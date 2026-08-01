Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Batch 05 is a Generational Labour of Love

By Rob Stott - News Updated: 1 August, 2026 Share Copy Link 0 Readtime: 4 min Every product is carefully selected by our editors and experts. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission. Learn more. For more information on how we test products, click here.

For as long as most spirit enthusiasts can remember, the mention of Jack Daniel’s has invoked a single image: the ubiquitous square bottle of Old No. 7. But in an era where discerning whisky drinkers demand high age statements, premium provenance, and distinct wood influence, even America’s most iconic distillery is pushing into new territory.

Enter the Jack Daniel’s 10-Year-Old Tennessee Whiskey (Batch 05). Following an inaugural 2025 Australian allocation that sold out in under a week, a strictly limited run of 3,000 bottles is returning down under on 13 August 2026, priced at $180 AUD.

For Master Distiller Chris Fletcher, who was named 2026 Master Distiller of the Year, this age-stated program represents far more than an exclusive small-batch release. It is a direct continuation of a multi-generational legacy. Fletcher’s grandfather, the late Frank “Frog” Bobo, served as Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller from 1966 to 1989, presiding over the distillery during an era when global demand outpaced supply to such an extent that Old No. 7 was strictly allocated.

“The origins of this 10-year release is truly just a reflection of our past,” Fletcher told Man of Many from the same Lynchburg office his grandfather once occupied. “Ten-year-old age-stated whiskey was something done here at Jack Daniel’s when Mr. Jack was actually still here with us in the early 1900s. This whole project was designed to honour those projects that Mr. Jack did.”

ABV / Proof: 48.5% ABV / 97 Proof

48.5% ABV / 97 Proof Mash Bill: 80% Corn, 12% Malted Barley, 8% Rye

80% Corn, 12% Malted Barley, 8% Rye Filtration: Mellowed drop by drop through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal

Mellowed drop by drop through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal Australian Allocation: 3,000 Bottles

3,000 Bottles Australian Release Date: 13 August 2026

13 August 2026 Recommended Retail Price: $180 AUD

Crafting this expression begins with Jack Daniel’s classic mash bill comprising 80% corn, 12% malted barley, and 8% rye. Before entering new charred American white oak barrels, the raw distillate is mellowed drop-by-drop through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal – the defining step of the Lincoln County Process.

From there, achieving a full decade of balanced maturation in Lynchburg demands rigorous wood management. Tennessee summers are notoriously unforgiving, with barrelhouses absorbing extreme atmospheric heat from May through to October. In the upper levels of a traditional rickhouse, elevated temperatures drive aggressive liquid expansion into the barrel wood, resulting in high evaporation rates – the “Angel’s Share” – and harsh, over-extracted tannins.

To counteract this hyper-ageing effect, Fletcher and his team deliberately relocate barrels selected for Jack Daniel’s age-stated program.

“We really focus on making sure these barrels are on very low floors in a barrelhouse, where it’s going to stay much cooler during these hot summer months,” says Fletcher. “That does two things: number one, it retains liquid in the barrel, and secondly, it slows that extraction of oak into the whiskey. We refer to those very bottom floors as sort of like the climate you would get over in Europe.”

This deliberate dampening of the wood-to-liquid reaction allows the spirit to mature slowly, developing complex esters and deep vanilla notes, without succumbing to astringent oak dryness.

Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Chris Fletcher | Image: Supplied.

Related: The 7 Best New Whiskies of 2026

Tasting Batch 05: What to Expect in the Glass

Bottled at 97 proof (48.5% ABV), Batch 05 shifts markedly from its predecessor. While Batch 04 was recognised for a drier, more tannic, oak-forward profile, Fletcher describes the new release as a sweeter, confectionery-driven dram.

“You’re going to get some of those kind of Jack Daniel’s fruit notes as well, but darker, richer, more cooked fruit notes, with plenty of oak to balance out that sweetness,” Fletcher explains.

Official notes for Batch 05 highlight aromas of cooked apple, caramel, and soft oak on the nose. The palate unfolds with layers of rich molasses, dark brown sugar, butterscotch, chocolate, and barrel spices, culminating in a long, warm finish.

Jack Daniel’s 10-year-old batch 05 | Image: Supplied

The Verdict: To Open, or Not to Open?

Given that last year’s allocation disappeared in days, the race will be on for Australian collectors to secure one of the 3,000 bottles arriving at select retailers and on-premise venues on 13 August.

However, Fletcher remains adamant that rare whisky is made for drinking – preferably amongst good company.

“Open it up! We plan to make this an annual release, we’ve done it five years straight now,” Fletcher urges. “If you happen to have gotten a Batch 4, Batch 5 will definitely be a little bit different. I want people to enjoy them with their friends and their family.”