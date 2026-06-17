15 Best Wine Bars in Melbourne (A Wine Lover’s Guide)

Looking for the best wine bars in Melbourne for date night? I have some great news for you: you’re spoiled for choice. From Olivine Wine Bar at Pentridge to the buzzing Hope St Radio in Collingwood to the effortlessly cool Bar Liberty in Fitzroy, Marion Wine Bar, Old Palm Liquor & Bahama Gold… there are almost too many impressive wine bars to choose from.

Melbourne does a lot of things well, but wine bars? Next level. Whether you’re somewhat of a wine connoisseur looking to try some of the best wine straight from Victoria’s vineyards or want to impress a date with your venue choice, I’ve got you. Below is a curated list of the best wine bars in Melbourne from someone who, well, loves wine (and whose partner is a sommelier … so, by extension, I know good wine).

Quick Comparison: Melbourne’s Best Wine Bars

Wine Bar Neighbourhood Best For Standout Feature Average Glass Marion Fitzroy Effortless cool & food 20-page wine list $17 Carlton Wine Room Carlton Classic Euro-bistro Clever coding system on menu $18 Lilac Wine Bar Cremorne Cosy, intimate dates Vinyl records & fireplace $15 City Wine Shop CBD After-work drinks European enoteca vibe $17 Bijou Bottle Store CBD Finding rare bottles Floor-to-ceiling wine shelves $16 Olivine Coburg Unique atmosphere Set inside an old gaol cell $19 Hope St Radio Collingwood Natural wine & music Live community radio broadcasts $15 Bahama Gold Brunswick East Casual street-side sipping $10 wines on tap $10 Scroll horizontally to view full table

Marion Wine Bar | Image: Marion Wine Bar

1. Marion Wine Bar, Fitzroy

Address: 53 Gertrude St, Fitzroy VIC 3065

53 Gertrude St, Fitzroy VIC 3065 Hours: Sun-Mon 12 pm – 10 pm

Sun-Mon 12 pm – 10 pm Phone: (03) 9419 6262

(03) 9419 6262 Glass of wine average: $17

If you’re after an effortlessly cool wine bar that focuses on delivering both excellent wine options and unbelievably tasty food, Marion Wine Bar remains my absolute top pick in Fitzroy. I love Marion because there’s zero pretension here – last time I visited, the sommelier happily spent ten minutes helping me navigate their intimidating 20-page wine list to find a funky, skin-contact orange wine that perfectly matched my dishes.

The wine list itself is extensive, I’m talking about 20 pages long. It can be overwhelming but again, the staff at Marion are beyond helpful, so just sing out if you need a hand choosing the right glass or bottle. Marion’s wine selection contains bottles sourced locally in Australia, and from around the globe. Their list features small producers and exciting blends covering the breadth and depth of the winemaking world.

On the food front, you simply cannot leave without ordering the famous flatbread with fromage blanc. I paired it with the raw tuna and white soy, and if you’re hungry, the grilled O’Connor striploin is incredibly juicy. It’s not budget dining, but for the sheer quality of the produce and the electric atmosphere, it’s worth every cent. For serious bang for buck, I’d recommend the Chef’s Selection ($85), which showcases the best of what Marion has to offer

Carlton Wine Room | Image: Carlton Wine Room

2. Carlton Wine Room, Carlton

Address: 172-174 Faraday St, Carlton VIC 3053

172-174 Faraday St, Carlton VIC 3053 Hours: Tues-Thurs 4 pm – 11 pm, Fri-Mon 12 pm – 11 pm

Tues-Thurs 4 pm – 11 pm, Fri-Mon 12 pm – 11 pm Phone: (03) 9347 2626

(03) 9347 2626 Glass of wine average: $18

Carlton Wine Room (CWR) has been a local inner-north staple since it opened its doors in 2018, and if you wander past on any given night, you’ll find the wine bar packed inside and spilling out onto Faraday St. Carlton Wine Room offers a dynamic and ever-evolving wine list that features roughly 100 carefully curated wines – including a variety of both classic and contemporary wines, sourced from local and international vineyards.

