40+ Best Gifts for Men: Ultimate List of Gifts for Him

Our list of the best gift ideas for men is hand-selected by our editors to satisfy every buying season of the year. No longer will you be stuck wondering what the man in your life means when he says, “It doesn’t matter, I’m not fussy”, because we’ve included the best gifts for him at all price points, focusing on what men like most. Selecting our favourite gifts for men who like fitness, food, luxury, and everything. Let’s take a closer look.

Gifts for Men at a Glance

Highlights from our list include the following options:

Now that you’ve read our favourites, let’s check out the complete list.

Krix Evara | Image: Krix

Krix Evara Range

In Partnership with Krix

Price: Equinox Evara AUD$1,345.00 per pair, Seismix 1 Evara AUD$1,345

With its products proudly handcrafted in Australia, Krix has been setting the standard for sonic quality and style since 1974. Now, the brand has launched the perfect gift for the audiophile in your life with the new Evara range, which sees its iconic Equinox bookshelf speaker and Seismix 1 subwoofer receive some sharp aesthetic upgrades.

Already renowned for elevated engineering, acoustic design, and performance, the Evara editions of the Equinox and Seismix 1 arrive with five new contemporary finishes (Studio White, Studio Black, Studio Navy, Studio Green, and Studio Charcoal), while also boasting upgraded magnetic grilles for a clean, seamless appearance.

Their compact design remains a key feature, delivering a flexibility that makes them ideal for apartments or rentals, while ensuring the user doesn’t have to compromise on sound quality. This is due to Krix keeping its signature performance at the forefront with a clarity and depth that imbues music and movies with a richness you simply have to experience to believe.

Fitting effortlessly into any space, these elegant speakers are tuned for modern living and deliver engaging audio at any volume, making it easy to enjoy high-quality sound while keeping the neighbours on side.

Kodiak 42L Hard Cooler | Image: Kodiak

Kodiak 42L Hard Cooler

In Partnership with Kodiak

Price: AUD$444.95

As an Aussie-owned brand, Kodiak knows a thing or two about keeping things cool in the burning heat of summer, and this 42-litre beast—the largest capacity in the Kodiak range—is the perfect gift to ensure the whole crew remains chill and hydrated on their next roadtrip or outdoor adventure.

With long-lasting insulation that keeps ice solid for up to an astonishing five days (meaning you can forget fetching your final drinks out of lukewarm water), it’s designed to handle even long forays into the great outdoors. Plus, it’s built tough with a rugged, UV-resistant exterior that’s both leakproof and waterproof, and features heavy-duty latches, tie-down slots, and lock points for enhanced versatility.

Further, it features a handy built-in bottle opener, and is backed by a five-year warranty, so you know it’s built to last. It also comes in a range of stylish colours, with khaki being our choice for the adventurer in your life this gifting season.

Porsche x SMEG Bean To Cup Automatic Coffee Machine Limited Edition | Image: Smeg

Porsche x SMEG Bean To Cup Automatic Coffee Machine Limited Edition

In partnership with Smeg Australia

Price: AUD$2,499

An ideal gift for the racing enthusiast who won’t compromise when it comes to caffeine, this collaboration between legendary automaker Porsche and the unmatched home appliance brand Smeg delivers a premium coffee experience with a whole lot of racing style.

Limited to just 1,970 units globally in honour of Porsche’s 1970 win of the 24 Hours of Le Mans (one of the most iconic moments in motorsport history), each unit is numbered and features a metal plate of authenticity. They’re also finished in eye-catching Salzburg Red, emblazoned with the number 23, and feature Porsche lettering, which recalls the unforgettable design language that has made the automaker one of the world’s most beloved.

The machine delivers the goods when it comes to coffee, too, with the integrated grinder optimising flavour extraction for each of the six barista-quality coffee options on offer. From a luxurious morning cappuccino to that quick espresso in the afternoon, this limited-edition coffee machine is perfect for that special someone who lives in the fast lane.

Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Audiophile Headphones | Image: Sennheiser

Sennheiser HDB 630 Wireless Audiophile Headphones

In partnership with Sennheiser

Price: AUD$999.95

Audiophiles can stop pondering what their next gift should be as these new headphones from the masters of high-end audio have arrived to raise the bar. Offering high-resolution sound with neutral tone and extra-long battery life, the closed-back HBD 630 headphones also offer incredibly powerful active noise cancellation.

