56 Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

No two mums are the same, which is exactly why we’ve packed our Mother’s Day Gift Guide with a little bit of everything. Chosen by our editors, you’ll find thoughtful picks across tech, beauty, fashion, food, wellness and a few well-earned luxuries, from standout splurges to practical gifts she’ll use every day.

With Mother’s Day in Australia landing on Sunday, 10 May 2026, now is the time to get organised.

Some items are available in limited supply, and shipping deadlines have a habit of sneaking up when you least need them to. Let’s get into the gifts.

How We Picked This List

This guide is curated by the Man of Many editorial team, drawing on years of testing products across tech, fashion, beauty, food, fitness and home. We deliberately mix categories and price points so you’ll find something that fits whoever you’re shopping for, whether that’s a new mum, a tech-curious mum, a wellness-obsessed mum, or the mum who already has everything.

Where we’ve personally tested a product, we’ve linked through to our full hands-on review so you can see how it performed in real use. Every item has been checked for Australian availability, with retailer links going direct to the brand or a trusted local stockist. We update the guide each year and keep last-checked pricing visible so you’re never blindsided at checkout.

Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas at a Glance

Highlights from our list include the following options:

Now you’ve read our favourites, let’s check out the complete list. From the beautiful to the practical, the sublime to the ridiculous – we’ve got every angle covered.

The 2026 Man of Many Mother’s Day Gift Guide

LG CineBeam Q | Image: LG

1. LG CineBeam Q

In partnership with LG

Price: AUD$1,199

Some gifts make life easier. Others make life feel bigger.



This Mother’s Day, give mum more ways to enjoy the moments she loves – whether that’s turning her own room into her own private cinema, following a yoga class in the sunroom, bringing her art to life on a bigger canvas, or setting the mood for an at-home Pilates or dance session, the LG CineBeam Q is the perfect gift. This stylish, compact, and beautifully simple to use projector will empower her to transform any space into an experience worth sharing, or keeping all to herself.



With a viewing surface up to a massive 120 inches, mum can enjoy everything from Hollywood blockbusters and arthouse favourites to wellness classes, creative tutorials or family photo slideshows in stunning 4K UHD. Plus, with LG’s latest update to its projector offering delivering a powerful 600 ANSI Lumens of brightness (20 per cent more than its predecessor), she’s guaranteed a super-immersive viewing experience wherever she goes.



In addition to this heightened brightness, the CineBeam Q delivers accurate and vibrant colour representation, while its 450,000:1 contrast ratio ensures incredible detail with deep blacks and vibrant highlights. All of this comes via a sleek, minimalist form factor that’s portable and innovative, boasting a handy rotating handle that doubles as a stand. As such, Mum can enjoy 4K-resolution content on any surface she likes, from walls (inside and out) to screens and even ceilings.

For movie nights. For me-time. For movement. For making. LG’s CineBeam Q is the ultimate gift that helps your loving mum make more of every moment this Mother’s Day.

2. FERM Subscription

For the mother who has everything, including digestive issues. We all know our mums work incredibly hard and often put themselves – and their health – last. We’ve been on the GUT+ blend for several months, our full FERM Wellness GUT+ Digest review has the day-to-day verdict.

This Mother’s Day, FERM is offering a limited-time discounted annual subscription to help relieve bloating and digestive discomfort while supporting long-term gut health – making it easier for mums to address symptoms they’ve been putting off or stay consistent with a daily gut health routine.

Give the gift of a daily gut health ritual. FERM’s GUT+ Digest annual subscription is available at 25% off – $59.96 per month (normally $79.95), billed monthly over a 12-month plan. That’s a total annual saving of $239.85, equivalent to a three-month supply. Available exclusively via the FERM website throughout May.*

“Phoebe Pours” Kinetic Wine Pouring Sculpture | Image: Harvey & John

3. Harvey & John Kinetic Wine Pouring Sculpture (“Winnie Pours” / “Phoebe Pours”)

Price: from AUD$6,600

Part art piece, part decanter, part conversation starter, Harvey & John’s kinetic pouring sculptures turn serving a drink into a small performance. A built-in sensor detects the glass below, triggering a slow bowing motion before pouring the perfect serve.

