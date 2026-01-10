10 Best Wineries in Victoria, According to a Sommelier

Hunting for the best wineries in Victoria because you want to drink better wine, a stronger cellar or show up that mate who reckons he’s a master sommelier? The fastest way to get there is by listening to the people who professionally swirl and sip all day. We spoke to sommelier Liam Stanwell from The Recreation Bistro x Bottleshop in Fitzroy, who shared with Man of Many his go-to Victorian wine producers (with most located within easy day-trip distance from Melbourne).

“Victoria has an incredible mix of vineyards, and these producers show exactly what the state can do. If someone asked me where to start, this is the list I’d hand them,” he told Man of Many.

Victoria produces some of the best wine in the country, featuring a mix of iconic names, small family-owned estates, and serious cool-climate winemakers that deliver some of the strongest Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Syrah, and sparkling wines in Australia. “Obviously, I taste a lot of wine, and these are the producers I come back to a lot. They care about their vineyards, and they care about the finer details that make incredible wine. Visit any of them, and you’ll learn more in an hour than you will scrolling through wine notes online.” Below, standouts like Mount Mary, Yarra Yering, Cobaw Ridge, Elanto and more will be found. Each offers something different, and this guide will walk you through what to try, when to go, and how to plan your trip.

Mount Mary | Image: Supplied

1. Mount Mary

Best for: Collectors, Pinot and Cabernet fans, anyone who wants a benchmark Yarra Valley tasting

Mount Mary is a family-run estate that has been part of the Yarra Valley story since the early seventies. The Middletons planted the vineyard with a clear goal: to make elegant, French-influenced wines from a single site. They still grow, make, and bottle everything on the property, which keeps the wines consistent and gives the cellar door a truly grounded, hands-on feel. The space is small and quiet, allowing you to focus on what’s in the glass.

What to try: Quintet is the wine most people come here for, a Cabernet blend that shows the estate at its best. Triolet is a white Bordeaux blend, and both Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are reliable picks if you want a clean look at the Yarra Valley style.

What to know: Tastings are by appointment, and spots go quickly. The vineyard prioritises sustainable practices, encompassing soil health, water, and energy management, which is noteworthy if you’re interested in how wineries operate behind the scenes.

Distance from Melbourne: about 60 minutes

about 60 minutes Address: 860 Maroondah Highway, Coldstream VIC

860 Maroondah Highway, Coldstream VIC Opening hours: By appointment only

Yarra Yering | Image: Supplied

2. Yarra Yering

Best for: Serious wine drinkers, cellar-worthy reds, structured cool climate styles

Yarra Yering is one of the Yarra Valley’s heavy hitters. Founded in 1969 by Dr Bailey Carrodus, it helped kickstart modern winemaking in the region and still sits at the top of most Victorian shortlists. The vineyard runs along a warm, north-facing slope in Gruyere, giving it the mix of drainage and elevation that produces some of the region’s most detailed Cabernet, Shiraz, Pinot Noir, and Chardonnay.

What to try: Dry Red No. 1 and Dry Red No. 2 are the main drawcards if you want to understand the estate. The Pinot Noir and Chardonnay offer a cleaner view of the site, and the Carrodus releases are worth pursuing when they appear.

What to know: Booking ahead is recommended. Tastings are relaxed but focused, which is ideal if you want to take your time with the wines. Winemaker Sarah Crowe has lifted the estate even further in recent years, and the consistency across the range is one of the reasons Yarra Yering still sets the pace in Victoria.

Distance from Melbourne: about 60 minutes

about 60 minutes Address: 4 Briarty Road, Gruyere VIC

4 Briarty Road, Gruyere VIC Opening hours: Open 7 Days, 10am-5pm

Cobaw Ridge | Image: Supplied

3. Cobaw Ridge

Best for: Natural wine fans, cool climate Syrah lovers, anyone who wants an intimate, low intervention Macedon Ranges experience

Cobaw Ridge is one of the Macedon Ranges’ most distinctive producers. The estate has been certified organic since 2009 and biodynamic since 2011, and this commitment is evident in the wines. Everything here is estate-grown, made, and bottled by the vignerons, and the vineyard work is hands-on, low-impact, and focused on letting the site speak for itself. The result is Syrah, Chardonnay, and Pinot with real tension and detail.

What to try: The Syrah is the headline wine and sets the style for the estate. The Pinot Noir and Chardonnay deliver the same clean, site-driven character, and small batch releases are worth trying if they are open on the day.