Sennheiser’s in-house 42 mm transducer delivers neutral sound with lifelike mids, stunning detail, and a wide soundstage, while the inclusion of the BTD 700 Bluetooth USB C Dongle means listeners can enjoy glorious audiophile sound anywhere they go.

As any sound fanatic will tell you, customisation is key, so the parametric equaliser for advanced equalisation and the crossfeed feature deliver on this front, providing complete control. And with up to 60 hours of battery life, this gift will enable better listening for longer.

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Indoor Outdoor Pedestal & Table Fan With Water Tank | Image: Shark

Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist Indoor Outdoor Pedestal & Table Fan With Water Tank

In partnership with Shark

Price: AUD$399.99

This year, give the gift of precious relief from the sweltering summer sun with Shark’s ultra-powerful and super-portable Shark FlexBreeze Pro Mist. The perfect way to help the recipient keep cool all day long, its cordless functionality and portable water tank mean they can take it everywhere they go, whether enjoying a breeze on the balcony, staying chill at outdoor events, surviving kids’ sport weekends, helping pets stay comfortable, or taking it on the road for getaways and camp trips.

While on the move, the Pro Mist provides extended respite from Australia’s oppressive heat, with up to 24 hours of runtime at speed 1, six hours at speed 3, and two hours at maximum speed. Additionally, thanks to its included water tank, no hose or additional attachments are required for the elevated coolness provided by its misting functionality.

Users can customise just how they want their cooling sensation delivered, with five fan speeds, three breeze modes, 180-degree side-to-side oscillation, and a 55-degree up-and-down tilt. Plus, it can be easily positioned using the pedestal provided or placed in tabletop mode thanks to the supplied tripod. Either way, it’s guaranteed to be their absolute favourite gift when things heat up.

Blues on Broadbeach | Image: Experience Gold Coast

The Teskey Brothers at Blues on Broadbeach

In partnership with Experience Gold Coast

Price: GA AUD$109 plus transaction fee / VIP AUD $179 plus transaction fee

This festive season, gift an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime music experience with VIP tickets to see The Teskey Brothers perform at the Gold Coast’s 25th annual Blues on Broadbeach festival. With an offering headlined by Australia’s leading purveyors of soul (the golden-tonsilled Josh Teskey and his guitar-wielding brother, Sam), and also featuring Grammy-winning American singer-songwriter Judith Hill and Australia’s own award-winning Ash Grunwald, it’s sure to be an event to remember.

Purchasing a VIP Sunday Ticket not only unlocks access to these amazing performers, but also highly prized comforts like VIP express entry, a VIP bar and garden viewing area, VIP toilets, and an extended beverage selection available for purchase, all enhanced by the incredible atmosphere found right by the beach in Kurrawa Park, Broadbeach.

Register for the presale via the link below to receive early access tickets to this incredible event. Tickets are limited, so get in quick, as there’s no better way to take in some of the finest musicians from both home and abroad than with Blues on Broadbeach’s Sunday Ticket.

Leatherman Wave Plus Multi-Tool | Image: Leatherman

Leatherman Wave Plus Multi-Tool

Price: AUD$280

If there’s one everyday carry to rule them all, it’s this one from Leatherman. Dubbed the Wave Plus, it puts all the essentials in one pocket-friendly place. There are 18 tools overall, including pliers, wire cutters, knives, a can opener, drivers, files, screwdrivers, a ruler, a saw, and more. For tasks large and small alike, this is your portable toolbox, minus the heft. Take that, Swiss Army Knife!

Danner Boot Mountain Light | Image: Danner Boots

Danner Boot Mountain Light

Price: AUD$470

A mighty boot from a mighty brand, Danner’s Mountain Light builds upon 40+ years of quality craftsmanship. Made by hand in Portland, Oregon, each pair combines full-grain leather uppers with waterproof GORE-TEX liners and shock-absorbent rubber outsoles. Equal parts durable and comfortable, this classic footwear is ready for any terrain. Are you?