Handcrafted by British engineers and adjustable via iPhone app, the range includes Winnie Pours, which holds up to 1.5 litres of wine, and Phoebe Pours, designed for a 1-litre bottle of whisky. Ideal for the mum who loves entertaining and already owns the nice glassware.

KLAFS S1 Retractable Sauna | Image: KLAFS

4. KLAFS S1 Retractable Sauna

Price: TBC (Available Mid 2026)

If you’re going big this Mother’s Day, go properly big. The KLAFS S1 Retractable Sauna transforms from a sleek wall feature into a full home sauna in just 45 seconds, then folds back to a space-saving depth of 61cm when the session is over.

With app-controlled settings, integrated Bluetooth speakers, dimmable lighting, and five distinct SANARIUM climate modes, this is wellness luxury at its most unapologetic. Some gifts say “thanks, Mum”. This one says it in cedar and steam.

Bubbie Book Smartphone-Free Parenting Prop | Image: Bubbie Book

5. Bubbie Book Smartphone-Free Parenting Prop

Price: from USD$20

Equal parts clever and ridiculous, the Bubbie Book is a fake children’s book with a hidden MagSafe phone mount inside. Pop your phone in place, and it looks like you’re reading to the baby, when you’re really replying to texts, checking emails, or sneaking in a quick scroll.

Perfect for new mums juggling everything at once, it’s a tongue-in-cheek gift that knows modern parenting and screen guilt often go hand-in-hand.

Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan | Image: Supplied

6. Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan

Price: from AUD$99.99

If your mum’s hot, get her one of these. The Dyson HushJet Mini Cool Fan delivers focused airflow in a compact format, bringing the brand’s bladeless cooling tech into something you can carry, wear, or sit on a desk.

Weighing just 210g and pushing airflow up to 25 m/s, it’s built for commutes, stuffy offices, warm kitchens, or nights when the bedroom never quite cools down. Portable fans usually disappoint. This one very much doesn’t.

Clair Continuous Hormone Monitor | Image: Clair Health, Inc.

7. Clair Continuous Hormone Monitor

Price: From USD$369

For the mum who values health insights, the Clair Continuous Hormone Monitor brings modern tracking to an often-overlooked space. Designed as the world’s first non-invasive wearable hormone tracker, it delivers real-time data without needles, strips, or early-morning guesswork.

Built with privacy in mind, data stays on your device, while ongoing insights can help users better understand cycles, symptoms, training, recovery, and overall wellbeing. Smart, data-led, and genuinely useful, it’s wellness tech with real-world upside.

The Z Hut Beach Sun Shade + Head Rest | Image: The Z Hut

8. The Z Hut Beach Sun Shade + Head Rest

Price: from AUD$189

Beach days just got smarter. The Z Hut combines portable shade with a built-in headrest, giving Mum a more comfortable way to spend long afternoons by the water. Sun, sorted.

Designed in Queensland, the foldable setup features UPF50+ fabric, a 180° adjustable roof, four pillow positions, and a lightweight 2.1kg build with carry handle for easy transport. It’s the kind of beach upgrade you wonder how you lived without.

Ruggie 2.0 Stand-On Alarm Clock | Image: Ruggie

9. Ruggie 2.0 Stand-On Alarm Clock

Price: from AUD$271

Some alarms wake you up. This one gets you out of bed. The Ruggie 2.0 only switches off once you stand on it, making it perfect for the mum who hits snooze one too many times.

You can set the stand time anywhere from 3 to 60 seconds, while volume reaches a serious 110dB if gentle encouragement isn’t enough. No apps, no scrolling, no excuses, just feet on the floor and the day underway.

SEVAS Shower Water Catcher | Image: SEVAS

10. SEVAS Shower Water Catcher

Price: from AUD$79

Simple ideas are often the best ones. The SEVAS Shower Water Catcher helps collect excess water for reuse in the garden or around the home, making it a smart pick for eco-conscious mums.

