after Newman was repeatedly photographed wearing his that collectors started paying attention.

Rolex rarely needs help selling a watch, but it doesn’t hurt to have Paul Newman on your side.

Paul Newman with his Daytona on the Sunday Times | Image: Rolex Magazine

Paul Newman – Key Specs:

Reference: 6239

6239 Case Size: 37mm

37mm Movement: Valjoux 72 (manual-wind)

Valjoux 72 (manual-wind) Notable Feature: “Exotic” dial with contrasting sub-dials and Art Deco markers

Related: Every New Rolex Watch for 2026, Ranked

Rolex Submariner Date “Hulk” | Image: Rolex

Why is it called the “Hulk”?

Because it’s big, green, and not exactly subtle.

Launched in 2010, the Hulk took the anniversary Submariner idea and made it angry, pairing a green dial with a matching ceramic bezel and a chunkier case profile.

Much like the big green guy himself, not everyone was drawn towards this variation. But once it was discontinued, everyone wanted it.

Considering the “Pepsi” and other beverage banners in this list, it’s a wonder why this wasn’t called “Mountain Dew”.

A closer look at the Hulk’s classic green dial. | Image: Rolex

Hulk – Key Specs:

Reference: 116610LV

116610LV Case Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Calibre 3135

Calibre 3135 Notable Feature: Green dial and green ceramic bezel

The Characters & Icons

If the early Rolex nicknames came from function, this next group comes from familiarity. These are the modern Rolexes that didn’t take decades to earn a name.

The Rolex GMT-Master II “Batman” | Image: Supplied

The “Batman” & “Batgirl” – Rolex GMT-Master II (Ref. 116710BLNR, 126710BLNR)

Why is it called “Batman”?

Because the black-and-blue bezel matches the Dark Knight’s colour scheme.

First introduced in 2013, the BLNR marked the first time Rolex produced a two-tone ceramic bezel, pairing black and blue in a way that felt more contemporary than the older aluminium inserts. It was a technical and design flex on par with Wayne Enterprises, but even Batman doesn’t work alone.

The “Batgirl” came later, when Rolex moved the same watch onto a Jubilee bracelet – same bezel, same reference family, just kicking ass in a different way.

Batman / Batgirl – Key Specs:

Reference: 116710BLNR126710BLNR

116710BLNR126710BLNR Case Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Calibre 3285

Calibre 3285 Notable Feature: Black and blue ceramic bezel (first of its kind)

Rolex Submariner Date “Kermit” | Image: Supplied

Why is it called “Kermit”?

Because of the green bezel paired with a black dial, a look that just happens to line up with everyone’s favourite frog.

It’s not easy being green, but a Rolex certainly helps. Released in 2003 to mark the Submariner’s 50th anniversary, the Kermit was the first time Rolex introduced green into the Sub line. Long before the Hulk, this green fellow stuck to the traditional formula with an aluminium bezel, with the colour acting as an accent rather than taking over the whole watch.

Kermit – Key Specs:

Reference: 16610LV

16610LV Case Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Calibre 3135

Calibre 3135 Notable Feature: Green aluminium bezel with black dial

Rolex Submariner “Starbucks” | Image: Supplied

Why is it called “Starbucks”?

Because of the green-and-black colour combo, which collectors quickly tied back to the coffee chain’s branding.

The Starbucks is effectively the modern continuation of the Kermit, swapping the aluminium bezel for green Cerachrom ceramic and moving to the updated 41mm Submariner case. It’s sharper, more durable, and unmistakably Rolex – just a shame about the quality of the coffee.

Starbucks – Key Specs:

Reference: 126610LV

126610LV Case Size: 41mm

41mm Movement: Calibre 3235

Calibre 3235 Notable Feature: Green ceramic bezel with updated Submariner case

The Drinks Cabinet (and a Bear)

Some of the most enduring Rolex nicknames come from the simplest place possible. Put two colours next to each other long enough, and someone will eventually name it after something they recognise.

Rolex GMT-Master II “Coke” | Image: Christie’s

The “Coke” – Rolex GMT-Master II (Ref. 16710)

Why is it called “Coke”?

Because the bezel pairs black and red, the same colours used by Coca-Cola. Like the Pepsi, it’s the simple associations that work best.