Maui Jim Ho’okipa Ultra Sunglasses | Image: Maui Jim

Maui Jim Ho’okipa Ultra Sunglasses

Price: AUD$339

Sunnies brand Maui Jim was born on the beaches of Hawaii, and they’ve been doling out effortless style ever since. Combine that with top-notch materials, and you get the best of both worlds. The Ho’okipa Ultras update the popular Ho’okipas with new design elements, including curved temples and an iconic Wavy Pattern on the nose and temples. The lightweight but sturdy lenses feature PolarizedPlus2 lens technology to deliver supreme colour resolution across various outdoor domains. Ultra, indeed!

DJI Osmo 360 Action Camera | Image: DJI

DJI Osmo 360 Action Camera

Price: AUD$989

Hailing from DJI (masters of the modern drone), the Osmo 360 packs a range of premium specs into a tight and sturdy package. It was specially designed for 360-degree panoramic capture in native 8K or 120MP resolution. Single-lens mode is no less formidable, as it delivers 4K at 120fps with built-in Boost Mode, which expands the field of view. Record in 8K/30fps for up to 100 minutes at a time or 6K for up to 190 minutes, while advanced sensors, an OLED touchscreen, and a high-performance imaging chip ensure world-class results. Mount it to your perch of choice and capture every thrilling moment.

Taylor Stitch The Jack Everyday Oxford Shirt | Image: Huckberry

Taylor Stitch The Jack Everyday Oxford Shirt

Price: USD$98

Introducing the perfect everyday shirt, with the name and reputation to show for it. Crafted from 100% organic cotton, this one is pre-washed to offer brilliant comfort from the first moment you put it on. Everything from the tailored fit to the unfussy style will make it an instant favourite and an absolute wardrobe essential. An affordable price tag seals the deal.

Salomon Men’s XA PRO 3D GTX Trail Running and Hiking Shoe | Image: Salomon

Salomon Men’s XA PRO 3D GTX Trail Running and Hiking Shoe

Price: AUD$269.99

It’s a wild world out there, and this footwear keeps pace. Features include a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane, mesh uppers, a three-part outsole with individually moving components and a traction grip, protective details, and EVA foam shock absorption. No matter what the activity, expect maximum comfort, dryness, and support. That’s what we call the Salomon way.

GANT Cotton Cable Knit Half-Zip Sweater | Image: Supplied

GANT Cotton Cable Knit Half-Zip Sweater

Price: AUD$249

With heritage that stretches all the way back to 1949, GANT is an elevated sportswear brand with a deft touch when it comes to crafting classic and iconic pieces of menswear.

This Cotton Cable Knit Half-Zip Sweater is a perfect demonstration of the brand’s astute sensibility. An undeniable preppy essential, it’s crafted in cotton with an all-over cable knit structure and ribbed endings at the neck, hem and cuffs. As a finishing touch, the instantly recognisable GANT Archive shield is embroidered at the chest.

Available in a wide range of colours like Fresh Blue, Kalamata Green, and Khaki Mel, it’s the perfect mid-layer to wear over a shirt or under a blazer. Plus, it’s the kind of menswear classic we can comfortably guarantee will never go out of style.

M.J. Bale Saunders Black Slim Suit | Image: Supplied

M.J. Bale Saunders Black Slim Suit

Price: Jacket – AUD$649, Trousers – AUD$349

M.J. Bale has become a suiting institution for sartorially savvy Australian men, and it’s due to the level of quality offered by garments like the Saunders. This is an immaculately cut suit, crafted from 100 per cent superfine Merino wool grown in the New England region of New South Wales and then woven in Italy into a Super 110s sharkskin cloth. This premium natural fibre is not only soft, lustrous, and strong, but it translates to a cloth with superior drape, comfort and longevity.

Glenmorangie Original 12 Years Old | Image: Supplied

Glenmorangie Original 12 Years Old

Price: AUD$98.99

The masters of the single malt at Glenmorangie have somehow raised the already incredibly high bar with this reimagining of the world-class distillery’s signature dram. Now smoother, deeper, and more complex at 12 years old, it’s an extraordinary display of distilling prowess that boasts a symphony of delicious flavours.