Placed over the drain while the shower warms up, it can capture up to 5 litres at a time and help save as much as 1,800 litres of water a year with daily use. Water the plants, wash the dog, top up the toilet cistern, the options are better than sending it straight down the drain.

Flow Timer Pomodoro Focus Timer | Image: Minimal Desk Setups

11. Flow Timer Pomodoro Focus Timer

Price: from USD$79

For the mum balancing work, life, and everything in between, the Flow Timer helps bring structure to busy days. Built around the Pomodoro method, it’s a simple way to stay focused without another distracting screen.

A tactile dial makes it easy to switch between focus and rest sessions, plus custom options to suit the day. Sleek enough for any desk and useful enough to earn a permanent spot on it.

STXND Model-X Laptop Stand | Image: STXND

12. STXND Model-X Laptop Stand

Price: from USD$215

A sleek desk upgrade for the mum who works from home. The STXND Model-X Laptop Stand improves screen height, posture, and workspace aesthetics in one hit. Practical gifts can still look good.

Vivilumens Book Lamp Sunrise Alarm Clock | Image: Vivilumens

13. Vivilumens Book Lamp Sunrise Alarm Clock

Price: from USD$46.99

Lamp, clock, and gentle wake-up light all in one. The Vivilumens Book Lamp Sunrise Alarm Clock is ideal for the bedside table, helping Mum wake more naturally while adding a warm glow to the room.

Its sunrise mode gradually brightens before the alarm sounds, while extras like wireless charging, Bluetooth speaker connectivity, and adjustable lighting make it more than just another clock. A smart little bedside upgrade with plenty of charm.

Electric Grill Cleaner | Image: Amazon

14. Electric Grill Cleaner

Price: from AUD$40

For the mum who takes charge of the BBQ, this electric grill cleaner removes the least glamorous part of outdoor cooking: more grilling, less scrubbing.

Built to cut through burnt-on residue and grease faster than a standard brush, it helps bring tired grills back to life with far less elbow grease—a practical little upgrade for anyone who’d rather cook than clean.

Giant Inflatable Pool Bar Float | Image: Amazon

15. Giant Inflatable Pool Bar Float

Price: from AUD$100

Every pool needs one ridiculous purchase. This giant inflatable bar float keeps drinks close, guests entertained, and summer energy high.

With room for bottles, cans, snacks, and the occasional questionable cocktail decision, it’s made for long afternoons in the water and zero trips back to the house (except to use the bathroom after those cocktails, of course). Equal parts practical and completely unnecessary, which is exactly the point.

Coleman Snap N Go 45-Quart Collapsible Hard Cooler | Image: Coleman

16. Coleman Snap N Go 45-Quart Collapsible Hard Cooler

Price: from USD$219.99

Road trip, beach day, picnic or park lunch, Coleman’s Snap N Go Cooler is built for all of it. The collapsible design makes storage easier, while the hard-shell performance keeps drinks and snacks cold.

It folds down to roughly one-third of its size for easy storage, pops open in 10 seconds, and holds up to 76 cans, with ice retention for up to 55 hours. Smart, sturdy, and ideal for the mum who’s always organising the next outing.

Futuristic Beehive “Symbiotic” Indoor Beehive | Image: Futuristic Beehive

17. Futuristic Beehive “Symbiotic” Indoor Beehive

Price: from USD$999

For the mum who already has everything, may we suggest an indoor beehive? The Symbiotic design blends sustainability, conversation-starting design, and genuine curiosity into one very memorable gift.

Designed to integrate with the home while connecting bees to the outdoors via a wall-mounted access tube, it’s equal parts sculpture, habitat, and hobby certainly not for everyone, but for the right mum, unforgettable.

18. Lakeland Design Works Rooftop Tent Fan Mount

Price: from AUD$59

If Mum loves camping, this niche little upgrade makes a lot of sense. The rooftop tent fan mount improves airflow on warmer nights and helps make off-grid sleep far more comfortable.

Seletti x BIC Pen Lamp | Image: Seletti

19. Seletti x BIC Pen Lamp

Price: from EUR299

Oversized, playful, and impossible to ignore, the Seletti x BIC Pen Lamp turns an everyday object into statement lighting. Perfect for the mum whose interiors never play it safe.