What to know: Tastings are intimate and personal, so this winery is a strong pick if you prefer quieter cellar doors. The entire property is farmed using organic and biodynamic practices, including hand pruning, hand-picking, low-intervention winemaking, and minimal additions.

Distance from Melbourne: about 60 to 75 minutes

about 60 to 75 minutes Address: 31 Perc Boyers Road, East Pastoria VIC

31 Perc Boyers Road, East Pastoria VIC Opening hours: Cellar door open Sat – Sun 12-5 pm, bookings recommended

Elanto | Image: Supplied

4. Elanto

Best for: Pinot and Chardonnay fans, anyone who wants small-scale, high-density, site-focused wines

Elantho Vineyard is one of the newer and most ambitious projects on the Mornington Peninsula. It began in 2017 when Sandro Mosele and Tony Todaro met at a French wine tasting in Melbourne and realised they shared the same idea: to create a high-density vineyard on a site that could truly showcase its character. They found that site soon after, a property with an easterly aspect, free-draining soils, and the right mix of depth and structure to drive deep root systems. French soil scientist Claude Bourguignon surveyed the land and confirmed its potential, which influenced the entire vineyard’s planting in 2019.

What to try: Everything here is Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, split across eight small sites with distinct characteristics. Vertex brings depth and perfume, Ironstone provides concentration, Chicory leans more towards aromatic notes, and Kilnside showcases pure, expressive fruit. Verge Chardonnay is lighter and gravelly, Buckshot has natural tension from iron-rich soils, and Seawinds produces a fuller, more complete style.

What to know: Farming follows a minimal intervention mindset with a heavy focus on soil life and precision vineyard work. Production is small, and bookings are essential.

Distance from Melbourne: about 75 to 90 minutes

about 75 to 90 minutes Address: 3 Stanleys Rd, Balnarring VIC 3926

3 Stanleys Rd, Balnarring VIC 3926 Opening hours: Tastings by appointment only (Friday & Saturday)

Giant Steps | Image: Supplied

5. Giant Steps

Best for: Newer wine drinkers, single vineyard tastings, Chardonnay and Pinot fans, food and wine pairings

Giant Steps has been a key name in the Yarra Valley since 1997. Founder Phil Sexton came here specifically to grow Chardonnay and Pinot Noir with purity and finesse, and his Sexton vineyard in Gruyere became the backbone of the brand. Over the years, the winery has expanded across a handful of standout sites, from Tarrawarra to Gladysdale, each carefully selected for its elevation, aspect, and cool climate structure. The focus has always been the same: to keep winemaking tight and transparent, so you taste the vineyard, rather than the hand of the winemaker.

What to try: The single vineyard Pinot Noir and Chardonnay releases are the highlight. Applejack, Sexton, and Wombat Creek all exhibit distinct differences in their fruit profiles and textures. If you want a broader snapshot of the season, the Estate labels are the most approachable starting point.

What to know: The cellar door is one of the most accessible in the valley, offering an easy-to-follow tasting format and a strong restaurant for those who want to stay for lunch. Head Winemaker Melanie Chester continues the site-first approach that put Giant Steps on the map, and recent awards, including Halliday’s 2025 Winery of the Year, reflect the consistency of the range.

Distance from Melbourne: about 55 minutes

about 55 minutes Address: 336 Maroondah Highway, Healesville VIC

336 Maroondah Highway, Healesville VIC Opening hours: Wed-Sun 11am-5pm, bookings recommended

Jasper Hill | Image: Supplied

6. Jasper Hill

Best for: Serious Shiraz drinkers, Heathcote fans, anyone chasing powerful yet site-driven reds

Jasper Hill is one of the defining names of Heathcote. Founded by Ron and Elva Laughton in the late 1970s and now run by their daughter, Emily, and her husband, Nick, the estate has remained small and focused for more than four decades. The two vineyards, Georgia’s Paddock and Emily’s Paddock, sit on ancient Cambrian soils and are farmed organically, producing low-yielding fruit with natural concentration and depth.

What to try: Georgia’s Paddock Shiraz is the wine most people seek out, with richness and structure shaped by the basalt soils. Emily’s Paddock Shiraz often shows a bit more lift and aroma. Fiano and Nebbiolo are available in smaller quantities if you’re looking for something different from the region.

What to know: Everything is made with minimal additions and fermented with natural yeasts. The vineyards are unirrigated, which adds to the intensity of the wines. Quantities are small and releases can move quickly.