Thanks to 12 years spent in bourbon casks, this masterclass offers a nose of citrus and ripening peaches, balanced by an irresistible hint of soft vanilla. On the palate, the vanilla becomes more pronounced before giving way to a burst of floral fruitiness. As the lingering finish takes hold, expect notes of almond, coconut, and a hint of maple syrup.

This award-winning expression received a coveted gold medal at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2025 and 2024, as well as at the World Whiskies Awards 2024, so you don’t need to take our word for the fact that this is an outstanding way to lift your gifting game.

Penhaligon’s Fortuitous Finley | Image: Penhaligon’s

Penhaligon’s Fortuitous Finley

Price: AU$520

From the fragrance house of Penhaligon’s comes this untamed eau de parfum. It opens with aromas of salted pistachio before giving way to seductive notes of violet and leather. This one is as wild and powerful as a horse, and it will turn all the right heads. Spritz and conquer, baby.

Dr. Martens 1461 Penton MM6 | Image: Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens 1461 Penton MM6

Price: From AUD$610

British footwear brand Dr. Martens put just about everything they know into the 1461 Penton MM6, a hybrid shoe that offers the best of all worlds. Fusing a 1461 Oxford with an equally classic Penton loafer, it features supple leather construction and a signature DMS outsole. Get it in minimalist white and expect it to truly last.

Belkin – Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock | Image: Belkin

Belkin – Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock

Price: From AUD$499.95

If there’s one dock to rule them all, it’s the Pro Thunderbolt 4 from Belkin. Connected to your computer by a single cable, the sleek and sturdy vessel puts 12 ports at your disposal, including USB-A, USB-C, HDMI, and more. Now you can use multiple devices at once, unlocking new tiers of productivity and engagement.

Fathering: An Australian History | Image: Amazon

Fathering: An Australian History

Price: From AUD$26

A team of historians and professors collaborated on this sweeping book about fathering in Australia from the past to the present. Based on copious research and anecdotes alike, it takes a hard look at the roles and expectations of Aussie fathers over the course of generations. Get it for Dad this Father’s Day as a token of gratitude.

Buchanan-Smith’s Axe Handbook | Image: Amazon

Buchanan-Smith’s Axe Handbook

Price: From AUD$36

Do you even axe, bro? Then you’ll want to pick up this comprehensive handbook on all things axe-related. It covers the fundamentals of handling and care, and even helps you pick out the perfect axe for your particular pursuits. Crack it open to reconnect with one of mankind’s oldest and trustiest outdoor tools.

New Balance 990v6 Sneakers | Image: New Balance

New Balance 990v6 Sneakers

Price: From AUD$330

It’s no secret that the Man of Many team is loaded with New Balance fans, after all, the American shoemaker is famous for ultra-comfortable and stylish kicks, but the 990v6 sneakers are something else. Arriving after years of development, this revamped version of the classic 990 silhouette is sure to win over even the most discerning critics.

The design takes the performance-oriented aesthetic that New Balance is known for and pairs it with an updated construction that feels very on-brand for this year. For the first time ever on a 990, the 990v6 features NB’s flagship FuelCell, along with the tried-and-true ENCAP for a supportive feel underfoot. With a refreshed design that is a little sleeker and more streamlined, the Made in the USA New Balance 990v6 is the ideal gift for men who love sneakers.

MOSCOT Lemtosh Sunglasses | Image: MOSCOT

MOSCOT Lemtosh Sunglasses

Price: AUD$370

The favoured shades of His Majesty King Charles III, the MOSCOT Lemtosh sunglasses are fit for…well, you get it. One of the most iconic styles from the New York-based label, the Lemtosh is crafted from high-quality acetate, a durable plastic alternative that provides a longer lifespan to wearers. Better yet, the hardware is affixed with durable riveting, while the lenses are made of mineral glass, which provides better optical clarity and scratch resistance.

Admittedly, the MOSCOT Lemtosh sunglasses aren’t cheap, retailing for around AUD$530, but with a structure that will seemingly last a lifetime and the backing of royalty, you can’t really go wrong. Premium, handcrafted and highly robust, this is a top-notch gift for the king in your life.