Introduced as a variation of the GMT-Master II, the Coke offered a slightly more understated alternative to the brighter Pepsi, while still keeping the same day-night functionality. Unlike its blue-and-red siblings, it never quite made the jump to ceramic, remaining tied to the aluminium bezel era.

Coke – Key Specs:

Reference: 16710

16710 Case Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Calibre 3185 / 3186

Calibre 3185 / 3186 Notable Feature: Black and red aluminium bezel

Rolex GMT-Master II “Root Beer” | Image: Supplied

The “Root Beer” – Rolex GMT-Master / GMT-Master II (Refs. 1675/3, 16753, 16713, 126711CHNR)

Why is it called “Root Beer”?

Because of the brown-and-gold colour palette, which resembles the soft drink’s distinctive tone.

Early versions leaned heavily into that warm, almost faded brown aesthetic, often paired with flit details and what collectors now refer to as “nipple dials”. How quaint. The modern take, particularly Ref. 126711CHNR brings Everose gold and ceramic into the mix, sharpening the look without losing the identity.

Root Beer – Key Specs:

Reference: 126711CHNR

126711CHNR Case Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Calibre 3285

Calibre 3285 Notable Feature: Brown and black ceramic bezel with Everose gold

Rolex GMT-Master II “Sprite” | Image: Supplied

The “Sprite” – Rolex GMT-Master II (Ref. 126720VTNR)

Why is it called “Sprite”?

Because of the green and black bezel, a combination that didn’t take long for collectors to link back to the soft drink.

Released in 2022, the Sprite stands out for more than just its colours. It’s a “destro” GMT, meaning the crown and date window are positioned on the left-hand side, a first for Rolex in this category.

Sprite – Key Specs:

Reference: 126720VTNR

126720VTNR Case Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Calibre 3285

Calibre 3285 Notable Feature: Left-handed “destro” GMT layout

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona “Panda” | Image: Supplied.

The “Panda” – Rolex Cosmograph Daytona (Ref. 116500LN)

Why is it called “Panda”?

Because of the white dial with black sub-dials, which resembles a panda’s face.

The layout itself isn’t unique to Rolex – there are a lot of Pandas out there – but the execution here has made it one of the most sought-after Daytona configurations. Clean, high contrast, and easy to read, it taps into a design language that feels timeless rather than trend-driven.

Panda – Key Specs:

Reference: 116500LN

116500LN Case Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Calibre 4130

Calibre 4130 Notable Feature: White dial with black sub-dials

The Pop Culture Influence

Some Rolex nicknames come from colour. Others come from somewhere less predictable, pulled from cartoons, film and occasionally, pure myth.

Rolex Submariner Date “Smurf” | Image: Supplied.

Why is it called “Smurf”?

Because of the bright blue dial and bezel, paired with a white gold case that gives it a slightly lighter, almost playful look.

Released in 2008, the Smurf was the first Submariner in solid white gold, a significant shift for a watch that had built its reputation as a no-nonsense tool. The flat blue dial and matching bezel pushed it even further away from its utilitarian roots.

It’s a serious dive watch, executed in precious metal, with a nickname that doesn’t take itself seriously at all.

Smurf – Key Specs:

Reference: 116619LB

116619LB Case Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Calibre 3135

Calibre 3135 Notable Feature: White gold case with blue dial and bezel

Rolex Submariner Date “Cookie Monster” | Image: Supplied

Why is it called “Cookie Monster”?

Because the blue bezel paired with a black dial loosely (very loosely, let’s face it) matches the look of the Sesame Street character.

The Cookie Monster is effectively the modern evolution of the Smurf, keeping the white gold case but switching to a black dial for a more traditional Submariner look. It feels slightly more restrained, at least by comparison, which is strange for a watch named after the cookie-obsessed puppet.

Cookie Monster – Key Specs:

Reference: 126619LB

126619LB Case Size: 41mm

41mm Movement: Calibre 3235

Calibre 3235 Notable Feature: Blue bezel with black dial in white gold

Rolex Deepsea Sea-Dweller “James Cameron” | Image: Supplied

Why is it called the “James Cameron”?

Because the dial was created to commemorate James Cameron’s Deepsea Challenge expedition.