What I loved most when visiting CWR was that the wine list includes a little coding system to guide your selections: a wine glass for sparkling CWR recommends, a tree hugger for biodynamic wines, and an orange for skinsy wines. It’s fun, and playful – and an easy way to dip your toes into the dynamic world of wine. If you’re still unsure, I found the staff to be so knowledgeable, helpful and ready to help you find your ideal drop.

Alongside its wine offerings, The Carlton Wine Room complements its wine list with a food menu that’s equally delicious: think European bistro-style, featuring seasonally curated dishes designed to perfectly match their wines. From smaller bites like oysters and anchovy toast to larger, hearty dishes such as flathead with mussels and tomato veloute, or wagyu rump camp with butcher’s sauce (my top pick), the menu beautifully enhances the wine tasting experience​.

Lilac Wine Bar | Image: Lilac Wine Bar

3. Lilac Wine Bar, Cremorne

Address: 31 Stephenson St, Cremorne VIC 3121

31 Stephenson St, Cremorne VIC 3121 Hours: Mon-Wed 4pm – 11pm, Thurs-Sat 3pm –11pm, Sun 12pm-5pm

Mon-Wed 4pm – 11pm, Thurs-Sat 3pm –11pm, Sun 12pm-5pm Phone: (03) 9973 2061

(03) 9973 2061 Glass of wine average: $15

If you’re looking for a cosy spot to unwind with a glass (or two) of vino, I’d highly recommend check out Lilac Wine Bar. Tucked away in a converted warehouse in Cremorne, it features exposed brick walls, flickering candlelight, a crackling fireplace, and the soothing sounds of vinyl records spinning in the background (plus my favourite feature: a large disco ball hanging from the roof – because why not?)

But let’s be real, decor is important, but we’re here for the wine – and boy, does Lilac Wine deliver. Their wine guru and sommelier Richard Buck (ex Aru, Melbourne) has put together an impressive list of over 250 bottles, with a focus on small-scale, artisanal producers who aren’t afraid to push the boundaries. You’ll find loads of organic and biodynamic options, as well as craft beer and local spirits.

And the food? I’d say just as good as the wine list. Head chef Kyle Nicol (trained at Michelin-starred restaurants), whips up an eclectic mix of French bistro comfort food and nostalgic Aussie dishes from his childhood. He’s all about using local, seasonal, and native ingredients, and he even goes foraging for some of the produce himself. Love that.

City Wine Shop | Image: City Wine Shop

4. City Wine Shop, Melbourne CBD

Address: 159 Spring St, Melbourne VIC 3000

159 Spring St, Melbourne VIC 3000 Hours: Mon-Thurs 12 pm – 11 pm, Fri-Sun 12 pm – 12 am

Mon-Thurs 12 pm – 11 pm, Fri-Sun 12 pm – 12 am Phone: (03) 9654 6657

(03) 9654 6657 Glass of wine average: $17

City Wine Shop is one of the best wine bars in Melbourne CBD, and is my go-to for a takeaway bottle on my way home (because if I dine in, I find it hard to leave after one glass of wine). It’s the perfect combo of a bottle shop and wine bar, styled after those European enotecas (essentially, a European wine shop). Get a takeaway bottle, or drink in (but be mindful of the $25 corkage fee).

This CBD wine bar has been a staple on Spring St since 2004, and they have a massive selection of wines, both local and imported, so there’s always something new to try without breaking the bank​. Plus, if you have no idea where to start, the staff are very helpful and will find you the perfect bottle (or glass, if you’re being sensible).

The food offering is also strong. You’ll find some delish European-inspired dishes from The European next door. Think: chicken schnitzel, polenta chips, spaghetti marinara, pappardelle with lamb ragu (you must order this), and plenty more.

It’s super cosy inside, but if Melbourne‘s weather plays nice, grabbing a seat outside is the best. Whether you’re popping in to grab a bottle or settling in for a few glasses and a meal, City Wine Shop will have you returning time and time again.

Bijou Bottle Store & Bar | Image: Bijou Bottle Store & Bar

5. Bijou Bottle Store & Bar, Melbourne CBD

Address: 194 Little Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000

194 Little Collins St, Melbourne VIC 3000 Hours: Mon-Sun 12 pm – 1 am

Mon-Sun 12 pm – 1 am Glass of wine average: $16

Bijou Bottle Store & Bar is the perfect wine bar that says to a date, “I know good wine, and this is good wine.” It is on the smaller side of venues, and you might have a hard time finding a seat during peak hours (like I did), but once you’re inside, and sipping on delicious wine, you’ll realise it’s worth the wait. The almost floor-to-ceiling shelves are stacked with wine from Victoria’s best winemakers and renowned international makers.