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro | Image: Sony

Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Price: AUD$1,199

Is the special guy in your life serious about gaming? There is literally no better gift idea for men who love to dabble in the gaming arts than the Sony PlayStation 5 Pro. The ultimate gaming experience for console lovers, the latest and greatest from Sony offers advanced ray tracing, super-sharp image clarity for your 4K TV, and high frame rate gameplay.

Whether he is a Gran Turismo fan, loves Red Dead Redemption or is on his 400th replay of GTA V, the PS5 Pro will be his most treasured possession. What’s more, it won’t take up nearly as much room in the house as the total package. The PS5 Pro is an all-digital console with no disc drive, meaning players will sign into their accounts for PlayStation Network and go to PlayStation Store to buy and download games. He can also add a Disc Drive to the PS5 Pro console if he wants to play PS5 or PS4 games on Blu-ray Disc, or watch movies and shows on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Discs, Blu-ray Discs, and DVDs.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless l Image: Sennheiser

Sennheiser ACCENTUM True Wireless

Price: AUD$349.95

Few brands actually deliver on the promise of true wireless performance, and Sennheiser is one of them. For proof of that promise, look no further than the ACCENTUM True Wireless. These sleek and ergonomic earbuds fire on all cylinders to give you exactly what you desire for up to 28 hours at a time (when you bring the charging case along for the ride). Whether you pick them up in the equally sleek black or white colourway, prepare yourself for absolute immersion.

Sennheiser’s ACCENTUM earbuds are like a greatest-hits compilation of high-performance specs, to put it mildly. Thanks to an ergonomic design (based on comprehensive research), they fit securely in the ear and remain comfortable for hours at a time. Key features include TrueResponse acoustic technology for superior sound, customisable audio control through the adjoining app, and hybrid active noise cancellation. If true (and we mean true) wireless performance is what you seek, then your journey stops here.

Longines Conquest Chronograph L3.835.4.32.9 42mm | Image: Longines

Longines Conquest Chronograph 42mm

Price: AUD$6,375

The Longines Conquest range has been helping to define the Swiss watch brand since 1954 and continues to do so with this latest iteration. Equal parts sporty and elegant, the piece emanates with a pure spirit of adventure like so many of its brethren have done before. Built for adventure, perhaps, but it also makes for an absolute style statement. In other words, it’s a Longines Conquest.

Available in 10 unique variations, the new Longines Conquest Chronograph L3.835.4.32.9 42mm comes with either a Swiss-made rubber strap or stainless steel bracelet (while an interchangeable NATO strap is available for purchase). The watch’s round case of stainless steel is flanked by a ceramic bezel and covered in scratch-resistant sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating on both sides. Flip over the bold and symmetrical display to discover an exhibition caseback and an in-house self-winding mechanical movement.

Put it all together and you have a high performer in every sense of the concept, meaning a sturdy and precise sports watch that turns heads every time you take it for a spin. Dad will gasp aloud from the first moment he sees it and cherish it every day thereafter. This is what Father’s Day is all about, people!

Orbitkey Key Organiser | Image: Orbitkey

Orbitkey Key Organiser

Price: from AUD$55

When you’re looking for great gift ideas for men around $50 we always recommend looking for something innovative, easy to use, and practical for everyday use. Finding a gift that ticks all three of these boxes can be difficult, but the Orbitkey manages to do it all while reminding the man in your life just how thoughtful you are every time he reaches for his keys.

Made from natural top-grain leather, the Orbitkey’s construction is top-quality and coated with a protective finish to enhance durability when it’s hanging from your belt or mixing around in your pocket. We’ve been using the Orbitkey ourselves for the last five years, and above all else, we love how it keeps our car keys from getting scratched and damaged. Available in more than 10 colours and priced from AUD$55, it’s a no-brainer gift for men.

UE Wonderboom 3 | Image: Ultimate Ears

UE Wonderboom 3

Price: from AUD$149.95

You’ve probably heard of the UE Boom, but this little guy packs a similar punch for under $200. The UE Wonderboom 3 has become our office speaker of choice thanks to a crisp room-filling sound with powerful bass. It’s remarkable what kind of audio you can get out of such a small, portable speaker.

