What Does ‘Premium’ Alcohol Actually Mean? Distillers Break Down the Buzzword

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Key Takeaways

No Legal Standard: Unlike Scotch whisky or Cognac, the word “premium” has no legal or regulated definition.

Unlike Scotch whisky or Cognac, the word “premium” has no legal or regulated definition. Price vs Craft: Industry metrics define premium by price brackets, but distillers measure it by production quality.

Industry metrics define premium by price brackets, but distillers measure it by production quality. Transparency Matters: Authentic premium brands focus on provenance, estate-grown ingredients, and traditional maturation over sleek marketing.

Authentic premium brands focus on provenance, estate-grown ingredients, and traditional maturation over sleek marketing. Buyer Behaviour: Modern drinkers are prioritising substance over status – buying fewer, higher-quality bottles that justify the pour.

In the alcohol world, terms like angel’s share, congeners, feints and grist actually mean something. But there’s one word constantly thrown around in press releases, etched into heavy glass, and repeated by influencers that means seemingly nothing at all: “premium”.

If you pay attention to the spirits world, you’ve undoubtedly seen vodka, rum, whisky, or any other form of alcohol referred to as “premium”. But what exactly does the word mean? Is there an actual definition of what spirits are worthy of this moniker, and why is its usage so confusing? To get to the bottom of this, we asked the alcohol industry’s foremost experts to ask the question: Does the word ‘premium’ carry any weight, or is it just clever marketing?

The most obvious question is: what does premium actually mean? That may seem fairly straightforward. Except, depending on who you ask, the definition is likely to change. When used correctly, it refers to a combination of quality, authenticity, craftsmanship, and experience rather than simply a higher price tag.

“That can mean better ingredients, more thoughtful production methods, or longer maturation. ‘Premium’ should represent an elevated experience in the bottle and in the glass,” says Ryan Norwood, Master Distiller at Sagamore Whiskey in Baltimore, Maryland.

And while that defines the term broadly, it still leaves a grey area around which spirits actually qualify.

“A premium spirit should tell a story, whether that’s about where it’s made, the people behind it, the raw materials, or the production methods that set it apart,” says Grant Shearon, Heaven Hill Brand Ambassador for Asia-Pacific.

For whisky, premium often means careful barrel selection, extended maturation, consistency and attention to detail throughout the production process. For tequila, it can mean estate-grown agave, traditional production techniques and a focus on showcasing terroir rather than masking it.

“Consumers are interested in provenance and transparency, and they’re willing to spend more when they understand what makes a bottle special,” Shearon says. “Ultimately, premium isn’t just about luxury. It’s about delivering an experience that justifies the investment in every pour.”

Hunnington Distillery | Image: official site

Related: 10 Most Expensive Whiskies in the World

Industry Standards vs Reality: Does ‘Premium’ Have an Official Definition?

Now that we have a little background on the overall thought process involving the term, is there an actual definition? Well, yes and no.

“Spirits are ranked in sales volumes categorically by price point. The category ranges can vary depending on who’s defining it, but generally speaking, you can see how it somewhat ‘levels the playing field’ when looking at your competitive set,” says Orlin Sorensen, Co-Founder & CEO at Woodinville Whiskey Company in Woodinville, Washington.

While there is no global definition of premium, there is a definition in the US from the Distilled Spirits Council (DISCUS).

According to DISCUS, premium is $22.50 to $29.99 US. There are other levels as well. Super premium is $30-44.99, Ultra-premium is $45-99.99, Prestige is $100-199.99, and Prestige-plus is over $200. But does a price point really reflect what premium actually means?

Category US Retail Price Range (USD) Approx. AU Equivalent (AUD) Typical Industry Characteristics Value / Standard Under $22.49 Under $55 High-volume, budget-focused everyday mixing spirits Premium $22.50 – $29.99 $55 – $75 Entry-level brand flagships with consistent quality control Super-Premium $30.00 – $44.99 $75 – $110 Longer maturation, estate sourcing, or small-batch runs Ultra-Premium $45.00 – $99.99 $110 – $220 Single-barrel releases, rare cask finishes, complex craft processes Prestige $100.00 – $199.99 $220 – $450 Limited-edition releases, high-age statements, luxury packaging Prestige-Plus $200.00+ $450+ Rare collector bottles, high-aged single malts, allocations Scroll horizontally to view full table

Note: While US price tiers reflect raw retail cost, Australian shelf prices factor in localized spirits excise taxes and GST.

In Australia, however, tax changes the equation entirely. Thanks to bi-annual spirits excise increases, an entry-level bottle in Australia often costs what an ultra-premium spirit would in the US. This makes understanding true production quality even more critical for local buyers trying to justify a $90 purchase.