Distance from Melbourne: about 90 minutes

about 90 minutes Address: 82 Drummonds Ln, Heathcote VIC 3523

82 Drummonds Ln, Heathcote VIC 3523 Opening hours: By appointment only

Giaconda | Image: Supplied

7. Giaconda

Best for: Chardonnay fans, collectors, and anyone who wants to experience one of Australia’s benchmark cool climate wineries

Giaconda is a small but influential Beechworth estate founded in the early eighties by winemaker Rick Kinzbrunner. After working in California and Bordeaux, he established a vineyard in the foothills of the Victorian Alps, selecting a cool, sheltered site with ancient granite soils. The aim was to produce Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Shiraz with clarity, depth, and long ageing potential. The vineyard is now fully certified organic and run by Rick and his son Nathan.

What to try: The Estate Vineyard Chardonnay is the standout and often ranked among the best in the country. The Shiraz from the amphitheatre block has more warmth and spice, while the Nebbiolo from the Red Hill site is a good choice if you’re looking for something different.

What to know: The winery employs natural fermentation, minimal additions, and gravity flow, which keeps the wines precise and detailed. Ageing happens in an underground granite cave, which has the benefit of providing ideal conditions all year.

Distance from Melbourne: about 3 hours

about 3 hours Address: 30 McClay Rd, Everton Upper VIC 3678

30 McClay Rd, Everton Upper VIC 3678 Opening hours: Appointment only

Sorrenberg | Image: Supplied

8. Sorrenberg

Best for: Gamay lovers, small-scale Beechworth producers, biodynamic wine fans

Sorrenberg is a tiny three-hectare vineyard on the outskirts of Beechworth, run by Barry and Jan Morey. The site is situated on granitic soils with a cool climate and a gentle northern aspect, which helps ripen later varieties without compromising their freshness. The vineyard was planted in 1985 and has been certified biodynamic since 2008, with all fruit grown, processed, and bottled on-site.

What to try: Gamay is the wine that put Sorrenberg on the map and remains one of the most sought-after in Australia. The Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc Semillon blend are reliable, and the Cabernet blend offers a more structured side of the estate.

What to know: Everything here is handmade on a small scale, with traditional fermentation in French barriques and close-planted vines that keep yields low. Because production is limited, most wines sell out quickly once released, and cellar door access is restricted.

Distance from Melbourne: about 3 hours

about 3 hours Address: 49 Alma Rd, Beechworth VIC 3747

49 Alma Rd, Beechworth VIC 3747 Opening hours: By appointment only

Eastern Peak | Image: Supplied

9. Eastern Peak

Best for: Pinot and Chardonnay lovers, low intervention drinkers, anyone interested in regenerative farming and cool climate Western Victorian wine

Eastern Peake is situated on a high plateau north of Ballarat, 430 metres above sea level, where volcanic soils and a marginal continental climate influence the style of the wines. The vineyard was planted in the 1980s and has been farmed with an organic mindset from the beginning. Since 2013, it has fully embraced organic and regenerative practices, with a focus on soil health and long-term sustainability. The wines are renowned for their purity, restraint, and fine structure.

What to try: Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are the heart of the range. The Walsh Block Pinot, from a neighbouring site planted in the mid-nineties, is consistently strong. Two Mile Hill offers a distinct perspective on the region, featuring Chardonnay, Riesling, and Pinot grown on richer, volcanic soils. Griffins Road Chardonnay is another highlight, coming off deep, red volcanic loam with plenty of character.

What to know: Winemaking here is hands-off, letting the farming and the land do most of the work. Irrigation is only used in tougher seasons, and yields stay low due to the site’s elevation and soil profile.

Distance from Melbourne: about 90 minutes

about 90 minutes Address: 67 Pickfords Road, Coghills Creek, Victoria, 3364

67 Pickfords Road, Coghills Creek, Victoria, 3364 Opening hours: Tues-Sat 11am-3pm, bookings recommended

Crawford River | Image: Supplied

10. Crawford River

Best for: Riesling fans, cool climate drinkers, anyone who wants a quiet, remote estate with serious regional pedigree

Crawford River is the leading name in the Henty region, a far southwest pocket of Victoria known for its cool conditions and slow ripening. The family planted the vineyard in 1975 and still runs it today, focusing on small-scale, estate-grown fruit and hands-on winemaking. The site is situated approximately 50 kilometres inland from the Southern Ocean, which brings cool breezes and long growing seasons that are particularly suited to Riesling and Cabernet.