At Bijou, you can pick from a broad, ever-changing array of wines, including popular varietals like pinot noir and shiraz, plus unique picks like garganega. Every bottle on the shelf is up for grabs to drink there or to go. Plus, here’s a pro tip: when I visited, I found out customers can choose a bottle that then becomes the next by-the-glass option for others to try.

If you need a tasty snack to complement your wine, Bijou makes sure you’re all set with some wine-friendly bites (go for the charcuterie board, or confit garlic, caramelised onion, and three-cheese toastie). Yum.

Enjoy your wine in an old gaol cell at Olivine Wine Bar | Image: Ally Burnie

6. Olivine Wine Bar, Coburg

Address: 1 Pentridge Blvd, Coburg VIC 3058

1 Pentridge Blvd, Coburg VIC 3058 Hours: Tues-Thurs 5 pm – 10pm, Fri 5pm-10.30pm, Saturday 2-10.30pm

Tues-Thurs 5 pm – 10pm, Fri 5pm-10.30pm, Saturday 2-10.30pm Phone: (03) 9100 9116

(03) 9100 9116 Glass of wine average: $19

Fancy drinking a drop of vino in an old gaol cell? Well, oddly enough, you can. Olivine Wine Bar is tucked away in the old Pentridge Prison in Coburg. The wine bar, set within the old bluestone walls of B Division, offers a decidedly cosy and elegant vibe (despite the venue’s history). You can drink at the bar, at the open tables or grab yourself an intimate booth that’s decked out with plush booths and seats (but is, in fact, an old gaol cell). I’d definitely recommend the booth option – it was super cosy and such a unique experience.

And the wine list – oh, boy. The list? Over 500 wines strong, featuring wines from Australia and around the world. Perhaps what really makes Olivine one of the best wine bars in Melbourne is it won the Three Glasses Award for Australia’s Best New Wine List in 2023 – I mean if that doesn’t scream best Melbourne wine bar, I don’t know what does. While I wouldn’t say the wines by the glass are super affordable for your average night out, you definitely get what you pay for. The wines are phenom.

The staff are super friendly (perhaps overly so if I’m being honest), and will happily provide recommendations, or let you peruse the menu at your own leisure. There’s also a great snack menu, with options like duck rillettes, pork & pistachio terrine, cheese platter and more. But honestly? I’d go straight for the fries with Parmesan and truffle butter. Absolute fire. 10/10, would recommend.

Hope St Radio | Image: Hope St Radio

7. Hope St Radio, Collingwood

Address: 35 Johnston St, Collingwood VIC 3066

35 Johnston St, Collingwood VIC 3066 Hours: Thurs-Sun 3 pm – 11 pm

Thurs-Sun 3 pm – 11 pm Glass of wine average: $15

Not quite your traditional Melbourne wine bar, it’d be remiss of me not to include this Collingwood gem in the list. Hope St Radio is a former community radio station, which has transformed into a hip wine bar known for its natural, minimal-intervention wines.

The list isn’t super extensive (about 60 wines) but the wine is all super approachable and there’s something for every wine drinker. Overall, I love this spot because it’s just effortlessly cool, and very Melbourne. Hope St Radio is the perfect spot for a date night or to show-off to interstate friends just how impressive Melbourne’s hospitality scene really is.

As the name suggests, music is at the heart of Hope St Radio, with a carefully curated selection of tunes from local musicians and artists. Live broadcasts keep the energy high all week long, and you’ll find this place books out on the weekends pretty far in advance – a testament to any good venue. It’s kind of like a bougie party spot in Collingwood, and I spent several hours longer than I’d planned to just because the vibes were so high and the wine was so good.

Food is on-point too, with an eclectic mix of à la carte dishes that blend classic flavours with inventive twists, all designed to pair beautifully with their curated wine selection. So, if you’re looking for a place with a strong community vibe and a unique wine drinking experience, Hope St Radio is a must-visit. I’ll probably see you there.