Sleep and Glow Biohacking Gadgets Carousel | Image: Sleep and Glow

20. Sleep and Glow Biohacking Gadgets Carousel

Price: from AUD$110

If Mum loves the latest wellness trends, Sleep and Glow’s range of beauty and sleep-focused gadgets covers plenty of ground. Smart little upgrades designed to help nights feel better and mornings look brighter.

Best known for its ergonomic pillows designed to reduce sleep creases and support side or back sleeping, the brand also offers weighted blankets, silk sleep masks, and other bedtime extras—a modern pick for the mum who treats sleep like self-care.

Tanky Mini Kegerator | Image: Tanky

21. Tanky Mini Kegerator

Price: from AUD$299

Fresh draught drinks at home? Yes please. The Tanky Mini Kegerator brings pub energy to the kitchen, balcony, or entertaining space in a compact format made for good times. Because if anyone deserves a beer, it’s Mum.

The 2-litre setup includes a tap-and-pressure lid system, food-grade hoses, and a CO₂ starter pack, making it an easy way to pour fresh drinks without taking over the whole house: small footprint, big Friday energy for mums everywhere.

Cavetta Custom Family Crest Signet Ring Image: Cavetta

22. Cavetta Custom Family Crest Signet Ring

Price: from AUD$3,999

Few gifts feel more personal than custom jewellery. Cavetta’s Family Crest Signet Ring turns heritage and family identity into something Mum can wear every day. Sentimental done properly.

Each piece is designed in collaboration with the buyer, whether reviving an existing crest or creating one from scratch, then cast in solid Australian gold or silver. With photorealistic 3D approvals before production and limited annual commissions, this is heirloom gifting with genuine meaning.

Charlotte Chesnais x Christofle Carrousel Flatware Set | Image: Christofle

23. Charlotte Chesnais x Christofle Carrousel Flatware Set

Price: from AUD$150 (individual pieces)

For the mum who appreciates design at the dinner table, this flatware set blends sculptural form with everyday function, elegant, elevated, and miles beyond standard cutlery.

Created by Parisian designer Charlotte Chesnais for Christofle, the Carrousel collection turns spoons, forks, and knives into objects worth admiring between courses. Full sets arrive in a rotating walnut presentation case, making it equal parts tableware and centrepiece.

RecipeTin Eats “Tonight” | Image: Supplied

24. RecipeTin Eats ‘Tonight’

Price: from AUD$49.99 (Discounted as low as $28.99)

The only cookbook your mum will ever need or want, Nagi’s RecipeTin Eats ‘Tonight’ is the latest in her line and features 150+ brand new recipes that your mum can make “tonight.” We know how little time Mum has to head to the grocery store, grab items, pay, get home, and make dinner, so these recipes are designed for whatever you have lying around in the fridge and cupboard. Nagi has filled the book with her favourite recipes, including her cheat sheet for how to roast (almost) any vegetable and hack-recipes like the 20-minute Hainanese Chicken, Fully loaded Burritos made using just one pot, a one-hour luxurious stew, and a dump-and-bake Satay Chicken.

Longines Mini Dolcevita ref. L5.200.4.71.6 | Image: Supplied

25. Longines Mini Dolcevita

Price: from AUD$2,725

With inspiration from the original Dolcevita family, the Longines Mini Dolcevita is our pick if you’re looking to gift Mum a quality timepiece this Mother’s Day. While you can find cheaper, less impressive watches at your local jeweller, there’s something special about gifting Mum a Swiss-made piece. Every model in the Mini Dolcevita family comes with a quartz movement, which is perfect for Mum because she won’t have to keep it charged, as she would with a self-winding automatic. Measuring 21.50 X 29.00 mm, it’s perfect for all wrist sizes, and you can even opt for diamonds if that’s your mum’s vibe.