The D-Blue dial fades from bright blue to deep black, mirroring the descent Cameron made to the bottom of the Mariana Trench. It’s one of the few Rolex nicknames with a direct, official connection to a real-world event, rather than something assigned by collectors after the fact.

James Cameron – Key Specs:

Reference: 126660

126660 Case Size: 44mm

44mm Movement: Calibre 3235

Calibre 3235 Notable Feature: D-Blue gradient dial inspired by deep-sea descent

Rolex Explorer II “Steve McQueen” | Image: Supplied

The “Steve McQueen” – Rolex Explorer II (Ref. 1655)

Why is it called the “Steve McQueen”?

Because collectors linked it to Steve McQueen, even though he never actually wore one.

The watch itself is better known among enthusiasts as the “Freccione”, thanks to its oversized orange 24-hour hand. It was designed as a practical tool for cave explorers and polar expeditions, not Hollywood.

That hasn’t stopped the nickname from sticking. If anything, it proves how little control Rolex – or any brand for that matter – has over these things once the market decides what a watch should be called.

Steve McQueen – Key Specs:

Reference: 1655

1655 Case Size: 39mm

39mm Movement: Calibre 1575

Calibre 1575 Notable Feature: Large orange 24-hour hand (“Freccione”)

The Credibility Builders and “Insider” Icons

Not every Rolex nickname is loud. Some live a bit deeper in the catalogue, picked up by collectors rather than pushed into the spotlight.

Rolex Day-Date “President” | Image: Supplied

Why is it called the “President”?

Because of the semi-circular three-link bracelet design, which Rolex itself named the President bracelet.

Introduced in 1956, alongside the Day-Date, the bracelet quickly became associated with world leaders, most notably US President Lyndon B. Johnson. Over time, the nickname shifted from LBJ and the bracelet to the watch itself.

It’s one of the few cases where Rolex started the naming, and the market actually stuck with it.

President – Key Specs:

Reference: 128238 (modern example)

128238 (modern example) Case Size: 36mm / 40mm

36mm / 40mm Movement: Calibre 3255

Calibre 3255 Notable Feature: President bracelet with day-date complication

Rolex Explorer II “Polar” | Image: Supplied

The “Polar” – Rolex Explorer II, White Dial Variants (Ref. 16550, 16570, 216570, 226570)

Why is it called “Polar”?

Because of the stark white dial, designed for maximum legibility in low-light and extreme environments.

The Explorer II has always been one of Rolex’s more practical watches, built for cave explorers, mountaineers and anyone working without a clear day-night cycle. The white dial became the defining look, offering contrast that’s hard to beat in real-world use.

Polar – Key Specs:

Reference: 226570

226570 Case Size: 42mm

42mm Movement: Calibre 3285

Calibre 3285 Notable Feature: White dial with high-contrast legibility

Rolex Daytona “John Player Special” | Image: Sotheby’s

The “John Player Special” – Rolex Daytona (Ref. 6241)

Why is it called “John Player Special”?

Because of the black and gold colour scheme, which mirrors the livery of the Lotus F1 Team sponsored by John Player Special.

This is one of the more niche nicknames, tied to a specific era of motorsport rather than a broad cultural reference. The contrast between the black dial and gold accents gives it a sharper, more aggressive look than most Daytonas of the time.

John Player Special – Key Specs:

Reference: 6241

6241 Case Size: 37mm

37mm Movement: Valjoux 722 (manual-wind)

Valjoux 722 (manual-wind) Notable Feature: Black and gold “exotic” dial

Rolex GMT-Master II “Fat Lady” | Image: Sotheby’s

The “Fat Lady” – Rolex GMT-Master II (Ref. 16760)

Why is it called the “Fat Lady”?

Because of its noticeably thicker case compared to earlier GMT-Master models.

Introduced in the early 1980s, Ref. 16760 was the first GMT-Master II, bringing an independently adjustable hour hand (a new level of functionality) to the line. The added movement required a larger case, which didn’t go unnoticed, even if you can’t hear her singing.

Fat Lady – Key Specs:

Reference: 16760

16760 Case Size: 40mm

40mm Movement: Calibre 3085

Calibre 3085 Notable Feature: First GMT-Master II with thicker case

Rolex Nicknames at a Glance