Headline figures for this portable speaker are great too, with up to 14 hours of battery life, IP67 dust and water resistance, and drop-proof construction.

Priced at AUD$149.95 we think this makes the perfect gift for men who want something they can use in the home office, on the job site, or anywhere they want to take the music with them. We’ve used this portable speaker camping, travelling, and adventuring across multiple countries. You just never know when you’re going to need it, but you’ll be thankful when you have it!

Sony WH1000-XM5 | Image: Sony

Sony WH1000-XM5 – Best Gift for Men Under $500

Price: from AUD$449

We get to try a tonne of great products here at Man of Many, but few do we recommend as often as the Sony WH1000-XM5 noise-cancelling headphones. Forget the Apple Airpods Max, these are the best consumer-grade noise-cancelling headphones on the market with near-silent noise cancellation, great audio quality, and the comfiest earcups in the game.

Maybe the most impressive feature of all is the battery life of up to 40 hours (30 hours with Bluetooth and noise-cancelling enabled). The perfect travel headphones, they beat the Bose QuietComfort 45 (24 hours) and Air Pods Max (up to 20 hours) by a long shot. We brought them on a recent trip to the UK and didn’t have to charge them once between our home in Sydney and the hotel in London.

Often found priced under AUD$500, the headphones are available in white, black, and a new midnight blue colour, which is our pick of the bunch.

Tissot PRX reference no. T137.410.11.051.00 | Image: Tissot

Tissot PRX

Price: from AUD$645

The Tissot PRX is still one of the best watches you can buy for men under AUD$1,000 thanks to its vintage sports-meets-dress watch aesthetic and reliable quartz movement. We go hands-on with great watches every week here at Man of Many, but we often find ourselves reaching for the Quartz PRX when we just want something stylish, simple, and timeless. It earns the approval of watch lovers everywhere, regardless of where they stand on the brand spectrum.

If you’re feeling adventurous, you can spend a bit more and opt for the automatic Powermatic 80 PRX, priced at AUD$1,435 or the Chronograph Automatic, priced at AUD$3,050. Our pick of the bunch has to be the quartz, though, for its affordable price point.

Remington HC4400AU Curved Blade Technology | Image: Amazon

Remington HC4400AU Curved Blade Technology

Price: AUD$129.95

If personal grooming and style are something the man in your life prioritises, then Remington has you covered. The iconic shaver brand’s curved blade kit is perfect for the man who wants to stay sharp without visiting the barber every week. With this product, he can trim his own hair at home quickly and easily, courtesy of the revamped design’s ultra-ergonomic construction.

The Remington HC4400AU kit is best known for its 70mm curved blade, which achieves a cleaner, more even cut in less time, following the natural contours of the head. According to the brand, this leads to 57 per cent greater blade coverage—how they measure that, we aren’t sur,e but one thing we are certain of is that any man with one of these shavers will have the freshest dome in the neighbourhood.

MYRQVIST Mölle Loafer | Image: MoM Shop

MYRQVIST Mölle Loafer

Price: USD$379

If it’s time your man traded the sneakers for something a little classier, these loafers from MYRQVIST are the ultimate gift. The Mölle is a sophisticated tassel loafer crafted from black calf leather and finished with a single leather sole. On top, you’ll find an apron front design that oozes elegance and exudes confidence. Perfect for any formal occasion or a day at the office.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 | Image: Apple

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Price: from AUD$1,399

If you’re an Apple user looking for the best smartwatch on the market to gift the man in your life, then the Watch Ultra is your best bet. Smartwatches are a great gift idea for men who will use them every day to track their fitness, receive notifications, and monitor their general health.

We’d save time mentioning the features the Apple Watch Ultra doesn’t have, but some of our favourites include Stride Length, Ground Contact Time, Vertical Oscillation and Running Power. Not to mention all the new workout views, such as Segments, Splits and Elevation. Not an athlete? You’ll appreciate the long-lasting battery life of up to 36 hours.

Gozney Roccbox ‘Yellow’ Limited Edition | Image: Gozney

Gozney Roccbox Portable Pizza Oven

Price: from AUD$799

Not a week goes by without cooking a pizza or two in our Gozney Roccbox. The ultimate gift for a foodie in your life, the Roccbox is one of the best pizza ovens on the market. A segment-defining product, it’ll cook you pizza, steak, chicken, wings, or any of the Gozney recipes found online without much of a learning curve.