Parfums De Marly Delina | Image: Supplied

26. Parfums De Marly Delina

Price: from AUD$335

Mum will love the floral accord and Turkish rose scent in Parfums De Marly’s Delina. This luxury fragrance for women blends these floral notes with a trio of lychee, rhubarb and bergamot before it’s set off by nutmeg and vanilla. It’s not the cheapest scent you’ll find for Mum, but like the Longines Mini Dolcevita, it sometimes pays to opt for a luxury option on Mother’s Day. Less expensive bottles might hit the spot, but they don’t have the longevity, sillage, and projection of an expertly crafted scent like this. We’ve been reviewing colognes and perfumes for more than 10 years, and this is one of our favourites for Mum.

Penfolds “Bin 389” Cabernet-Shiraz | Image: Supplied

27. Penfolds “Bin 389” Cabernet-Shiraz

Price: from AUD$120

Rare and sought-after, the fact that you can still pick up a bottle of this outstanding Penfolds “Bin 389” Cabernet-Shiraz should be enough of an excuse to gift a bottle to mum this Mother’s Day. Often referred to as “Baby Grange”, this multi-regional Cabernet-Shiraz blend is matured in the same barrels that held the previous vintage of Grange. Flavours of fruit and oak are a staple, but you’ll regularly find wood, spice, leather, and earth as well. The experts rate this bottle highly, including James Halliday, who gave the 2019 vintage 96 points, and Andrew Caillard MW gave the 2022 vintage 98 Points!

RIEDEL Veloce Champagne Wine Glass | Image: Supplied

28. RIEDEL Veloce Champagne Wine Glass

Price: from AUD$140 (Discounted to $105)

Drink from a RIEDEL Veloce series glass, and you’ll never treat your glassware the same again. These wine-specific glasses don’t elevate a poor quality liquid into a great one, but it’s the only way we’d want to drink those top-tier bottles that your mum might have sitting in the drinks cupboard. Here, we’ve chosen the Veloce Champagne Wine Glass as it’s Mother’s Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a bottle of Jacques Selosse?! If you’re treating your mum to a special bottle this week, make sure it’s from a RIEDEL Veloce to match.

Le Creuset Signature Round Casserole Garnet 28cm | Image: Supplied / Le Creuset

29. Le Creuset Signature Round Casserole Garnet 28 cm

Price: from AUD$825

It’s likely that your mum already has a pot or two from Le Creuset in her collection, but if she’s yet to add one of these signature Dutch ovens to her repertoire, maybe you could help her out. We’ve selected the brand’s Signature Round Casserole Garnet in the versatile 28cm size for this gift guide, but you can shop from a range of sizes and finishes at the websites linked below.

No matter which pot you choose, quality is top-notch with the exceptional heat retention of cast iron matched with enamel for durability. It’s old-fashioned manufacturing that makes Le Creuset the best brand in the business when it comes to these pots, and so important is this that the brand is still operating out of the original foundry site in the village of Fresnoy-le-Grand, Paris. Heck, if you gift this to Mum, she might even hand it down to you one day!

Aesop Majestic Melodies | Image: Aesop

30. Aesop Geranium Leaf Duet

Price: from AUD$185

Our top pick for the mum that has it all is this Geranium Leaf Duet from Aesop. Find us a mum who can say no to a bottle of bodywash. Seriously, this is a great way for Mum to look after her skin and jazz up the shower with this designer skincare brand. While it’s available in several formulas, the green, citrus, fresh shower gel-and-balm combination is our pick, and it’s perfect for maintaining cleansed, supple skin. Order this one before Mother’s Day, and you’ll gain a complimentary Aesop Face Cloth – applicable to all online orders over $150 at the time of publishing.

Belkin 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad with Qi2 15W | Image: Belkin

31. Belkin BoostCharge Pro 2-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad

Price: from AUD$149.95

Perfect for a tech-savvy mum, this wireless charging pad uses magnetic Qi2 technology to simultaneously quick-charge your iPhone and AirPods (15W). It’s travel-friendly in size and equipped with an additional USB-C output for even more charging ability. Mum can leave it on her bedside table and charge everything conveniently in one place overnight.