What to try: Riesling is the standout here and one of the most reliable in Australia. The Cabernet and Cabernet Franc blends offer a more structured style, while Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon show the region’s clean, cool climate edge.

What to know: All fruit is grown, picked, processed, and bottled on-site, ensuring consistency from year to year.

Distance from Melbourne : about 4 hours

: about 4 hours Address: Crawford River Road, Condah VIC

Crawford River Road, Condah VIC Opening hours: Appointment only, Monday – Friday 10am – 4pm and occasional extra weekends.

Quick Guide to Victoria’s Main Wine Regions

Melbourne is situated in the heart of several major wine regions, making for an easy day trip. Each area has its own strengths, from refined Chardonnay and Pinot Noir to coastal vineyards that pair perfectly with great food.

Yarra Valley

The Yarra Valley is the region most people picture when they think about Victorian wine. It nails cool climate Chardonnay and Pinot, and the sparkling scene is only getting stronger. You can bounce between small family-run cellar doors and big-name estates with full restaurants, so the day can be as chilled or as planned as you want it to be.

Drive time from Melbourne CBD: 60 to 75 minutes

Mornington Peninsula

The Peninsula brings a different feel. You get rolling hills, sea air, and winery restaurants that anchor a whole afternoon. Chardonnay and Pinot thrive here thanks to the coastal influence, and most cellar doors lean into serious food programs. It’s one of the easiest places in Victoria to settle in, order a bottle, and lose track of the day.

Drive time from Melbourne CBD: 70 to 90 minutes

Macedon Ranges

The Macedon Ranges is cooler, quieter, and perfect for people who want to focus on the wine. Expect elegant Pinot Noir, fine boned Chardonnay, and some of the best sparkling in the state. The cellar doors tend to be smaller, which suits anyone who wants space to taste and talk all things wine without a crowd.

Drive time from Melbourne CBD: 60 to 75 minutes

Bellarine Peninsula

The Bellarine Peninsula features a diverse range of small vineyards that specialise in Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and a few lighter Mediterranean varieties. The cellar doors are extremely welcoming, which makes the region easy to navigate without a packed itinerary. It’s a good shout for groups or anyone who wants a relaxed day out with good wine, and a stop in Geelong on the way back.

Drive time from Melbourne CBD: 75 to 90 minutes

Other Noteworthy Wine Regions in Melbourne

A few of Victoria’s most influential wineries live further out, and they are worth the extra hour in the car, according to Stanwell. Heathcote produces bold, long-lived Shiraz from makers like Jasper Hill. Beechworth is home to some of Australia’s most respected Chardonnay and small batch producers, including Giaconda and Sorrenberg. Western Victoria boasts distinctive estates, such as Eastern Peake and Latta, and Henty’s Crawford River is renowned for its Riesling, produced with exceptional precision. These spots would be better suited for full weekend trips, especially if you want something beyond the usual Melbourne run.

Why Trust Many of Many’s Recommendations

From the author, Ally Burnie: I’ve spent the past decade writing about Australian food and wine and working alongside people who know this industry inside out. The wineries in this guide come from a mix of professional experience and the recommendations of Melbourne sommelier Liam Stanwell. Each one earns its place for the quality of the wine, the care behind the farming and winemaking, and the experience you get when you visit. Whether you’re deep into Pinot and Chardonnay or just starting to explore Victorian wine, this list will point you toward Victoria’s standout wineries, vineyards and cellar doors.

Alternatives to the Best Wineries in Victoria

Best Wineries in Victoria FAQs

What are the best wineries in Victoria for a day trip?



The Yarra Valley is the easiest region for a quick day trip, as most cellar doors are conveniently close together. Places like Giant Steps, Yarra Yering and Mount Mary are strong picks if you want serious wine, while larger estates suit mixed groups. The Bellarine and Mornington Peninsula also work well if you wish to food-focused stops and coastal views.

Are there any wineries close to Melbourne itself?



There aren’t vineyards within the city, but the Yarra Valley and Macedon Ranges are close enough that you can be tasting within an hour. These regions are the most convenient if you only have half a day.

How many wineries should you visit in one day?



Two or three is usually the sweet spot. It gives you enough time to enjoy each tasting without rushing. If you are planning a bigger group outing, booking ahead is essential. If someone in your group is driving, use spittoons when necessary, and plan lunch for the middle of the day to pace things out safely. Know your limits and ideally have a designated driver who’s happy to take one for the team and not drink.