Old Palm Liquor & Bahama Gold | Image: Old Palm Liquor

8. Old Palm Liquor & Bahama Gold, Brunswick East

Address: 135 Lygon St, Brunswick East VIC 3057

135 Lygon St, Brunswick East VIC 3057 Hours: Sun-Thurs 12 pm – 11pm, Fri & Sat 12pm-12am

Sun-Thurs 12 pm – 11pm, Fri & Sat 12pm-12am Phone: (03) 9388 0954

(03) 9388 0954 Glass of wine average: $10

Two names but essentially one-and-the-same venue on Lygon St in Brunswick, Old Palm Liquor and Bahama Gold are must-visits for wine lovers seeking a fun and fresh spot to sip some epic wines. From the movers and shakers that brought Neighbourhood Wine to Fitrzroy, Old Palm Liquor and Bahama Gold are absolute gems when it comes to quality wine without the hefty price tag. They’re two of my personal favourite drinking spots in Brunswick, with Baham Gold the more the wine-focused spot to kick off your evening, before you scooch over to Old Palm Liquor for a feed (and more wine).

Bahama Gold launched during lockdown as a canteen-style bottle shop, which has now transformed into a cosy public bar. It’s thankfully retained its street-facing service, letting the good times flow onto the sidewalk where you can enjoy drinks without ever stepping inside.

From pét-nats to orange wines and beyond, what I love most about Bahama Gold is its $10 wines on tap, which can be ordered street-side from the bar and enjoyed al-fresco on Lygon’s bustling footpath. If the on-tap booze doesn’t tickle your fancy, Bahama Gold also boasts a cellar with 1,000 bottles from small-scale, low-intervention producers. There are a few snacks on the Bahama Gold menu to accompany your vino (chips, oysters, flatbread, chicken and porcini terrine), but for a bigger feed you can pop through the back to Old Palm Liquor.

Lane’s Edge Wine Bar | Image: Supplied

9. Lane’s Edge Wine Bar, Melbourne CBD

Address : 39 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000

: 39 Bourke St, Melbourne VIC 3000 Hours : Mon-Thurs 4pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 4pm-12am

: Mon-Thurs 4pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 4pm-12am Phone : (03) 9654 2409

: (03) 9654 2409 Glass of wine average: $14

Nestled on the infamous Bourke Street, right on the corner of Meyers Place, this little laneway bar is quintessentially Melbourne. Following a recent glow-up that stripped back its old jungle-vibe courtyard to reveal beautiful original bluestone and a sleek open-air beer garden, it’s never looked better. I particularly love this wine bar because it’s the ultimate late-night refuge. You can pop in after work for a sophisticated glass of local Victorian wine, and end up staying until midnight, eating hot chips in the heated courtyard.

This is my go-to wine bar in Melbourne CBD when a quick drink accidentally turns into dinner. The wine list is incredibly approachable (they use a Coravin system so you can try the fancy stuff by the glass) but the food by ex-Bar Margaux chef Gary Dick is the real sleeper hit. Grab a slab of fluffy focaccia, order the salt cod brandade that comes with sour cream Pringles for scooping, and settle into the courtyard.

Bar Liberty | Image: Supplied

10. Bar Liberty, Fitzroy

Address: 234 Johnston St, Fitzroy VIC 3065

234 Johnston St, Fitzroy VIC 3065 Hours: Mon-Sat 5pm-11.30pm, Sun 12pm-5.30pm

Mon-Sat 5pm-11.30pm, Sun 12pm-5.30pm Phone: (03) 9415 9025

(03) 9415 9025 Glass of wine average: $14

Bar Liberty is the venue that essentially defined the modern “Melbourne wine bar” genre nearly a decade ago, and it still absolutely slaps. Sitting behind a hurriedly spray-painted sign on Johnston Street, it’s casual, vibey, and effortlessly cool. I’m most impressed with how Bar Liberty manages to have some serious fine-dining chops without an ounce of pretension. The staff here are like your coolest friends who just happen to know everything about obscure, biodynamic wines.

The nine-page drinks menu can be intimidating, so just tell the staff what you usually drink and let them take the wheel. Food-wise, there is an unwritten rule here that you must order the starchy, peppery, cheesy course. Currently, it’s these incredible springy potato dumplings dressed in a lemony pepper and pecorino sauce, topped with tiny crisps of potato skin. Pure, unadulterated comfort food that pairs perfectly with whatever funky orange wine they’ve just poured you.