Moët & Chandon x Pharrell Williams Impérial Trio | Image: Moët & Chandon

32. Moët & Chandon x Pharrell Williams Limited Edition Brut Impérial Giftbox

Price: from AUD$84.99

Music icon Pharrell Williams linked up with Moët & Chandon to celebrate their birthday, and you and your mum can get in on the celebrations this year with a limited edition collection. This limited-edition trio of Brut Impérial champagne is available in single bottles, and you can pick from one of the three labels that adorn each bottle with a unique colourway and Pharrell’s name in stylish letters.

LEGO Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet | Image: Supplied

33. LEGO Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet

Price: from AUD$99.99

Now, we’ve been recommending these LEGO flower bouquets for years. However, many have only recently cottoned on to the trend, and now’s your chance to get ahead of the game with the new Pretty Pink Flower Bouquet. What’s better than a bunch of flowers that don’t die? Made from 749 pieces, Mum can channel her inner florist as she creates orchids, ranunculus, a dahlia, daisies, cornflowers and roses. Importantly, the stem lengths are adjustable, so they’ll fit in nearly any vase you can find.

Bellroy Card Slip | Image: Supplied

34. Bellroy Card Slip

Price: from AUD$85

If you’re looking for a gift that mum will love without breaking the bank, you can’t go wrong with a card holder from the folks at Bellroy. We’ve been rocking one of these cardholders for just over a year, and we couldn’t leave home without it. Most of your cards are kept on your phone, but you still need to keep 3-5 physical cards on you at all times, including a driver’s license, a credit card, and gift cards, so you don’t forget about them! However, what we love about the Bellroy Card Slip is its high-quality leather construction and the RFID protection it offers to prevent scams.

Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation | Image: Supplied

35. Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation

Price: from AUD$299

One of the best gifts that we’ve ever given our mother was a pair of AirPods. The originals have been upgraded with better sound quality, durability (IP54 dust-, sweat-, and water-resistant), battery life (30 hours of listening time with the case), and even Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) if you so choose. There’s a good chance that Mum has a pair of AirPods 2 in her handbag, and these are the logical upgrade from those aging buds. If you want to make it a personal gift, you can add an engraving, and we highly recommend adding Mum’s initials for a personal touch. For the full hands-on, see our Apple AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation review.

Orbitkey Key Organiser Leather | Image: Supplied

36. Orbitkey Key Organiser Leather

Price: from AUD$55

Mum will love you for helping her declutter, and one of the best ways to help out for the low is with the highly-acclaimed Orbitkey key organiser. We’ve selected the standard model in a lovely, smooth top-grain leather, and it comes with the brand’s award-winning, secure locking mechanism to carry 2-7 standard keys, plus car keys and fobs, on the D-ring. Like the AirPods 4, the Orbitkey organiser can be optioned with a blind debossed monogram for an extra AUD$9.90.

UGG Classic Ultra Mini | Image: Supplied

37. UGG Classic Ultra Mini

Price: from AUD$229

Upgrade your mum’s dusty old UGG boots this Mother’s Day with these Classic Ultra Mini’s. They’re cut lower than a traditional pair, which makes them easier to get on and off, but also a tad cooler, and better suited to most Australian winters. Like always, they come with the important outdoor-friendly outsole and A-Grade double-faced Australian merino sheepskin construction on the upper.

Patricia Cornwell “Identity Unknown” | Image: Supplied

38. Patricia Cornwell “Identity Unknown”

Price: from AUD$21.60

Often described as the best crime writer on the planet, Patricia Cornwell’s “Identity Unknown” is the latest in her line-up, and tells the story of Dr Kay Scarpetta, who attends an abandoned theme park to retrieve a body, only to find it’s that of a man she once loved. We don’t want to ruin too much more, but if your mum is into crime and drama, this book will impress her.

At Home With Amalfi Bundle | Image: Glasshouse

39. Glasshouse At Home With Amalfi Bundle

Price: from AUD$152.85

Bring a touch of the Italian coast home with the Glasshouse At Home With Amalfi Bundle. Inside, you’ll find a Lost In Amalfi diffuser, candle, and bonus interior fragrance, all built around the brand’s fresh, zesty signature scent with herbaceous florals. A simple but thoughtful gift for the mum who loves a beautifully scented space.