“There isn’t a globally recognised legal definition of ‘premium’ in the same way there are regulations around categories like Scotch whisky or Cognac,” says Shearon.

“Instead, it’s largely an industry and consumer term, which means there is inevitably some subjectivity involved. Consumers are increasingly savvy and can usually tell the difference between a product that’s earned its reputation and one that’s simply positioned with premium packaging and a higher price point.”

Real premium brands tend to share common characteristics. They invest heavily in quality ingredients, skilled production, maturation, consistency and authenticity rather than simply relying on marketing.

“Truly premium brands tend to be ‘Google-proof’ in that you could spend hours attempting to debunk a brand’s story. But in the end, the story these brands tell is just who they are,” Shearon says.

Shearon points to Tequila Ocho as a prime example – a brand where the Camarena family has been crafting spirit for five generations.

“One family member, generations ago, is credited with bringing the first agave to the Highlands of Jalisco only for locals to mistake it for a pineapple, hence why the large, bulbous part of an agave plant is called the piña – the Spanish word for pineapple. That’s no legend. It’s just part of the Camarena family story.”

The perception of premium also depends on the individual. Someone new to spirits might consider a well-crafted entry-level bourbon premium, while an experienced collector may reserve that description for limited releases or exceptional single barrels.

“What remains consistent is that premium products generally offer something beyond the liquid itself. They offer a compelling story, a connection to place and people, and craftsmanship that’s evident in the glass.”

“Second definition for us would be the more traditional definition, something of “superior quality.” This is obviously a bit more subjective,” says Sorensen.

“For the consumer, I think it would primarily be subjective since I’m sure the vast majority aren’t aware of these category tiers. For anyone in the industry, I think there is a true definition based on the categories we operate within,” he adds.

Norwood says, “While price is often used as a shorthand, I don’t believe that premium is determined solely by cost. For me, it’s about the quality in the bottle and whether the product genuinely delivers on what it promises.”

Isabella’s Islay, the most expensive bottle of whisky ever sold. Image: Isabella’s Islay

Marketing Myth or Mark of Quality: Is ‘Premium’ Just a Buzzword?

Like many terms in the spirits industry, premium can become a marketing buzzword if it’s overused.

“But when it’s backed by real craftsmanship, attention to detail and authenticity, it can carry weight,” says Norwood.

“Consumers today are incredibly informed and can tell the difference between a product that’s simply positioned as premium and something that truly is.”

If you’ve strolled through the aisles at a liquor retailer, you’ve probably seen products positioned as premium based solely on an expensive bottle design or a higher retail price.

“However, when the term is backed by genuine quality and craftsmanship, it absolutely carries weight,” says Shearon.

“Consumers today have access to more information than ever before, and they’re researching brands, reading reviews and learning about production methods before they buy. That means premium status increasingly has to be earned rather than simply claimed.”

The best premium brands are transparent about what makes them different. It might be longer maturation with a label transparently stating its age, exceptional barrel selection, estate-grown ingredients or traditional production techniques that haven’t been compromised for efficiency.

He adds, “In today’s market, the word still has value, but only when consumers can clearly see what’s behind it.“

How To Spot True Quality in the Wild

There’s a major shift in the global spirits marketplace, and it’s all about consumers placing a much greater emphasis on authenticity as opposed to status. Rather than purchasing multiple average bottles, consumers are investing in one or two exceptional spirits that they can enjoy slowly and appreciate.

This shift is particularly evident across Australia’s boutique distilling scene – from the micro-climate maturation in Tasmania to native botanical sourcing in the Yarra Valley – where small-batch producers rely on radical transparency rather than mass marketing to earn their shelf space.

“Ten or fifteen years ago, premium was often associated with prestige or collecting expensive bottles,” says Shearon. “Today, people are just as interested in where a spirit comes from, how it’s made and whether the brand has stayed true to its heritage.”

Education has played a huge role in this evolution. Tastings, distillery visits, bartender recommendations and social media have all helped consumers develop a much deeper understanding of production methods and flavour.

Shearon’s advice is to look beyond the label, and learn how to taste your drink like a pro. “Ask questions about the ingredients, the production process and the people behind the brand. The stories behind truly premium spirits are often just as rewarding as what’s in the glass.”

The most meaningful indicators of premium spirit are the story behind it, the people who make it, and the care that goes into every step of the production process.

“Premium isn’t something you can simply declare; it’s something you earn bottle by bottle through consistency, quality, and trust,” adds Norwood.

At the end of the day, ‘premium’ shouldn’t be defined by an opulent bottle stopper or a four-digit price tag. It’s earned in the glass through transparency, heritage, and uncompromising technique. The next time you’re browsing the aisles, skip the slick marketing collateral, look for the story behind the liquid, and drink what actually tastes good.

FAQs About Premium Alcohol