In fact, the only foodie gift that even comes close is the much larger and more expensive Gozney Dome, which is better suited for large outdoor entertaining venues. After testing the Gozney Roccbox for ourselves, we found it to be a far more cost-effective option for couples and those without the space required to set up a full-size Dome. We highly recommend the Roccbox if you’re living in an apartment or want to take the Roccbox with you for weekends and camping. Watch us cook some Korean chicken wings in the Gozney Roccbox on our Instagram.

Le Labo Santal 33 | Image: Le Labo

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau de Parfum

Price: from AUD$362

It makes sense that our top luxury gift ideas for men would also be one of our favourite luxury fragrances for men. Le Labo Santal 33 is up there with the greatest fragrances ever created, and while expensive, it will have the man in your life smelling a million dollars with notes of cardamom, iris, violet, Australian sandalwood, cedarwood, papyrus, and musk.

To describe this scent in a sentence would be unfair, but as it warms on the skin we found it musky, slightly smoky, and addictive. In the words of Le Labo “Imagine sitting in solitude on the rugged, wide plains of the American West, firelight on your face, indigo-blue night skies.”

frank green Ceramic Reusable Cup | Image: frank green

frank green Ceramic Reusable Cup

Price: from AUD$49.95

We’re all trying to do our part for the planet these days, even if it’s something small, like switching from coffee cups to reusable bottles. Enter Frank Green and their reusable coffee cups. After trialling a number of these cups, this is our favourite thanks to its no-spill lid, triple-wall vacuum-insulated construction that keeps your drink hot (or cold), its colour, and the choice of sizes. We opted for the standard 10oz / 295ml cup when we got ours. Best of all, it fits standard car cupholders.

Pro-Ject Primary E Bluetooth Turntable | Image: Supplied

Pro-Ject Primary E Bluetooth Turntable

Price: from AUD$708

A turntable that will play vinyl music straight to your Bluetooth speakers, does a gift for music lovers get any better? Well, maybe a set of studio reference speakers… but we’re being realistic on price here and at AUD$708 the Pro-Ject Primary E Bluetooth Turntable is sleek, easy to use, sounds great, and is made to the standards of the more expensive turntables available from this leading brand.

To seal the deal, the Pro-Ject Primary E even comes with its own counterweight and anti-skating weight pre-set, so all you have to do is plug it in and let Skynard rip. It couldn’t be easier.

Carhartt Firm Duck Apron | Image: Carhartt

Carhartt Firm Duck Apron

Price: from AUD$105

Don’t get the man in your life anything but the best apron in the business this year. While you won’t find it in the kitchen of your local Michelin restaurant, Carhartt has long been the favourite choice for hardworking craftsmen and grill masters everywhere. Constructed from 12-ounce 100% cotton material, this will last your man a lifetime and then some.

Titleist Pro V1 | Image: Supplied

Titleist Pro V1

Price: from AUD$100

After the man in your life has sunk his hourly wage in balls into the fairway lake, grab him a box of the most player balls in the game. For the latest edition, the Titleist Pro V1 continues to improve its performance. Flying lower with less spin in the long game, but retaining the great short-game greenside spin we’ve come to love from this ball. It doesn’t claim to be the most expensive or best ball in golf, but it’s a reliable old friend that any man would love to play with.

Levi’s 501 Original | Image: Supplied

Levi’s 501 Original

Price: from AUD$129.95

The Levi’s 501 Original Jeans are a style staple and icon. When you close your eyes and think of “jeans” these are the ones that come to mind, and for good reason, they’ve been around since 1873 and were invented by the man himself Levi Strauss. With a quality construction that’s made from 14.39-ounce denim, there’s a reason these have a cult following amongst fashion-conscious men. They’re classic, they look good, and they’ll last you a decade or more! Grab a pair for yourself or a loved one this Christmas.