Frank Green Limited Edition Ceramic Reusable Bottle in Bubblegum Blast | Image: Supplied

40. Frank Green Ceramic Reusable Bottle

Price: from AUD$69.95

No one puts the style in sustainability quite like frank green, maker of the best water bottles money can buy. This is modern construction done right, and it helps retain both beverage taste and temperature for epic stretches of time. The different lid options are also a nice touch, with each lid offering its unique features. And because frank green is always rolling out limited edition colourways, there’s plenty to choose from.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25 | Image: lululemon

41. Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25

Price: from AUD$129

The energy will flow, and so too will the comfort when Mum rocks these Lululemon pants to the next yoga session, enjoying the many benefits of lightweight Nulu fabric construction. The brand has done more than anyone else to master this particular apparel category, so buy with absolute confidence.

Blundstone Women’s Originals Chelsea Boots #500 in Stout Brown | Image: Blundstone

42. Blundstone Women’s Originals Chelsea Boots #500

Price: from AUD$244.95

Streamlined and superior, the Blundstone 500 Chelsea Boot is a masterclass of leather construction. Brown elastic gussets and tonal contrast stitching dial up the detail whilst rubber outsoles deliver ample shock protection and support. This is a footwear classic if there ever was one.

MAISON de SABRÉ The Laptop Bag in Black Caviar | Image: MAISON de SABRÉ

43. MAISON de SABRÉ The Laptop Bag

Price: from AUD$499

Don’t be dismayed by the words “laptop bag” as this full-grain leather example puts a stylish twist on the familiar product category. It comes available in a variety of striking colours and comfortably protects any device up to 16″ in size, with a dedicated room for your charger, phone, and other essentials.

Hommey Bedding | Image: Hommey

44. Hommey Bedding

Price: from AUD$396

Hailing from Melbourne, bedding company Hommey goes the extra mile in every possible direction to bring you lasting comfort and quality. Their sheets are designed locally and crafted ethically from 100% organic cotton with a 240 thread count. Available in a variety of sizes and styles, including the brand’s signature stripe pattern.

Tissot Le Locle ref. T932.207.41.036.00 | Image: Tissot

45. Tissot Le Locle

Price: from AUD$2,715

With its diamond-studded dial, 18K rose gold bezel, and premium steel case, Tissot’s Le Locle watch is already a masterpiece of material. But why stop there? It also imparts a truly glamorous design language, the kind that will make heads turn from across the room. The artistry continues around the back, where one can glimpse the Swiss automatic movement through an exhibition window of crystal sapphire. If Mum loves watches or jewellery (or both), this piece will make her eyes pop.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 | Image: Shokz

46. Shokz OpenRun Pro 2

Price: from AUD$319

No matter how long or intense the workout, the OpenRun Pro 2 keeps an expert pace. Wind-resistant microphones and other robust features enable these ergonomic headphones to deliver crystal-clear sound for up to 12 hours. Give them your worst!

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System | Image: Shark

47. Shark FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System

Price: from AUD$399

As the name would suggest, the FlexStyle Air Styling & Drying System is all about flexibility and style. With a simple twist, the lightweight dryer switches between various settings, harnessing air temperature to prevent heat damage. Attach the styler of your choice to explore different textures with minimal effort. Easy, breezy, beautiful.

Instax WIDE Evo | Image: Instax

48. Instax WIDE Evo

Price: from AUD$599

The Instax hybrid camera series combines the analog experience with digital elements to bring users the best of both worlds. WIDE Evo continues the trend and features the range’s widest-angle lens to date. Explore a variety of effects on the built-in display before printing an instant photo in the old-school tradition. Fun, meet function.

Pantalones Tequila Reposado Orgánico | Image: Pantalones Tequila

49. Pantalones Tequila Reposado Orgánico

Price: from AUD$119.99

No stranger to spirits, actor Matthew McConaughey teamed up with his wife Camila to launch this premium organic Tequila. We already love the name, but we also love the use of 100% Blue Weber Agave and the smooth flavour profile. The McConaugheys themselves are the first to admit that the world doesn’t need another celebrity Tequila, but they’re in it for the good times. Cheers to that!