Public Wine Shop | Image: Supplied

11. Public Wine Shop, Fitzroy North

Address : 179 St Georges Rd, Fitzroy North VIC 3068

: 179 St Georges Rd, Fitzroy North VIC 3068 Hours : Mon-Thurs 4pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-11pm, Sun 12pm-8pm

: Mon-Thurs 4pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-11pm, Sun 12pm-8pm Phone : 0498 562 323

: 0498 562 323 Average glass of wine: $17

With a plethora of communal dining spots opening up around Melbourne, Public Wine Shop is the trendsetter of this new norm. Run by former sommelier Campbell Burton, it’s a fiercely dedicated shrine to natural, organic, and sulphur-free wines. I love Public Wine Shop because it completely removes the anxiety of choosing a bottle. The 200-strong wine list sits in temperature-controlled cabinets along the wall – you just point at something that looks interesting, and the incredibly friendly staff will tell you the life story of the farmer who made it.

If you’re looking for an effortlessly cool date spot in Fitzroy North, this is my recommendation. Pull up a stool at the communal table and lean into the European-meets-Japanese snack menu. You absolutely have to order whatever fancy tinned fish they have on rotation, paired with a glass of something cloudy and textural from local legends like Manon or Tom Shobbrook.

Vinesmith | Image: Supplied

12. Vinesmith, Melbourne CBD

Address : 1 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000

: 1 Flinders Ln, Melbourne VIC 3000 Hours : Tues-Sat 11am-11pm

: Tues-Sat 11am-11pm Phone : (03) 9970 8960

: (03) 9970 8960 Average glass of wine: $18

If you’re serious about wine but don’t want to leave the city for a cellar door experience, Vinesmith City Cellar Door is the place to be. Tucked away on Flinders Lane, this spot brings the best of local and boutique French wines into an urban cellar door setting, making it a must-visit for anyone who loves a good drop.

Downstairs, you’ll find a wine shop and tasting room, run by experts Yuhan Jiang and Vanessa Crouse, who know their way around a bottle. Whether you’re stopping in for a tasting, grabbing something unique for the weekend, or looking to expand your palate, they’ve got you sorted. The space itself is a beautiful timber-lined cave, designed by Denton Corker Marshall, using rare native Australian materials to make it feel warm and welcoming.

Upstairs is where you’ll find the bistro and wine bar is led by Executive Chef Richard Hayes, with a seasonal, French-inspired menu that leans into Melbourne’s love for bold, local flavours. It’s the perfect spot for a mid-week business lunch, after-work vino, or a full-blown wine session over some of the best French bistro-style food in Melbourne.

It’s only been open a short while, but speaking with Jiang, I’ve been told some new wine labels are joining the lineup very soon, making this spot one of the best new wine bars in Melbourne. Whether you’re looking to taste, buy, or just settle in with a cracking bottle, Vinesmith is already a standout.

13. Embla, Melbourne CBD

Address: 122 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000

122 Russell St, Melbourne VIC 3000 Hours: Wed-Sat 12pm-12am, Mon-Tues 3pm-12am

Wed-Sat 12pm-12am, Mon-Tues 3pm-12am Phone: 0455 122 121

0455 122 121 Glass of wine average: $18

If I’m ever asked what Melbourne does best, Embla is often the answer. Sitting in its dark, unassuming space on Russell Street, this decade-old CBD favourite is still as dynamic and essential as the day it opened. It’s the exact right kind of casual – unpretentious and welcoming, but with a serious eye on quality wine and food. Whether I need a good meal after a show or just a few after-work drinks, Embla is always exactly what I’m looking for.

The wine list here is famously adaptable, and the staff are incredibly knowledgeable without ever being condescending. My tip: ask them to point you toward a fun, small-producer French drop. Food-wise, Dave Verheul’s fire-fuelled cooking is legendary. You can’t go wrong with the whole rainbow trout in tarragon and fennel, but honestly, the chickpea pancake with hazelnut and mandarin pesto is the kind of dish that makes you reconsider your stance on vegetarian food.