R.M. Williams Comfort Craftsman Boot | Image: Supplied

R.M. Williams Comfort Craftsman Boot

Price: from AUD$749

You already knew these would find their way into our list of best gift ideas for men in one way or another. The only thing better than owning a pair yourself is gifting them to a family member or loved one who’s yet to experience the versatility of this national treasure. When it comes to ‘quality’, the R.M. Williams Comfort Craftsman Boot is up there with the best anywhere in the world. Most notably, the use of yearling leather for supreme pliability, a good year welted sole that can be repaired for life, and a chisel square toe that’s stylish and suitable for all occasions.

Lacoste Men’s L.12.12 Classic Polo Shirt | Image: Supplied

Lacoste Men’s L.12.12 Classic Polo Shirt

Price: from AUD$150

We’ve covered the classic L.12.12 Lacoste polo shirt on more than a handful of occasions and for good reason, this is one of the best simple polo shirts money can buy. As such, it’s a no-brainer gift for a loved one this Christmas and offers quality and class in a simple-to-wear and pair aesthetic. Made from 100% cotton, it’s comfortable and features a classic fit that suits all body types.

Golden Goose Ball Star Leather Sneakers | Image: Supplied

Golden Goose Ball Star Leather Sneakers

Price: from AUD$880

While we thought distressed sneakers were just another fashion trend, it’s been over a decade since Golden Goose hit the scene, and their lineup of distressed-look sneakers is only getting stronger. Enter their latest offering, the Ball Star leather sneakers that feature another fan favourite’s hallmarks. We love the soft leather construction on the upper alongside the leather lining and insole designed for ultimate comfort and style. Made in Italy, these are the pure definition of quality footwear.

Giorgio Armani Acqua di Giò Parfum | Image: Giorgio Armani

Giorgio Armani Acqua di Giò Parfum

Price: from AUD$260

Give the gift of smelling irresistible with Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Giò Parfum, a powerful and mesmerising scent characterised by the harmonious blend of incense and the iconic marine notes that have made Acqua di Giò such a classic. Like charisma and mystery distilled and bottled, this scent recalls scenes of rugged landscapes meeting the power of a vast ocean, ending with a sense of exhilarating yet luxurious freshness.

The only thing that can match the craftsmanship of this scent is the bottle that contains it. The sleek yet masculine form has been meticulously crafted in tones of graduated black and thoughtfully designed to captivate the senses and enhance the overall experience of this remarkable fragrance. An impressive blend of elegance and sophistication, Giorgio Armani’s Acqua di Giò Parfum is the perfect gift for those with discerning tastes.

Samsonite C-Lite Spinner 75cm | Image: THE ICONIC

Samsonite C-Lite Spinner 75cm

Price: AUD$999

When it comes to gifts you take with you for life, a quality piece of luggage is hard to beat. The ultimate in style and security, travel cases help to keep your items protected and (hopefully) your next trip through the airport a little smoother. The C-Lite Spinner from Samsonite is arguably the most versatile piece of luggage we have encountered, thanks to its robust outer shell and double-wheel construction. While there is a range of different sizes to choose from, the 75cm option is our pick. If your special someone has itchy feet, this is a great gift to capitalise on their wanderlust.

Fujifilm X100VI Digital Camera l Fujifilm

Fujifilm X100VI Digital Camera

Price: from AUD$2,799

Don’t be fooled by the Fujifilm X100VI’s tactile buttons and analog-style exterior; this popular camera is a digital powerhouse. Effortlessly portable and painstakingly robust, it squeezes an impressive host of modern performance specs into its lightweight aluminium body. An advanced hybrid viewfinder, a built-in five-axis image stabilisation system, and a two-way tilting LCD display are just a few of the many impressive features awaiting you. Plus, the camera’s vintage design just looks freaking cool. If you know any passionate vloggers, photographers, videographers, or content creators, then you’ve just discovered the ultimate gift.

Cosmo Crystal Burgundy l Akoni

Cosmo Crystal Burgundy

Price: from AUD$1,400

We take our sunnies quite seriously here at Man of Many, so pick these up with confidence. Putting a modern update on the classic Wellington frame, each pair is forged in Japan from the highest-quality acetate and titanium. Akoni has also imbued the frames in the new colour of crystal burgundy, which blends expertly with the dark-blue lenses and white-gold details. Costly, perhaps, but these beauties are worth every cent.