Dyson Supersonic Nural (Jasper Plum) | Image: Dyson

50. Dyson Supersonic Nural Hair Dryer

Price: from AUD$749

Dyson is already behind some of the smartest appliances of the modern era, and they keep the hits coming with Supersonic Nural. Touting a futuristic design, the advanced hair dryer uses built-in sensors to optimise performance and reduce damage. Anyone who loves their hair will love this! And they’ll also love the new Supersonic Travel hair dryer, just released. Perfect for mums who love a holiday.

WHOOP 5.0 | Image: WHOOP

51. WHOOP 5.0

Price: from AUD$32/month (WHOOP ONE membership)

There are fitness trackers, and then there’s the WHOOP 5.0 subscription service, which is more like an entire fitness ecosystem. Wrap the wearable around your wrist to track only the metrics that matter, while an adjoining smartphone app connects you with like-minded users, on-demand health/fitness coaching powered by OpenAI, and more.

Husqvarna Automower | Image: Husqvarna

52. Husqvarna Automower 405x

Price: from AUD$5,599

What does one get for the parent who has everything? That’s the question, and Husqvarna Automower is your answer. Powered by a rechargeable Li-Ion battery, the wireless robot mower uses advanced sensors and other technologies to tackle lawns up to 3,200 m². And if your mum doesn’t appreciate it, your dad certainly will! If you want a more detailed breakdown, we’ve put it through a full hands-on Husqvarna Automower 405x review across a season.

Oura Ring 4 | Image: Oura

53. Oura Ring 4

Price: from AUD$569

Move over, smartwatches and fitness bands, because the mighty Oura Ring scales similar performance down to size. Slip the titanium ring over your finger to track everything from steps to sleep to heart health and more via the adjoining app. An affordable membership will unlock the full suite of benefits, including AI-powered tools like Oura Advisor. This is what we like to call a gift that keeps on giving.

Related: How a Smart Ring Helped Me Get Back in Shape at 37

Pod 5 Core | Image: Eight Sleep

54. Eight Sleep Pod 5 Core

Price: from AUD$4,299

For the mum who values a proper night’s sleep, the Eight Sleep Pod 5 Core is a serious upgrade. The smart sleep system cools or heats each side of the bed independently, tracks sleep and health metrics, and uses vibration or thermal alarms to wake you more gently. Expensive? Yes. Useful every night? Also yes. Our hands-on Eight Sleep Pod review covers what nightly use actually feels like.

Vital+ Ice Bath Pro + Chiller Max | Image: Vital+

55. Vital+ Ice Bath Pro + Chiller Max

Price: from AUD$2,445

Recent studies have shown that ice baths can improve everything from muscle recovery to pain relief to energy levels to immune system response. If and when you’re ready to take the plunge, Vital+ has you covered (literally). The brand’s Ice Bath Pro is indestructible by design and easy to set up at home, whilst the adjoining Chiller Max brings water temperatures as low as 36°F (2°c). Get one for yourself or for your mum this year and embrace the rush. Our Vital+ Ice Bath Pro and Chiller review covers the build, temperature performance and whether the ritual sticks.

Weighted Recovery Blanket | Image: Dream Recovery

56. Dream Recovery Weighted Recovery Blanket

Price: from AUD$640

Some gifts are about indulgence. Others are about better sleep. The Dream Recovery Weighted Blanket delivers both, pairing a hefty 11.3kg (20-pound) design with deep-pressure comfort to help calm the nervous system and encourage deeper rest.

Its point of difference is CELLIANT technology, which converts body heat into infrared energy to support local circulation, recovery, and temperature balance while you sleep. Measuring 114 x 183cm, it’s a premium pick for the mum who never stops moving and rarely prioritises herself.

Related Reading: More Gift Guides

Looking for gift ideas beyond Mother’s Day? Our editorial team has curated guides for just about every gifting moment in the calendar.

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