14. Gerald’s Bar, Carlton North

Address: 920 Lygon St, Carlton North VIC 3054

920 Lygon St, Carlton North VIC 3054 Hours: Tue-Thu 5 pm – 11 pm, Fri-Sat 12 pm – 12 am, Sun 12 pm – 11 pm

Tue-Thu 5 pm – 11 pm, Fri-Sat 12 pm – 12 am, Sun 12 pm – 11 pm Phone: (03) 9349 4748

(03) 9349 4748 Glass of wine average: $16

Gerald’s Bar is an absolute Melbourne institution. Having recently moved from its tiny original Rathdowne Street shopfront to a much larger, sprawling space on Lygon Street (complete with a grapevine-canopied courtyard), it has managed to bring its soul along for the ride. I love this spot because it still feels like a rollicking house party where the host just happens to have incredible taste in booze and vinyl. The nostalgic knick-knacks are still there, the music is still eclectic, and yes, the crusty bread is still free.

The new kitchen setup means the food is better than ever. I highly recommend the raw snapper with cultured cream, or the golden beetroot showered in mimolette cheese. As for the wine, the list is Euro-centric and full of great value if you know where to look. Just tell the staff what you’re in the mood for, listen to the crackle of the record player, and settle in for the long haul.

15. Little Prince Wine, St Kilda

Address: 2 Acland St, St Kilda VIC 3182

2 Acland St, St Kilda VIC 3182 Hours: Sun-Wed 4pm-9pm, Thurs 4pm-9.30pm, Fri & Sat 4pm-10pm

Sun-Wed 4pm-9pm, Thurs 4pm-9.30pm, Fri & Sat 4pm-10pm Phone: (03) 9536 1175

(03) 9536 1175 Glass of wine average: $15

Tucked underneath The Prince Hotel, Little Prince Wine is a brilliant triple-threat: a European-inspired wine bar, boutique bottle shop, and gourmet deli all rolled into one chic underground space – it’s truly the ultimate chameleon venue. You can pop in for a quick afternoon glass of Chablis, buy a rare bottle to take home from their 4,000-strong collection, or end up cosily ensconced at the custom zinc communal table chatting with a date until close.

If you’re in the area between 4pm and 6pm, they often host free winemaker tastings which are a fantastic way to discover new local drops. Food-wise, the focus is on relaxed, wine-friendly grazing. Build yourself an epic plate from the deli cabinet (think premium charcuterie, incredible cheeses, and simple European bites) and let the sommelier pair it with something unexpected from the cellar walls.

How We Chose This List

From the author, Ally Burnie: Curating a list of Melbourne’s best wine bars wasn’t just about ticking boxes. I spoke with some of Melbourne’s top sommeliers and wine bar owners, uncovering their personal hideaways and preferred spots. Here’s what up-and-coming sommelier Liam Stanwell (the Recreation Bistro and Bottleshop) had to say:

“My favourite Melbourne wine bar at the moment is Bijou. I really enjoy that they’re willing to open almost any bottle to pour by the glass for the right customer. It means you can try something new, and something different – possibly something that no other wine bar would be brave enough to pull by the glass.”

And what does he look for in a good wine bar? “I look for a small focus on affordability and a good balance between classic producers and new and up and coming winemakers. I like a wine bar that gives people the option to have something safe or try something new.”

Beyond expert opinions, I sifted through discussions from wine lovers online, capturing the wine lover community’s pulse and where they love to go too. Plus, I’ve visited each one of these venues first-hand to bring you a well-rounded review of Melbourne’s best wine bars.



Why Trust Many of Many’s Recommendations

As a journalist with a decade of experience covering Australia’s food and wine scene, I don’t just write about these venues – I spend my weekends in them. My partner is a sommelier, meaning our idea of a quiet night out usually involves interrogating a wine list and debating the merits of skin-contact whites. I have personally visited, drank at, and eaten at every single wine bar on this list. I’ve paid my own way, sat at the sticky bars, spoken to the staff, and tasted the food.

Alternatives to Wine Bars in Melbourne

If you’re looking for other things to do in and around Melbourne, we’ve got you covered. You can also check out our list of these fun things to do in Melbourne. If you’re looking for a specific cuisine, check out our list of the best Japanese restaurants or the best steak restaurants in Melbourne. If you’re full, we can also help you with your search for the best live music venues.

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